WellSaid Labs Pricing: A Complete Overview

in TTS

November 11, 2024 4 min read
Table of Contents

WellSaid Labs is a leading AI text-to-speech provider known for converting written text into highly natural, lifelike voiceovers. Established in 2018 by a team from the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence in Seattle, Washington, WellSaid Labs serves industries like e-learning, marketing, and content creation. With advanced AI technology, it produces voices that reflect human-like tone and expression, making it popular among professionals looking for engaging and professional audio output.

This guide covers WellSaid Labs pricing, plan features, and a comparison with Play.ht to help users choose the best solution for their voice generation needs.

WellSaid Labs Pricing Plans

WellSaid Labs offers several pricing options to meet the needs of individual creators, teams, and larger organizations. Here is a breakdown of the available plans:

PlanMonthly CostAnnual CostKey FeaturesBest For
Free TrialFree1-week access to Studio and API, offering full platform functionality for testingNew users wanting to explore features
Maker$49$5285 projects, 250 downloads, 24 voices, MP3 file formatLight individual users
Creative$99$1,06950 projects, 750 downloads, full access to voices in MP3, WAV, and OGG formatsProfessionals needing regular voiceovers
Business$179/user$2,148/user100 projects per user, collaborative workspaces, advanced pronunciation, Adobe and Canva integrationsSmall teams needing collaboration tools
EnterpriseCustom PricingCustom PricingAll Business features plus unlimited projects, SSO, priority support, and additional security measuresLarge organizations with complex needs

WellSaid Labs Plan Highlights:

  • Diverse Voice Selection: Over 50 voices with various styles and tones.
  • Easy-to-Use Interface: Accessible, intuitive platform designed for all experience levels.
  • Team Collaboration Tools: Available in Business and Enterprise plans.
  • Pronunciation Control: Fine-tune words for clarity and engagement.
  • Adobe and Canva Integration: Simplifies workflows for users who need direct audio integration.

WellSaid Labs vs. Play.ht Pricing

For those considering alternatives, Play.ht provides high-quality voice generation with a focus on affordability and additional features. Below is a comparison to highlight how these options differ:

FeatureWellSaid LabsPlay.htAdvantage
Trial Period1-week Studio & API trialFree plan with 12,500 characters monthlyPlay.ht
Starting Price$49/month$31.20/month (with annual pricing)Play.ht
Unlimited PlanNot available$99/month (limited-time offer)Play.ht
Character LimitLimited by downloads in each planUnlimited characters in top planPlay.ht
Voice CloningNot availableIncluded in all plansPlay.ht
Voice Library AccessLimited in lower plansFull library access across all plansPlay.ht
Supported File TypesMP3, WAV, OGG (in higher plans)High-quality formats in all plansPlay.ht
Enterprise SecuritySSO and security in Enterprise plansAdvanced security available in custom plansTie
Commercial Use RightsAvailable in paid plansIncluded at all levelsPlay.ht
Customer SupportAvailable in higher-tier plansAvailable in all plansPlay.ht

Why Play.ht Can Be a Strong Option for Budget-Conscious Users

While WellSaid Labs provides high-quality, human-like voices and valuable professional features, Play.ht offers strong affordability and flexibility, which can appeal to users with high-volume needs or tighter budgets. Here are some specific reasons why Play.ht may be a better fit for certain users:

  • Lower Cost: Starting at $31.20 per month (annual billing) with an unlimited usage option at $99/month, Play.ht offers a more budget-friendly entry point.
  • Unlimited Characters: The Unlimited Plan at $99/month provides unrestricted character use, ideal for heavy users.
  • Voice Cloning in All Plans: Play.ht includes voice cloning in every plan, allowing for more personalization and branding.
  • Free Plan for Ongoing Access: Play.ht’s Free Plan includes 12,500 characters monthly, making it an excellent choice for users with occasional needs.

Final Thoughts

WellSaid Labs stands out for its high-quality, lifelike voice generation and integration options, making it a valuable choice for users prioritizing professional-level features. On the other hand, Play.ht offers an affordable solution with flexible pricing, extensive library access, and voice cloning that can suit both individual creators and teams needing frequent, unlimited access. Whether for occasional voiceover needs or high-volume projects, Play.ht provides a balanced option for those looking to maximize both quality and cost-efficiency.

