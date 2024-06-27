Play AI is the best alternative to LexReception. Try Play AI for free today
LEX Reception goes beyond a standard 24/7 answering service for lawyers by saving time on call handling, scheduling appointments, and processing payments around the clock.
|Founded
|2011
|CEO
|Jon Bahl
Play AI is the leader in AI Agents. Automate your business with AI Agents that can even take actions.
Founded in 2016
Play AI is one of the best AI Agent platforms in the market. Play AI was recently launched and sits on top of the years of industry leadership from Play HT. Play, as it is now being branded as, pioneered conversational AI.
AI Agents was naturally the next step in its progression to lead the new era of AI agents. The Play mission is to democratize the creation of engaging conversational AI and voice experiences, ensuring that every business, developer, and hobbyist can easily access and utilize these advanced tools... Learn more about Play AI
Subscription plans range from $0 to $99
Fetch AI is a decentralized platform using AI for optimizing and automating complex systems in industries like supply chain and energy
Founded in 2019
Fetch AI is developing a platform that catalyzes the creation of an AI-enabled decentralized digital economy. Central to Fetch AI’s ecosystem are agents—programs capable of making autonomous decisions for individuals, businesses, and devices. These agents are crafted to be adaptable, tackling complex challenges across diverse fields.
Agents can significantly improve supply chain logistics by optimizing routes and managing inventory, maintain secure and precise record-keeping systems, execute large-scale computational tasks, and facilitate efficient transactions and negotiations. Their ability to adapt makes them invaluable across various sectors of the decentralized economy... Learn more about Fetch AI
Gabbyville, an award-winning provider, offers friendly, energetic, and efficient live bilingual virtual receptionist services to keep your business running smoothly at a fraction of the cost.
Founded in 2013
Gabbyville is an award-winning provider of friendly, energetic, and efficient live bilingual virtual receptionist services, ensuring your business operates smoothly at a fraction of the cost... Learn more about Gabbyville
Subscription plans range from $1 to $600
Boost your business with our AI phone assistant, designed to support you as you serve the community. Features include agent training, customizable responses, intelligent AI guidance, and seamless automation.
Founded in 2021
Enhance your business operations with our AI phone assistant while you focus on serving the community. Features include agent training, customizable responses, intelligent AI guidance, and seamless automation... Learn more about Goodcall
Subscription plans range from $59 to $59
DialogFlow is Google's natural language understanding tool used for building conversational interfaces such as chatbots.
Founded in October, 2017
DialogFlow, developed by Google, is designed to enhance natural language processing, making it easy to add conversational user interfaces to mobile apps, websites, devices, bots, and interactive voice response systems.
The platform is available in two versions: DialogFlow CX for complex, large-scale enterprise solutions, and DialogFlow ES for straightforward, everyday conversational applications. This allows users to choose the edition that best fits their project’s needs in terms of complexity and scale... Learn more about DialogFlow
Posh provides premium live answering services for businesses. Our 24/7 live virtual receptionist service, paired with a powerful app, helps you save time and money by efficiently managing your calls around the clock.
Founded in 2020
Posh provides premium live answering services for businesses. Their 24/7 live virtual receptionist service, combined with their powerful app, helps you save both time and money... Learn more about Posh
Subscription plans range from $64 to $924
Yellow AI is a conversational AI platform that automates customer engagement and support for businesses.
Founded in 2016
Yellow.ai, originally known as Yellow Messenger, is a global enterprise headquartered in San Mateo, California, focusing on automating customer service. Founded in 2016, the company provides an AI platform designed to enhance customer support across chat and voice channels. This technology allows businesses to offer round-the-clock support, improving customer interactions without constant human oversight.
The platform integrates effortlessly with existing business infrastructure and is compatible across various communication channels, including social media, messaging apps, and company websites. Yellow.ai utilizes advanced natural language processing and machine learning to accurately understand and respond to customer queries. This not only streamlines the handling of large volumes of interactions but also tailors the customer experience to individual needs, increasing satisfaction and loyalty... Learn more about Yellow AI
Established in 2018, Aimesoft aims to be a leading provider of AI services and solutions globally. Utilizing Multimodal AI, which integrates multiple input sources (text, voice, image, numerical data) and diverse intelligence algorithms into a unified system, Aimesoft effectively addresses complex problems that cannot be solved with single input sources or processing algorithms.
Founded in 2013
Founded in 2018, Aimesoft has set its vision to become a leading provider of AI services and solutions for the global market. Multimodal AI integrates multiple input sources (text, voice, image, numerical data, etc.) and various intelligence algorithms into a single system to address complex problems and achieve high performance. These challenges often cannot be effectively resolved with a single input source or processing algorithm alone... Learn more about AimeReception
Perplexity AI is an AI research platform that provides in-depth analysis and insights on various topics.
Founded in 2022, August
Perplexity AI is a research tool and conversational search engine powered by AI-chatbot technology, launched in 2022. It responds to queries using natural language predictive text, drawing data from web sources and incorporating citations directly into its responses. This approach not only provides users with immediate answers but also allows them to verify the information seamlessly.
The platform operates on a freemium model. The free version uses the Perplexity model, which combines OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 with a proprietary large language model (LLM) that includes advanced natural language processing (NLP) capabilities. For those needing more robust features, Perplexity Pro offers access to superior models such as GPT-4, Claude 3, Mistral Large, Llama 3, and an experimental Perplexity Model, designed for more complex inquiries... Learn more about Perplexity AI
Godmode is a powerful AI tool designed to enhance productivity and efficiency through intelligent automation.
Founded in 2023
Godmode is a web platform that taps into the automation capabilities of AutoGPT and BabyAGI, designed to make sophisticated AI technologies accessible to a wide audience. As these AI agents are in the early stages, they quickly adapt and evolve, promising more advanced features and broader applicability over time. Godmode supports GPT-3.5 and GPT-4, allowing users to leverage some of the most advanced AI models available today.
This platform enables users to automate tasks, generate dynamic content, and develop complex algorithms without requiring deep technical expertise. The interface is straightforward, catering to both beginners and experienced users. By offering tools that simplify the integration of AI into everyday tasks, Godmode provides practical solutions that save time and enhance productivity... Learn more about Godmode
D-ID is an AI company specializing in generating synthetic media, including deepfake technology and animated avatars.
Founded in 2017
The Natural User Interface (NUI) by D-ID is designed to transform how we interact with the digital environment. This interface allows for direct communication with technology through intuitive, face-to-face conversations, eliminating the need for typing or clicking. NUI focuses on understanding and responding to user needs directly and efficiently, making digital interactions simpler and more natural.
The NUI platform utilizes advanced AI to interpret human expressions and verbal cues accurately, enabling responsive and relevant interactions as if you’re speaking to another human. This technology is particularly beneficial in sectors like healthcare, where patients can discuss symptoms with a virtual medical assistant, and in retail, where shoppers receive personalized advice from virtual shopping advisors... Learn more about D-ID
Subscription plans range from $0 to $198
