Speechify Pricing: Plans, Features, and Costs Explained

in TTS

November 13, 2024 4 min read
Speechify Pricing: Plans, Features, and Costs Explained

Table of Contents

Speechify Cost: A Detailed Breakdown

Speechify is a popular text-to-speech app offering a range of plans designed to improve the reading and listening experience for users on various platforms, including iOS, Android, macOS, and Chrome extensions.

Whether you’re a casual user needing basic TTS functionality or someone with specific needs like dyslexia or disabilities, Speechify has a plan for you. Let’s break down the pricing and features of each plan to help you understand Speechify’s value.

Speechify Pricing Plans

1. Speechify Text to Speech Free Plan

FeaturesDetails
CostFree
Available Voices10
Speed OptionsStandard listening speed
Supported PlatformsiOS, Android, Web, macOS, Chrome extension
Key FeaturesBasic text-to-speech, file imports
Best ForCasual users, basic functionality

The free plan offers essential features like 10 natural-sounding voices and standard reading speed. This plan is great for light usage but lacks the advanced capabilities seen in higher-tier plans.

2. Speechify Text to Speech Premium Plan

FeaturesDetails
Cost$11.58/month
Available Voices30+ (including Gwyneth Paltrow, Snoop Dogg)
Speed OptionsUp to 5x reading speed
Supported PlatformsiOS, Android, Web, macOS, Chrome extension
Languages20+ languages, including English
Premium FeaturesHigh-quality voices, reading PDFs, EPUB, audiobooks, cloud sync
Best ForEnhanced reading, faster speeds, disabilities support, multitasking

The Premium Plan is designed for users needing more versatility in reading and listening experiences. With 30+ voices and more speed options, it’s a game-changer for power users, learners, and those with reading disabilities like dyslexia. It also offers the ability to export audio files and provides voiceovers and transcription features.

3. Speechify Audiobooks Plan

FeaturesDetails
Cost$9.99/month
Audiobook Access60,000+ books
Credits12 credits/year
Supported PlatformsiOS, Android, Web
Key FeaturesAudiobook access, premium voices
Best ForAvid audiobook listeners

This plan offers access to an extensive library of audiobooks, a great choice if you’re looking for a single platform for both text-to-speech and audiobooks.

4. Speechify Studio Plan

FeaturesDetails
CostStarting at $24/month
Premium Voices50+
Studio FeaturesVoiceovers, dubbing, transcription
Supported PlatformsiOS, Web, macOS
Best ForContent creators, video dubbing, AI voiceovers, podcasts, voice cloning

The Studio Plan targets professionals who need to create high-quality voiceovers, video/audio dubbing, or AI-generated voice content for podcasts, videos, or even voice cloning.

5. Speechify Studio Enterprise Plan

FeaturesDetails
CostCustom pricing
Supported PlatformsAll major platforms
Collaboration ToolsAdvanced team collaboration, API access
Best ForLarge teams, businesses requiring custom integrations

For larger teams or businesses, the Enterprise Plan offers custom pricing and features, tailored to fit specific collaboration and workflow needs. This plan often includes API access and enhanced support for organizations.

Free vs Premium: What’s the Difference?

  • Voices: The free plan includes only 10 voices, while the premium plan offers over 30 voices, including high-quality voices such as Snoop Dogg and Gwyneth Paltrow.
  • Speed: Free users are limited to standard reading speed, whereas premium users can listen at up to 5x the normal speed, which is ideal for speeding through long documents.
  • Formats: While the free plan supports basic document imports, premium users can enjoy greater flexibility, including reading PDFs, web pages, Kindle, and Google Docs.
  • Platform Syncing: Premium users benefit from cloud syncing across platforms (iOS, Android, macOS, web), making it easier to switch devices without losing progress.
  • Audiobooks: Premium users can access Speechify’s vast audiobook library, which the free plan lacks.

Comparing Speechify Premium to Competitors

When compared to other TTS apps, Speechify’s premium features—such as AI-generated voices, high-speed playback, and a variety of natural-sounding voices—make it stand out. Its integration with platforms like Kindle, Microsoft, and Google Docs further enhances its value, making it a top choice for learners, professionals, and those with reading disabilities.

Speechify is a highly versatile text-to-speech app that caters to a wide range of needs, from casual users to professionals. The premium plan adds incredible functionality with AI voiceovers, multi-speed reading, and premium voices that elevate the user’s experience.

Whether you’re looking for help with dyslexia, multitasking with audiobooks, or content creation with voiceovers, Speechify Premium is a worthy investment. However, the free plan offers enough for anyone starting with TTS. Explore your options based on your needs and platform of choice, and see how Speechify can transform your reading and listening experience.

Speechify Pricing at a Glance

PlanCostKey Features
Free PlanFree10 voices, basic TTS, standard speed, limited imports
Premium Plan$11.58/month30+ voices, 5x speed, 20+ languages, PDF, cloud sync, audiobooks
Audiobooks Plan$9.99/month60,000+ audiobooks, 12 credits/year
Studio PlanStarting at $24/monthAI voiceovers, transcription, video dubbing, voice cloning
Enterprise PlanCustom pricingAPI access, team collaboration

