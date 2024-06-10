Best Smith AI Alternatives I compiled a list of the best Smith AI alternatives and reviewed features, pricing, and more

By Nel Olivia in Agents

June 10, 2024
Best Smith AI Alternatives

Table of Contents

How Smith AI compares to Play AI

4.9

  • Smith AI has 3 voice products
  • Most popular use case: Virtual Receptionist Services
  • Top feature: Live chat agents
See More About Smith AI Arrow

4.6

  • Play AI has 10 voice products
  • Most popular use case: Videos
  • Top feature: Conversational Voices
See More About Play AI Arrow

Play AI is the best alternative to Smith AI. Try Play AI for free today

About Smith AI

4.9

Smith AI leverages both AI and human expertise to provide round-the-clock customer engagement, utilizing live agents based in North America to enhance lead capture and conversion.

Smith AI Snapshot

Founded 2015
CEO Aaron Lee
Price Ranges from $10 to $600

Top Smith AI Features

  • Live chat agents: Live agents work in tandem with AI so conversations are handled efficiently, 24/7.
  • Online dashboard: Access invoices, view playbooks, and train your AI chatbot with Q&A in your online dashboard.
  • Custom branding & colors: Choose how your chat widget looks on your website so it matches your brand design.
  • Mobile-optimized: Our chat widget works on every device and browser — computer, tablet, or phone.
  • Google Analytics: Sync chat data directly into your Google Analytics account for streamlined reporting.
  • AI technology: Our proprietary live chat technology enables agents to offer exceptional service to clients.
  • Proactive chat: Prompt visitors to engage in a conversation immediately, or after 15, 30, or 60 seconds.
  • Custom placement: Choose where your chat widget is displayed — site-wide or just on specific pages.
  • Chat transcripts: View full chat transcripts of all conversations between our agents and your customers.
  • Custom knowledge base: Build a knowledge base that immediately answers common questions from customers.
  • Text notifications: Get notified on your phone with a text message every time a new chat occurs.
  • Real-time translation: We leverage neural network AI to instantly translate chats between English and Spanish.
  • Chat insight & metadata: Access real-time chat analytics and full transcripts available in every client dashboard.

Top Smith AI Use Cases

  • Virtual Receptionist Services: Smith.ai provides virtual receptionists who handle incoming calls and messages. This service helps businesses manage call volume efficiently, ensuring that every inquiry or customer interaction is handled promptly and professionally. This is ideal for businesses that require constant customer interaction but may not have the resources to maintain a full-time reception staff.
  • Outbound Calling and Sales Development: Utilizing Smith.ai for outbound calls helps businesses in lead generation and customer outreach efforts. The service includes initiating contact with potential clients, qualifying leads, scheduling appointments, and even following up on leads, which helps in increasing conversion rates and optimizing the sales process.
  • Web Chat Services: Smith.ai's web chat services combine AI-driven chatbots and live chat capabilities to engage website visitors effectively. This dual approach ensures that potential clients receive immediate assistance, improving lead capture and customer satisfaction rates.
  • Lead Intake and Qualification: Through both inbound and outbound services, Smith.ai helps businesses qualify leads, ensuring that only the most promising prospects are forwarded to the sales team. This streamlines the sales process and improves the efficiency of lead management.
  • After-Hours and Overflow Call Handling: Smith.ai offers after-hours support and overflow call handling, ensuring that businesses do not miss important calls outside of regular business hours or during peak periods. This service is crucial for maintaining a high level of customer service and capturing every potential business opportunity.

Best Smith AI Alternatives

#1 Alternative

Play AI

Play AI is the leader in AI Agents. Automate your business with AI Agents that can even take actions.

Founded in 2016

When you review all features, pricing, and user reviews, Play AI is the best alternative to Smith AI. Try Play AI for free today.

About Play AI

Play AI is one of the best AI Agent platforms in the market. Play AI was recently launched and sits on top of the years of industry leadership from Play HT. Play, as it is now being branded as, pioneered conversational AI.

AI Agents was naturally the next step in its progression to lead the new era of AI agents. The Play mission is to democratize the creation of engaging conversational AI and voice experiences, ensuring that every business, developer, and hobbyist can easily access and utilize these advanced tools... Learn more about Play AI

Play AI Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $99

Play AI Top Features

  • Conversational Voices
  • Explainer Voice
  • Local Accents
  • Character Voices
  • Narrative Voices
  • Children Voices
  • Emotions
  • Training Voices

Top Play AI Use Cases

  • Videos
  • Elearning and Training
  • IVR Systems
  • Audio Articles and Accessibility
  • Youtube Videos
  • Tiktok Videos
  • Character Voice Generator
  • Celebrity Voice Generator

All Play AI Products

  • Ultra realistic AI voices
  • Premium AI Voices
  • Voice Cloning
  • Text to voice editor
  • Pronunciations and Phonetic
  • Audio Widgets
  • AI Podcasts
  • Team Access
  • Female AI Voice Generator Online
  • Male AI Voice Generator Online

Who Uses Play AI

logo
logo
logo
logo
logo

Ruby

Ruby offers human-driven virtual receptionist and live chat services, providing small businesses across the US with the tools to excel in every interaction. Maximize your customer engagement opportunities with Ruby's trusted support solutions.

Founded in 2003

About Ruby

Every interaction presents an opportunity to excel. Seize these moments with Ruby’s human-centric virtual receptionist and live chat services, trusted by small businesses across the US... Learn more about Ruby

Ruby Pricing

Subscription plans range from $1 to $680

Ruby Top Features

  • 24/7 Live Answering
  • Bilingual Services
  • Customizable Call Handling
  • Integrated Live Chat
  • Robocall Filtering
  • Mobile App
  • HIPAA Compliance

Top Ruby Use Cases

  • Small Business Support
  • Legal Firms
  • Healthcare Services
  • Real Estate
  • Lead Capture and Qualification
  • Appointment Scheduling and Management
  • Outbound Calling and Customer Follow-Up

All Ruby Products

  • AI Agent

Read more: Ruby alternatives or Play AI vs Ruby.

Fetch AI

Fetch AI is a decentralized platform using AI for optimizing and automating complex systems in industries like supply chain and energy

Founded in 2019

About Fetch AI

Fetch AI is developing a platform that catalyzes the creation of an AI-enabled decentralized digital economy. Central to Fetch AI’s ecosystem are agents—programs capable of making autonomous decisions for individuals, businesses, and devices. These agents are crafted to be adaptable, tackling complex challenges across diverse fields.

Agents can significantly improve supply chain logistics by optimizing routes and managing inventory, maintain secure and precise record-keeping systems, execute large-scale computational tasks, and facilitate efficient transactions and negotiations. Their ability to adapt makes them invaluable across various sectors of the decentralized economy... Learn more about Fetch AI

Fetch AI Top Features

  • AI Agents
  • Agentverse
  • AI Engine
  • DeltaV
  • Fetch.ai Network
  • Open Network

Top Fetch AI Use Cases

  • Decentralized Financial Services
  • Smart Logistics and Supply Chain Management:
  • Energy Distribution and Management
  • Smart Cities and IoT
  • Healthcare Services
  • Travel and Hospitality

All Fetch AI Products

  • AI Engine
  • Agent Services
  • Search and Discovery
  • Analytics
  • Agent IoT Gateway
  • Fetch Hosting
  • Open Network

Read more: Fetch AI alternatives or Play AI vs Fetch AI.

Yellow AI

4.5

Yellow AI is a conversational AI platform that automates customer engagement and support for businesses.

Founded in 2016

About Yellow AI

Yellow.ai, originally known as Yellow Messenger, is a global enterprise headquartered in San Mateo, California, focusing on automating customer service. Founded in 2016, the company provides an AI platform designed to enhance customer support across chat and voice channels. This technology allows businesses to offer round-the-clock support, improving customer interactions without constant human oversight.

The platform integrates effortlessly with existing business infrastructure and is compatible across various communication channels, including social media, messaging apps, and company websites. Yellow.ai utilizes advanced natural language processing and machine learning to accurately understand and respond to customer queries. This not only streamlines the handling of large volumes of interactions but also tailors the customer experience to individual needs, increasing satisfaction and loyalty... Learn more about Yellow AI

Yellow AI Top Features

  • Dynamic Automation Platform (DAP
  • Human-like Interaction
  • Enterprise-grade Security
  • Zero Setup Bot Deployment
  • Generative AI-powered Dynamic Chat
  • Advanced Analytics
  • Multi-Channel Support

Top Yellow AI Use Cases

  • Conversational Service Cloud
  • Conversational Commerce Cloud
  • Conversational EX Cloud

All Yellow AI Products

  • Dynamic Automation Platform (DAP)
  • No-code builder
  • DynamicNLPTM
  • Integrations
  • Analytics
  • Omnichannel
  • Voice & calls
  • Text & instant messaging
  • Automated emails

Who Uses Yellow AI

logo
logo
logo
logo
logo

Read more: Yellow AI alternatives or Play AI vs Yellow AI.

Synthflow AI

Synthflow is an AI platform focused on creating synthetic data for training machine learning models.

Founded in 2023

About Synthflow AI

Synthflow AI is pioneering the future of conversational AI, enabling businesses and creators to leverage advanced voice technology. Their platform, accessible at voice.synthflow.ai, is designed to transform how clients interact with their audiences through customized, AI-driven voice responses. This enables a seamless integration of realistic voice functionalities into applications, significantly enhancing user engagement and experience.

With Synthflow AI, clients have access to a broad selection of customizable voices suitable for various applications, from customer service bots and dynamic marketing campaigns to educational content and interactive gaming. Their extensive voice library allows clients to perfectly match voiceovers to the specific needs of their audience, adapting effortlessly to both local and global markets... Learn more about Synthflow AI

Synthflow AI Pricing

Subscription plans range from $1 to $900

Synthflow AI Top Features

  • No-Code Interface
  • Text to Speech
  • Customizable AI Voice Assistants
  • Stage Recognition
  • Real-Time Voice Assistant
  • Integration Capabilities

Top Synthflow AI Use Cases

  • Customer Suppor
  • Sales and Lead Generation
  • Personalized User Experiences
  • Accessibility Services
  • Real-Time Interactions in Various Languages
  • Voice-Enabled Applications

All Synthflow AI Products

  • Changelog

Who Uses Synthflow AI

logo
logo
logo
logo

Read more: Synthflow AI alternatives or Play AI vs Synthflow AI.

DialogFlow

4.4

DialogFlow is Google's natural language understanding tool used for building conversational interfaces such as chatbots.

Founded in October, 2017

About DialogFlow

DialogFlow, developed by Google, is designed to enhance natural language processing, making it easy to add conversational user interfaces to mobile apps, websites, devices, bots, and interactive voice response systems.

The platform is available in two versions: DialogFlow CX for complex, large-scale enterprise solutions, and DialogFlow ES for straightforward, everyday conversational applications. This allows users to choose the edition that best fits their project’s needs in terms of complexity and scale... Learn more about DialogFlow

DialogFlow Top Features

  • Generative AI agent
  • Visual Flow Builder
  • Omnichannel Implementation
  • State-based Data Models
  • End-to-End Management

Top DialogFlow Use Cases

  • Voicebots for customer service
  • Chatbots for B2C conversations

All DialogFlow Products

  • Ai Agent

Who Uses DialogFlow

logo
logo
logo
logo
logo

Read more: DialogFlow alternatives or Play AI vs DialogFlow.

E42

4

E42 is an AI-driven enterprise automation platform that streamlines workflows and enhances productivity.

Founded in 2012

About E42

E42 is a leading global platform that harnesses AI and NLP technologies, enabling users to create no-code AI co-workers. These AI co-workers are designed to automate complex tasks across various business functions such as customer support, HR, and data management, improving efficiency and streamlining operations.

The platform’s intuitive no-code interface allows anyone within an organization to easily build and deploy AI co-workers, regardless of their technical background. Thanks to its advanced natural language processing capabilities, these AI agents can understand and respond to commands in everyday language, making them highly effective for tasks that require human-like interaction... Learn more about E42

E42 Top Features

  • Generative AI and Customization
  • Intelligent Document Processing (IDP)
  • Flexible Deployment Options
  • Cognitive Process Automation (CPA)
  • Security and Compliance
  • Continuous Learning and Adaptation

Top E42 Use Cases

  • Customer Service Automation
  • Human Resources and Talent Management
  • Fraud Detection in BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)
  • Healthcare Assistance
  • Legal and Compliance Automation
  • Retail and E-commerce Optimization

All E42 Products

  • Ai Agent

Read more: E42 alternatives or Play AI vs E42.

MyOutDesk

MyOutDesk is a leading provider of virtual assistant services, offering specialized support to industries such as healthcare, real estate, legal, and IT. Founded in 2008, the company has served over 6,500 clients globally, providing affordable and scalable solutions to improve business efficiency, streamline operations, and achieve organizational goals.

Founded in 2008

About MyOutDesk

MyOutDesk is a top-tier virtual assistant provider, offering a diverse range of services to industries such as healthcare, real estate, legal, and IT. Since its inception in 2008, the company has supported over 6,500 clients across the globe. MyOutDesk is renowned for its cost-effective and scalable virtual staffing solutions that assist businesses in improving their operations, optimizing processes, and achieving their goals... Learn more about MyOutDesk

MyOutDesk Pricing

Subscription plans range from $1 to $1

MyOutDesk Top Features

  • Industry-Specific Expertise
  • Cost Efficiency
  • Comprehensive Training and Support
  • Standardized Work Environment
  • Advanced Tools and Integration
  • Scalability and Flexibility
  • Enhanced Productivity

Top MyOutDesk Use Cases

  • Real Estate Assistance
  • Customer Support and Call Handling
  • Lead Generation and Follow-Up
  • Administrative and Backend Tasks
  • Marketing and Social Media Management
  • Healthcare Administration

All MyOutDesk Products

  • AI Agent

Who Uses MyOutDesk

logo
logo
logo
logo
logo

Read more: MyOutDesk alternatives or Play AI vs MyOutDesk.

AutoGPT AI

4.5

AutoGPT is an AI automation tool that leverages GPT technology for business process optimization.

Founded in March, 2023

About AutoGPT AI

AutoGPT operates as an autonomous AI agent, efficiently handling tasks you delegate without requiring your direct involvement. This advanced technology offers the convenience of AI utilization, even for those without any programming skills. It’s designed to be user-friendly, providing a seamless way for users of all backgrounds to interact with and manage AI across various platforms and applications.

AutoGPT excels in automating routine tasks, processing data, and interacting with users through its natural language understanding capabilities. The system is intuitive, enabling easy setup and management to perform a broad array of functions—from sorting emails and scheduling appointments to generating detailed reports... Learn more about AutoGPT AI

AutoGPT AI Pricing

Subscription plans range from $6 to $60

AutoGPT AI Top Features

  • Data Integration
  • Advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP)
  • Autonomous Operation
  • Versatile Application
  • Customization and Scalability
  • SEO Optimization

Top AutoGPT AI Use Cases

  • Marketing Personalization
  • Content Generation
  • SEO Enhancement
  • Efficient Workflow
  • Dynamic Content Updates

All AutoGPT AI Products

  • Ai Agent

Read more: AutoGPT AI alternatives or Play AI vs AutoGPT AI.

Invicta AI

Invictoa AI is a comprehensive AI solution provider for businesses looking to integrate advanced AI technologies.

Founded in 2023

About Invicta AI

Invicta AI is a sophisticated AI platform that simplifies the creation and management of AI agents, making it easy for users to connect data sources, utilize ready-made templates, form AI teams, and automate a variety of tasks.

With Invicta AI, companies can effortlessly create marketing content that stays true to their brand, deliver AI-driven customer support, analyze documents for key insights, develop unique AI personas, and automate large-scale content creation... Learn more about Invicta AI

Invicta AI Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $297

Invicta AI Top Features

  • AI Autopilot and Customization
  • Embeddings and Widgets
  • CSV Uploads and Cloning
  • Seamless Integration
  • Advanced Analytics
  • Invicta AI Pro Subscription

Top Invicta AI Use Cases

  • AI Customer Support Rep
  • AI Back-office Operations Manager
  • AI BDR

All Invicta AI Products

  • Ai Agent

Read more: Invicta AI alternatives or Play AI vs Invicta AI.

Jarvis

Jarvis is an an AI writing assistant that helps create content, brainstorm ideas, and improve writing quality.

About Jarvis

Jarvis, your AI Copilot, effortlessly integrates with MacOS, Windows, iOS, and Android, boosting productivity straight from your web browser and operating system. This versatile tool enhances your daily tasks with an array of features, such as AI chat for real-time interactions, translation to break down language barriers, and sophisticated email management tools that help refine your communications. It also simplifies complex information with quick explanations and summaries, enabling you to grasp and relay key points with ease.

For developers, Jarvis brings a suite of tailored tools, including automated code reviews and seamless Jira integration, which streamline project management and bolster collaboration. This elevates Jarvis from a mere utility to an indispensable partner, adapting to a variety of professional settings—whether you’re managing a team, coding, or fielding customer support queries. With Jarvis, you can automate routine tasks, freeing you to focus on the more critical and creative aspects of your work... Learn more about Jarvis

Jarvis Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $9

Jarvis Top Features

  • AI Translator
  • Writing assistant
  • All-in-One Sidebar Chat
  • Ask Jarvis to Accomplish Anything

Top Jarvis Use Cases

  • Multilingual Translation
  • Writing Assistance
  • Seamless Chat Integration
  • Coding and Development Support
  • Customizable AI Chat

All Jarvis Products

  • GPTs
  • Group AI Chat
  • AI Translator
  • Grammar Checker
  • Writing Improver
  • Search Bar
  • Jarvis Code Review Copilot

Read more: Jarvis alternatives or Play AI vs Jarvis.

