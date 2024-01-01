Required Documents

As a proof of your identity, here’s what we need:

If you’re a student, you’ll need to scan and provide a copy of your valid Student’s Identification Card.

If you’re an educator or an educational institution, make sure to reach out to us using your work email address together with a scanned copy of your local or international accreditation.

If you’re a nonprofit in the United States, you’ll need to scan and provide a copy of your official 501c3 determination letter. If you don’t have the 501c3 determination letter, please provide a link to your organization’s website instead. We may require you to email us additional proof of your nonprofit status.

If you’re a nonprofit based outside the United States, you’ll need to provide a link to your organization’s website. Again, if it's not extremely obvious on your website that you're a nonprofit, we may require you to email us additional proof of your nonprofit status.

Please note that it may take us upto 48 hours to evaluate your application and get back to you.