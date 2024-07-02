Best Sameday.AI Alternatives I compiled a list of the best Sameday.AI alternatives and reviewed features, pricing, and more

By Hammad Syed in Agents

July 2, 2024
Best Sameday.AI Alternatives

Table of Contents

How Sameday.AI compares to Play AI

Not Rated

  • Sameday.AI has 1 voice products
  • Most popular use case: Handling After-Hours Calls
  • Top feature: 24/7 Availability
See More About Sameday.AI Arrow

4.6

  • Play AI has 10 voice products
  • Most popular use case: AI Agents
  • Top feature: Conversational Voices
See More About Play AI Arrow

Play AI is the best alternative to Sameday.AI. Try Play AI for free today

About Sameday.AI

Sameday AI is as effective as your best salesperson. It doesn’t merely respond to customers; like your top sales representative, Sameday AI identifies customer needs and provides tailored solutions that accommodate your schedule, connect with available technicians, and cater to the specific preferences of your service business.

Service businesses often pay four times more to generate leads compared to most other local businesses. To tackle this challenge, Sameday AI operates continuously, enabling the forwarding of overflow and after-hour calls directly to the AI, which can promptly address new customers’ questions and offer the earliest available appointment. Sameday AI never misses a call, never forgets to follow up, and always shows up for work.

Additionally, Sameday AI can integrate with any software that has an available API, including the most popular Field Service Software.

Sameday.AI Snapshot

Founded 2021
CEO Aaron Cooper
Price Ranges from $0 to $559

Top Sameday.AI Features

  • 24/7 Availability: Sameday.ai ensures that no call goes unanswered, providing around-the-clock service to capture leads and respond to customer inquiries at any time, including after hours.
  • Natural Language Processing (NLP): The AI uses advanced NLP to understand and respond to customer inquiries in a natural and engaging manner, similar to a human representative.
  • Proactive Sales Automation: The AI is equipped with sales skills to build value, overcome objections, and close sales effectively, turning leads into scheduled and paying customers.
  • Integration with Existing Systems: Sameday.ai seamlessly integrates with existing phone systems, field service software, and payment systems, ensuring a smooth and efficient operation without the need for extensive manual updates.
  • High Scalability: : The system can handle high call volumes simultaneously, maintaining service quality even during peak times, which is crucial for businesses with fluctuating demand.
  • Improved Accuracy and Consistency: By providing accurate and consistent information based on the latest data, the AI reduces the likelihood of human error, ensuring reliable responses to customer inquiries.
  • Advanced Analytics: The Intelligent Analytics Suite provides businesses with valuable insights and reporting, helping them to understand what is working and where improvements are needed.
  • Cost Efficiency: By reducing the need for additional staffing and minimizing missed calls, Sameday.ai saves businesses money while also increasing revenue through better lead conversion.
  • Customizable AI: Businesses can tailor the AI to meet their specific requirements, including multilingual capabilities and custom integrations to fit unique business needs.
  • Security and Privacy: The AI service includes robust security protocols to protect sensitive customer data, ensuring compliance with privacy standards.

Top Sameday.AI Use Cases

  • Handling After-Hours Calls: Businesses often miss calls after business hours, leading to lost opportunities.
  • Managing High Call Volumes: During peak times, businesses can be overwhelmed by high call volumes, resulting in longer wait times and potential customer dissatisfaction.
  • Sales and Lead Conversion: Converting leads into paying customers requires skilled sales interactions and timely responses.
  • Proactive Customer Follow-Ups: Businesses may struggle with timely follow-ups, leading to missed opportunities and lower customer satisfaction.
  • Integration with Existing Systems: Seamlessly integrating new technology with existing business systems can be challenging.
  • Improving Customer Experience: Providing consistent and accurate information to customers can be difficult, especially with a large team.
  • Cost Reduction: Staffing for call management can be costly, especially with fluctuating call volumes.
  • Data-Driven Insights: Understanding call patterns and customer interactions is crucial for making informed business decisions.

Best Sameday.AI Alternatives

#1 Alternative

Play AI

Play AI is the leader in AI Agents. Automate your business with AI Agents that can even take actions.

Founded in 2016

When you review all features, pricing, and user reviews, Play AI is the best alternative to Sameday.AI. Try Play AI for free today.

About Play AI

Play AI is one of the best AI Agent platforms in the market. Play AI was recently launched and sits on top of the years of industry leadership from Play HT. Play, as it is now being branded as, pioneered conversational AI.

AI Agents was naturally the next step in its progression to lead the new era of AI agents. The Play mission is to democratize the creation of engaging conversational AI and voice experiences, ensuring that every business, developer, and hobbyist can easily access and utilize these advanced tools... Learn more about Play AI

Play AI Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $99

Play AI Top Features

  • Conversational Voices
  • Explainer Voice
  • Local Accents
  • Character Voices
  • Narrative Voices
  • Children Voices
  • Emotions
  • Training Voices

Top Play AI Use Cases

  • AI Agents
  • IVR Systems
  • Call Centers
  • Character Voice Generator

All Play AI Products

  • Ultra realistic AI voices
  • Premium AI Voices
  • Voice Cloning
  • Text to voice editor
  • Pronunciations and Phonetic
  • Audio Widgets
  • AI Podcasts
  • Team Access
  • Female AI Voice Generator Online
  • Male AI Voice Generator Online

Who Uses Play AI

logo
logo
logo
logo
logo

MyOutDesk

MyOutDesk is a leading provider of virtual assistant services, offering specialized support to industries such as healthcare, real estate, legal, and IT.

Founded in 2008

About MyOutDesk

MyOutDesk is a top-tier virtual assistant provider, offering a diverse range of services to industries such as healthcare, real estate, legal, and IT. Since its inception in 2008, the company has supported over 6,500 clients across the globe. MyOutDesk is renowned for its cost-effective and scalable virtual staffing solutions that assist businesses in improving their operations, optimizing processes, and achieving their goals... Learn more about MyOutDesk

MyOutDesk Pricing

Subscription plans range from $1 to $1

MyOutDesk Top Features

  • Industry-Specific Expertise
  • Cost Efficiency
  • Comprehensive Training and Support
  • Standardized Work Environment
  • Advanced Tools and Integration
  • Scalability and Flexibility
  • Enhanced Productivity

Top MyOutDesk Use Cases

  • Real Estate Assistance
  • Customer Support and Call Handling
  • Lead Generation and Follow-Up
  • Administrative and Backend Tasks
  • Marketing and Social Media Management
  • Healthcare Administration

All MyOutDesk Products

  • AI Agent

Who Uses MyOutDesk

logo
logo
logo
logo
logo

Read more: MyOutDesk alternatives or Play AI vs MyOutDesk.

Calldesk.AI

Calldesk automates repetitive customer service calls with AI voice agents, enhancing productivity and customer satisfaction while freeing up human agents for more valuable interactions.

Founded in 2015

About Calldesk.AI

Calldesk has revolutionized customer service for businesses by leveraging AI-powered voice agents.

Automate repetitive customer service calls with AI-powered voice agents, allowing your teams to focus on high-touch interactions and improve customer satisfaction. By digitizing inbound phone calls, simple requests can be processed without involving human agents, thus increasing productivity. Automation helps divide the cost of handling calls and manage conversations either partially or end-to-end, making it easier to absorb call spikes with 24/7 voice agent support... Learn more about Calldesk.AI

Calldesk.AI Top Features

  • Natural Language Processing (NLP)
  • Quick Deployment
  • Cost Efficiency
  • High Understanding Rate
  • Real-Time Monitoring and Supervision
  • Multi-Language Support
  • Pre-Optimized Use Cases
  • Seamless Handover to Human Agents

Top Calldesk.AI Use Cases

  • Caller Identification
  • Natural Language IVR
  • Demand Prequalification
  • FAQ Handling
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Customer File Follow-Up
  • Insurance Claim Processing
  • Repayment Simulation
  • Support Ticket Creation
  • Call Spike Management

All Calldesk.AI Products

  • AI Agent

Read more: Calldesk.AI alternatives or Play AI vs Calldesk.AI.

EchoWin

Echowin is an all-in-one AI call answering and workflow automation platform that helps businesses of all sizes automate incoming phone calls.

Founded in 2022

About EchoWin

Echowin is an all-in-one AI call answering and workflow automation platform designed to help businesses of all sizes automate their incoming phone calls, enhancing efficiency and customer satisfaction... Learn more about EchoWin

EchoWin Pricing

Subscription plans range from $29 to $499

EchoWin Top Features

  • 24/7 Availability
  • Smart Call Handling
  • Scenario Builder
  • Live Transcripts and Call Summaries
  • Google Calendar Integration
  • Text Messaging
  • Integration with 6000+ Applications
  • Scalability
  • Actionable Insights and Analytics
  • Customizable AI Voices and Personas

Top EchoWin Use Cases

  • 24/7 Customer Support
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Lead Qualification and Management
  • Order Processing and Inquiries
  • Call Routing and Transfers
  • Text Message Follow-Ups
  • Spam Call Management
  • Real-Time Call Monitoring and Analytics
  • Scalability for Growing Businesses
  • Personalized Customer Interactions

All EchoWin Products

  • AI Agent

Read more: EchoWin alternatives or Play AI vs EchoWin.

Patlive

4.8

Experience our 24/7 live answering service with 100% US-based receptionists. Enjoy flexible call handling and affordable pricing.

Founded in 1990

About Patlive

Experience 24/7 live answering service with 100% US-based receptionists, offering flexible call handling and affordable pricing... Learn more about Patlive

Patlive Pricing

Subscription plans range from $205 to $825

Patlive Top Features

  • 24/7 Answering Service
  • Professional Virtual Receptionists
  • Custom Call Handling
  • Bilingual Services
  • Instant Message Delivery
  • CRM Integration
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Order Processing
  • Lead Qualification

Top Patlive Use Cases

  • 24/7 Live Answering
  • Professional Receptionists
  • Customizable Call Scripts
  • Bilingual Support
  • CRM Integration
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Lead Capture and Qualification
  • Instant Message Delivery
  • Order Processing and Payment Collection

All Patlive Products

  • AI Agent

Read more: Patlive alternatives or Play AI vs Patlive.

Answering.ai

Answering AI helps you impress your customers with a dedicated, always-available phone agent that handles calls 24/7, ensuring no call goes unanswered.

About Answering.ai

Answering AI’s new enhanced model features a lifelike tone and prosody, designed to sound like a real phone receptionist. The AI phone receptionist can send links via text (US only) or WhatsApp, ensuring quick and efficient interactions. The technology automatically detects the caller’s language and switches immediately.

One of the major benefits of having an AI agent answering the phone for your business is that it is always available. The AI receptionist never sleeps and can handle multiple calls simultaneously, making it affordable for all businesses by saving costs while keeping the business phone always available. It delights customers by providing instant responses, ensuring an exceptional experience for every caller... Learn more about Answering.ai

Answering.ai Pricing

Subscription plans range from $199 to $199

Answering.ai Top Features

  • Advanced AI technology
  • Lifelike interactions
  • Easily customizable

Top Answering.ai Use Cases

  • Customer Service Enhancement
  • Lead Capture and Qualification
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Multi-Language Support
  • Operational Efficiency
  • Integration with Existing Systems

All Answering.ai Products

  • Ai Agent

Read more: Answering.ai alternatives or Play AI vs Answering.ai.

Voiceflow

4.6

Voiceflow is a collaborative platform for designing, prototyping, and launching voice and chat applications.

Founded in 2019

About Voiceflow

Voiceflow is a comprehensive platform designed for teams to create, develop, and launch chat and voice AI experiences at scale. This tool streamlines the integration of sophisticated conversational interfaces across various channels, making it an essential asset for any team looking to enhance their communication capabilities.

With its user-friendly drag-and-drop interface, Voiceflow allows even those without technical expertise to design and manage AI-driven interactions. Team members can collaborate in real time, no matter their location, to craft seamless AI agents capable of automating customer service, driving interactive media projects, and supporting e-commerce transactions... Learn more about Voiceflow

Voiceflow Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $625

Voiceflow Top Features

  • Collaborative Design Platform
  • Flexible Workflow Builder
  • Advanced Integration Capabilities
  • Multimodal Support
  • Scalable Knowledge Base
  • High-Fidelity Prototyping and Testing
  • Customizable with Code

Top Voiceflow Use Cases

  • Customer Support Automatio
  • Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems
  • Voice-Enabled Applications
  • Healthcare Applications
  • Educational Tools
  • E-commerce Integrations
  • Personal Assistants

All Voiceflow Products

  • Ai Agent

Who Uses Voiceflow

logo
logo
logo
logo
logo

Read more: Voiceflow alternatives or Play AI vs Voiceflow.

Micro GPT

Micro GPT is a lightweight version of GPT tailored for resource-constrained environments and specific applications.

About Micro GPT

Micro GPT is a versatile AI agent built on the advanced GPT 3.5 Turbo and GPT 4 architectures. It’s designed to handle a variety of everyday tasks by understanding and generating natural language, trained on extensive datasets for optimal performance. This makes Micro GPT an excellent tool for automating routine but essential tasks, thus boosting productivity and efficiency in daily operations.

One of the standout features of Micro GPT is its capability to manage time-consuming tasks like scheduling appointments, sorting emails, and creating reports. For example, it can draft an email from just a few keywords or set up a week’s worth of meetings in mere minutes. It can also pull together information from various documents to create concise summaries, speeding up data consumption and accessibility... Learn more about Micro GPT

Micro GPT Top Features

  • Custom GPTs
  • GPT Consulting

Top Micro GPT Use Cases

  • Customer Support Automation
  • Data and Systems Analysis
  • Financial and Market Analysis
  • Risk and Compliance Management
  • Operations Optimization
  • Healthcare Applications

All Micro GPT Products

  • Ai Agent

Read more: Micro GPT alternatives or Play AI vs Micro GPT.

Invicta AI

Invictoa AI is a comprehensive AI solution provider for businesses looking to integrate advanced AI technologies.

Founded in 2023

About Invicta AI

Invicta AI is a sophisticated AI platform that simplifies the creation and management of AI agents, making it easy for users to connect data sources, utilize ready-made templates, form AI teams, and automate a variety of tasks.

With Invicta AI, companies can effortlessly create marketing content that stays true to their brand, deliver AI-driven customer support, analyze documents for key insights, develop unique AI personas, and automate large-scale content creation... Learn more about Invicta AI

Invicta AI Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $297

Invicta AI Top Features

  • AI Autopilot and Customization
  • Embeddings and Widgets
  • CSV Uploads and Cloning
  • Seamless Integration
  • Advanced Analytics
  • Invicta AI Pro Subscription

Top Invicta AI Use Cases

  • AI Customer Support Rep
  • AI Back-office Operations Manager
  • AI BDR

All Invicta AI Products

  • Ai Agent

Read more: Invicta AI alternatives or Play AI vs Invicta AI.

Agpt

Agpt is an AI platform designed for advanced general-purpose automation across various sectors.

Founded in 30-Mar-2023

About Agpt

Auto-GPT, prominently featured on its official website, is a powerful tool in artificial intelligence, specifically designed for text generation. It utilizes deep learning algorithms to analyze and understand large volumes of text, enabling it to generate coherent and contextually appropriate responses.

This autonomous operation allows Auto-GPT to produce text from initial prompts without manual coding. By learning from examples, it constantly improves its outputs, making it versatile for uses like content creation and customer service... Learn more about Agpt

Agpt Top Features

  • Enhanced Natural Language Processing (NLP)
  • Autonomy in Task Execution
  • Open-Source Development
  • Web App and GUI
  • Continuous Improvement and Community Involvement

Top Agpt Use Cases

  • Content Creatio
  • Customer Service
  • Education and Training
  • Programming Assistance
  • Interactive Entertainment

All Agpt Products

  • Ai Agent

Read more: Agpt alternatives or Play AI vs Agpt.

Fini AI

5

Fini AI is an AI platform focused on financial analysis and decision-making support for businesses.

Founded in 2022

About Fini AI

Fini AI revolutionizes customer support by deploying a sophisticated AI agent capable of resolving 70% of customer inquiries. This boosts efficiency, reduces costs, and enhances customer satisfaction. Fully integrated with your company’s private data, the AI agent operates around the clock, efficiently managing queries on platforms like Zendesk, Slack, and Discord.

You can tailor every aspect of your AI agent with Fini AI, from its tone and personality to the specific questions it can answer. This level of customization ensures that your AI agent not only fits seamlessly with your brand but also addresses your customer service needs effectively... Learn more about Fini AI

Fini AI Top Features

  • Configure Tones and Pronunciations
  • Seamless Human Routing
  • Multi-channel Approach
  • Learning with Feedback

Top Fini AI Use Cases

  • E-Commerce
  • Fintech

All Fini AI Products

  • Ai Agent

Read more: Fini AI alternatives or Play AI vs Fini AI.

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed holds a Bachelor of Engineering - BE, Electrical, Electronics and Communications and is one of the leading voices in the AI voice revolution. He is the co-founder and CEO of PlayHT, now known as PlayAI.

