Best Patlive Alternatives I compiled a list of the best Patlive alternatives and reviewed features, pricing, and more

By Hammad Syed in Agents

June 27, 2024
Best Patlive Alternatives

Conversational Voice AI, trained to speak your business.

Play Agent Build An Ai Agent Button Arrow
Conversational Phone
Healthcare+1 310-919-0613
Voiceover Phone
Concierge+1 650-600-0334
Gaming Phone
Front Desk+1 510-567-7429
Clone a Voice Add
Get Started

Table of Contents

How Patlive compares to Play AI

4.8

  • Patlive has 1 voice products
  • Most popular use case: 24/7 Live Answering
  • Top feature: 24/7 Answering Service
See More About Patlive Arrow

4.6

  • Play AI has 10 voice products
  • Most popular use case: AI Agents
  • Top feature: Conversational Voices
See More About Play AI Arrow

Play AI is the best alternative to Patlive. Try Play AI for free today

About Patlive

4.8

Experience 24/7 live answering service with 100% US-based receptionists, offering flexible call handling and affordable pricing.

Patlive Snapshot

Founded 1990
CEO Glen Davidson
Price Ranges from $205 to $825

Top Patlive Features

  • 24/7 Answering Service: PATLive ensures that every call is answered, no matter the time of day or night, providing businesses with constant availability to handle customer inquiries and capture every opportunity.
  • Professional Virtual Receptionists: Equipped with trained receptionists who act as an extension of your team, PATLive offers a high-quality service experience, managing calls with professionalism and care.
  • Custom Call Handling: Businesses can customize how their calls are handled, including call transfer, message taking, and response scripting, tailoring the service to meet specific operational needs.
  • Bilingual Services: PATLive provides bilingual receptionists to accommodate a diverse customer base, ensuring that both English and Spanish speaking customers receive excellent service.
  • Instant Message Delivery: Messages are delivered instantly to the business, ensuring that no critical information is missed and allowing for timely responses.
  • CRM Integration: PATLive integrates with customer relationship management (CRM) systems, allowing for seamless data management and ensuring all customer interactions are logged and accessible.
  • Appointment Scheduling: Receptionists can schedule appointments directly into the company’s calendar, streamlining the booking process and ensuring efficient management of schedules.
  • Order Processing: PATLive also offers order processing capabilities, handling transactions and payments to facilitate business operations.
  • Lead Qualification: Receptionists at PATLive help in qualifying leads by gathering necessary information and ensuring potential customers meet the business's criteria before passing them along to the sales team.

Top Patlive Use Cases

  • 24/7 Live Answering: PATLive ensures that every call is answered, regardless of the time. This service is particularly valuable for businesses that require round-the-clock availability such as healthcare providers, real estate agencies, and legal firms.
  • Professional Receptionists: PATLive’s receptionists are trained to handle calls professionally, offering a seamless extension of your in-house team. They are equipped to manage various customer inquiries, providing a high-quality service experience.
  • Customizable Call Scripts: Businesses can tailor how their calls are handled by setting custom scripts that PATLive's receptionists will follow, ensuring that every call is answered consistently and according to the business's specifications.
  • Bilingual Support: Offering services in both English and Spanish, PATLive helps businesses cater to a diverse clientele, enhancing customer satisfaction and expanding market reach.
  • CRM Integration: PATLive integrates with various CRM systems, ensuring that all call data is captured accurately and available for future reference. This helps businesses keep track of customer interactions and manage follow-ups more effectively.
  • Appointment Scheduling: PATLive’s receptionists can also schedule appointments, managing calendars efficiently to avoid overbooking and ensuring timely appointments for customers.
  • Lead Capture and Qualification: The service includes capturing critical information from potential leads and qualifying them based on predetermined criteria. This helps businesses focus on the most promising prospects.
  • Instant Message Delivery: Messages from calls are delivered instantly to the business, ensuring that no important information is missed and enabling quick responses.
  • Order Processing and Payment Collection: For businesses that sell products or services, PATLive can handle order processing and payment collection directly during the call.

Best Patlive Alternatives

#1 Alternative

Play AI

Play AI is the leader in AI Agents. Automate your business with AI Agents that can even take actions.

Founded in 2016

When you review all features, pricing, and user reviews, Play AI is the best alternative to Patlive. Try Play AI for free today.

About Play AI

Play AI is one of the best AI Agent platforms in the market. Play AI was recently launched and sits on top of the years of industry leadership from Play HT. Play, as it is now being branded as, pioneered conversational AI.

AI Agents was naturally the next step in its progression to lead the new era of AI agents. The Play mission is to democratize the creation of engaging conversational AI and voice experiences, ensuring that every business, developer, and hobbyist can easily access and utilize these advanced tools... Learn more about Play AI

Play AI Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $99

Play AI Top Features

  • Conversational Voices
  • Explainer Voice
  • Local Accents
  • Character Voices
  • Narrative Voices
  • Children Voices
  • Emotions
  • Training Voices

Top Play AI Use Cases

  • AI Agents
  • IVR Systems
  • Call Centers
  • Character Voice Generator

All Play AI Products

  • Ultra realistic AI voices
  • Premium AI Voices
  • Voice Cloning
  • Text to voice editor
  • Pronunciations and Phonetic
  • Audio Widgets
  • AI Podcasts
  • Team Access
  • Female AI Voice Generator Online
  • Male AI Voice Generator Online

Who Uses Play AI

logo
logo
logo
logo
logo

AnswerFirst

4.6

Founded in 1998

AnswerFirst Top Features

  • 24/7 Live Answering
  • Customizable Call Handling
  • Bilingual Receptionists
  • Live Call Transferring
  • Overflow Call Handling
  • Message Taking
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Full Legal Intake
  • Integrated Software Solutions

Top AnswerFirst Use Cases

  • 24/7 Customer Support
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Lead Capture and Qualification
  • Overflow Call Handling
  • Bilingual Support
  • Order Processing
  • Message Taking and Relay
  • Virtual Receptionist Services
  • Emergency Response Handling

Read more: AnswerFirst alternatives or Play AI vs AnswerFirst.

Goodcall

3.5

Boost your business with our AI phone assistant, designed to support you as you serve the community. Features include agent training, customizable responses, intelligent AI guidance, and seamless automation.

Founded in 2021

About Goodcall

Enhance your business operations with our AI phone assistant while you focus on serving the community. Features include agent training, customizable responses, intelligent AI guidance, and seamless automation... Learn more about Goodcall

Goodcall Pricing

Subscription plans range from $59 to $59

Goodcall Top Features

  • 24/7 Call Handling
  • Lead Capture and Qualification
  • Customizable Skills
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Integration with CRM and Tools
  • Automations and Workflow Optimization
  • Detailed Call Analysis

Top Goodcall Use Cases

  • Customer Service Enhancement
  • Lead Capture and Qualification
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Sales and Marketing Support
  • Operational Efficiency
  • 24/7 Availability
  • Integration with Existing Systems

All Goodcall Products

  • AI Agent

Read more: Goodcall alternatives or Play AI vs Goodcall.

AnswerConnect

4.8

Our app provides dedicated customer experience specialists who are well-trained to handle all your phone calls and website chats from their distraction-free home offices, ensuring professional and efficient service.

Founded in 2002

About AnswerConnect

Our courteous and highly-trained customer experience specialists will manage all your phone calls and website chats from their distraction-free home offices... Learn more about AnswerConnect

AnswerConnect Top Features

  • 24/7 Live Answering
  • Custom Call Handling
  • Lead Qualification and Appointment Booking
  • Bilingual Service
  • Mobile App Integration
  • Live Chat Support

Top AnswerConnect Use Cases

  • 24/7 Live Answering Services
  • Virtual Receptionist Services
  • Lead Generation and Qualification
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Bilingual Customer Support
  • CRM Integration and Call Data Management:

All AnswerConnect Products

  • Small Business Answering Service
  • Virtual Receptionist
  • After Hours Answering
  • 24/7 Live Answering
  • Bilingual Services
  • Call Forwarding
  • Customer Support Center & Specialists Services
  • Small Business Virtual Receptionist Services
  • Inbound Sales
  • Call Routing & Transfer

Who Uses AnswerConnect

logo
logo
logo
logo
logo

Read more: AnswerConnect alternatives or Play AI vs AnswerConnect.

Jarvis

Jarvis is an an AI writing assistant that helps create content, brainstorm ideas, and improve writing quality.

About Jarvis

Jarvis, your AI Copilot, effortlessly integrates with MacOS, Windows, iOS, and Android, boosting productivity straight from your web browser and operating system. This versatile tool enhances your daily tasks with an array of features, such as AI chat for real-time interactions, translation to break down language barriers, and sophisticated email management tools that help refine your communications. It also simplifies complex information with quick explanations and summaries, enabling you to grasp and relay key points with ease.

For developers, Jarvis brings a suite of tailored tools, including automated code reviews and seamless Jira integration, which streamline project management and bolster collaboration. This elevates Jarvis from a mere utility to an indispensable partner, adapting to a variety of professional settings—whether you’re managing a team, coding, or fielding customer support queries. With Jarvis, you can automate routine tasks, freeing you to focus on the more critical and creative aspects of your work... Learn more about Jarvis

Jarvis Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $9

Jarvis Top Features

  • AI Translator
  • Writing assistant
  • All-in-One Sidebar Chat
  • Ask Jarvis to Accomplish Anything

Top Jarvis Use Cases

  • Multilingual Translation
  • Writing Assistance
  • Seamless Chat Integration
  • Coding and Development Support
  • Customizable AI Chat

All Jarvis Products

  • GPTs
  • Group AI Chat
  • AI Translator
  • Grammar Checker
  • Writing Improver
  • Search Bar
  • Jarvis Code Review Copilot

Read more: Jarvis alternatives or Play AI vs Jarvis.

Tenyx

Ttenyx is an AI-driven platform for automating complex business processes and improving operational efficiency.

Founded in 2022

About Tenyx

Tenyx Voice is an Interactive Virtual Agent (IVA) designed using the latest AI technology. Developed by a team with extensive experience in voice AI, Tenyx utilizes a unique core AI and voice platform to transform how enterprises interact with their customers. This innovative solution aims to enhance customer experiences by providing more intuitive and efficient interactions.

The platform integrates seamlessly into existing business infrastructures, allowing for a smooth transition to more automated, yet personalized customer service solutions. By leveraging advanced natural language processing and machine learning algorithms, Tenyx Voice can understand and respond to a wide range of customer queries with human-like accuracy and responsiveness. This capability ensures that every interaction is handled effectively, increasing customer satisfaction and loyalty... Learn more about Tenyx

Tenyx Top Features

  • Conversational Voice Platform
  • Core AI with Multi-LLM Architecture
  • Customizable and Scalable Solutions:
  • Integration with Industry-specific Needs
  • Robust Analytics and Testing

Top Tenyx Use Cases

  • IVR Users
  • Lead Qualification

All Tenyx Products

  • Conversational AI for the Enterprise

Read more: Tenyx alternatives or Play AI vs Tenyx.

CBSI Holdings

Part of the FirstMeridian Group, backed by world-renowned investors, we aim to build a premier HR platform offering comprehensive end-to-end human resources solutions that transform people processes.

Founded in 1972

About CBSI Holdings

As part of the FirstMeridian Group, established by world-renowned investors, their mission is to create a premier HR platform that offers comprehensive human resources solutions and transforms people processes... Learn more about CBSI Holdings

CBSI Holdings Top Features

  • 24/7 Live Answering
  • Virtual Receptionist Services
  • Order Taking
  • Customizable Call Handling
  • Affordable Pricing
  • Highly-Trained Operators
  • Veteran-Owned Business:

Top CBSI Holdings Use Cases

  • Customer Support
  • Virtual Receptionist
  • Order Taking and Processing
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Lead Capture and Qualification
  • Overflow Call Handling
  • Emergency Response Handling
  • After-Hours Support:
  • Bilingual Support

All CBSI Holdings Products

Read more: CBSI Holdings alternatives or Play AI vs CBSI Holdings.

Agent GPT

4.2

AgentGPT is an innovative platform that allows users to create and deploy autonomous AI agents.

About Agent GPT

AgentGPT, developed by Reworkd, is an innovative platform that allows users to create and deploy autonomous AI agents directly within their web browser. By simply naming an AI agent and setting a goal, users can watch as the agent autonomously works towards achieving that objective. This capability leverages large language models, including GPT-4, to understand complex objectives, implement strategies, and execute tasks without human intervention. This makes AgentGPT particularly adept at automating and optimizing a wide range of digital processes, from data extraction to complex research tasks​​.

The platform offers various subscription tiers, catering to different user needs and budget constraints. For instance, the free trial allows users to deploy five demo agents per day using GPT-3.5-Turbo, with limited web search capabilities and plugin integrations. For more intensive use, the PRO plan offers 30 agents per day, access to GPT-4, unlimited web search capabilities, and additional premium features like priority support and access to the latest plugins. This tier structure ensures that both individual developers and large enterprises can find suitable options to harness the power of autonomous AI for their specific requirements.. Learn more about Agent GPT

Agent GPT Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $40

Agent GPT Top Features

  • Dynamic translations for multiple languages
  • AI Model customization
  • Documentation overhaul
  • Web browsing capabilities
  • Backend migration to Python

Top Agent GPT Use Cases

  • Code Assistance
  • Research and Content Generation
  • Email and Communication
  • Marketing and Advertising
  • Budgeting and Financial Planning

All Agent GPT Products

  • Ai Agent

Who Uses Agent GPT

logo

Read more: Agent GPT alternatives or Play AI vs Agent GPT.

Convoso

4.4

Convoso is a contact center solution provider that accelerates lead engagement with continuous innovations in dialer and AI technologies, helping businesses reach more leads faster.

Founded in 2006

About Convoso

Convoso is a contact center solution provider that enhances business outreach by accelerating lead engagement through continuous innovations in dialer and AI technologies... Learn more about Convoso

Convoso Top Features

  • Multiple Dialing Modes
  • Skills-Based Routing
  • Caller ID Reputation Management
  • Dynamic Scripting
  • Omnichannel Support
  • Advanced Reporting and Analytics
  • Answering Machine Detection
  • Compliance Tools
  • Smart Voicemail Drop
  • Integration with Third-Party Applications

Top Convoso Use Cases

  • Sales and Lead Generation
  • Customer Service Automation
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Healthcare Engagement
  • Compliance Management
  • Omnichannel Marketing
  • Insurance and Financial Services

All Convoso Products

  • Auto Dialers
  • CallCatalyst™
  • ClearCallerID™
  • Click-to-Comply™
  • DX5 Engine
  • StateTracker™
  • Voso.ai

Read more: Convoso alternatives or Play AI vs Convoso.

Invicta AI

Invictoa AI is a comprehensive AI solution provider for businesses looking to integrate advanced AI technologies.

Founded in 2023

About Invicta AI

Invicta AI is a sophisticated AI platform that simplifies the creation and management of AI agents, making it easy for users to connect data sources, utilize ready-made templates, form AI teams, and automate a variety of tasks.

With Invicta AI, companies can effortlessly create marketing content that stays true to their brand, deliver AI-driven customer support, analyze documents for key insights, develop unique AI personas, and automate large-scale content creation... Learn more about Invicta AI

Invicta AI Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $297

Invicta AI Top Features

  • AI Autopilot and Customization
  • Embeddings and Widgets
  • CSV Uploads and Cloning
  • Seamless Integration
  • Advanced Analytics
  • Invicta AI Pro Subscription

Top Invicta AI Use Cases

  • AI Customer Support Rep
  • AI Back-office Operations Manager
  • AI BDR

All Invicta AI Products

  • Ai Agent

Read more: Invicta AI alternatives or Play AI vs Invicta AI.

VoiceNation

4.7

VoiceNation is a leading virtual receptionist service provider, offering 24/7 live answering, emergency dispatching, and after-hours responses among other features, ensuring seamless communication for businesses.

Founded in 2002

About VoiceNation

VoiceNation stands out as a premier provider of virtual receptionist services, delivering 24/7 live answering, emergency dispatching, after-hours support, and more... Learn more about VoiceNation

VoiceNation Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $925

VoiceNation Top Features

  • 24/7 Answering Service
  • Bilingual Answering
  • Custom Call Handling
  • Instant Message Delivery
  • CRM Integration and Appointment Scheduling
  • Order Processing

Top VoiceNation Use Cases

  • 24/7 Customer Support
  • Lead Capture and Qualification
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Order Processing
  • Bilingual Support
  • Event Registration and Management

All VoiceNation Products

  • AI Agent

Who Uses VoiceNation

logo
logo
logo
logo
logo

Read more: VoiceNation alternatives or Play AI vs VoiceNation.

Recent Posts

Top AI Apps

Alternatives

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed holds a Bachelor of Engineering - BE, Electrical, Electronics and Communications and is one of the leading voices in the AI voice revolution. He is the co-founder and CEO of PlayHT, now known as PlayAI.

Similar articles

Best Arini.AI Alternatives
Agents

Best Arini.AI Alternatives

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 28, 2024 0 min read
Best Convoso Alternatives
Agents

Best Convoso Alternatives

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 28, 2024 0 min read
Best Phonely.AI Alternatives
Agents

Best Phonely.AI Alternatives

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 28, 2024 0 min read
Best Goodcall Alternatives
Agents

Best Goodcall Alternatives

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 28, 2024 0 min read
Best AimeReception Alternatives
Agents

Best AimeReception Alternatives

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 28, 2024 0 min read
Best Posh Alternatives
Agents

Best Posh Alternatives

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 27, 2024 0 min read
Best AnswerFirst Alternatives
Agents

Best AnswerFirst Alternatives

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 27, 2024 0 min read
Best Answering Legal Alternatives
Agents

Best Answering Legal Alternatives

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 27, 2024 0 min read
Best CBSI Holdings Alternatives
Agents

Best CBSI Holdings Alternatives

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 27, 2024 0 min read
Best LexReception Alternatives
Agents

Best LexReception Alternatives

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 27, 2024 0 min read
Best Gabbyville Alternatives
Agents

Best Gabbyville Alternatives

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 27, 2024 0 min read
Best Air.AI Alternatives
Agents

Best Air.AI Alternatives

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 26, 2024 0 min read
AI for Customer Service
Agents

AI for Customer Service

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 17, 2024 11 min read
Best Conversational AI Voices
Agents

Best Conversational AI Voices

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 17, 2024 10 min read
Chatbot vs. Answering Service: A Showdown
Agents

Chatbot vs. Answering Service: A Showdown

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 14, 2024 8 min read
Answering Service vs AI Answering Service
Agents

Answering Service vs AI Answering Service

Hammad Syed

Hammad Syed

June 14, 2024 7 min read

Get Started with the Best AI Voice Generator Today!

Start Creating