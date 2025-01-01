Build voice agents that sound human

Fast, accurate LLM supported voice agents need a fast, accurate voice model. Play's voice models sound like humans, and can be customized for any voice in multiple languages

They're fast

Our low-latency TTS models have TTFA (Time to first audio) as low as 125ms through our API, and even less if you require an on-prem solution.

They're easy to integrate

Our voice AI models are easy to use through our APIs and SDKs, and support websockets, SIP trunking. Get your voice app up and running in hours not weeks.

They clone voices accurately

Our voice models are industry leading in terms of quality, tonality, and prosody, and our voice cloning accurately captures accents and dialects. In blind human preference testing, PlayDialog beat the industry's leading model

They're accurate

Our voice models are fine tuned to handle complex acronyms and numerical sequences like credit cards and phone numbers accurately, with correct pace and intonation

They're multilingual

Our Play 3.0 mini model supports 30 languages, many with multiple male and female voice out of the box.

They're secure

Our platform secures data at rest and in transit, and we're ISO 27001, GDPR, SOC 2 type II compliant. We support on-prem deployments for the most demanding applications

