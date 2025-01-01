PlayAI for the enterprise

Play's models are built for enterprise use cases. We're SOC II part 2 compliant, offer enterprise support, volume discounts, support SLAs and even on-prem deployments for demanding enterprise applications

SOC 2 Type 2 compliance

On premise deployments

SAML SSO & SCIM

Keep your data safe

Safe, Private and Secure On-Prem Deployments

Deploy our foundational voice models in your cloud infrastructure with industry leading security and scalability.

  • Bring your own LLM
  • Tooling for inference and training
  • Scalable, safe and secure

Our Security Practices

Data Encryption

All data is encrypted both in transit and at rest using industry-leading encryption protocols, including TLS and AES-256.

Application Security

Secure coding practices aligned with OWASP standards. Regular penetration testing by trusted third-party security experts.

Access Controls

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is required for all internal systems and user accounts. We follow the principle of least privilege, ensuring only authorized personnel have access to sensitive data.

Infrastructure Security

Cloud infrastructure secured using firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and network segmentation. Continuous monitoring for threats across all systems and services.

Compliance and Certifications

We are fully compliant with global data protection regulations and industry standards, including:

  • GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation)
  • ISO/IEC 27001: Information Security Management
  • SOC 2 Type II: Certified for data security and privacy best practices

Key Features

Lifelike voices

Play's TTS voice models lead the industry in voice quality, prosody and intonation.

Low latency

Time to first audio as low as 320ms, less if on-prem deployment required

Easy to use

Voice AI generation and customization all supported by easy to use APIs.

Accuracy

Dialog is fine-tuned to ensure accurate generation of acronyms, numerical sequences (e.g. phone, credit card numbers).

Multilingual

English, Spanish, Arabic fully supported; 25+ languages under development

Security

All models are GDPR, ISO 27001 and SOC 2 type II compliant. On-prem also available.

