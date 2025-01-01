Shape the future

We’re transforming human-machine interaction through advanced voice technology. Come change the world with us.

PlayAI Team
Brand logo
Brand logo
Brand logo
Brand logo
Brand logo
Brand logo
Hammad Syed

In the race to develop AI technology, we chose to focus on voice because it's fundamentally human. Our models don't just process speech; they understand context, emotion, and intent - the elements that make communication meaningful.

Hammad Syed | Founder, Play.ai

Why join us

Apart from changing the world, there are other perks.

Innovate

We push the boundaries of AI voice technology, making it more natural and expressive and holding steadfast to highethical standards.Every breakthrough brings us closer to truly lifelike speech.

Impact

Our voices power creators, businesses, and accessibility, making content more engaging for everyone. We strive to shape the future of audio with purpose.

Collaborate

Great voices come from great teamwork, and we build with our users in mind. Feedback and ideas fuel our growth, making AI voices better for all.

PlayAI Team

Join our team of innovators

In a little office in Palo Alto, right opposite the Caltrain station, we’re busy changing the world. Come join us.

See open positions