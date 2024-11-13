Speechify Pricing: Plans, Features, and Costs Explained

Speechify is a popular text-to-speech app offering a range of plans designed to improve the reading and listening experience for users on various platforms, including iOS, Android, macOS, and Chrome extensions.
Whether you’re a casual user needing basic TTS functionality or someone with specific needs like dyslexia or disabilities, Speechify has a plan for you. Let’s break down the pricing and features of each plan to help you understand Speechify’s value.
You should also read this: Is Speechify Free?
|Features
|Details
|Cost
|Free
|Available Voices
|10
|Speed Options
|Standard listening speed
|Supported Platforms
|iOS, Android, Web, macOS, Chrome extension
|Key Features
|Basic text-to-speech, file imports
|Best For
|Casual users, basic functionality
The free plan offers essential features like 10 natural-sounding voices and standard reading speed. This plan is great for light usage but lacks the advanced capabilities seen in higher-tier plans.
|Features
|Details
|Cost
|$11.58/month
|Available Voices
|30+ (including Gwyneth Paltrow, Snoop Dogg)
|Speed Options
|Up to 5x reading speed
|Supported Platforms
|iOS, Android, Web, macOS, Chrome extension
|Languages
|20+ languages, including English
|Premium Features
|High-quality voices, reading PDFs, EPUB, audiobooks, cloud sync
|Best For
|Enhanced reading, faster speeds, disabilities support, multitasking
The Premium Plan is designed for users needing more versatility in reading and listening experiences. With 30+ voices and more speed options, it’s a game-changer for power users, learners, and those with reading disabilities like dyslexia. It also offers the ability to export audio files and provides voiceovers and transcription features.
|Features
|Details
|Cost
|$9.99/month
|Audiobook Access
|60,000+ books
|Credits
|12 credits/year
|Supported Platforms
|iOS, Android, Web
|Key Features
|Audiobook access, premium voices
|Best For
|Avid audiobook listeners
This plan offers access to an extensive library of audiobooks, a great choice if you’re looking for a single platform for both text-to-speech and audiobooks.
|Features
|Details
|Cost
|Starting at $24/month
|Premium Voices
|50+
|Studio Features
|Voiceovers, dubbing, transcription
|Supported Platforms
|iOS, Web, macOS
|Best For
|Content creators, video dubbing, AI voiceovers, podcasts, voice cloning
The Studio Plan targets professionals who need to create high-quality voiceovers, video/audio dubbing, or AI-generated voice content for podcasts, videos, or even voice cloning.
|Features
|Details
|Cost
|Custom pricing
|Supported Platforms
|All major platforms
|Collaboration Tools
|Advanced team collaboration, API access
|Best For
|Large teams, businesses requiring custom integrations
For larger teams or businesses, the Enterprise Plan offers custom pricing and features, tailored to fit specific collaboration and workflow needs. This plan often includes API access and enhanced support for organizations.
When compared to other TTS apps, Speechify’s premium features—such as AI-generated voices, high-speed playback, and a variety of natural-sounding voices—make it stand out. Its integration with platforms like Kindle, Microsoft, and Google Docs further enhances its value, making it a top choice for learners, professionals, and those with reading disabilities.
Speechify is a highly versatile text-to-speech app that caters to a wide range of needs, from casual users to professionals. The premium plan adds incredible functionality with AI voiceovers, multi-speed reading, and premium voices that elevate the user’s experience.
Whether you’re looking for help with dyslexia, multitasking with audiobooks, or content creation with voiceovers, Speechify Premium is a worthy investment. However, the free plan offers enough for anyone starting with TTS. Explore your options based on your needs and platform of choice, and see how Speechify can transform your reading and listening experience.
|Plan
|Cost
|Key Features
|Free Plan
|Free
|10 voices, basic TTS, standard speed, limited imports
|Premium Plan
|$11.58/month
|30+ voices, 5x speed, 20+ languages, PDF, cloud sync, audiobooks
|Audiobooks Plan
|$9.99/month
|60,000+ audiobooks, 12 credits/year
|Studio Plan
|Starting at $24/month
|AI voiceovers, transcription, video dubbing, voice cloning
|Enterprise Plan
|Custom pricing
|API access, team collaboration
|Company Name
|Votes
|Win Percentage
|PlayHT
|326 (406)
|80.30%
|ElevenLabs
|63 (128)
|49.22%
|Listnr AI
|44 (121)
|36.36%
|Uberduck
|57 (113)
|50.44%
|TTSMaker
|43 (111)
|38.74%
|Speechgen
|14 (111)
|12.61%
|Narakeet
|42 (108)
|38.89%
|Speechify
|39 (95)
|41.05%
|Resemble AI
|47 (95)
|49.47%
|Typecast
|29 (88)
|32.95%
|Murf AI
|6 (20)
|30.00%
|NaturalReader
|5 (19)
|26.32%
|WellSaid Labs
|5 (14)
|35.71%
|Wavel AI
|1 (13)
|7.69%