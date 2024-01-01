Realistic and Quality AI Male Voices

PlayHT uses AI text to speech technology to generate different realistic male AI voices. Try our male AI voice generator for free and sign up today.

Bruce
uk
William
us
Larry
us
Barry
au

Realistic and Unique AI Male Voices

Use the next generation of AI text to speech technology with PlayHT and create unique and ultra realistic AI male voices. PlayHT offers an easy and reliable way to generate male voices for podcasts, E-learning, videos and audiobooks.
generator

Trusted by users and teams of all sizes

Male AI Voice with English Accent

Create audio and video content using our AI voice generator with different English Accents from around the globe.

Bryan
us
Darnell
us
Alex
uk
William
us
Frederick
uk

Male AI Voice Generator in Different Languages

Create realistic male voices speaking in different languages by using our text to speech technology. Create amazing content in Spanish, Japanese, Arabic, Hebrew or any language in our library. View our library of AI voices that sound realistic and can provide any voice for any project you have.

Aito
jp
Yunjian
cn
Ali
bh
Ansh
in
Dmitry
ru
Horacio
es
Angelo
ph

Male Vocal AI Voice Cloning

AI Voice Cloning for male voices can help you create any male voice for your projects. Clone your own voice or clone a celebrity voice using our AI voice cloning technology. PlayHT offers high quality voices that are 99% accurate to their real human voices. You can start cloning voices in 3 easy steps.

  • Upload a few minutes or seconds of audio recording
  • Clone the voice
  • Use the cloned voice in the our editor or API

For more info on voice cloning, view our AI voice cloning page

Donovan
StarScream (Transformers)
Play Icon
Yoda (Star Wars)
Audio Bars
Steve Irwin
Play Icon
Best Male Voice Generator Online

Generate natural sounding male AI voices using PlayHT’s online AI Voice generator. Create male voices for corporate videos, audio books, podcasts, YouTube and even animation.

New Voice

Donovan

American male AI Voice

A male voice with a dramatic tone and sounds affirmative.

Best Suited For

Supported Formats

Explainers

Training

ELearning

Dramatic

WAV

24Khz

New Voice

Darnell

American male AI Voice

A male voice with a narrative tone and sounds affirmative.

Best Suited For

Supported Formats

Explainers

Training

ELearning

Narrative

WAV

24Khz

New Voice

Daniel

Canadian male AI Voice

Realistic AI voiceover with a Canadian accent which can be used to narrate an audiobook, corporate videos and voice a character in video games

Best Suited For

Supported Formats

Narration

Video games

Character voices

Training videos

WAV

24Khz

New Voice

Arthur

British male AI Voice

Create unique English with a British accent speaking AI voice for audiobooks, Youtube videos, E-learning videos and more

Best Suited For

Supported Formats

Narration

Videos

IVR

Game Voices

WAV

24Khz

