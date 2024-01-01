Affordable Plans for All

Looking for custom Enterprise Plans? Let us know your requirements - Contact Us
Yes, Enterprise Special Discounts are offered as part of our Enterprise Plans.
We also offer a flat 20% discount to students, educators, and non-profits. Get in touch with us to see if you qualify.
We offer the best AI voices available in the market. Our ’ultra realistic voices’ are almost indistinguishable from a human voice.
Yes! Many voices support voice styles that allow you to select the context of your content. Some of the voice styles include Newscaster, Conversational, Customer Support, and Cheerful.
(Note: voice styles are not available for all languages)
Yes, absolutely.
Yes, you can add emphasis to words using the ’tones’ feature.
Yes, natural pauses can be added easily to simulate a natural listening experience.
The Pronunciations Library allows you to do this, and more! You can take fine control over how words are pronounced, fix errors, and even save abbreviations and terminologies for repeated use.
Yes, we offer a rich library of AI voices that are ideal for a diverse set of use cases such as Narrative, Marketing, Customer Support, Explainer, Gaming, Podcasts, Audiobooks, and Conversational.
As part of your purchase of the Growth Plan, you have access to all the standard and Premium Voices including the ones that will be added in the future. However, the ultra realistic voices are offered only in the Premium, Team, and Enterprise Plans.
Yes, as part of your purchase of the Growth Plan, you have access to our teams feature and you can have a total of 2 members in your team for free.
Yes, our Growth Plan is still available and you can purchase it by clicking here.
We offer AI voices in almost every language in the world. If you are unable to find a language or accent, please let us know by reaching out to us at [email protected].
Yes, you can download the content you create in high-quality WAV and MP3 formats.
PlayHT offers the most intuitive and easy-to-use user interface in the market that’s packed with powerful features. Sign up for the free trial and give it a try!
Yes, please reach out to us via live chat or email us at [email protected] if you’re looking to create a voice for your brand.
Yes, multiple users are offered in the Team and Enterprise Plans.
Yes, we offer custom plans that are catered to the needs of large Enterprises. Please book a discovery call with us from the ‘Contact Sales’ page, or just send an email to [email protected]. and we will get back to you.
Yes, absolutely. We offer Priority Technical Support as part of our Enterprise Plans wherein we will be sharing a Service Level Agreement (SLA) with you that highlights our support structure and response times in detail.
Yes, apart from being featured on some of the most trusted sources on the internet such as Harvard University, Tech Radar, and Product Hunt, we are also top-rated on Trustpilot.
All refund requests must be made within 24 hours of purchase, and the character usage has to be below 5000 characters. Any subscription plan that has used more than 5000 characrters for text-to-voice generation is not eligible for a refund.
If you would like to request a refund, please write to us at [email protected] within 24 hours, and make sure your word usage is less than 5000 characters.