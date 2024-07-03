Best Ringly.IO Alternatives I compiled a list of the best Ringly.io alternatives and reviewed features, pricing, and more

By Hammad Syed

July 3, 2024
Best Ringly.io Alternatives

Table of Contents

How Ringly.IO compares to Play AI

Not Rated

  • Ringly.IO has 1 voice products
  • Most popular use case: 24/7 Customer Support
  • Top feature: 24/7 Call Answering
See More About Ringly.IO Arrow

4.6

  • Play AI has 10 voice products
  • Most popular use case: AI Agents
  • Top feature: Conversational Voices
See More About Play AI Arrow

Play AI is the best alternative to Ringly.IO. Try Play AI for free today

About Ringly.IO

Ringly.io is a cutting-edge platform that integrates AI calling technology with advanced analytics, providing businesses with a comprehensive customer service solution. It offers a wide range of features and capabilities designed to enhance customer service operations and improve overall efficiency.

Ringly.IO Snapshot

Founded 2013
Price Ranges from $0 to $997

Top Ringly.IO Features

  • 24/7 Call Answering: Ringly.io provides round-the-clock call answering, ensuring that customer inquiries are addressed at any time, enhancing customer satisfaction and reducing missed opportunities.
  • Advanced Call Routing: The platform offers smart call routing, directing calls to the appropriate department or individual based on the caller’s needs and previous interactions, improving efficiency and customer experience.
  • Real-Time Transcriptions: Ringly.io provides live transcriptions of calls, enabling real-time monitoring and analysis of customer interactions, which helps in improving service quality and training staff.
  • Appointment Scheduling: The AI agent can handle appointment bookings, modifications, and cancellations, integrating with popular calendar systems to streamline scheduling processes.
  • Automated Responses to Common Inquiries: The AI can respond to frequently asked questions about products, services, and policies, reducing the workload on human agents and providing immediate answers to customers.
  • Analytics and Reporting: Ringly.io offers detailed analytics and reporting features, providing insights into call volumes, customer behavior, and service performance, aiding businesses in making informed decisions.
  • Integration with CRM Systems: The platform seamlessly integrates with various CRM systems, allowing for efficient data management and ensuring that customer information is up-to-date and easily accessible.
  • Text Messaging Capabilities: Ringly.io can send follow-up texts to customers, providing them with additional information, confirmations, or updates, enhancing communication and customer engagement.
  • Spam Call Filtering: The AI agent can detect and block spam calls, ensuring that only legitimate calls are processed, which helps in maintaining operational efficiency.
  • Scalable Infrastructure: Ringly.io’s infrastructure is designed to scale with business growth, handling increased call volumes and multiple simultaneous calls without compromising service quality.

Top Ringly.IO Use Cases

  • 24/7 Customer Support: Providing continuous customer service to handle inquiries and support requests outside of business hours.
  • Appointment Scheduling: Automating the process of booking, modifying, and canceling appointments.
  • Lead Qualification and Management: Capturing and qualifying leads through phone interactions.
  • Order Processing and Inquiries: Managing phone orders and answering product-related questions.
  • Call Routing and Transfers: Directing calls to the appropriate department or individual based on the caller’s needs.
  • Text Message Follow-Ups: Sending important information to customers via text messages during or after a call.
  • Spam Call Management: Reducing the impact of spam and robocalls on business operations.
  • Real-Time Call Monitoring and Analytics: Monitoring call interactions and gaining insights into customer behavior.
  • Scalability for Growing Businesses: Managing increased call volumes as the business expands.
  • Personalized Customer Interactions: Enhancing customer experience through personalized interactions.

Best Ringly.IO Alternatives

#1 Alternative

Play AI

Play AI is the leader in AI Agents. Automate your business with AI Agents that can even take actions.

Founded in 2016

When you review all features, pricing, and user reviews, Play AI is the best alternative to Ringly.IO. Try Play AI for free today.

About Play AI

Play AI is one of the best AI Agent platforms in the market. Play AI was recently launched and sits on top of the years of industry leadership from Play HT. Play, as it is now being branded as, pioneered conversational AI.

AI Agents was naturally the next step in its progression to lead the new era of AI agents. The Play mission is to democratize the creation of engaging conversational AI and voice experiences, ensuring that every business, developer, and hobbyist can easily access and utilize these advanced tools... Learn more about Play AI

Play AI Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $99

Play AI Top Features

  • Conversational Voices
  • Explainer Voice
  • Local Accents
  • Character Voices
  • Narrative Voices
  • Children Voices
  • Emotions
  • Training Voices

Top Play AI Use Cases

  • AI Agents
  • IVR Systems
  • Call Centers
  • Character Voice Generator

All Play AI Products

  • Ultra realistic AI voices
  • Premium AI Voices
  • Voice Cloning
  • Text to voice editor
  • Pronunciations and Phonetic
  • Audio Widgets
  • AI Podcasts
  • Team Access
  • Female AI Voice Generator Online
  • Male AI Voice Generator Online

Who Uses Play AI

logo
logo
logo
logo
logo

vTalk.ai

vTalk.ai develops voice assistants that engage in natural conversations with customers to resolve their issues, understanding them regardless of how they communicate, serving companies where customer interaction is crucial for business success.

About vTalk.ai

vTalk.ai develops voice assistants capable of engaging in natural conversations with customers to address their issues. Their voice assistants understand customers, regardless of what they say or how they say it, serving companies where customer interaction is crucial for business operations... Learn more about vTalk.ai

vTalk.ai Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $999

vTalk.ai Top Features

  • Natural Language Processing (NLP)
  • 24/7 Availability
  • Automated Call Handling
  • No-Code Customization
  • Multilingual Support
  • Integration with Business Systems
  • Real-Time Analytics and Reporting
  • Personalized Interactions
  • Cost Efficiency
  • Proactive Customer Engagement

Top vTalk.ai Use Cases

  • Customer Support
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Order Processing and Management
  • Multilingual Customer Service
  • Lead Qualification and Sales
  • Survey and Feedback Collection
  • Proactive Customer Engagement
  • Cost Reduction and Efficiency
  • Integration with CRM and Business Systems
  • Real-Time Analytics and Insights

All vTalk.ai Products

  • AI Agent

Read more: vTalk.ai alternatives or Play AI vs vTalk.ai.

MoneyPenny

4.4

MoneyPenny offers personalized call answering services that seamlessly integrate with your business, ensuring calls are handled as if by your own team.

Founded in 2000

About MoneyPenny

MoneyPenny truly personalizes how they answer calls. With a team of dedicated professionals enhanced by advanced technology, they understand your business and customers inside out, allowing them to answer calls as if they are part of your team. Their Virtual Receptionists are so skilled that callers will believe they are speaking directly with you.

They are the only provider who can genuinely claim to be a seamless extension of you and your team. Not only do they offer experienced personnel who work as if they are based within your business, but their proprietary technology enables them to answer calls with the same confidence and knowledge as you. Additionally, their Virtual Receptionist Service integrates seamlessly with all your favorite software... Learn more about MoneyPenny

MoneyPenny Top Features

  • 24/7 Call Answering
  • Personalized Service
  • Bespoke Call Handling Software
  • Real-Time Availability
  • Omnichannel Support
  • Advanced Call Recognition
  • CRM Integration
  • Free Trial and Flexible Plans

Top MoneyPenny Use Cases

  • 24/7 Customer Support
  • Appointment Scheduling and Management
  • Handling High Call Volumes
  • Personalized Customer Interaction
  • Lead Qualification and CRM Integration
  • VIP Call Handling and Spam Filtering
  • Omnichannel Communication
  • Enhanced Professional Image

Read more: MoneyPenny alternatives or Play AI vs MoneyPenny.

Phonely.AI

Phonely.ai creates lifelike AI receptionists to enhance customer support, increase patient appointments, and eliminate hold times.

Founded in 2023

About Phonely.AI

Phonely’s mission is to build technology that enhances customer support, enables doctors to see more patients, and ensures that no one is ever put on hold again. They achieve this by developing lifelike AI receptionists that can answer phones, schedule appointments, and provide world-class support to your customers.

Phonely provides comprehensive call management solutions, ensuring businesses never miss a call and eliminate lost revenue. As an AI receptionist, Phonely answers phones like a human, without ever forgetting information, having a bad day, or needing sleep... Learn more about Phonely.AI

Phonely.AI Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $499

Phonely.AI Top Features

  • 24/7 Availability
  • Human-Like Conversations
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Customizable Call Handling
  • Real-Time Integrations
  • HIPAA Compliance
  • Analytics and Reporting
  • Cost-Effective
  • Automated Follow-Ups
  • Voice Customization

Top Phonely.AI Use Cases

  • 24/7 Call Answering for Dental Practices
  • Appointment Scheduling and Management
  • Patient Intake and Information Gathering
  • Automated Follow-Ups and Reminders
  • Emergency Call Handling
  • Cost-Effective Call Management
  • Multilingual Support
  • Integration with Practice Management Software
  • Data Security and Compliance
  • Personalized Patient Experience

All Phonely.AI Products

  • AI Answering Services

Read more: Phonely.AI alternatives or Play AI vs Phonely.AI.

Synthflow AI

Synthflow is an AI platform focused on creating synthetic data for training machine learning models.

Founded in 2023

About Synthflow AI

Synthflow AI is pioneering the future of conversational AI, enabling businesses and creators to leverage advanced voice technology. Their platform, accessible at voice.synthflow.ai, is designed to transform how clients interact with their audiences through customized, AI-driven voice responses. This enables a seamless integration of realistic voice functionalities into applications, significantly enhancing user engagement and experience.

With Synthflow AI, clients have access to a broad selection of customizable voices suitable for various applications, from customer service bots and dynamic marketing campaigns to educational content and interactive gaming. Their extensive voice library allows clients to perfectly match voiceovers to the specific needs of their audience, adapting effortlessly to both local and global markets... Learn more about Synthflow AI

Synthflow AI Pricing

Subscription plans range from $1 to $900

Synthflow AI Top Features

  • No-Code Interface
  • Text to Speech
  • Customizable AI Voice Assistants
  • Stage Recognition
  • Real-Time Voice Assistant
  • Integration Capabilities

Top Synthflow AI Use Cases

  • Customer Suppor
  • Sales and Lead Generation
  • Personalized User Experiences
  • Accessibility Services
  • Real-Time Interactions in Various Languages
  • Voice-Enabled Applications

All Synthflow AI Products

  • Changelog

Who Uses Synthflow AI

logo
logo
logo
logo

Read more: Synthflow AI alternatives or Play AI vs Synthflow AI.

Fini AI

5

Fini AI is an AI platform focused on financial analysis and decision-making support for businesses.

Founded in 2022

About Fini AI

Fini AI revolutionizes customer support by deploying a sophisticated AI agent capable of resolving 70% of customer inquiries. This boosts efficiency, reduces costs, and enhances customer satisfaction. Fully integrated with your company’s private data, the AI agent operates around the clock, efficiently managing queries on platforms like Zendesk, Slack, and Discord.

You can tailor every aspect of your AI agent with Fini AI, from its tone and personality to the specific questions it can answer. This level of customization ensures that your AI agent not only fits seamlessly with your brand but also addresses your customer service needs effectively... Learn more about Fini AI

Fini AI Top Features

  • Configure Tones and Pronunciations
  • Seamless Human Routing
  • Multi-channel Approach
  • Learning with Feedback

Top Fini AI Use Cases

  • E-Commerce
  • Fintech

All Fini AI Products

  • Ai Agent

Read more: Fini AI alternatives or Play AI vs Fini AI.

Smith AI

4.9

Smith.ai seamlessly combines artificial intelligence with human intelligence to deliver 24/7 customer engagement services.

Founded in 2015

About Smith AI

Smith AI leverages both AI and human expertise to provide round-the-clock customer engagement, utilizing live agents based in North America to enhance lead capture and conversion... Learn more about Smith AI

Smith AI Pricing

Subscription plans range from $10 to $600

Smith AI Top Features

  • Live chat agents
  • Online dashboard
  • Custom branding & colors
  • Mobile-optimized
  • Google Analytics
  • AI technology
  • Proactive chat
  • Custom placement
  • Chat transcripts
  • Custom knowledge base
  • Text notifications
  • Real-time translation
  • Chat insight & metadata

Top Smith AI Use Cases

  • Virtual Receptionist Services
  • Outbound Calling and Sales Development
  • Web Chat Services
  • Lead Intake and Qualification
  • After-Hours and Overflow Call Handling

All Smith AI Products

  • Virtual Receptionists
  • Outreach Campaigns
  • Webchat

Who Uses Smith AI

logo
logo
logo

Read more: Smith AI alternatives or Play AI vs Smith AI.

Agent GPT

4.2

AgentGPT is an innovative platform that allows users to create and deploy autonomous AI agents.

About Agent GPT

AgentGPT, developed by Reworkd, is an innovative platform that allows users to create and deploy autonomous AI agents directly within their web browser. By simply naming an AI agent and setting a goal, users can watch as the agent autonomously works towards achieving that objective. This capability leverages large language models, including GPT-4, to understand complex objectives, implement strategies, and execute tasks without human intervention. This makes AgentGPT particularly adept at automating and optimizing a wide range of digital processes, from data extraction to complex research tasks​​.

The platform offers various subscription tiers, catering to different user needs and budget constraints. For instance, the free trial allows users to deploy five demo agents per day using GPT-3.5-Turbo, with limited web search capabilities and plugin integrations. For more intensive use, the PRO plan offers 30 agents per day, access to GPT-4, unlimited web search capabilities, and additional premium features like priority support and access to the latest plugins. This tier structure ensures that both individual developers and large enterprises can find suitable options to harness the power of autonomous AI for their specific requirements.. Learn more about Agent GPT

Agent GPT Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $40

Agent GPT Top Features

  • Dynamic translations for multiple languages
  • AI Model customization
  • Documentation overhaul
  • Web browsing capabilities
  • Backend migration to Python

Top Agent GPT Use Cases

  • Code Assistance
  • Research and Content Generation
  • Email and Communication
  • Marketing and Advertising
  • Budgeting and Financial Planning

All Agent GPT Products

  • Ai Agent

Who Uses Agent GPT

logo

Read more: Agent GPT alternatives or Play AI vs Agent GPT.

IsOn24

IsOn24 is a 24/7 AI-driven virtual assistant that handles appointments, customer inquiries, and call queues, integrating seamlessly with calendars and CRMs.

Founded in 2014

About IsOn24

IsOn24 handles setting appointments, checking availability, and answering any questions about your products or services, just like a live person, 24/7. Customers can speak their questions, and IsOn24 responds immediately, also providing texted online links. This instant interaction delights customers and frees up time for businesses to grow. Users can choose from various computer voices or record their own.

IsOn24 automatically books client meetings, home service visits, and restaurant reservations, filling your calendar from phone calls, websites, and even text messages. Special hours, rules, and custom fields can be quickly added to match specific processes. It easily negotiates alternate times and answers questions via text messages, connecting seamlessly with your favorite calendar and CRM... Learn more about IsOn24

IsOn24 Top Features

  • 24/7 AI Voice Assistant
  • Text Back and Two-Way Texting
  • Automatic Call Queue
  • Online Appointments and Reservations:
  • Customizable Voice and IVR Mode
  • Integration with Existing Systems
  • Call Recording and Transcription
  • Reports and Analytics
  • Flexible Number Management
  • Business Texting

Top IsOn24 Use Cases

  • 24/7 Customer Support
  • Appointment and Reservation Management
  • Handling High Call Volumes
  • Streamlined Communication for Property Management
  • Enhanced Customer Interaction for Restaurants
  • E-commerce and Online Business Support
  • Inbound Sales and Lead Conversion
  • Scalable Communication for Small Businesses

All IsOn24 Products

  • AI Agent

Read more: IsOn24 alternatives or Play AI vs IsOn24.

Patlive

4.8

Experience our 24/7 live answering service with 100% US-based receptionists. Enjoy flexible call handling and affordable pricing.

Founded in 1990

About Patlive

Experience 24/7 live answering service with 100% US-based receptionists, offering flexible call handling and affordable pricing... Learn more about Patlive

Patlive Pricing

Subscription plans range from $205 to $825

Patlive Top Features

  • 24/7 Answering Service
  • Professional Virtual Receptionists
  • Custom Call Handling
  • Bilingual Services
  • Instant Message Delivery
  • CRM Integration
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Order Processing
  • Lead Qualification

Top Patlive Use Cases

  • 24/7 Live Answering
  • Professional Receptionists
  • Customizable Call Scripts
  • Bilingual Support
  • CRM Integration
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Lead Capture and Qualification
  • Instant Message Delivery
  • Order Processing and Payment Collection

All Patlive Products

  • AI Agent

Read more: Patlive alternatives or Play AI vs Patlive.

Yellow AI

4.5

Yellow AI is a conversational AI platform that automates customer engagement and support for businesses.

Founded in 2016

About Yellow AI

Yellow.ai, originally known as Yellow Messenger, is a global enterprise headquartered in San Mateo, California, focusing on automating customer service. Founded in 2016, the company provides an AI platform designed to enhance customer support across chat and voice channels. This technology allows businesses to offer round-the-clock support, improving customer interactions without constant human oversight.

The platform integrates effortlessly with existing business infrastructure and is compatible across various communication channels, including social media, messaging apps, and company websites. Yellow.ai utilizes advanced natural language processing and machine learning to accurately understand and respond to customer queries. This not only streamlines the handling of large volumes of interactions but also tailors the customer experience to individual needs, increasing satisfaction and loyalty... Learn more about Yellow AI

Yellow AI Top Features

  • Dynamic Automation Platform (DAP
  • Human-like Interaction
  • Enterprise-grade Security
  • Zero Setup Bot Deployment
  • Generative AI-powered Dynamic Chat
  • Advanced Analytics
  • Multi-Channel Support

Top Yellow AI Use Cases

  • Conversational Service Cloud
  • Conversational Commerce Cloud
  • Conversational EX Cloud

All Yellow AI Products

  • Dynamic Automation Platform (DAP)
  • No-code builder
  • DynamicNLPTM
  • Integrations
  • Analytics
  • Omnichannel
  • Voice & calls
  • Text & instant messaging
  • Automated emails

Who Uses Yellow AI

logo
logo
logo
logo
logo

Read more: Yellow AI alternatives or Play AI vs Yellow AI.

Top AI Apps

Alternatives

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed holds a Bachelor of Engineering - BE, Electrical, Electronics and Communications and is one of the leading voices in the AI voice revolution. He is the co-founder and CEO of PlayHT, now known as PlayAI.

