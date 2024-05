How to get started with PlayGPT

1 Install PlayGPT plugin PlayGPT is a simple Chrome extension. Go to the Chrome store and download the extension. Sign up for a free PlayHT account in the extension and head over to ChatGPT. You'll see a play/pause button popup on your page.

2 Ask ChatGPT something Go ahead and generate a response from ChatGPT as you normally would. PlayGPT will automatically read out the response. Don't like the sound of the default voice? Click on the extension icon in the toolbar to discover a list of voices to choose from.