Every interaction presents an opportunity to excel. Seize these moments with Ruby’s human-centric virtual receptionist and live chat services, trusted by small businesses across the US.
|Founded
|2003
|CEO
|Kate Winkler
|Price
|Ranges from $1 to $680
Play AI is the leader in AI Agents. Automate your business with AI Agents that can even take actions.
Founded in 2016
Play AI is one of the best AI Agent platforms in the market. Play AI was recently launched and sits on top of the years of industry leadership from Play HT. Play, as it is now being branded as, pioneered conversational AI.
AI Agents was naturally the next step in its progression to lead the new era of AI agents. The Play mission is to democratize the creation of engaging conversational AI and voice experiences, ensuring that every business, developer, and hobbyist can easily access and utilize these advanced tools... Learn more about Play AI
Subscription plans range from $0 to $99
E42 is an AI-driven enterprise automation platform that streamlines workflows and enhances productivity.
Founded in 2012
E42 is a leading global platform that harnesses AI and NLP technologies, enabling users to create no-code AI co-workers. These AI co-workers are designed to automate complex tasks across various business functions such as customer support, HR, and data management, improving efficiency and streamlining operations.
The platform’s intuitive no-code interface allows anyone within an organization to easily build and deploy AI co-workers, regardless of their technical background. Thanks to its advanced natural language processing capabilities, these AI agents can understand and respond to commands in everyday language, making them highly effective for tasks that require human-like interaction... Learn more about E42
Vocode is a development platform for building and deploying voice and conversational AI applications.
Founded in 2023
Vocode provides a comprehensive set of tools and frameworks that enable developers to build various voice-based applications using large language models (LLMs). With Vocode, you can create systems where LLMs manage phone calls, function as personal assistants, or participate in Zoom meetings.
Additionally, the platform allows for the development of voice-activated systems for smart homes, interactive customer support bots, and real-time language translation services. Vocode’s user-friendly interface simplifies the process of integrating and scaling these voice solutions to meet specific needs... Learn more about Vocode
Subscription plans range from $0 to $25
Voiceflow is a collaborative platform for designing, prototyping, and launching voice and chat applications.
Founded in 2019
Voiceflow is a comprehensive platform designed for teams to create, develop, and launch chat and voice AI experiences at scale. This tool streamlines the integration of sophisticated conversational interfaces across various channels, making it an essential asset for any team looking to enhance their communication capabilities.
With its user-friendly drag-and-drop interface, Voiceflow allows even those without technical expertise to design and manage AI-driven interactions. Team members can collaborate in real time, no matter their location, to craft seamless AI agents capable of automating customer service, driving interactive media projects, and supporting e-commerce transactions... Learn more about Voiceflow
Subscription plans range from $0 to $625
Agpt is an AI platform designed for advanced general-purpose automation across various sectors.
Founded in 30-Mar-2023
Auto-GPT, prominently featured on its official website, is a powerful tool in artificial intelligence, specifically designed for text generation. It utilizes deep learning algorithms to analyze and understand large volumes of text, enabling it to generate coherent and contextually appropriate responses.
This autonomous operation allows Auto-GPT to produce text from initial prompts without manual coding. By learning from examples, it constantly improves its outputs, making it versatile for uses like content creation and customer service... Learn more about Agpt
DialogFlow is Google's natural language understanding tool used for building conversational interfaces such as chatbots.
Founded in October, 2017
DialogFlow, developed by Google, is designed to enhance natural language processing, making it easy to add conversational user interfaces to mobile apps, websites, devices, bots, and interactive voice response systems.
The platform is available in two versions: DialogFlow CX for complex, large-scale enterprise solutions, and DialogFlow ES for straightforward, everyday conversational applications. This allows users to choose the edition that best fits their project’s needs in terms of complexity and scale... Learn more about DialogFlow
MyOutDesk is a leading provider of virtual assistant services, offering specialized support to industries such as healthcare, real estate, legal, and IT. Founded in 2008, the company has served over 6,500 clients globally, providing affordable and scalable solutions to improve business efficiency, streamline operations, and achieve organizational goals.
Founded in 2008
MyOutDesk is a top-tier virtual assistant provider, offering a diverse range of services to industries such as healthcare, real estate, legal, and IT. Since its inception in 2008, the company has supported over 6,500 clients across the globe. MyOutDesk is renowned for its cost-effective and scalable virtual staffing solutions that assist businesses in improving their operations, optimizing processes, and achieving their goals... Learn more about MyOutDesk
Subscription plans range from $1 to $1
Fini AI is an AI platform focused on financial analysis and decision-making support for businesses.
Founded in 2022
Fini AI revolutionizes customer support by deploying a sophisticated AI agent capable of resolving 70% of customer inquiries. This boosts efficiency, reduces costs, and enhances customer satisfaction. Fully integrated with your company’s private data, the AI agent operates around the clock, efficiently managing queries on platforms like Zendesk, Slack, and Discord.
You can tailor every aspect of your AI agent with Fini AI, from its tone and personality to the specific questions it can answer. This level of customization ensures that your AI agent not only fits seamlessly with your brand but also addresses your customer service needs effectively... Learn more about Fini AI
Yellow AI is a conversational AI platform that automates customer engagement and support for businesses.
Founded in 2016
Yellow.ai, originally known as Yellow Messenger, is a global enterprise headquartered in San Mateo, California, focusing on automating customer service. Founded in 2016, the company provides an AI platform designed to enhance customer support across chat and voice channels. This technology allows businesses to offer round-the-clock support, improving customer interactions without constant human oversight.
The platform integrates effortlessly with existing business infrastructure and is compatible across various communication channels, including social media, messaging apps, and company websites. Yellow.ai utilizes advanced natural language processing and machine learning to accurately understand and respond to customer queries. This not only streamlines the handling of large volumes of interactions but also tailors the customer experience to individual needs, increasing satisfaction and loyalty... Learn more about Yellow AI
Invictoa AI is a comprehensive AI solution provider for businesses looking to integrate advanced AI technologies.
Founded in 2023
Invicta AI is a sophisticated AI platform that simplifies the creation and management of AI agents, making it easy for users to connect data sources, utilize ready-made templates, form AI teams, and automate a variety of tasks.
With Invicta AI, companies can effortlessly create marketing content that stays true to their brand, deliver AI-driven customer support, analyze documents for key insights, develop unique AI personas, and automate large-scale content creation... Learn more about Invicta AI
Subscription plans range from $0 to $297
AgentGPT is an innovative platform that allows users to create and deploy autonomous AI agents.
AgentGPT, developed by Reworkd, is an innovative platform that allows users to create and deploy autonomous AI agents directly within their web browser. By simply naming an AI agent and setting a goal, users can watch as the agent autonomously works towards achieving that objective. This capability leverages large language models, including GPT-4, to understand complex objectives, implement strategies, and execute tasks without human intervention. This makes AgentGPT particularly adept at automating and optimizing a wide range of digital processes, from data extraction to complex research tasks.
The platform offers various subscription tiers, catering to different user needs and budget constraints. For instance, the free trial allows users to deploy five demo agents per day using GPT-3.5-Turbo, with limited web search capabilities and plugin integrations. For more intensive use, the PRO plan offers 30 agents per day, access to GPT-4, unlimited web search capabilities, and additional premium features like priority support and access to the latest plugins. This tier structure ensures that both individual developers and large enterprises can find suitable options to harness the power of autonomous AI for their specific requirements.. Learn more about Agent GPT
Subscription plans range from $0 to $40
