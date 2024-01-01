Best Mongolian Text to Speech API
Integrate real-time voice synthesis in your devices and applications with our easy-to-use Mongolian Generative AI Text to Speech API. Create delightful user experiences in real-time with our ultra-realistic Mongolian Voice AI models.
import * as PlayHT from 'playht';
import fs from 'fs';
// Create a file stream
const fileStream = fs.createWriteStream('turbo-playht.mp3');
// Stream audio from text
const stream = await PlayHT.stream('Stream realistic voices that say what you want!', {
voiceEngine: 'PlayHT2.0-turbo',
voiceId: 's3://voice-cloning-zero-shot/d9ff78ba-d016-47f6-b0ef-dd630f59414e/female-cs/manifest.json',
outputFormat: 'mp3',
});
// Pipe stream into file
stream.pipe(fileStream);
Text to speech languages, voices, & accents
Use the Best Mongolian Text to Speech AI Voices in Your Devices and Applications
Choose from an expansive library of 900+ natural-sounding Generative and Neural AI Voices. Offer a rich, multilingual voice experience to your users in real time with our voices in 142 languages and accents.
Conversational Voices
Perfect for entertainment videos, podcasts and audiobooks
Narrative Voices
Ideal for audiobooks, explainer videos and documentary videos
Explainer Voices
Ideal for entertainment videos, explainer videos, podcasts and audiobooks
Children Voices
Perfect for audiobooks, explainer videos and e-learning
Local Accents
Localize your entertainment videos, adverts and audiobooks
Emotions
Ideal for gaming, creative videos and ads
Character Voices
Perfect for gaming, creative videos and ads
Training Voices
Suitable for training videos, L&D and E-learning
Access 140+ Languages and Accents with Our Voice API
Offer multilingual voice experiences to your users in real time with our voices in 142 languages and accents. Create localized speech content in almost every language using our API.
PlayHT Offers the Best Mongolian Text to Speech API
Access all the best Mongolian text-to-speech AI Voices from PlayHT, Google, Amazon, IBM and Microsoft using PlayHT's Mongolian text-to-speech API. Our Mongolian text-to-speech API provides a single interface to convert text to audio using AI Voices across different providers.
PlayHT's new Turbo voice models can generate speech in <300ms.
As you’ll be using a single text-to-speech API, you just have one integration to maintain.
We make sure you’re always up to date with all the improvements made by the TTS providers.
All the latest voices added by the TTS providers are synced and ready for you to use.
Key Features of Mongolian text to speech API
Leverage futuristic Mongolian text-to-speech features to create the most realistic speech for your applications.
142 Languages
Access a growing library of 829 high-quality male, female and kids voices in 142 languages.
Styles
Explore expressive voice styles such as narrative, conversational, cheerful, angry, sad and empathetic.
Tones
Manipulate the volume, rate and pitch of words or even entire sentences to create unique voice effects.
Support
Add pauses, numbers, date, time formatting, and other advanced, pronunciation instructions.
Integrate Simply, Scale Efficiently
The Mongolian API is a premium feature and is available across all the subscription plans
Go to your dashboard and acquire your unique secret key
Convert text to Mongolian speech and start integrating in your applications