Create high quality video voice overs for personal or commercial projects with the best linkedin voice over. Perfect for narrators and content creators in the networking.
Create, natural-sounding linkedin video voice overs with the most realistic AI voices. Type or paste your text to instantly generate high-quality AI voice overs.
Contextually aware, emotional and expressive text to speech models built with advanced voice AI that will bring your video voice overs to life.
Secure and private voice generations with full commercial copyrights. With a zero learning curve, narrators can generate articulate video voice overs with the industry leading linkedin voice over.
Fine-tuning your voice is as easy as it is fun. Drag sliders to control the range of expressiveness, emotion, and tone for very convincing linkedin video voice overs. Optionally, clone your voice in just 30 seconds with the best AI voice cloning online.
Find the most, articulate linkedin voice for your video voice overs. Choose from 600+ voices plus regional variations and accents unique to PlayHT.
Download your linkedin video voice over in high-quality MP3 or WAV formats; even with a free account. Free to use for personal and commercial projects.
Networking, both in a personal and professional context, involves creating and maintaining connections with others to exchange information, ideas, and opportunities. In the digital age, networking has expanded beyond physical interactions to include online platforms such as LinkedIn and virtual networking events, facilitating broader and more diverse connections. AI voice-over generators can help create personalized and professional audio messages, enhancing the quality of virtual interactions and making networking efforts more impactful.
Listen to AI voices that are indistinguishable from humans.
PlayHT's advanced AI Voice Cloning allows businesses to replicate any voice, ensuring brand consistency and personalization in voice interactions.
Listen to AI Voice performances created using PlayHT
Scale up and automate your linkedin video voice overs with lowest latency TTS API. Perfect even for live streaming. Leverage our unique, commanding linkedin voice and 600+ voices with perfect regional accents.See Documentation
import * as PlayHT from 'playht';
import fs from 'fs';
// Create a file stream
const fileStream = fs.createWriteStream('turbo-playht.mp3');
// Stream audio from text
const stream = await PlayHT.stream('Stream realistic voices that say what you want!', {
voiceEngine: 'PlayHT2.0-turbo',
voiceId: 's3://voice-cloning-zero-shot/d9ff78ba-d016-47f6-b0ef-dd630f59414e/female-cs/manifest.json',
outputFormat: 'mp3',
});
// Pipe stream into file
stream.pipe(fileStream);
A linkedin voice over is when a narrator converts text or a script into high quality, conversational video voice over. Bring your content to life with an AI generated voice.
Creating video voice overs is easy. Any narrator can create a linkedin voice over in minutes.
Create a new account or log into your existing PlayHT dashboard to access the TTS studio.
Once logged in, you can type, paste, or upload your text directly into the text box.
Choose from the best professional linkedin or 900+ other conversational AI voices. No matter your project, there’s a voice for that.
Clone your voice to create a custom sounding linkedin voice text to speech voice. It only takes 30 seconds.
Move sliders to adjust tone, speed, and style to get the perfect linkedin voice your project demands.
Download a high quality linkedin voice over .MP3 or .Wav audio file for personal or commercial use.
Create video voice overs with the best linkedin voice over for free.Get Started
Convert text to speech in an AI voice with pronunciation and intonation.
Top-rated on Trustpilot, G2, and AppSumo
The service team was exceptional and was very helpful in supporting my business needs. Would definitely use it again if needed!Kyle Remah (Trustpilot)
The interface is clean, uncluttered, and super easy and intuitive to use. Having tried many others, PlayHT is my #1 favorite. Many natural sounding high quality voices to choose from...Nicholas Natteau (Trustpilot)
I tried the bigger companies first and noting compare to this awesome website. The voices are so real that is amazing how AI is now. Don't waste your time in Polly, Azure, or Cloud; this is your text-to-voice software.Abigail Vallejo (Trustpilot)