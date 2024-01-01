Best Italian Text to Speech API

Integrate real-time voice synthesis in your devices and applications with our easy-to-use Italian Generative AI Text to Speech API. Create delightful user experiences in real-time with our ultra-realistic Italian Voice AI models.

Try API Playground →Contact Sales
Generate spoken audio from input text 
import * as PlayHT from 'playht';
import fs from 'fs';

// Create a file stream
const fileStream = fs.createWriteStream('turbo-playht.mp3');

// Stream audio from text
const stream = await PlayHT.stream('Stream realistic voices that say what you want!', {
  voiceEngine: 'PlayHT2.0-turbo',
  voiceId: 's3://voice-cloning-zero-shot/d9ff78ba-d016-47f6-b0ef-dd630f59414e/female-cs/manifest.json',
  outputFormat: 'mp3',
});

// Pipe stream into file
stream.pipe(fileStream);

Trusted by individuals and teams of all sizes

brands
brands
brands
brands
brands
brands

Text to speech languages, voices, & accents

Afghan Pashto, Albanian, Algerian Arabic, American English, American Spanish, Argentinean Spanish, Australian English, Austrian German, Azerbaijani, Bahraini Arabic, Bangladeshi Bengali, Belgian Dutch, Belgian French, Bolivian Spanish, Bosnian, Brazilian Portuguese, British English, British Welsh, Bulgarian, Burmese, Cambodian Khmer, Canadian English, Canadian French, Chilean Spanish, Chinese, Chinese, Colombian Spanish, Costa Rican Spanish, Croatian, Cuban Spanish, Czech, Danish, Dominican (Dominican Republic) Spanish, Dutch, Ecuadorean Spanish, Egyptian Arabic, Emirian Arabic, English, Equatorial Guinean Spanish, Estonian, Ethiopian Amharic, Filipino, Filipino English, Finnish, French, Georgian, German, Greek, Guatemalan Spanish, Honduran Spanish, Hong Kong Chinese, Hong Kong English, Hungarian, Icelandic, Indian Bengali, Indian English, Indian Gujarati, Indian Hindi, Indian Kannada, Indian Malayalam, Indian Marathi, Indian Panjabi, Indian Tamil, Indian Telugu, Indian Urdu, Indonesian, Indonesian Javanese, Indonesian Sundanese, Iranian Persian, Iraqi Arabic, Irish, Irish English, Israeli Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Jordanian Arabic, Kazakhstani Kazakh, Kenyan English, Kenyan Swahili, Kuwaiti Arabic, Laotian Lao, Latvian, Lebanese Arabic, Libyan Arabic, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Malaysian Malay, Malaysian Tamil, Maltese, Mexican Spanish, Arabic, Mongolian, Moroccan Arabic, Nepalese Nepali, New Zealander English, Nicaraguan Spanish, Nigerien English, Norwegian Bokmål, Omani Arabic, Pakistani Urdu, Panamanian Spanish, Paraguayan Spanish, Peruvian Spanish, Polish, Portuguese, Puerto Rico Spanish, Qatari Arabic, Romanian, Russian, Salvadoran Spanish, Saudi Arabic, Serbian, Singaporean English, Singaporean Tamil, Slovak, Slovenian, Somali, South African Afrikaans, South African English, South African Zulu, South Korean, Spanish, Spanish Catalan, Spanish Galician, Sri Lankan Sinhala, Sri Lankan Tamil, Swedish, Swiss French, Swiss German, Syrian Arabic, Taiwanese Chinese, Tanzanian English, Tanzanian Swahili, Thai, Tunisian Arabic, Turkish, Ukrainian, Uruguayan Spanish, Uzbek, Venezuelan Spanish, Vietnamese, Welsh English, Yemenite Arabic

Use the Best Italian Text to Speech AI Voices in Your Devices and Applications

Choose from an expansive library of 900+ natural-sounding Generative and Neural AI Voices. Offer a rich, multilingual voice experience to your users in real time with our voices in 142 languages and accents.

Conversational Voices

Perfect for entertainment videos, podcasts and audiobooks

Narrative Voices

Ideal for audiobooks, explainer videos and documentary videos

Explainer Voices

Ideal for entertainment videos, explainer videos, podcasts and audiobooks

Children Voices

Perfect for audiobooks, explainer videos and e-learning

Local Accents

Localize your entertainment videos, adverts and audiobooks

Emotions

Ideal for gaming, creative videos and ads

Character Voices

Perfect for gaming, creative videos and ads

Training Voices

Suitable for training videos, L&D and E-learning

Access 140+ Languages and Accents with Our Voice API

Offer multilingual voice experiences to your users in real time with our voices in 142 languages and accents. Create localized speech content in almost every language using our API.

PlayHT Offers the Best Italian Text to Speech API

Access all the best Italian text-to-speech AI Voices from PlayHT, Google, Amazon, IBM and Microsoft using PlayHT's Italian text-to-speech API. Our Italian text-to-speech API provides a single interface to convert text to audio using AI Voices across different providers.

Real-time latency

PlayHT's new Turbo voice models can generate speech in <300ms.

Low maintenance

As you’ll be using a single text-to-speech API, you just have one integration to maintain.

Automatic updates

We make sure you’re always up to date with all the improvements made by the TTS providers.

Latest voices

All the latest voices added by the TTS providers are synced and ready for you to use.

Key Features of Italian text to speech API

Leverage futuristic Italian text-to-speech features to create the most realistic speech for your applications.

829 Voices across
142 Languages

Access a growing library of 829 high-quality male, female and kids voices in 142 languages.

Expressive Voice
Styles

Explore expressive voice styles such as narrative, conversational, cheerful, angry, sad and empathetic.

Manipulate Voice
Tones

Manipulate the volume, rate and pitch of words or even entire sentences to create unique voice effects.

Text and SSML
Support

Add pauses, numbers, date, time formatting, and other advanced, pronunciation instructions.

Integrate Simply, Scale Efficiently

Subscribe to a plan

The Italian API is a premium feature and is available across all the subscription plans

Generate secret key

Go to your dashboard and acquire your unique secret key

Synthesize speech

Convert text to Italian speech and start integrating in your applications

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the advantages of using Italian Text to Speech?

What are the main ways to convert Italian text to speech?

Does PlayHT offer free Italian speech synthesis?

Are the AI voices realistic?

What customizations can I do with the AI voices?

What is a Italian TTS API?

Is PlayHT’s Italian text to speech API free?

What is the REST API for text to speech?

What is the best Italian text to speech API?

Build Real-Time Voice Applications with PlayHT's Italian Text-to-Speech API

Try API Playground →Contact sales