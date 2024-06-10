Play AI is the best alternative to Smith AI. Try Play AI for free today
Smith AI leverages both AI and human expertise to provide round-the-clock customer engagement, utilizing live agents based in North America to enhance lead capture and conversion.
|Founded
|2015
|CEO
|Aaron Lee
|Price
|Ranges from $10 to $600
Play AI is the leader in AI Agents. Automate your business with AI Agents that can even take actions.
Founded in 2016
When you review all features, pricing, and user reviews, Play AI is the best alternative to Smith AI. Try Play AI for free today.
Play AI is one of the best AI Agent platforms in the market. Play AI was recently launched and sits on top of the years of industry leadership from Play HT. Play, as it is now being branded as, pioneered conversational AI.
AI Agents was naturally the next step in its progression to lead the new era of AI agents. The Play mission is to democratize the creation of engaging conversational AI and voice experiences, ensuring that every business, developer, and hobbyist can easily access and utilize these advanced tools... Learn more about Play AI
Subscription plans range from $0 to $99
Ruby offers human-driven virtual receptionist and live chat services, providing small businesses across the US with the tools to excel in every interaction. Maximize your customer engagement opportunities with Ruby's trusted support solutions.
Founded in 2003
Every interaction presents an opportunity to excel. Seize these moments with Ruby’s human-centric virtual receptionist and live chat services, trusted by small businesses across the US... Learn more about Ruby
Subscription plans range from $1 to $680
Read more: Ruby alternatives or Play AI vs Ruby.
Fetch AI is a decentralized platform using AI for optimizing and automating complex systems in industries like supply chain and energy
Founded in 2019
Fetch AI is developing a platform that catalyzes the creation of an AI-enabled decentralized digital economy. Central to Fetch AI’s ecosystem are agents—programs capable of making autonomous decisions for individuals, businesses, and devices. These agents are crafted to be adaptable, tackling complex challenges across diverse fields.
Agents can significantly improve supply chain logistics by optimizing routes and managing inventory, maintain secure and precise record-keeping systems, execute large-scale computational tasks, and facilitate efficient transactions and negotiations. Their ability to adapt makes them invaluable across various sectors of the decentralized economy... Learn more about Fetch AI
Read more: Fetch AI alternatives or Play AI vs Fetch AI.
Yellow AI is a conversational AI platform that automates customer engagement and support for businesses.
Founded in 2016
Yellow.ai, originally known as Yellow Messenger, is a global enterprise headquartered in San Mateo, California, focusing on automating customer service. Founded in 2016, the company provides an AI platform designed to enhance customer support across chat and voice channels. This technology allows businesses to offer round-the-clock support, improving customer interactions without constant human oversight.
The platform integrates effortlessly with existing business infrastructure and is compatible across various communication channels, including social media, messaging apps, and company websites. Yellow.ai utilizes advanced natural language processing and machine learning to accurately understand and respond to customer queries. This not only streamlines the handling of large volumes of interactions but also tailors the customer experience to individual needs, increasing satisfaction and loyalty... Learn more about Yellow AI
Read more: Yellow AI alternatives or Play AI vs Yellow AI.
Synthflow is an AI platform focused on creating synthetic data for training machine learning models.
Founded in 2023
Synthflow AI is pioneering the future of conversational AI, enabling businesses and creators to leverage advanced voice technology. Their platform, accessible at voice.synthflow.ai, is designed to transform how clients interact with their audiences through customized, AI-driven voice responses. This enables a seamless integration of realistic voice functionalities into applications, significantly enhancing user engagement and experience.
With Synthflow AI, clients have access to a broad selection of customizable voices suitable for various applications, from customer service bots and dynamic marketing campaigns to educational content and interactive gaming. Their extensive voice library allows clients to perfectly match voiceovers to the specific needs of their audience, adapting effortlessly to both local and global markets... Learn more about Synthflow AI
Subscription plans range from $1 to $900
Read more: Synthflow AI alternatives or Play AI vs Synthflow AI.
DialogFlow is Google's natural language understanding tool used for building conversational interfaces such as chatbots.
Founded in October, 2017
DialogFlow, developed by Google, is designed to enhance natural language processing, making it easy to add conversational user interfaces to mobile apps, websites, devices, bots, and interactive voice response systems.
The platform is available in two versions: DialogFlow CX for complex, large-scale enterprise solutions, and DialogFlow ES for straightforward, everyday conversational applications. This allows users to choose the edition that best fits their project’s needs in terms of complexity and scale... Learn more about DialogFlow
Read more: DialogFlow alternatives or Play AI vs DialogFlow.
E42 is an AI-driven enterprise automation platform that streamlines workflows and enhances productivity.
Founded in 2012
E42 is a leading global platform that harnesses AI and NLP technologies, enabling users to create no-code AI co-workers. These AI co-workers are designed to automate complex tasks across various business functions such as customer support, HR, and data management, improving efficiency and streamlining operations.
The platform’s intuitive no-code interface allows anyone within an organization to easily build and deploy AI co-workers, regardless of their technical background. Thanks to its advanced natural language processing capabilities, these AI agents can understand and respond to commands in everyday language, making them highly effective for tasks that require human-like interaction... Learn more about E42
Read more: E42 alternatives or Play AI vs E42.
MyOutDesk is a leading provider of virtual assistant services, offering specialized support to industries such as healthcare, real estate, legal, and IT. Founded in 2008, the company has served over 6,500 clients globally, providing affordable and scalable solutions to improve business efficiency, streamline operations, and achieve organizational goals.
Founded in 2008
MyOutDesk is a top-tier virtual assistant provider, offering a diverse range of services to industries such as healthcare, real estate, legal, and IT. Since its inception in 2008, the company has supported over 6,500 clients across the globe. MyOutDesk is renowned for its cost-effective and scalable virtual staffing solutions that assist businesses in improving their operations, optimizing processes, and achieving their goals... Learn more about MyOutDesk
Subscription plans range from $1 to $1
Read more: MyOutDesk alternatives or Play AI vs MyOutDesk.
AutoGPT is an AI automation tool that leverages GPT technology for business process optimization.
Founded in March, 2023
AutoGPT operates as an autonomous AI agent, efficiently handling tasks you delegate without requiring your direct involvement. This advanced technology offers the convenience of AI utilization, even for those without any programming skills. It’s designed to be user-friendly, providing a seamless way for users of all backgrounds to interact with and manage AI across various platforms and applications.
AutoGPT excels in automating routine tasks, processing data, and interacting with users through its natural language understanding capabilities. The system is intuitive, enabling easy setup and management to perform a broad array of functions—from sorting emails and scheduling appointments to generating detailed reports... Learn more about AutoGPT AI
Subscription plans range from $6 to $60
Read more: AutoGPT AI alternatives or Play AI vs AutoGPT AI.
Invictoa AI is a comprehensive AI solution provider for businesses looking to integrate advanced AI technologies.
Founded in 2023
Invicta AI is a sophisticated AI platform that simplifies the creation and management of AI agents, making it easy for users to connect data sources, utilize ready-made templates, form AI teams, and automate a variety of tasks.
With Invicta AI, companies can effortlessly create marketing content that stays true to their brand, deliver AI-driven customer support, analyze documents for key insights, develop unique AI personas, and automate large-scale content creation... Learn more about Invicta AI
Subscription plans range from $0 to $297
Read more: Invicta AI alternatives or Play AI vs Invicta AI.
Jarvis is an an AI writing assistant that helps create content, brainstorm ideas, and improve writing quality.
Jarvis, your AI Copilot, effortlessly integrates with MacOS, Windows, iOS, and Android, boosting productivity straight from your web browser and operating system. This versatile tool enhances your daily tasks with an array of features, such as AI chat for real-time interactions, translation to break down language barriers, and sophisticated email management tools that help refine your communications. It also simplifies complex information with quick explanations and summaries, enabling you to grasp and relay key points with ease.
For developers, Jarvis brings a suite of tailored tools, including automated code reviews and seamless Jira integration, which streamline project management and bolster collaboration. This elevates Jarvis from a mere utility to an indispensable partner, adapting to a variety of professional settings—whether you’re managing a team, coding, or fielding customer support queries. With Jarvis, you can automate routine tasks, freeing you to focus on the more critical and creative aspects of your work... Learn more about Jarvis
Subscription plans range from $0 to $9
Read more: Jarvis alternatives or Play AI vs Jarvis.