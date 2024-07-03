Play AI is the best alternative to Voiceplug.ai. Try Play AI for free today
VOICEplug. ai empower businesses to lead in Voice Commerce by providing custom Voice AI solutions, enabling their customers to use natural voice as the preferred interface.
|Founded
|2020
|CEO
|Jay Ruparel
Play AI is the leader in AI Agents. Automate your business with AI Agents that can even take actions.
Founded in 2016
Play AI is one of the best AI Agent platforms in the market. Play AI was recently launched and sits on top of the years of industry leadership from Play HT. Play, as it is now being branded as, pioneered conversational AI.
AI Agents was naturally the next step in its progression to lead the new era of AI agents. The Play mission is to democratize the creation of engaging conversational AI and voice experiences, ensuring that every business, developer, and hobbyist can easily access and utilize these advanced tools... Learn more about Play AI
Subscription plans range from $0 to $99
Invictoa AI is a comprehensive AI solution provider for businesses looking to integrate advanced AI technologies.
Founded in 2023
Invicta AI is a sophisticated AI platform that simplifies the creation and management of AI agents, making it easy for users to connect data sources, utilize ready-made templates, form AI teams, and automate a variety of tasks.
With Invicta AI, companies can effortlessly create marketing content that stays true to their brand, deliver AI-driven customer support, analyze documents for key insights, develop unique AI personas, and automate large-scale content creation... Learn more about Invicta AI
Subscription plans range from $0 to $297
Micro GPT is a lightweight version of GPT tailored for resource-constrained environments and specific applications.
Micro GPT is a versatile AI agent built on the advanced GPT 3.5 Turbo and GPT 4 architectures. It’s designed to handle a variety of everyday tasks by understanding and generating natural language, trained on extensive datasets for optimal performance. This makes Micro GPT an excellent tool for automating routine but essential tasks, thus boosting productivity and efficiency in daily operations.
One of the standout features of Micro GPT is its capability to manage time-consuming tasks like scheduling appointments, sorting emails, and creating reports. For example, it can draft an email from just a few keywords or set up a week’s worth of meetings in mere minutes. It can also pull together information from various documents to create concise summaries, speeding up data consumption and accessibility... Learn more about Micro GPT
Experience our 24/7 live answering service with 100% US-based receptionists. Enjoy flexible call handling and affordable pricing.
Founded in 1990
Experience 24/7 live answering service with 100% US-based receptionists, offering flexible call handling and affordable pricing... Learn more about Patlive
Subscription plans range from $205 to $825
AutoGPT is an AI automation tool that leverages GPT technology for business process optimization.
Founded in March, 2023
AutoGPT operates as an autonomous AI agent, efficiently handling tasks you delegate without requiring your direct involvement. This advanced technology offers the convenience of AI utilization, even for those without any programming skills. It’s designed to be user-friendly, providing a seamless way for users of all backgrounds to interact with and manage AI across various platforms and applications.
AutoGPT excels in automating routine tasks, processing data, and interacting with users through its natural language understanding capabilities. The system is intuitive, enabling easy setup and management to perform a broad array of functions—from sorting emails and scheduling appointments to generating detailed reports... Learn more about AutoGPT AI
Subscription plans range from $6 to $60
Godmode is a powerful AI tool designed to enhance productivity and efficiency through intelligent automation.
Founded in 2023
Godmode is a web platform that taps into the automation capabilities of AutoGPT and BabyAGI, designed to make sophisticated AI technologies accessible to a wide audience. As these AI agents are in the early stages, they quickly adapt and evolve, promising more advanced features and broader applicability over time. Godmode supports GPT-3.5 and GPT-4, allowing users to leverage some of the most advanced AI models available today.
This platform enables users to automate tasks, generate dynamic content, and develop complex algorithms without requiring deep technical expertise. The interface is straightforward, catering to both beginners and experienced users. By offering tools that simplify the integration of AI into everyday tasks, Godmode provides practical solutions that save time and enhance productivity... Learn more about Godmode
Posh provides premium live answering services for businesses. Our 24/7 live virtual receptionist service, paired with a powerful app, helps you save time and money by efficiently managing your calls around the clock.
Founded in 2020
Posh provides premium live answering services for businesses. Their 24/7 live virtual receptionist service, combined with their powerful app, helps you save both time and money... Learn more about Posh
Subscription plans range from $64 to $924
Talkie.ai’s medical voice assistants provide patients with a variety of automated self-service options when contacting healthcare providers.
Founded in 2018
Are patients tired of waiting on hold or leaving voicemails to communicate with their preferred healthcare provider? They can now say goodbye to traditional methods and welcome the future of patient interaction with the AI Voice Intelligent Intake system... Learn more about Talkie.AI
Phonely.ai creates lifelike AI receptionists to enhance customer support, increase patient appointments, and eliminate hold times.
Founded in 2023
Phonely’s mission is to build technology that enhances customer support, enables doctors to see more patients, and ensures that no one is ever put on hold again. They achieve this by developing lifelike AI receptionists that can answer phones, schedule appointments, and provide world-class support to your customers.
Phonely provides comprehensive call management solutions, ensuring businesses never miss a call and eliminate lost revenue. As an AI receptionist, Phonely answers phones like a human, without ever forgetting information, having a bad day, or needing sleep... Learn more about Phonely.AI
Subscription plans range from $0 to $499
Part of the FirstMeridian Group, backed by world-renowned investors, we aim to build a premier HR platform offering comprehensive end-to-end human resources solutions that transform people processes.
Founded in 1972
As part of the FirstMeridian Group, established by world-renowned investors, their mission is to create a premier HR platform that offers comprehensive human resources solutions and transforms people processes... Learn more about CBSI Holdings
Vocode is a development platform for building and deploying voice and conversational AI applications.
Founded in 2023
Vocode provides a comprehensive set of tools and frameworks that enable developers to build various voice-based applications using large language models (LLMs). With Vocode, you can create systems where LLMs manage phone calls, function as personal assistants, or participate in Zoom meetings.
Additionally, the platform allows for the development of voice-activated systems for smart homes, interactive customer support bots, and real-time language translation services. Vocode’s user-friendly interface simplifies the process of integrating and scaling these voice solutions to meet specific needs... Learn more about Vocode
Subscription plans range from $0 to $25
