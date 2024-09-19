Speechify Text to Speech Swift SDK

If you’re familiar with Speechify, you know it’s a fantastic tool that converts text into high-quality, natural-sounding audio. From PDFs to emails and web articles, Speechify helps users listen to content instead of reading it. While they’ve developed SDKs for some languages, you might be wondering when Swift developers will get their turn.
Although Speechify hasn’t launched its Swift SDK just yet, it’s in the pipeline! You can follow the progress and get updates on the Speechify GitHub page.
So while we wait for Speechify’s Swift SDK to officially launch, let’s take a closer look at what the SDK might offer and why Swift is a natural fit for such an integration.
Looking for the best text to speech API with one of the lowest latencies? Check out PlayHT text to speech API.
Swift has become a go-to language for iOS, macOS, and watchOS app development. It’s fast, secure, and modern, making it a great language to work with APIs like Speechify’s upcoming SDK. Here’s why Swift is so popular among developers:
Based on how most text-to-speech APIs work, we can make some educated guesses about how Speechify’s Swift SDK might function once it’s available.
To use Speechify’s API in Swift, you’d likely start by authenticating using an API key. This key will grant your app access to Speechify’s text-to-speech service.
let apiKey = "your-api-key"
let url = URL(string: "https://api.speechify.com/v1/convert-text")!
var request = URLRequest(url: url)
request.setValue("Bearer \(apiKey)", forHTTPHeaderField: "Authorization")
Once authenticated, the next step would be sending the text to Speechify’s servers. You’d probably make an HTTP POST request, passing along the text, language, voice options, and other parameters.
let textData: [String: Any] = [
"text": "This is a sample text to convert.",
"voice": "en_us_female",
"speed": 1.0
]
let jsonData = try! JSONSerialization.data(withJSONObject: textData)
request.httpMethod = "POST"
request.httpBody = jsonData
request.setValue("application/json", forHTTPHeaderField: "Content-Type")
let task = URLSession.shared.dataTask(with: request) { data, response, error in
if let error = error {
print("Error: \(error)")
return
}
if let data = data {
let responseJson = try? JSONSerialization.jsonObject(with: data, options: [])
print(responseJson) // Extract the audio file URL here
}
}
task.resume()
After sending the text, Speechify’s API would respond with a link to the generated audio file. You could then either stream the audio directly or download it for later use in your app.
// Assuming the response contains an audio URL:
let audioUrl = URL(string: "https://path-to-audio-file.com/output.mp3")!
// Stream or download the audio for playback in your app
This type of API flow is straightforward, allowing developers to seamlessly add TTS functionality to their iOS or macOS applications.
Once Speechify’s Swift SDK becomes available, the possibilities for developers are endless. Here are a few ways you could integrate this TTS functionality:
Even though the SDK hasn’t launched yet, Speechify’s commitment to high-quality text-to-speech services is promising. The combination of Speechify’s lifelike voices and Swift’s performance, flexibility, and integration within Apple’s ecosystem means that developers will soon have access to a powerful toolset.
When it comes to building apps with accessibility in mind, Swift is already the go-to language for iOS developers, and Speechify’s text-to-speech service could be the perfect addition to that. Whether it’s helping visually impaired users navigate content or making multitasking easier by turning written content into audio, Speechify’s Swift SDK is sure to be a game-changer for app developers.
While we wait for Speechify to officially launch the Swift SDK, now is a good time to plan out how you might integrate text-to-speech into your projects. If you want to stay updated, be sure to follow Speechify’s progress on their GitHub page.
With Python and Swift SDKs on the horizon, there are exciting times ahead for developers looking to harness the power of high-quality text-to-speech in their applications!