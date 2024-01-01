Frequently Asked Questions

What is PlayHT?

PlayHT is an AI voice generator and text to speech synthesis platform. PlayHT caters to both, individuals and businesses. PlayHT provides online tools to convert text to audio, embed audio and distribute audio.

Is PlayHT a paid service?

PlayHT offers a freemium business model. This means it's free to use with limited features and requires a subscription to unlock all the features.

How do PlayHT subscriptions work?

PlayHT offers a free version that allows you to try the product and the voices. You only purchase a subscription when you need more characters credit or certain features. You can view the plans here - Pricing.

What languages does PlayHT's voices support?

Currently our voices support these languages:

English

German

French

Turkish

Japanese

Portuguese

Swedish

Russian

Spanish

Italian

How can I convert my Medium articles to audio?

You can use PlayHT's chrome extension for Medium writers to convert your Medium articles to audio - Chrome Extension.

How can I convert my WordPress blog articles to audio?

You can use PlayHT's WordPress plugin to convert your WordPress blog articles to Audio - WordPress Plugin.

Does PlayHT have an API?

Yes, we do have an API but it's an internal one. Please get in touch with us and we can allow you to use the API.

If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at [email protected].