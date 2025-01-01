Change Your Voice with AI
Effortlessly convert any voice recording into another voice while preserving natural tone, emotion, and delivery. Works in real time, right from your browser.
Our AI Voice Changer works online, in your browser. Nothing to download. Whether you’re on a Mac, PC, iOS, or Android, it just works–fast and in real time. All you need is a microphone to speak or upload an audio file.
This can be your own voice or any other voice you want to change.
You can select from our library of AI voices or create a new voice by simply cloning it using our voice cloning functionality.
Our AI will do its magic and transform the input voice to the voice you chose, making it sound real, natural and high quality.
Our AI preserves the tone, intonation and prosody of the input voice while transforming the audio to the new voice. This makes it easy to control how you say something in the other voice.
It’s almost instant. Upload or speak to record your voice and change it in real-time. This helps you get instant feedback and tweak settings to get to your perfect voice quickly.
Get perfect audio, all the time. Whether it is real time or if you wish to download it. We stream audio in lossless WAV format and so is the download. Unlike MP3s, which are a lossy format, you get studio quality audio.
Fortune 100 companies trust us with their audio. You can trust that your voices are secure and we will never use it for training nor will it be publicly available. You own what you create, 100% and are free to use it for personal or commercial purposes.
Keeps the natural feel of the original voice including pacing, pauses, and inflection.
AI voices convey emotions like warmth, urgency, or calm with clarity and depth.
Avoids synthetic, metallic, or artificial sound. The results stay clean and believable.
Works in Chrome, Safari, and Firefox. Upload, convert, and download with no installations or plugins.
Once you’ve cloned a voice, use it across videos, podcasts, training material, and more with consistency.
Test the voice changer on short clips for free. Whether for a narration fix or a creative twist, it's easy to get started
Changing voice is a powerful functionality that can be used for a lot of different use cases.
Built for YouTubers, streamers, podcasters, and VTubers, voice changers let you create unique character voices in real time or during post-production. Easily switch between roles—one creator, multiple voices—adding depth and personality to your content for more engaging, story-driven experiences.
Perfect for role-players and cosplayers, voice changers bring characters to life—live or in post-production. Whether it’s a fantasy creature, a sci-fi villain, or a character you’ve dreamed up yourself, you can shape their voice using your own. Craft immersive performances with custom voices that match the world you’re building.
Whether you're deep in VRChat, questing in MMOs, or streaming to an audience, voice changers let you fully step into character. Create unique in-game personas—from orcs to robots—and enhance role-play. Streamers can add themed voices that match their gameplay, making content more engaging and memorable for viewers.
Made for individuals with speech impairments or strong accents, voice changers support clearer, more confident communication. They can refine stuttered or whispered speech in real time, generate natural-sounding voices for those who’ve lost theirs, and adjust accent or tone for better clarity across different listeners and settings.
Perfect for call centers and customer-facing teams, voice changers help protect agent privacy by masking real voices during calls. Maintain a consistent brand voice across every interaction with customizable, uniform voice styles. And with real-time voice moderation, you can defuse tense conversations—like calming an angry caller’s tone to create a better experience for both agent and customer.
Built for streamers, whistleblowers, and anyone who values online privacy, voice changers help conceal identity in videos, voice chats, and virtual meetings. Use an altered voice to stay anonymous in public streams, protect your identity in interviews, or safely participate in sensitive content—without revealing who you are.
Designed for teachers, e-learning creators, and language learners, voice changers help make lessons more engaging and interactive. Use character voices to keep students’ attention, shift between roles in training scenarios without multiple speakers, or simulate different accents and voice types for pronunciation and listening practice.
Ideal for filmmakers, voice actors, and audio editors, voice changers streamline creative workflows. One actor can perform multiple roles through voice modulation—perfect for dubbing or ADR without needing extra talent. Create cinematic effects like alien, monster, or robotic voices, and fine-tune performances in post by adjusting tone, age, or vocal texture to match your scene’s needs.
For general users, kids, and hobbyists, voice changers offer a fun way to get creative with sound. Record playful voice messages, craft custom ringtones with cartoon or celeb-inspired voices, or just explore—try out different vocal effects, mimic singers, or experiment with voice styles purely for the fun of it.