A special discount for students, educators & nonprofits.
PlayHT offers a special 20% discount across its all subscription plans to students, educators and non-profits that qualify.
Whether you are a student, educator or nonprofit, to apply for the 20% discount:
1. Sign up for the free trial
2. Send us an email to [email protected] along with the relevant documents as mentioned below.
As a proof of your identity, here’s what we need:
If you’re a student, you’ll need to scan and provide a copy of your valid Student’s Identification Card.
If you’re an educator or an educational institution, make sure to reach out to us using your work email address together with a scanned copy of your local or international accreditation.
If you’re a nonprofit in the United States, you’ll need to scan and provide a copy of your official 501c3 determination letter. If you don’t have the 501c3 determination letter, please provide a link to your organization’s website instead. We may require you to email us additional proof of your nonprofit status.
If you’re a nonprofit based outside the United States, you’ll need to provide a link to your organization’s website. Again, if it's not extremely obvious on your website that you're a nonprofit, we may require you to email us additional proof of your nonprofit status.
Please note that it may take us upto 48 hours to evaluate your application and get back to you.
Characters get deducted when you “Convert” or “Re-Convert” text to audio.
That means whenever you are creating a new audio or editing (re-converting) audio, the characters will get deducted.
Re-Converting an existing audio will deduct the full amount of characters because the full text needs to be converted to regenerate the audio.
No, the characters don’t rollover when the subscription is renewed, they get reset as per the plan quota.
Payments already made against one-time packs or subscriptions would not be eligible for a refund. If you have just made a purchase but facing a technical issue, please get in touch with us.
Yes, we can accept PayPal payments but only for yearly plans. Get in touch with us and we’ll let you know how to pay using PayPal.
You will still be able to use any unused characters in your account until the end of the subscription cycle. But, you will lose access to any features that come with your subscription.
If you had any Embedded Audio Players or Podcast Hosting setup, then they will stop functioning.
If you had used the audio for any commercial purposes, they will still be valid.
Yes, you can upgrade, downgrade or cancel your subscription anytime. Just let us know and we’ll help you out.
Yes, we offer a 20% discount to students, educators and non-profits.
Get in touch with us to see if you qualify.
Please reach out to us at [email protected], or send us a message on the live chat!