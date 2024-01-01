PlayHT’s online voiceover generator is easy to use. Simply copy and paste your text into our platform, select your preferred voice and language, and hit "generate." Within seconds, your audio file will be ready to download.

Introducing PlayHT - the versatile online AI voiceover generator that allows you to bring your content to life with human-like voices. Say goodbye to the hassle of recording and editing your voiceovers. With PlayHT, you can create professional-quality voiceovers for your social media, videos, podcasts, e-learning courses, and more in just a few clicks.

Once you’re happy with your generated voice over, you can easily download it in mp3 or WAV format.

You can choose from a range of natural-sounding voices, including male and female voices, different accents, and languages. We offer more than 907 AI voices in over 142 languages, so you can find the perfect match for your content.

Click on “Create New Audio” on your dashboard to open our text-to-speech editor. You have the option to type out or upload your text via pdf, doc or URL.

Commercial voice generators have a wide range of use cases across different industries. Whether you’re making Youtube videos or TikTok videos for your business or personal use. You can use our AI voices. Here are some of the main uses:

What Our Voices Can be Used For

PlayHT's AI-powered voiceover generator is a versatile online tool that allows you to create natural-sounding voiceovers for a wide range of content. Whether you're creating marketing, explainer, product demos, tutorials, or Youtube videos, you can use PlayHT to bring your video content to life with professional-quality voiceovers.

One of the most significant advantages of using PlayHT is that you can create voiceovers quickly and easily without expensive recording equipment or a voice actor.

Here are some of the most common use cases:

Video voiceovers Create engaging and informative voiceovers for your marketing or explainer videos, product demos, TikTok, and more. Podcasts Enhance the quality of your podcast by using realistic AI voices for your intros, outros, and ads. E-learning Add voice-overs to your e-learning courses to improve the learning experience and increase retention. Accessibility Make your content more accessible to visually impaired or dyslexic individuals by adding audio versions of your text. Virtual Assistants Develop chatbots and virtual assistants with natural-sounding synthetic voices to assist users with their queries and provide an interactive experience. Audiobooks Convert your written books into audio versions with professional-quality voiceovers. Telephony Use AI voices for your IVR systems, on-hold messages, and voicemail greetings to enhance the customer experience.

PlayHT's AI voiceovers can be used in any context to convey information, provide instructions, or even in storytelling. With its versatile features and natural-sounding voices, PlayHT is the perfect tool for content creators, educators, marketers, and businesses looking to improve the quality of their audio content.