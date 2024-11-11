WellSaid Labs Pricing: A Complete Overview

WellSaid Labs is a leading AI text-to-speech provider known for converting written text into highly natural, lifelike voiceovers. Established in 2018 by a team from the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence in Seattle, Washington, WellSaid Labs serves industries like e-learning, marketing, and content creation. With advanced AI technology, it produces voices that reflect human-like tone and expression, making it popular among professionals looking for engaging and professional audio output.
This guide covers WellSaid Labs pricing, plan features, and a comparison with Play.ht to help users choose the best solution for their voice generation needs.
WellSaid Labs offers several pricing options to meet the needs of individual creators, teams, and larger organizations. Here is a breakdown of the available plans:
|Plan
|Monthly Cost
|Annual Cost
|Key Features
|Best For
|Free Trial
|Free
|–
|1-week access to Studio and API, offering full platform functionality for testing
|New users wanting to explore features
|Maker
|$49
|$528
|5 projects, 250 downloads, 24 voices, MP3 file format
|Light individual users
|Creative
|$99
|$1,069
|50 projects, 750 downloads, full access to voices in MP3, WAV, and OGG formats
|Professionals needing regular voiceovers
|Business
|$179/user
|$2,148/user
|100 projects per user, collaborative workspaces, advanced pronunciation, Adobe and Canva integrations
|Small teams needing collaboration tools
|Enterprise
|Custom Pricing
|Custom Pricing
|All Business features plus unlimited projects, SSO, priority support, and additional security measures
|Large organizations with complex needs
WellSaid Labs Plan Highlights:
For those considering alternatives, Play.ht provides high-quality voice generation with a focus on affordability and additional features. Below is a comparison to highlight how these options differ:
|Feature
|WellSaid Labs
|Play.ht
|Advantage
|Trial Period
|1-week Studio & API trial
|Free plan with 12,500 characters monthly
|Play.ht
|Starting Price
|$49/month
|$31.20/month (with annual pricing)
|Play.ht
|Unlimited Plan
|Not available
|$99/month (limited-time offer)
|Play.ht
|Character Limit
|Limited by downloads in each plan
|Unlimited characters in top plan
|Play.ht
|Voice Cloning
|Not available
|Included in all plans
|Play.ht
|Voice Library Access
|Limited in lower plans
|Full library access across all plans
|Play.ht
|Supported File Types
|MP3, WAV, OGG (in higher plans)
|High-quality formats in all plans
|Play.ht
|Enterprise Security
|SSO and security in Enterprise plans
|Advanced security available in custom plans
|Tie
|Commercial Use Rights
|Available in paid plans
|Included at all levels
|Play.ht
|Customer Support
|Available in higher-tier plans
|Available in all plans
|Play.ht
While WellSaid Labs provides high-quality, human-like voices and valuable professional features, Play.ht offers strong affordability and flexibility, which can appeal to users with high-volume needs or tighter budgets. Here are some specific reasons why Play.ht may be a better fit for certain users:
WellSaid Labs stands out for its high-quality, lifelike voice generation and integration options, making it a valuable choice for users prioritizing professional-level features. On the other hand, Play.ht offers an affordable solution with flexible pricing, extensive library access, and voice cloning that can suit both individual creators and teams needing frequent, unlimited access. Whether for occasional voiceover needs or high-volume projects, Play.ht provides a balanced option for those looking to maximize both quality and cost-efficiency.
|Company Name
|Votes
|Win Percentage
|PlayHT
|300 (371)
|80.86%
|ElevenLabs
|61 (124)
|49.19%
|Listnr AI
|43 (118)
|36.44%
|Speechgen
|14 (106)
|13.21%
|Uberduck
|49 (104)
|47.12%
|TTSMaker
|40 (104)
|38.46%
|Narakeet
|35 (96)
|36.46%
|Speechify
|38 (93)
|40.86%
|Resemble AI
|45 (90)
|50.00%
|Typecast
|28 (80)
|35.00%
|NaturalReader
|4 (16)
|25.00%
|Murf AI
|6 (15)
|40.00%
|Wavel AI
|1 (9)
|11.11%
|WellSaid Labs
|3 (8)
|37.50%