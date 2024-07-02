About IsOn24

IsOn24 handles setting appointments, checking availability, and answering any questions about your products or services, just like a live person, 24/7. Customers can speak their questions, and IsOn24 responds immediately, also providing texted online links. This instant interaction delights customers and frees up time for businesses to grow. Users can choose from various computer voices or record their own.

IsOn24 automatically books client meetings, home service visits, and restaurant reservations, filling your calendar from phone calls, websites, and even text messages. Special hours, rules, and custom fields can be quickly added to match specific processes. It easily negotiates alternate times and answers questions via text messages, connecting seamlessly with your favorite calendar and CRM.

Voicemails, text messages, and online chats are neatly organized in one simple screen, allowing real two-way texting with your business phone number from your phone, tablet, or PC. This feature enhances automated voice responses with instant text messages around the clock, ensuring businesses stay close to their most demanding clients, whether in the office or on the go. CRM integration allows the creation of SMS drip campaigns and logs all messages.

The Automatic Call Queue feature provides a powerful call center solution without complexity. IsOn24 queues live calls in the order they are received, with callers hearing messages and music while waiting. Waiting calls can be answered from anywhere using any phone or directly from the IsOn24 app on a tablet or computer.

IsOn24 Snapshot

Founded 2014 CEO Manu Pandey

Top IsOn24 Features

24/7 AI Voice Assistant: Provides round-the-clock service, answering customer inquiries and setting appointments just like a live person, ensuring no call goes unanswered.

Provides round-the-clock service, answering customer inquiries and setting appointments just like a live person, ensuring no call goes unanswered. Text Back and Two-Way Texting: Automatically responds to missed calls with text messages, and supports full two-way texting, keeping all communications organized and easily accessible from any device.

Automatically responds to missed calls with text messages, and supports full two-way texting, keeping all communications organized and easily accessible from any device. Automatic Call Queue: Manages live calls by queuing them and distributing them among multiple phones or answering from any browser, ensuring efficient call handling even during peak times.

Manages live calls by queuing them and distributing them among multiple phones or answering from any browser, ensuring efficient call handling even during peak times. Online Appointments and Reservations:: Enables businesses to book appointments and reservations via phone calls, text messages, and online forms. It integrates with existing reservation systems and allows customization of special hours and specific questions.

Enables businesses to book appointments and reservations via phone calls, text messages, and online forms. It integrates with existing reservation systems and allows customization of special hours and specific questions. Customizable Voice and IVR Mode: Offers the option to use various computer-generated voices or record your own. It also supports switching to a traditional IVR mode (press 1 for...).

Offers the option to use various computer-generated voices or record your own. It also supports switching to a traditional IVR mode (press 1 for...). Integration with Existing Systems: Seamlessly integrates with various business applications via Zapier and direct APIs, including CRM, calendar, and scheduling systems, enhancing workflow and efficiency.

Seamlessly integrates with various business applications via Zapier and direct APIs, including CRM, calendar, and scheduling systems, enhancing workflow and efficiency. Call Recording and Transcription: Records all calls and provides transcriptions, enabling easy review and analysis of customer interactions.

Records all calls and provides transcriptions, enabling easy review and analysis of customer interactions. Reports and Analytics: Offers detailed reports and actionable insights on call volume, appointment occupancy, and customer interactions, helping businesses make informed decisions.

Offers detailed reports and actionable insights on call volume, appointment occupancy, and customer interactions, helping businesses make informed decisions. Flexible Number Management: Supports forwarding calls from existing numbers, porting numbers to IsOn24, and acquiring toll-free or vanity numbers as needed.

Supports forwarding calls from existing numbers, porting numbers to IsOn24, and acquiring toll-free or vanity numbers as needed. Business Texting: Integrates voicemails, texts, and online chats in one interface, providing a streamlined communication tool for businesses.

Top IsOn24 Use Cases

24/7 Customer Support: Businesses often miss calls after hours, leading to lost opportunities and dissatisfied customers

Businesses often miss calls after hours, leading to lost opportunities and dissatisfied customers Appointment and Reservation Management: Managing reservations and appointments manually can be time-consuming and prone to errors.

Managing reservations and appointments manually can be time-consuming and prone to errors. Handling High Call Volumes: Businesses can be overwhelmed by high call volumes during peak times, leading to long wait times and missed calls

Businesses can be overwhelmed by high call volumes during peak times, leading to long wait times and missed calls Streamlined Communication for Property Management: Property managers need to handle numerous tenant inquiries and maintenance requests efficiently.

Property managers need to handle numerous tenant inquiries and maintenance requests efficiently. Enhanced Customer Interaction for Restaurants: Restaurants need to manage reservations, order inquiries, and customer questions, often during busy hours.

Restaurants need to manage reservations, order inquiries, and customer questions, often during busy hours. E-commerce and Online Business Support: E-commerce businesses need to manage a high volume of customer inquiries and support requests.

E-commerce businesses need to manage a high volume of customer inquiries and support requests. Inbound Sales and Lead Conversion: Businesses need to capture and convert leads efficiently, especially during times of high traffic.

Businesses need to capture and convert leads efficiently, especially during times of high traffic. Scalable Communication for Small Businesses: Small businesses often struggle with managing communication due to limited resources.

