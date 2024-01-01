Create an AI Voiceover in Seconds

Create unique voiceovers for your podcasts and videos using ultra-realistic AI voices. Get professional voiceovers in minutes

Versatile Online AI Voiceover Generator

Introducing PlayHT - the versatile online AI voiceover generator that allows you to bring your content to life with human-like voices. Say goodbye to the hassle of recording and editing your voiceovers. With PlayHT, you can create professional-quality voiceovers for your social media, videos, podcasts, e-learning courses, and more in just a few clicks.
PlayHT’s online voiceover generator is easy to use. Simply copy and paste your text into our platform, select your preferred voice and language, and hit "generate." Within seconds, your audio file will be ready to download.
How Our Online AI Voiceover Generator Works

Commercial voice generators have a wide range of use cases across different industries. Whether you’re making  Youtube videos or TikTok videos for your business or personal use. You can use our AI voices. Here are some of the main uses:

Upload or type your text

Click on “Create New Audio” on your dashboard to open our text-to-speech editor. You have the option to type out or upload your text via pdf, doc or URL.
Upload or type your text

Choose an AI Voice

You can choose from a range of natural-sounding voices, including male and female voices, different accents, and languages. We offer more than 907 AI voices in over 142 languages, so you can find the perfect match for your content.
Choose an AI Voice

Generate a Voiceover and Download

Once you’re happy with your generated voice over, you can easily download it in mp3 or WAV format.
Generate a Voiceover and Download
What Our Voices Can be Used For
PlayHT's AI-powered voiceover generator is a versatile online tool that allows you to create natural-sounding voiceovers for a wide range of content. Whether you're creating marketing, explainer, product demos, tutorials, or Youtube videos, you can use PlayHT to bring your video content to life with professional-quality voiceovers.
One of the most significant advantages of using PlayHT is that you can create voiceovers quickly and easily without expensive recording equipment or a voice actor.
Here are some of the most common use cases:

Video voiceovers

Create engaging and informative voiceovers for your marketing or explainer videos, product demos, TikTok, and more.

Podcasts

Enhance the quality of your podcast by using realistic AI voices for your intros, outros, and ads.

E-learning

Add voice-overs to your e-learning courses to improve the learning experience and increase retention.

Accessibility

Make your content more accessible to visually impaired or dyslexic individuals by adding audio versions of your text.

Virtual Assistants

Develop chatbots and virtual assistants with natural-sounding synthetic voices to assist users with their queries and provide an interactive experience.

Audiobooks

Convert your written books into audio versions with professional-quality voiceovers.

Telephony

Use AI voices for your IVR systems, on-hold messages, and voicemail greetings to enhance the customer experience.
PlayHT's AI voiceovers can be used in any context to convey information, provide instructions, or even in storytelling. With its versatile features and natural-sounding voices, PlayHT is the perfect tool for content creators, educators, marketers, and businesses looking to improve the quality of their audio content.

Why PlayHT’s AI Voice Over Generator is the Best Way to Go

Many options are available when creating high-quality voiceovers for your content, from hiring a professional voiceover artist to recording your own voice. However, PlayHT's AI voiceover generator offers a range of benefits that make it the best way to go.

High-Quality Voiceovers

Our AI voiceover generator uses advanced technology to create realistic voices. We also offer an online human voice imitation program to clone your voice, so you can create voiceovers without redoing the audio because of mistakes.

Wide Range of Voices and Languages

PlayHT offers over 907 different voices in more than 142 different languages, so you can find the perfect voice to match your brand, target audience, and content type. With such a wide range of options, you can create voice-overs that sound natural and engaging, regardless of the language or accent.

Customization Options

Our voiceover generator lets you fine-tune your and create a custom voice to match your unique style and tone. You can adjust the speed, pitch, and inflections of the voice, add pauses and emphasis, and even choose different emotions to convey your message more effectively.

Easy to Use

PlayHT's AI voiceover generator is user-friendly and easy to use, even for those without audio recording or editing experience. You input your text, select a voice, customize your voice, convert text, and download the final product in multiple file formats.

Cost-Effective

Our AI voiceover generator is a cost-effective way to create high-quality voiceovers for your content. You don't need to hire a professional voice artist or invest in expensive recording equipment, which means you can save time and money.

Commercial use

You can use the generated speech files for commercial and personal use with full rights. You don’t need to worry about licensing regulations. Just create your voice and add it to your project.

Exceptional
Stars

The service team was exceptional and was very helpful in supporting my business needs. Would definitely use it again if needed!

Kyle Remahl - Trustpilot
Amazing Text to Speech
Stars

The interface is clean, uncluttered, and super easy and intuitive to use. Having tried many others, PlayHT is my #1 favorite. Many natural sounding high quality voices to choose from...

Nicholas Natteau - Trustpilot
PlayHT is the best!
Stars

I tried the bigger companies first and noting compare to this awesome website. The voices are so real that is amazing how AI is now. Don't waste your time in Polly, Azure, or Cloud; this is your text-to-voice software.

Abigail Vallejo - Trustpilot
So easy to use!
Stars

PlayHT was easy for me to use and add to my website. I am NOT computer savvy, so I appreciate the ease of this product. I believe this is going to help me stand out a bit from my peers.

Dena - AppSumo

Using AI to Create Natural-Sounding Voiceovers

Welcome to the world of AI speech technology, where technology meets creativity to produce realistic audio content that engages and inspires. PlayHT's is at the forefront of this exciting new field.
PlayHT's uses deep learning algorithms to analyze various aspects of human speech, such as intonation, pacing, and tone, to produce natural, lifelike voices.

We allow creators to match the voiceover to their specific needs, providing female and male voices of different ages.
Additionally, PlayHT's AI voice emulator provides multiple file formats, including MP3 and WAV, making it easy to use in various applications, from videos and podcasts to e-learning courses and presentations.

So why wait? Try PlayHT's TTS voice-over generator today and experience the future of audio content creation!

Frequently Asked Questions

The answer is yes! With recent advancements in machine learning and natural language processing, training an AI model to generate synthetic speech that sounds like your own voice is now possible. To create your own AI voice, you'll need to record a large dataset of your voice speaking different words and phrases. You can then use this dataset to train an AI model, which will analyze the patterns and nuances of your voice and create a synthetic version of it.  <br/>This process is known as voice cloning, and we can help you do it.
AI voices are made using advanced algorithms and machine-learning techniques that analyze large datasets of human speech.
Making your own TTS (text-to-speech) voice using voice cloning is possible. Voice cloning involves using artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to analyze a large dataset of your voice recordings and create a synthetic version of your voice that can be used for TTS.

