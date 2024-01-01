Realistic and Unique AI Female Voices

PlayHT uses AI text to speech technology to generate different realistic female AI voices.

Eileen
uk
Micah
uk
Olivia
us
Susan
us

Create unique and ultra realistic AI female voices using the next generation of AI text to speech technology. PlayHT offers an easy and reliable way to generate female voices for any project.
generator

Female AI Voice with English Accent

Create voiceover content using our AI voice generator with different English Accents from around the globe

Eleanor
uk
Harper
us
Charlotte
us
Susan
us
Micah
uk
Stella
uk

Female AI Voice Generator in Different Languages

Use our text to speech technology to create ultra realistic female voices in different languages. Create amazing content in Spanish, Japanese, Arabic, or Hebrew. Check out our library of AI voices that sound real and can voice any project you have.

Althea
ph
Jyothi
in
Laila
bh
Liaoning
cn
Lucia
es
Nanami
jp
Svetlana
ru

Female Vocal AI Voice Cloning

AI Voice Cloning for female voices can help you create any female voice for your projects. Clone your voice or clone a celebrity voice using our AI voice cloning technology. Receive high quality voices that are 99% accurate to their real human voices. You can start cloning voices in 3 easy steps.

  • Upload a few minutes or seconds of audio recording
  • Clone the voice
  • Use the cloned voice in the our editor or API

For more info on voice cloning, view our AI voice cloning page

The Little Mermaid
Cortana
Helena
Maramoa
Best Female Voice Generator Online

Generate natural sounding female AI voices using PlayHT's online AI Voice generator. Create voices for corporate videos, audio books, podcasts, YouTube and even animation.

New Voice

Donna

American female AI Voice

A female voice with a narrative tone and sounds affirmative.

Best Suited For

Supported Formats

Explainers

Training

ELearning

Narrative

WAV

24Khz

Lottie

British female AI Voice

A female voice with a narrative tone and sounds affirmative.

Best Suited For

Supported Formats

Explainers

Training

ELearning

Narrative

WAV

24Khz

Madison

British female AI Voice

A female voice with a narrative tone and sounds affirmative.

Best Suited For

Supported Formats

Explainers

Training

ELearning

Narrative

WAV

24Khz

Susan

American female AI Voice

A female voice with a narrative tone and sounds affirmative.

Best Suited For

Supported Formats

Explainers

Training

ELearning

Narrative

WAV

24Khz

Start creting a custom voice for your brand today