Play AI is the best alternative to Sameday.AI. Try Play AI for free today
Sameday AI is as effective as your best salesperson. It doesn’t merely respond to customers; like your top sales representative, Sameday AI identifies customer needs and provides tailored solutions that accommodate your schedule, connect with available technicians, and cater to the specific preferences of your service business.
Service businesses often pay four times more to generate leads compared to most other local businesses. To tackle this challenge, Sameday AI operates continuously, enabling the forwarding of overflow and after-hour calls directly to the AI, which can promptly address new customers’ questions and offer the earliest available appointment. Sameday AI never misses a call, never forgets to follow up, and always shows up for work.
Additionally, Sameday AI can integrate with any software that has an available API, including the most popular Field Service Software.
|Founded
|2021
|CEO
|Aaron Cooper
|Price
|Ranges from $0 to $559
Play AI is the leader in AI Agents. Automate your business with AI Agents that can even take actions.
Founded in 2016
When you review all features, pricing, and user reviews, Play AI is the best alternative to Sameday.AI. Try Play AI for free today.
Play AI is one of the best AI Agent platforms in the market. Play AI was recently launched and sits on top of the years of industry leadership from Play HT. Play, as it is now being branded as, pioneered conversational AI.
AI Agents was naturally the next step in its progression to lead the new era of AI agents. The Play mission is to democratize the creation of engaging conversational AI and voice experiences, ensuring that every business, developer, and hobbyist can easily access and utilize these advanced tools... Learn more about Play AI
Subscription plans range from $0 to $99
MyOutDesk is a leading provider of virtual assistant services, offering specialized support to industries such as healthcare, real estate, legal, and IT.
Founded in 2008
MyOutDesk is a top-tier virtual assistant provider, offering a diverse range of services to industries such as healthcare, real estate, legal, and IT. Since its inception in 2008, the company has supported over 6,500 clients across the globe. MyOutDesk is renowned for its cost-effective and scalable virtual staffing solutions that assist businesses in improving their operations, optimizing processes, and achieving their goals... Learn more about MyOutDesk
Subscription plans range from $1 to $1
Read more: MyOutDesk alternatives or Play AI vs MyOutDesk.
Calldesk automates repetitive customer service calls with AI voice agents, enhancing productivity and customer satisfaction while freeing up human agents for more valuable interactions.
Founded in 2015
Calldesk has revolutionized customer service for businesses by leveraging AI-powered voice agents.
Automate repetitive customer service calls with AI-powered voice agents, allowing your teams to focus on high-touch interactions and improve customer satisfaction. By digitizing inbound phone calls, simple requests can be processed without involving human agents, thus increasing productivity. Automation helps divide the cost of handling calls and manage conversations either partially or end-to-end, making it easier to absorb call spikes with 24/7 voice agent support... Learn more about Calldesk.AI
Read more: Calldesk.AI alternatives or Play AI vs Calldesk.AI.
Echowin is an all-in-one AI call answering and workflow automation platform that helps businesses of all sizes automate incoming phone calls.
Founded in 2022
Echowin is an all-in-one AI call answering and workflow automation platform designed to help businesses of all sizes automate their incoming phone calls, enhancing efficiency and customer satisfaction... Learn more about EchoWin
Subscription plans range from $29 to $499
Read more: EchoWin alternatives or Play AI vs EchoWin.
Experience our 24/7 live answering service with 100% US-based receptionists. Enjoy flexible call handling and affordable pricing.
Founded in 1990
Experience 24/7 live answering service with 100% US-based receptionists, offering flexible call handling and affordable pricing... Learn more about Patlive
Subscription plans range from $205 to $825
Read more: Patlive alternatives or Play AI vs Patlive.
Answering AI helps you impress your customers with a dedicated, always-available phone agent that handles calls 24/7, ensuring no call goes unanswered.
Answering AI’s new enhanced model features a lifelike tone and prosody, designed to sound like a real phone receptionist. The AI phone receptionist can send links via text (US only) or WhatsApp, ensuring quick and efficient interactions. The technology automatically detects the caller’s language and switches immediately.
One of the major benefits of having an AI agent answering the phone for your business is that it is always available. The AI receptionist never sleeps and can handle multiple calls simultaneously, making it affordable for all businesses by saving costs while keeping the business phone always available. It delights customers by providing instant responses, ensuring an exceptional experience for every caller... Learn more about Answering.ai
Subscription plans range from $199 to $199
Read more: Answering.ai alternatives or Play AI vs Answering.ai.
Voiceflow is a collaborative platform for designing, prototyping, and launching voice and chat applications.
Founded in 2019
Voiceflow is a comprehensive platform designed for teams to create, develop, and launch chat and voice AI experiences at scale. This tool streamlines the integration of sophisticated conversational interfaces across various channels, making it an essential asset for any team looking to enhance their communication capabilities.
With its user-friendly drag-and-drop interface, Voiceflow allows even those without technical expertise to design and manage AI-driven interactions. Team members can collaborate in real time, no matter their location, to craft seamless AI agents capable of automating customer service, driving interactive media projects, and supporting e-commerce transactions... Learn more about Voiceflow
Subscription plans range from $0 to $625
Read more: Voiceflow alternatives or Play AI vs Voiceflow.
Micro GPT is a lightweight version of GPT tailored for resource-constrained environments and specific applications.
Micro GPT is a versatile AI agent built on the advanced GPT 3.5 Turbo and GPT 4 architectures. It’s designed to handle a variety of everyday tasks by understanding and generating natural language, trained on extensive datasets for optimal performance. This makes Micro GPT an excellent tool for automating routine but essential tasks, thus boosting productivity and efficiency in daily operations.
One of the standout features of Micro GPT is its capability to manage time-consuming tasks like scheduling appointments, sorting emails, and creating reports. For example, it can draft an email from just a few keywords or set up a week’s worth of meetings in mere minutes. It can also pull together information from various documents to create concise summaries, speeding up data consumption and accessibility... Learn more about Micro GPT
Read more: Micro GPT alternatives or Play AI vs Micro GPT.
Invictoa AI is a comprehensive AI solution provider for businesses looking to integrate advanced AI technologies.
Founded in 2023
Invicta AI is a sophisticated AI platform that simplifies the creation and management of AI agents, making it easy for users to connect data sources, utilize ready-made templates, form AI teams, and automate a variety of tasks.
With Invicta AI, companies can effortlessly create marketing content that stays true to their brand, deliver AI-driven customer support, analyze documents for key insights, develop unique AI personas, and automate large-scale content creation... Learn more about Invicta AI
Subscription plans range from $0 to $297
Read more: Invicta AI alternatives or Play AI vs Invicta AI.
Agpt is an AI platform designed for advanced general-purpose automation across various sectors.
Founded in 30-Mar-2023
Auto-GPT, prominently featured on its official website, is a powerful tool in artificial intelligence, specifically designed for text generation. It utilizes deep learning algorithms to analyze and understand large volumes of text, enabling it to generate coherent and contextually appropriate responses.
This autonomous operation allows Auto-GPT to produce text from initial prompts without manual coding. By learning from examples, it constantly improves its outputs, making it versatile for uses like content creation and customer service... Learn more about Agpt
Read more: Agpt alternatives or Play AI vs Agpt.
Fini AI is an AI platform focused on financial analysis and decision-making support for businesses.
Founded in 2022
Fini AI revolutionizes customer support by deploying a sophisticated AI agent capable of resolving 70% of customer inquiries. This boosts efficiency, reduces costs, and enhances customer satisfaction. Fully integrated with your company’s private data, the AI agent operates around the clock, efficiently managing queries on platforms like Zendesk, Slack, and Discord.
You can tailor every aspect of your AI agent with Fini AI, from its tone and personality to the specific questions it can answer. This level of customization ensures that your AI agent not only fits seamlessly with your brand but also addresses your customer service needs effectively... Learn more about Fini AI
Read more: Fini AI alternatives or Play AI vs Fini AI.