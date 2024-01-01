Create high quality voice overs for personal or commercial projects with the best male voice generator. Perfect for voice over artists and content creators in the media.
Create, natural-sounding male voice overs with the most realistic AI voices. Type or paste your text to instantly generate high-quality AI voice overs.
Contextually aware, emotional and expressive text to speech models built with advanced voice AI that will bring your voice overs to life.
Secure and private voice generations with full commercial copyrights. With a zero learning curve, voice over artists can generate mature voice overs with the industry leading male voice generator.
Fine-tuning your voice is as easy as it is fun. Drag sliders to control the range of expressiveness, emotion, and tone for very convincing male voice overs. Optionally, clone your voice in just 30 seconds with the best AI voice cloning online.
Find the most, mature male voice for your voice overs. Choose from 600+ voices plus regional variations and accents unique to PlayHT.
Download your male voice over in high-quality MP3 or WAV formats; even with a free account. Free to use for personal and commercial projects.
The media industry encompasses a wide range of communication channels, including television, radio, newspapers, and digital platforms. It plays a crucial role in disseminating news, entertainment, and information to the public. With the rise of digital media, traditional media outlets have adapted to the fast-paced, internet-driven landscape, offering content on-demand and engaging audiences through various digital formats. AI voice-over generators can enhance media content by providing automated voice narration for news articles, podcasts, and video content, making it more accessible and engaging for diverse audiences.
Listen to AI voices that are indistinguishable from humans.
PlayHT's advanced AI Voice Cloning allows businesses to replicate any voice, ensuring brand consistency and personalization in voice interactions.
Listen to AI Voice performances created using PlayHT
Scale up and automate your male voice overs with lowest latency TTS API. Perfect even for live streaming. Leverage our unique, deep male voice and 600+ voices with perfect regional accents.See Documentation
import * as PlayHT from 'playht';
import fs from 'fs';
// Create a file stream
const fileStream = fs.createWriteStream('turbo-playht.mp3');
// Stream audio from text
const stream = await PlayHT.stream('Stream realistic voices that say what you want!', {
voiceEngine: 'PlayHT2.0-turbo',
voiceId: 's3://voice-cloning-zero-shot/d9ff78ba-d016-47f6-b0ef-dd630f59414e/female-cs/manifest.json',
outputFormat: 'mp3',
});
// Pipe stream into file
stream.pipe(fileStream);
A male voice generator is when a voice over artist converts text or a script into high quality, conversational voice over. Bring your content to life with an AI generated voice.
Creating voice overs is easy. Any voice over artist can create a male voice generator in minutes.
Create a new account or log into your existing PlayHT dashboard to access the TTS studio.
Once logged in, you can type, paste, or upload your text directly into the text box.
Choose from the best masculine male or 900+ other conversational AI voices. No matter your project, there’s a voice for that.
Clone your voice to create a custom sounding male voice text to speech voice. It only takes 30 seconds.
Move sliders to adjust tone, speed, and style to get the perfect male voice your project demands.
Download a high quality male voice generator .MP3 or .Wav audio file for personal or commercial use.
