Best Posh Alternatives I compiled a list of the best Posh alternatives and reviewed features, pricing, and more

By Hammad Syed in Agents

June 27, 2024
Best Posh Alternatives

Conversational Voice AI, trained to speak your business.

Play Agent Build An Ai Agent Button Arrow
Conversational Phone
Healthcare+1 310-919-0613
Voiceover Phone
Concierge+1 650-600-0334
Gaming Phone
Front Desk+1 510-567-7429
Clone a Voice Add
Get Started

Table of Contents

How Posh compares to Play AI

4.6

  • Posh has 1 voice products
  • Most popular use case: 24/7 Customer Service
  • Top feature: 24/7 Live Answering
See More About Posh Arrow

4.6

  • Play AI has 10 voice products
  • Most popular use case: AI Agents
  • Top feature: Conversational Voices
See More About Play AI Arrow

Play AI is the best alternative to Posh. Try Play AI for free today

About Posh

4.6

Posh provides premium live answering services for businesses. Their 24/7 live virtual receptionist service, combined with their powerful app, helps you save both time and money.

Posh Snapshot

Founded 2020
CEO Tyra J. Brown
Price Ranges from $64 to $924

Top Posh Features

  • 24/7 Live Answering: Posh ensures that all calls are answered anytime, providing constant availability for businesses and ensuring that no customer inquiry goes unanswered, regardless of the time or day.
  • Professional and Engaging Receptionists: Posh's receptionists are expertly trained to handle calls with professionalism and charisma, making a positive impression on callers and effectively managing customer interactions.
  • Customized Call Handling: Businesses can customize how their calls are handled according to their specific needs, including script responses and the type of information gathered from callers.
  • Bilingual Services: Posh offers bilingual receptionist services to cater to a diverse customer base, ensuring that both English and Spanish speaking customers receive high-quality support.
  • Appointment Scheduling: Receptionists can schedule appointments directly into the company’s calendar, streamlining the booking process and ensuring efficient time management.
  • CRM Integration: Posh integrates with existing CRM systems, allowing for seamless data management and ensuring that all customer interactions are logged and accessible.
  • Instant Message Delivery: Messages are delivered instantly to the business, ensuring that no critical information is missed and enabling timely follow-ups.
  • Order Processing and Custom Form Population: For businesses that require transaction handling, Posh can process orders and populate custom forms as needed, adding a layer of operational support.
  • Mobile App and Online Dashboard: Businesses can manage their services, view calls and messages, and make real-time changes using Posh's intuitive mobile app and online dashboard, enhancing flexibility and control.

Top Posh Use Cases

  • 24/7 Customer Service: Posh ensures that businesses are always available to their customers by providing round-the-clock answering services. This is particularly valuable for companies in industries where timely response is critical, such as healthcare, legal services, and emergency services.
  • Lead Capture and Management: Posh's receptionists help businesses capture and manage leads effectively by handling initial inquiries, qualifying leads based on predefined criteria, and ensuring that potential customers receive prompt and professional responses.
  • Appointment Scheduling: Posh receptionists schedule appointments directly into a company’s calendar system, coordinating between parties to find suitable times, which reduces the administrative burden on staff and improves the efficiency of operations.
  • Order Processing: For retail and e-commerce businesses, Posh can handle transactions, process orders, and manage payment collection, ensuring a smooth purchasing experience for customers and reliable revenue management for businesses.
  • Bilingual Support: Offering services in both English and Spanish, Posh helps businesses cater to a diverse customer base, breaking down language barriers and expanding market reach.
  • CRM Integration: By integrating with existing Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems, Posh helps maintain detailed records of customer interactions, ensuring seamless communication and personalized service.
  • Event Registration: Posh receptionists can manage registrations for events, handling inquiries, and booking attendees, which is ideal for organizations that host workshops, seminars, or other types of events.

Best Posh Alternatives

#1 Alternative

Play AI

Play AI is the leader in AI Agents. Automate your business with AI Agents that can even take actions.

Founded in 2016

When you review all features, pricing, and user reviews, Play AI is the best alternative to Posh. Try Play AI for free today.

About Play AI

Play AI is one of the best AI Agent platforms in the market. Play AI was recently launched and sits on top of the years of industry leadership from Play HT. Play, as it is now being branded as, pioneered conversational AI.

AI Agents was naturally the next step in its progression to lead the new era of AI agents. The Play mission is to democratize the creation of engaging conversational AI and voice experiences, ensuring that every business, developer, and hobbyist can easily access and utilize these advanced tools... Learn more about Play AI

Play AI Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $99

Play AI Top Features

  • Conversational Voices
  • Explainer Voice
  • Local Accents
  • Character Voices
  • Narrative Voices
  • Children Voices
  • Emotions
  • Training Voices

Top Play AI Use Cases

  • AI Agents
  • IVR Systems
  • Call Centers
  • Character Voice Generator

All Play AI Products

  • Ultra realistic AI voices
  • Premium AI Voices
  • Voice Cloning
  • Text to voice editor
  • Pronunciations and Phonetic
  • Audio Widgets
  • AI Podcasts
  • Team Access
  • Female AI Voice Generator Online
  • Male AI Voice Generator Online

Who Uses Play AI

logo
logo
logo
logo
logo

Synthflow AI

Synthflow is an AI platform focused on creating synthetic data for training machine learning models.

Founded in 2023

About Synthflow AI

Synthflow AI is pioneering the future of conversational AI, enabling businesses and creators to leverage advanced voice technology. Their platform, accessible at voice.synthflow.ai, is designed to transform how clients interact with their audiences through customized, AI-driven voice responses. This enables a seamless integration of realistic voice functionalities into applications, significantly enhancing user engagement and experience.

With Synthflow AI, clients have access to a broad selection of customizable voices suitable for various applications, from customer service bots and dynamic marketing campaigns to educational content and interactive gaming. Their extensive voice library allows clients to perfectly match voiceovers to the specific needs of their audience, adapting effortlessly to both local and global markets... Learn more about Synthflow AI

Synthflow AI Pricing

Subscription plans range from $1 to $900

Synthflow AI Top Features

  • No-Code Interface
  • Text to Speech
  • Customizable AI Voice Assistants
  • Stage Recognition
  • Real-Time Voice Assistant
  • Integration Capabilities

Top Synthflow AI Use Cases

  • Customer Suppor
  • Sales and Lead Generation
  • Personalized User Experiences
  • Accessibility Services
  • Real-Time Interactions in Various Languages
  • Voice-Enabled Applications

All Synthflow AI Products

  • Changelog

Who Uses Synthflow AI

logo
logo
logo
logo

Read more: Synthflow AI alternatives or Play AI vs Synthflow AI.

VoiceNation

4.7

VoiceNation is a leading virtual receptionist service provider, offering 24/7 live answering, emergency dispatching, and after-hours responses among other features, ensuring seamless communication for businesses.

Founded in 2002

About VoiceNation

VoiceNation stands out as a premier provider of virtual receptionist services, delivering 24/7 live answering, emergency dispatching, after-hours support, and more... Learn more about VoiceNation

VoiceNation Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $925

VoiceNation Top Features

  • 24/7 Answering Service
  • Bilingual Answering
  • Custom Call Handling
  • Instant Message Delivery
  • CRM Integration and Appointment Scheduling
  • Order Processing

Top VoiceNation Use Cases

  • 24/7 Customer Support
  • Lead Capture and Qualification
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Order Processing
  • Bilingual Support
  • Event Registration and Management

All VoiceNation Products

  • AI Agent

Who Uses VoiceNation

logo
logo
logo
logo
logo

Read more: VoiceNation alternatives or Play AI vs VoiceNation.

D-ID

4

D-ID is an AI company specializing in generating synthetic media, including deepfake technology and animated avatars.

Founded in 2017

About D-ID

The Natural User Interface (NUI) by D-ID is designed to transform how we interact with the digital environment. This interface allows for direct communication with technology through intuitive, face-to-face conversations, eliminating the need for typing or clicking. NUI focuses on understanding and responding to user needs directly and efficiently, making digital interactions simpler and more natural.

The NUI platform utilizes advanced AI to interpret human expressions and verbal cues accurately, enabling responsive and relevant interactions as if you’re speaking to another human. This technology is particularly beneficial in sectors like healthcare, where patients can discuss symptoms with a virtual medical assistant, and in retail, where shoppers receive personalized advice from virtual shopping advisors... Learn more about D-ID

D-ID Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $198

D-ID Top Features

  • Personalized Videos
  • Fast & Cost-efficient
  • At the Touch of a Button
  • Scale from Anywhere
  • All in One Place
  • Instant Explainer Videos

Top D-ID Use Cases

  • Enhanced Customer Experience
  • Corporate Communications and Training
  • E-commerce
  • Marketing and Sales
  • Accessibility Across Languages

All D-ID Products

  • Creative Reality™ Studio
  • AI Agents
  • Mobile App
  • API
  • Chat.D-ID

Read more: D-ID alternatives or Play AI vs D-ID.

Voiceflow

4.6

Voiceflow is a collaborative platform for designing, prototyping, and launching voice and chat applications.

Founded in 2019

About Voiceflow

Voiceflow is a comprehensive platform designed for teams to create, develop, and launch chat and voice AI experiences at scale. This tool streamlines the integration of sophisticated conversational interfaces across various channels, making it an essential asset for any team looking to enhance their communication capabilities.

With its user-friendly drag-and-drop interface, Voiceflow allows even those without technical expertise to design and manage AI-driven interactions. Team members can collaborate in real time, no matter their location, to craft seamless AI agents capable of automating customer service, driving interactive media projects, and supporting e-commerce transactions... Learn more about Voiceflow

Voiceflow Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $625

Voiceflow Top Features

  • Collaborative Design Platform
  • Flexible Workflow Builder
  • Advanced Integration Capabilities
  • Multimodal Support
  • Scalable Knowledge Base
  • High-Fidelity Prototyping and Testing
  • Customizable with Code

Top Voiceflow Use Cases

  • Customer Support Automatio
  • Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems
  • Voice-Enabled Applications
  • Healthcare Applications
  • Educational Tools
  • E-commerce Integrations
  • Personal Assistants

All Voiceflow Products

  • Ai Agent

Who Uses Voiceflow

logo
logo
logo
logo
logo

Read more: Voiceflow alternatives or Play AI vs Voiceflow.

Unreal Speech

4.8

Unreal Speech is an AI tool for generating realistic and human-like speech for various applications.

Founded in 2022

About Unreal Speech

Unreal Speech stands out as a cost-effective text-to-speech solution, reducing costs by up to 90% compared to its competitors. This affordability makes it accessible not only to individual creators but also to large organizations. The platform is designed with a simple interface that streamlines the conversion of text into speech, allowing users to quickly produce high-quality audio.

Unreal Speech also offers robust customization features. Users can tailor their audio by choosing from a variety of ai voices and adjusting settings such as content type, format, bitrate, speed, and pitch. This flexibility ensures that the output matches the specific needs and preferences of the audience... Learn more about Unreal Speech

Unreal Speech Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $499

Unreal Speech Top Features

  • Cost Efficiency
  • Quality and Variety of Voices
  • Flexible Audio Formats
  • Customizable Speech Parameters
  • Volume Discounts
  • Enterprise Plans
  • Easy Integration
  • Advanced Neural Network Algorithms

Top Unreal Speech Use Cases

  • Content Creation
  • E-Learning Platforms
  • Accessibility Features
  • Customer Service Automation
  • Virtual Assistants and Chatbots
  • Audiobooks and Podcast Production

All Unreal Speech Products

  • Ai Agent

Read more: Unreal Speech alternatives or Play AI vs Unreal Speech.

Arini.AI

Arini is an AI receptionist designed specifically for dentists, capable of answering phone calls and scheduling appointments. It alleviates the burden on overworked receptionists who often put patients on hold and miss a third of incoming calls, ensuring every call is handled efficiently and professionally.

Founded in 2024

About Arini.AI

Arini is an AI receptionist for dentists that handles phone calls and schedules appointments. Many dental appointments are booked over the phone by busy receptionists who often put patients on hold and miss a third of incoming calls... Learn more about Arini.AI

Arini.AI Top Features

  • 24/7 Availability
  • Human-Like Conversations
  • Advanced Scheduling Capabilities
  • Multilingual Support
  • Integration with Practice Management Software
  • Cost-Effective
  • Customizable Call Handling
  • SMS Capabilities
  • HIPAA Compliant

Top Arini.AI Use Cases

  • 24/7 Call Answering
  • Appointment Scheduling and Management
  • Patient Intake and Information Gathering
  • Multilingual Communication
  • Cost Reduction for Call Management
  • Enhanced Patient Engagement
  • Integration with Existing Systems
  • Handling High Call Volumes
  • HIPAA-Compliant Data Handling

All Arini.AI Products

  • AI Agent

Read more: Arini.AI alternatives or Play AI vs Arini.AI.

Goodcall

3.5

Boost your business with our AI phone assistant, designed to support you as you serve the community. Features include agent training, customizable responses, intelligent AI guidance, and seamless automation.

Founded in 2021

About Goodcall

Enhance your business operations with our AI phone assistant while you focus on serving the community. Features include agent training, customizable responses, intelligent AI guidance, and seamless automation... Learn more about Goodcall

Goodcall Pricing

Subscription plans range from $59 to $59

Goodcall Top Features

  • 24/7 Call Handling
  • Lead Capture and Qualification
  • Customizable Skills
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Integration with CRM and Tools
  • Automations and Workflow Optimization
  • Detailed Call Analysis

Top Goodcall Use Cases

  • Customer Service Enhancement
  • Lead Capture and Qualification
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Sales and Marketing Support
  • Operational Efficiency
  • 24/7 Availability
  • Integration with Existing Systems

All Goodcall Products

  • AI Agent

Read more: Goodcall alternatives or Play AI vs Goodcall.

LexReception

4.9

LEX Reception offers more than just 24/7 answering services for lawyers. It helps save time by handling calls, scheduling appointments, and processing payments around the clock.

Founded in 2011

About LexReception

LEX Reception goes beyond a standard 24/7 answering service for lawyers by saving time on call handling, scheduling appointments, and processing payments around the clock... Learn more about LexReception

LexReception Top Features

  • 24/7 Client Reception and Support
  • Legal Intake Services
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Lead Capture and Qualification
  • Bilingual Support
  • Custom Call Handling
  • Integration with Legal Software
  • Live Chat Support

Top LexReception Use Cases

  • 24/7 Live Answering
  • Customized Call Handling
  • Legal Intake Specialists:
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Bilingual Services
  • Lead Capture and Qualification
  • Live Chat Support
  • Document Sending and Management
  • Mobile App Access

Read more: LexReception alternatives or Play AI vs LexReception.

Gabbyville

Gabbyville, an award-winning provider, offers friendly, energetic, and efficient live bilingual virtual receptionist services to keep your business running smoothly at a fraction of the cost.

Founded in 2013

About Gabbyville

Gabbyville is an award-winning provider of friendly, energetic, and efficient live bilingual virtual receptionist services, ensuring your business operates smoothly at a fraction of the cost... Learn more about Gabbyville

Gabbyville Pricing

Subscription plans range from $1 to $600

Gabbyville Top Features

  • 24/7 Live Answering
  • Bilingual Receptionists
  • Custom Call Handling
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Detailed Message Taking
  • Call Routing and Outbound Calling
  • Real-Time Status Updates
  • Spam Call Blocking
  • Multi-Conferencing
  • High-Quality Call Service

Top Gabbyville Use Cases

  • 24/7 Customer Service
  • Lead Capture and Qualification
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Overflow Call Handling
  • Bilingual Support
  • Order Processing
  • Virtual Receptionist for Small Businesses
  • Message Taking and Delivery
  • Real Estate and Property Management

Read more: Gabbyville alternatives or Play AI vs Gabbyville.

Tenyx

Ttenyx is an AI-driven platform for automating complex business processes and improving operational efficiency.

Founded in 2022

About Tenyx

Tenyx Voice is an Interactive Virtual Agent (IVA) designed using the latest AI technology. Developed by a team with extensive experience in voice AI, Tenyx utilizes a unique core AI and voice platform to transform how enterprises interact with their customers. This innovative solution aims to enhance customer experiences by providing more intuitive and efficient interactions.

The platform integrates seamlessly into existing business infrastructures, allowing for a smooth transition to more automated, yet personalized customer service solutions. By leveraging advanced natural language processing and machine learning algorithms, Tenyx Voice can understand and respond to a wide range of customer queries with human-like accuracy and responsiveness. This capability ensures that every interaction is handled effectively, increasing customer satisfaction and loyalty... Learn more about Tenyx

Tenyx Top Features

  • Conversational Voice Platform
  • Core AI with Multi-LLM Architecture
  • Customizable and Scalable Solutions:
  • Integration with Industry-specific Needs
  • Robust Analytics and Testing

Top Tenyx Use Cases

  • IVR Users
  • Lead Qualification

All Tenyx Products

  • Conversational AI for the Enterprise

Read more: Tenyx alternatives or Play AI vs Tenyx.

Recent Posts

Top AI Apps

Alternatives

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed holds a Bachelor of Engineering - BE, Electrical, Electronics and Communications and is one of the leading voices in the AI voice revolution. He is the co-founder and CEO of PlayHT, now known as PlayAI.

Similar articles

Best Arini.AI Alternatives
Agents

Best Arini.AI Alternatives

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 28, 2024 0 min read
Best Convoso Alternatives
Agents

Best Convoso Alternatives

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 28, 2024 0 min read
Best Phonely.AI Alternatives
Agents

Best Phonely.AI Alternatives

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 28, 2024 0 min read
Best Goodcall Alternatives
Agents

Best Goodcall Alternatives

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 28, 2024 0 min read
Best AimeReception Alternatives
Agents

Best AimeReception Alternatives

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 28, 2024 0 min read
Best AnswerFirst Alternatives
Agents

Best AnswerFirst Alternatives

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 27, 2024 0 min read
Best Answering Legal Alternatives
Agents

Best Answering Legal Alternatives

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 27, 2024 0 min read
Best Patlive Alternatives
Agents

Best Patlive Alternatives

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 27, 2024 0 min read
Best CBSI Holdings Alternatives
Agents

Best CBSI Holdings Alternatives

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 27, 2024 0 min read
Best LexReception Alternatives
Agents

Best LexReception Alternatives

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 27, 2024 0 min read
Best Gabbyville Alternatives
Agents

Best Gabbyville Alternatives

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 27, 2024 0 min read
Best Air.AI Alternatives
Agents

Best Air.AI Alternatives

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 26, 2024 0 min read
AI for Customer Service
Agents

AI for Customer Service

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 17, 2024 11 min read
Best Conversational AI Voices
Agents

Best Conversational AI Voices

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 17, 2024 10 min read
Chatbot vs. Answering Service: A Showdown
Agents

Chatbot vs. Answering Service: A Showdown

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 14, 2024 8 min read
Answering Service vs AI Answering Service
Agents

Answering Service vs AI Answering Service

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 14, 2024 7 min read

Get Started with the Best AI Voice Generator Today!

Start Creating