Posh provides premium live answering services for businesses. Their 24/7 live virtual receptionist service, combined with their powerful app, helps you save both time and money.
|Founded
|2020
|CEO
|Tyra J. Brown
|Price
|Ranges from $64 to $924
Founded in 2016
Play AI is one of the best AI Agent platforms in the market. Play AI was recently launched and sits on top of the years of industry leadership from Play HT. Play, as it is now being branded as, pioneered conversational AI.
AI Agents was naturally the next step in its progression to lead the new era of AI agents. The Play mission is to democratize the creation of engaging conversational AI and voice experiences, ensuring that every business, developer, and hobbyist can easily access and utilize these advanced tools... Learn more about Play AI
Subscription plans range from $0 to $99
Synthflow is an AI platform focused on creating synthetic data for training machine learning models.
Founded in 2023
Synthflow AI is pioneering the future of conversational AI, enabling businesses and creators to leverage advanced voice technology. Their platform, accessible at voice.synthflow.ai, is designed to transform how clients interact with their audiences through customized, AI-driven voice responses. This enables a seamless integration of realistic voice functionalities into applications, significantly enhancing user engagement and experience.
With Synthflow AI, clients have access to a broad selection of customizable voices suitable for various applications, from customer service bots and dynamic marketing campaigns to educational content and interactive gaming. Their extensive voice library allows clients to perfectly match voiceovers to the specific needs of their audience, adapting effortlessly to both local and global markets... Learn more about Synthflow AI
Subscription plans range from $1 to $900
VoiceNation is a leading virtual receptionist service provider, offering 24/7 live answering, emergency dispatching, and after-hours responses among other features, ensuring seamless communication for businesses.
Founded in 2002
VoiceNation stands out as a premier provider of virtual receptionist services, delivering 24/7 live answering, emergency dispatching, after-hours support, and more... Learn more about VoiceNation
Subscription plans range from $0 to $925
D-ID is an AI company specializing in generating synthetic media, including deepfake technology and animated avatars.
Founded in 2017
The Natural User Interface (NUI) by D-ID is designed to transform how we interact with the digital environment. This interface allows for direct communication with technology through intuitive, face-to-face conversations, eliminating the need for typing or clicking. NUI focuses on understanding and responding to user needs directly and efficiently, making digital interactions simpler and more natural.
The NUI platform utilizes advanced AI to interpret human expressions and verbal cues accurately, enabling responsive and relevant interactions as if you’re speaking to another human. This technology is particularly beneficial in sectors like healthcare, where patients can discuss symptoms with a virtual medical assistant, and in retail, where shoppers receive personalized advice from virtual shopping advisors... Learn more about D-ID
Subscription plans range from $0 to $198
Voiceflow is a collaborative platform for designing, prototyping, and launching voice and chat applications.
Founded in 2019
Voiceflow is a comprehensive platform designed for teams to create, develop, and launch chat and voice AI experiences at scale. This tool streamlines the integration of sophisticated conversational interfaces across various channels, making it an essential asset for any team looking to enhance their communication capabilities.
With its user-friendly drag-and-drop interface, Voiceflow allows even those without technical expertise to design and manage AI-driven interactions. Team members can collaborate in real time, no matter their location, to craft seamless AI agents capable of automating customer service, driving interactive media projects, and supporting e-commerce transactions... Learn more about Voiceflow
Subscription plans range from $0 to $625
Unreal Speech is an AI tool for generating realistic and human-like speech for various applications.
Founded in 2022
Unreal Speech stands out as a cost-effective text-to-speech solution, reducing costs by up to 90% compared to its competitors. This affordability makes it accessible not only to individual creators but also to large organizations. The platform is designed with a simple interface that streamlines the conversion of text into speech, allowing users to quickly produce high-quality audio.
Unreal Speech also offers robust customization features. Users can tailor their audio by choosing from a variety of ai voices and adjusting settings such as content type, format, bitrate, speed, and pitch. This flexibility ensures that the output matches the specific needs and preferences of the audience... Learn more about Unreal Speech
Subscription plans range from $0 to $499
Arini is an AI receptionist designed specifically for dentists, capable of answering phone calls and scheduling appointments. It alleviates the burden on overworked receptionists who often put patients on hold and miss a third of incoming calls, ensuring every call is handled efficiently and professionally.
Founded in 2024
Arini is an AI receptionist for dentists that handles phone calls and schedules appointments. Many dental appointments are booked over the phone by busy receptionists who often put patients on hold and miss a third of incoming calls... Learn more about Arini.AI
Boost your business with our AI phone assistant, designed to support you as you serve the community. Features include agent training, customizable responses, intelligent AI guidance, and seamless automation.
Founded in 2021
Enhance your business operations with our AI phone assistant while you focus on serving the community. Features include agent training, customizable responses, intelligent AI guidance, and seamless automation... Learn more about Goodcall
Subscription plans range from $59 to $59
LEX Reception offers more than just 24/7 answering services for lawyers. It helps save time by handling calls, scheduling appointments, and processing payments around the clock.
Founded in 2011
LEX Reception goes beyond a standard 24/7 answering service for lawyers by saving time on call handling, scheduling appointments, and processing payments around the clock... Learn more about LexReception
Gabbyville, an award-winning provider, offers friendly, energetic, and efficient live bilingual virtual receptionist services to keep your business running smoothly at a fraction of the cost.
Founded in 2013
Gabbyville is an award-winning provider of friendly, energetic, and efficient live bilingual virtual receptionist services, ensuring your business operates smoothly at a fraction of the cost... Learn more about Gabbyville
Subscription plans range from $1 to $600
Ttenyx is an AI-driven platform for automating complex business processes and improving operational efficiency.
Founded in 2022
Tenyx Voice is an Interactive Virtual Agent (IVA) designed using the latest AI technology. Developed by a team with extensive experience in voice AI, Tenyx utilizes a unique core AI and voice platform to transform how enterprises interact with their customers. This innovative solution aims to enhance customer experiences by providing more intuitive and efficient interactions.
The platform integrates seamlessly into existing business infrastructures, allowing for a smooth transition to more automated, yet personalized customer service solutions. By leveraging advanced natural language processing and machine learning algorithms, Tenyx Voice can understand and respond to a wide range of customer queries with human-like accuracy and responsiveness. This capability ensures that every interaction is handled effectively, increasing customer satisfaction and loyalty... Learn more about Tenyx
