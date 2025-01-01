In the race to develop AI technology, we chose to focus on voice because it's fundamentally human. Our models don't just process speech; they understand context, emotion, and intent - the elements that make communication meaningful.
Hammad Syed | Founder, Play.ai
Apart from changing the world, there are other perks.
We push the boundaries of AI voice technology, making it more natural and expressive and holding steadfast to highethical standards.Every breakthrough brings us closer to truly lifelike speech.
Our voices power creators, businesses, and accessibility, making content more engaging for everyone. We strive to shape the future of audio with purpose.
Great voices come from great teamwork, and we build with our users in mind. Feedback and ideas fuel our growth, making AI voices better for all.
In a little office in Palo Alto, right opposite the Caltrain station, we’re busy changing the world. Come join us.