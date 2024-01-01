Create high quality voice overs for personal or commercial projects with the best documentary voice generator. Perfect for narrators and content creators in the entertainment & media.
The entertainment and media industry combines elements of both sectors to create and distribute content that informs, entertains, and engages audiences. It includes film, television, music, publishing, and digital media, offering a wide range of content across various platforms. The industry is driven by creativity, technology, and evolving consumer demands. AI voice-over generators can facilitate the creation of multilingual content, providing voiceovers for global audiences and ensuring high-quality audio across different media formats.
Scale up and automate your documentary voice overs with lowest latency TTS API. Perfect even for live streaming. Leverage our unique, commanding documentary voice and 600+ voices with perfect regional accents.See Documentation
import * as PlayHT from 'playht';
import fs from 'fs';
// Create a file stream
const fileStream = fs.createWriteStream('turbo-playht.mp3');
// Stream audio from text
const stream = await PlayHT.stream('Stream realistic voices that say what you want!', {
voiceEngine: 'PlayHT2.0-turbo',
voiceId: 's3://voice-cloning-zero-shot/d9ff78ba-d016-47f6-b0ef-dd630f59414e/female-cs/manifest.json',
outputFormat: 'mp3',
});
// Pipe stream into file
stream.pipe(fileStream);
A documentary voice generator is when a narrator converts text or a script into high quality, conversational voice over. Bring your content to life with an AI generated voice.
Creating voice overs is easy. Any narrator can create a documentary voice generator in minutes.
Create a new account or log into your existing PlayHT dashboard to access the TTS studio.
Once logged in, you can type, paste, or upload your text directly into the text box.
Choose from the best professional documentary or 900+ other conversational AI voices. No matter your project, there’s a voice for that.
Clone your voice to create a custom sounding documentary voice text to speech voice. It only takes 30 seconds.
Move sliders to adjust tone, speed, and style to get the perfect documentary voice your project demands.
Download a high quality documentary voice generator .MP3 or .Wav audio file for personal or commercial use.
