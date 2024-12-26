Tips for Creating the Best AI Voice Clones

This guide is aimed to help you understand how Voice Cloning works, and how you can generate an accurate, high-quality voice clone for your agents and conversational AI projects.

Instant Voice Cloning

This method grasps the most prominent qualities of a speaker’s voice, and imitates the voice profile in the generated results. This Requires a minimal amount of audio for the cloning process (as little as 30 seconds) and voice is cloned almost instantly within a few seconds.



As this method grasps the most prominent qualities of a speaker’s voice, you can also use it for creating customized voice styles, emotional tone, or delivery of an existing voice clone.



Works well with almost all English accents (Multi-lingual coming soon!)

Improving Quality of Your Voice Clone

You can always delete your voice clones and create new ones with better training audio. Here are some guidelines for what kind of training audio will help you improve the quality of your voice clone.

Avoid audio that has a lot of background noise, music, or sound effects.

The Instant Cloning method only takes the first 30 seconds of the training audio you upload to create the voice clone. So, make sure you upload a short, but high-quality audio file.

As for High Fidelity Cloning, uploading 1 to 2 hours (the more, the better) of high-quality training audio is one of the most effective ways to improve the quality of your cloned voice.

Consider the amount of reverb and/or echo in the training audio, as it will likely show up in your voice clone as well. Generally, it is best to minimize the amount of reverb for better quality.

Making Your Cloned Voice Energetic and Full of Life

If your cloned voice sounds bland and devoid of personality, take a closer look at the kind of tone your voice had in the audio you used for the cloning process. Keep in mind that the most prominent tone of voice in the training audio provided, is what will also be apparent in the cloned voice. So, if you’re looking for an energetic and lively cloned voice, make sure you use training audio that reflects this tone of speech as well.

What should the speaker be reading/talking about in the training audio?

There is no preference as such. But, it comes down to the nature of the content you’re looking to create using the cloned voice. If you’re looking to have an audiobook narrated with your cloned voice, then you should probably record the audio while reading a book. If you’re looking to have a more conversational tone, then try using a recording from a podcast. The thumb rule is that whatever tone of voice you’re looking to have for your cloned voice, make sure you submit training audio that reflects the same tone of speech.

Bonus: Using API to access cloned voices

To learn how to use your cloned access using our API, please refer to our API Documentation here.