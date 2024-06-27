Play AI is the best alternative to Patlive. Try Play AI for free today
Experience 24/7 live answering service with 100% US-based receptionists, offering flexible call handling and affordable pricing.
|Founded
|1990
|CEO
|Glen Davidson
|Price
|Ranges from $205 to $825
Play AI is the leader in AI Agents. Automate your business with AI Agents that can even take actions.
Founded in 2016
When you review all features, pricing, and user reviews, Play AI is the best alternative to Patlive. Try Play AI for free today.
Play AI is one of the best AI Agent platforms in the market. Play AI was recently launched and sits on top of the years of industry leadership from Play HT. Play, as it is now being branded as, pioneered conversational AI.
AI Agents was naturally the next step in its progression to lead the new era of AI agents. The Play mission is to democratize the creation of engaging conversational AI and voice experiences, ensuring that every business, developer, and hobbyist can easily access and utilize these advanced tools... Learn more about Play AI
Subscription plans range from $0 to $99
Founded in 1998
Read more: AnswerFirst alternatives or Play AI vs AnswerFirst.
Boost your business with our AI phone assistant, designed to support you as you serve the community. Features include agent training, customizable responses, intelligent AI guidance, and seamless automation.
Founded in 2021
Enhance your business operations with our AI phone assistant while you focus on serving the community. Features include agent training, customizable responses, intelligent AI guidance, and seamless automation... Learn more about Goodcall
Subscription plans range from $59 to $59
Read more: Goodcall alternatives or Play AI vs Goodcall.
Our app provides dedicated customer experience specialists who are well-trained to handle all your phone calls and website chats from their distraction-free home offices, ensuring professional and efficient service.
Founded in 2002
Our courteous and highly-trained customer experience specialists will manage all your phone calls and website chats from their distraction-free home offices... Learn more about AnswerConnect
Read more: AnswerConnect alternatives or Play AI vs AnswerConnect.
Jarvis is an an AI writing assistant that helps create content, brainstorm ideas, and improve writing quality.
Jarvis, your AI Copilot, effortlessly integrates with MacOS, Windows, iOS, and Android, boosting productivity straight from your web browser and operating system. This versatile tool enhances your daily tasks with an array of features, such as AI chat for real-time interactions, translation to break down language barriers, and sophisticated email management tools that help refine your communications. It also simplifies complex information with quick explanations and summaries, enabling you to grasp and relay key points with ease.
For developers, Jarvis brings a suite of tailored tools, including automated code reviews and seamless Jira integration, which streamline project management and bolster collaboration. This elevates Jarvis from a mere utility to an indispensable partner, adapting to a variety of professional settings—whether you’re managing a team, coding, or fielding customer support queries. With Jarvis, you can automate routine tasks, freeing you to focus on the more critical and creative aspects of your work... Learn more about Jarvis
Subscription plans range from $0 to $9
Read more: Jarvis alternatives or Play AI vs Jarvis.
Ttenyx is an AI-driven platform for automating complex business processes and improving operational efficiency.
Founded in 2022
Tenyx Voice is an Interactive Virtual Agent (IVA) designed using the latest AI technology. Developed by a team with extensive experience in voice AI, Tenyx utilizes a unique core AI and voice platform to transform how enterprises interact with their customers. This innovative solution aims to enhance customer experiences by providing more intuitive and efficient interactions.
The platform integrates seamlessly into existing business infrastructures, allowing for a smooth transition to more automated, yet personalized customer service solutions. By leveraging advanced natural language processing and machine learning algorithms, Tenyx Voice can understand and respond to a wide range of customer queries with human-like accuracy and responsiveness. This capability ensures that every interaction is handled effectively, increasing customer satisfaction and loyalty... Learn more about Tenyx
Read more: Tenyx alternatives or Play AI vs Tenyx.
Part of the FirstMeridian Group, backed by world-renowned investors, we aim to build a premier HR platform offering comprehensive end-to-end human resources solutions that transform people processes.
Founded in 1972
As part of the FirstMeridian Group, established by world-renowned investors, their mission is to create a premier HR platform that offers comprehensive human resources solutions and transforms people processes... Learn more about CBSI Holdings
Read more: CBSI Holdings alternatives or Play AI vs CBSI Holdings.
AgentGPT is an innovative platform that allows users to create and deploy autonomous AI agents.
AgentGPT, developed by Reworkd, is an innovative platform that allows users to create and deploy autonomous AI agents directly within their web browser. By simply naming an AI agent and setting a goal, users can watch as the agent autonomously works towards achieving that objective. This capability leverages large language models, including GPT-4, to understand complex objectives, implement strategies, and execute tasks without human intervention. This makes AgentGPT particularly adept at automating and optimizing a wide range of digital processes, from data extraction to complex research tasks.
The platform offers various subscription tiers, catering to different user needs and budget constraints. For instance, the free trial allows users to deploy five demo agents per day using GPT-3.5-Turbo, with limited web search capabilities and plugin integrations. For more intensive use, the PRO plan offers 30 agents per day, access to GPT-4, unlimited web search capabilities, and additional premium features like priority support and access to the latest plugins. This tier structure ensures that both individual developers and large enterprises can find suitable options to harness the power of autonomous AI for their specific requirements.. Learn more about Agent GPT
Subscription plans range from $0 to $40
Read more: Agent GPT alternatives or Play AI vs Agent GPT.
Convoso is a contact center solution provider that accelerates lead engagement with continuous innovations in dialer and AI technologies, helping businesses reach more leads faster.
Founded in 2006
Convoso is a contact center solution provider that enhances business outreach by accelerating lead engagement through continuous innovations in dialer and AI technologies... Learn more about Convoso
Read more: Convoso alternatives or Play AI vs Convoso.
Invictoa AI is a comprehensive AI solution provider for businesses looking to integrate advanced AI technologies.
Founded in 2023
Invicta AI is a sophisticated AI platform that simplifies the creation and management of AI agents, making it easy for users to connect data sources, utilize ready-made templates, form AI teams, and automate a variety of tasks.
With Invicta AI, companies can effortlessly create marketing content that stays true to their brand, deliver AI-driven customer support, analyze documents for key insights, develop unique AI personas, and automate large-scale content creation... Learn more about Invicta AI
Subscription plans range from $0 to $297
Read more: Invicta AI alternatives or Play AI vs Invicta AI.
VoiceNation is a leading virtual receptionist service provider, offering 24/7 live answering, emergency dispatching, and after-hours responses among other features, ensuring seamless communication for businesses.
Founded in 2002
VoiceNation stands out as a premier provider of virtual receptionist services, delivering 24/7 live answering, emergency dispatching, after-hours support, and more... Learn more about VoiceNation
Subscription plans range from $0 to $925
Read more: VoiceNation alternatives or Play AI vs VoiceNation.