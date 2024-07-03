Play AI is the best alternative to Ringly.IO. Try Play AI for free today
Ringly.io is a cutting-edge platform that integrates AI calling technology with advanced analytics, providing businesses with a comprehensive customer service solution. It offers a wide range of features and capabilities designed to enhance customer service operations and improve overall efficiency.
Founded
|2013
Price
|Ranges from $0 to $997
Founded in 2016
Play AI is one of the best AI Agent platforms in the market. Play AI was recently launched and sits on top of the years of industry leadership from Play HT. Play, as it is now being branded as, pioneered conversational AI.
AI Agents was naturally the next step in its progression to lead the new era of AI agents. The Play mission is to democratize the creation of engaging conversational AI and voice experiences, ensuring that every business, developer, and hobbyist can easily access and utilize these advanced tools... Learn more about Play AI
Subscription plans range from $0 to $99
vTalk.ai develops voice assistants that engage in natural conversations with customers to resolve their issues, understanding them regardless of how they communicate, serving companies where customer interaction is crucial for business success.
vTalk.ai develops voice assistants capable of engaging in natural conversations with customers to address their issues. Their voice assistants understand customers, regardless of what they say or how they say it, serving companies where customer interaction is crucial for business operations... Learn more about vTalk.ai
Subscription plans range from $0 to $999
MoneyPenny offers personalized call answering services that seamlessly integrate with your business, ensuring calls are handled as if by your own team.
Founded in 2000
MoneyPenny truly personalizes how they answer calls. With a team of dedicated professionals enhanced by advanced technology, they understand your business and customers inside out, allowing them to answer calls as if they are part of your team. Their Virtual Receptionists are so skilled that callers will believe they are speaking directly with you.
They are the only provider who can genuinely claim to be a seamless extension of you and your team. Not only do they offer experienced personnel who work as if they are based within your business, but their proprietary technology enables them to answer calls with the same confidence and knowledge as you. Additionally, their Virtual Receptionist Service integrates seamlessly with all your favorite software... Learn more about MoneyPenny
Phonely.ai creates lifelike AI receptionists to enhance customer support, increase patient appointments, and eliminate hold times.
Founded in 2023
Phonely’s mission is to build technology that enhances customer support, enables doctors to see more patients, and ensures that no one is ever put on hold again. They achieve this by developing lifelike AI receptionists that can answer phones, schedule appointments, and provide world-class support to your customers.
Phonely provides comprehensive call management solutions, ensuring businesses never miss a call and eliminate lost revenue. As an AI receptionist, Phonely answers phones like a human, without ever forgetting information, having a bad day, or needing sleep... Learn more about Phonely.AI
Subscription plans range from $0 to $499
Synthflow is an AI platform focused on creating synthetic data for training machine learning models.
Founded in 2023
Synthflow AI is pioneering the future of conversational AI, enabling businesses and creators to leverage advanced voice technology. Their platform, accessible at voice.synthflow.ai, is designed to transform how clients interact with their audiences through customized, AI-driven voice responses. This enables a seamless integration of realistic voice functionalities into applications, significantly enhancing user engagement and experience.
With Synthflow AI, clients have access to a broad selection of customizable voices suitable for various applications, from customer service bots and dynamic marketing campaigns to educational content and interactive gaming. Their extensive voice library allows clients to perfectly match voiceovers to the specific needs of their audience, adapting effortlessly to both local and global markets... Learn more about Synthflow AI
Subscription plans range from $1 to $900
Fini AI is an AI platform focused on financial analysis and decision-making support for businesses.
Founded in 2022
Fini AI revolutionizes customer support by deploying a sophisticated AI agent capable of resolving 70% of customer inquiries. This boosts efficiency, reduces costs, and enhances customer satisfaction. Fully integrated with your company’s private data, the AI agent operates around the clock, efficiently managing queries on platforms like Zendesk, Slack, and Discord.
You can tailor every aspect of your AI agent with Fini AI, from its tone and personality to the specific questions it can answer. This level of customization ensures that your AI agent not only fits seamlessly with your brand but also addresses your customer service needs effectively... Learn more about Fini AI
Smith.ai seamlessly combines artificial intelligence with human intelligence to deliver 24/7 customer engagement services.
Founded in 2015
Smith AI leverages both AI and human expertise to provide round-the-clock customer engagement, utilizing live agents based in North America to enhance lead capture and conversion... Learn more about Smith AI
Subscription plans range from $10 to $600
AgentGPT is an innovative platform that allows users to create and deploy autonomous AI agents.
AgentGPT, developed by Reworkd, is an innovative platform that allows users to create and deploy autonomous AI agents directly within their web browser. By simply naming an AI agent and setting a goal, users can watch as the agent autonomously works towards achieving that objective. This capability leverages large language models, including GPT-4, to understand complex objectives, implement strategies, and execute tasks without human intervention. This makes AgentGPT particularly adept at automating and optimizing a wide range of digital processes, from data extraction to complex research tasks.
The platform offers various subscription tiers, catering to different user needs and budget constraints. For instance, the free trial allows users to deploy five demo agents per day using GPT-3.5-Turbo, with limited web search capabilities and plugin integrations. For more intensive use, the PRO plan offers 30 agents per day, access to GPT-4, unlimited web search capabilities, and additional premium features like priority support and access to the latest plugins. This tier structure ensures that both individual developers and large enterprises can find suitable options to harness the power of autonomous AI for their specific requirements.. Learn more about Agent GPT
Subscription plans range from $0 to $40
IsOn24 is a 24/7 AI-driven virtual assistant that handles appointments, customer inquiries, and call queues, integrating seamlessly with calendars and CRMs.
Founded in 2014
IsOn24 handles setting appointments, checking availability, and answering any questions about your products or services, just like a live person, 24/7. Customers can speak their questions, and IsOn24 responds immediately, also providing texted online links. This instant interaction delights customers and frees up time for businesses to grow. Users can choose from various computer voices or record their own.
IsOn24 automatically books client meetings, home service visits, and restaurant reservations, filling your calendar from phone calls, websites, and even text messages. Special hours, rules, and custom fields can be quickly added to match specific processes. It easily negotiates alternate times and answers questions via text messages, connecting seamlessly with your favorite calendar and CRM... Learn more about IsOn24
Experience our 24/7 live answering service with 100% US-based receptionists. Enjoy flexible call handling and affordable pricing.
Founded in 1990
Experience 24/7 live answering service with 100% US-based receptionists, offering flexible call handling and affordable pricing... Learn more about Patlive
Subscription plans range from $205 to $825
Yellow AI is a conversational AI platform that automates customer engagement and support for businesses.
Founded in 2016
Yellow.ai, originally known as Yellow Messenger, is a global enterprise headquartered in San Mateo, California, focusing on automating customer service. Founded in 2016, the company provides an AI platform designed to enhance customer support across chat and voice channels. This technology allows businesses to offer round-the-clock support, improving customer interactions without constant human oversight.
The platform integrates effortlessly with existing business infrastructure and is compatible across various communication channels, including social media, messaging apps, and company websites. Yellow.ai utilizes advanced natural language processing and machine learning to accurately understand and respond to customer queries. This not only streamlines the handling of large volumes of interactions but also tailors the customer experience to individual needs, increasing satisfaction and loyalty... Learn more about Yellow AI
