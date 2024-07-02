Play AI is the best alternative to IsOn24. Try Play AI for free today
IsOn24 handles setting appointments, checking availability, and answering any questions about your products or services, just like a live person, 24/7. Customers can speak their questions, and IsOn24 responds immediately, also providing texted online links. This instant interaction delights customers and frees up time for businesses to grow. Users can choose from various computer voices or record their own.
IsOn24 automatically books client meetings, home service visits, and restaurant reservations, filling your calendar from phone calls, websites, and even text messages. Special hours, rules, and custom fields can be quickly added to match specific processes. It easily negotiates alternate times and answers questions via text messages, connecting seamlessly with your favorite calendar and CRM.
Voicemails, text messages, and online chats are neatly organized in one simple screen, allowing real two-way texting with your business phone number from your phone, tablet, or PC. This feature enhances automated voice responses with instant text messages around the clock, ensuring businesses stay close to their most demanding clients, whether in the office or on the go. CRM integration allows the creation of SMS drip campaigns and logs all messages.
The Automatic Call Queue feature provides a powerful call center solution without complexity. IsOn24 queues live calls in the order they are received, with callers hearing messages and music while waiting. Waiting calls can be answered from anywhere using any phone or directly from the IsOn24 app on a tablet or computer.
|Founded
|2014
|CEO
|Manu Pandey
Play AI is the leader in AI Agents. Automate your business with AI Agents that can even take actions.
Founded in 2016
Play AI is one of the best AI Agent platforms in the market. Play AI was recently launched and sits on top of the years of industry leadership from Play HT. Play, as it is now being branded as, pioneered conversational AI.
AI Agents was naturally the next step in its progression to lead the new era of AI agents. The Play mission is to democratize the creation of engaging conversational AI and voice experiences, ensuring that every business, developer, and hobbyist can easily access and utilize these advanced tools... Learn more about Play AI
Subscription plans range from $0 to $99
Micro GPT is a lightweight version of GPT tailored for resource-constrained environments and specific applications.
Micro GPT is a versatile AI agent built on the advanced GPT 3.5 Turbo and GPT 4 architectures. It’s designed to handle a variety of everyday tasks by understanding and generating natural language, trained on extensive datasets for optimal performance. This makes Micro GPT an excellent tool for automating routine but essential tasks, thus boosting productivity and efficiency in daily operations.
One of the standout features of Micro GPT is its capability to manage time-consuming tasks like scheduling appointments, sorting emails, and creating reports. For example, it can draft an email from just a few keywords or set up a week’s worth of meetings in mere minutes. It can also pull together information from various documents to create concise summaries, speeding up data consumption and accessibility... Learn more about Micro GPT
AimeReception is a Multimodal AI-powered virtual receptionist that automates various reception tasks using advanced computer vision, natural language processing, speech processing, and data mining technologies.
Founded in 2013
AimeReception is a virtual receptionist software based on Multimodal AI, enabling the creation of virtual characters (avatars) that can see, listen, understand, and talk with users. This advanced technology builds virtual humans to automate various tasks at reception desks, such as welcoming visitors, providing meeting room guidance, and floor information. It also remembers customer faces and automatically directs them to the correct meeting rooms, acting as a virtual office staff to streamline daily reception tasks.
AimeReception offers a range of features, including welcoming visitors, introducing company information, connecting to administrators when needed, allowing customers to book appointments directly, checking time attendance through facial recognition, performing customer data statistics, recording reception areas, integrating third-party services, and continuously updating its knowledge to enhance intelligence... Learn more about AimeReception
Agpt is an AI platform designed for advanced general-purpose automation across various sectors.
Founded in 30-Mar-2023
Auto-GPT, prominently featured on its official website, is a powerful tool in artificial intelligence, specifically designed for text generation. It utilizes deep learning algorithms to analyze and understand large volumes of text, enabling it to generate coherent and contextually appropriate responses.
This autonomous operation allows Auto-GPT to produce text from initial prompts without manual coding. By learning from examples, it constantly improves its outputs, making it versatile for uses like content creation and customer service... Learn more about Agpt
Posh provides premium live answering services for businesses. Our 24/7 live virtual receptionist service, paired with a powerful app, helps you save time and money by efficiently managing your calls around the clock.
Founded in 2020
Posh provides premium live answering services for businesses. Their 24/7 live virtual receptionist service, combined with their powerful app, helps you save both time and money... Learn more about Posh
Subscription plans range from $64 to $924
An innovative solution for home service businesses that answers phone calls promptly and in a way that customers prefer.
Founded in 2021
Sameday AI is as effective as your best salesperson. It doesn’t merely respond to customers; like your top sales representative, Sameday AI identifies customer needs and provides tailored solutions that accommodate your schedule, connect with available technicians, and cater to the specific preferences of your service business.
Service businesses often pay four times more to generate leads compared to most other local businesses. To tackle this challenge, Sameday AI operates continuously, enabling the forwarding of overflow and after-hour calls directly to the AI, which can promptly address new customers’ questions and offer the earliest available appointment. Sameday AI never misses a call, never forgets to follow up, and always shows up for work... Learn more about Sameday.AI
Subscription plans range from $0 to $559
VOICEplug.ai empower businesses to lead in Voice Commerce with custom Voice AI solutions, allowing customers to use natural voice as the preferred interface.
Founded in 2020
VOICEplug. ai empower businesses to lead in Voice Commerce by providing custom Voice AI solutions, enabling their customers to use natural voice as the preferred interface... Learn more about Voiceplug.ai
Answering AI helps you impress your customers with a dedicated, always-available phone agent that handles calls 24/7, ensuring no call goes unanswered.
Answering AI’s new enhanced model features a lifelike tone and prosody, designed to sound like a real phone receptionist. The AI phone receptionist can send links via text (US only) or WhatsApp, ensuring quick and efficient interactions. The technology automatically detects the caller’s language and switches immediately.
One of the major benefits of having an AI agent answering the phone for your business is that it is always available. The AI receptionist never sleeps and can handle multiple calls simultaneously, making it affordable for all businesses by saving costs while keeping the business phone always available. It delights customers by providing instant responses, ensuring an exceptional experience for every caller... Learn more about Answering.ai
Subscription plans range from $199 to $199
Gabbyville, an award-winning provider, offers friendly, energetic, and efficient live bilingual virtual receptionist services to keep your business running smoothly at a fraction of the cost.
Founded in 2013
Gabbyville is an award-winning provider of friendly, energetic, and efficient live bilingual virtual receptionist services, ensuring your business operates smoothly at a fraction of the cost... Learn more about Gabbyville
Subscription plans range from $1 to $600
MyOutDesk is a leading provider of virtual assistant services, offering specialized support to industries such as healthcare, real estate, legal, and IT.
Founded in 2008
MyOutDesk is a top-tier virtual assistant provider, offering a diverse range of services to industries such as healthcare, real estate, legal, and IT. Since its inception in 2008, the company has supported over 6,500 clients across the globe. MyOutDesk is renowned for its cost-effective and scalable virtual staffing solutions that assist businesses in improving their operations, optimizing processes, and achieving their goals... Learn more about MyOutDesk
Subscription plans range from $1 to $1
Calldesk automates repetitive customer service calls with AI voice agents, enhancing productivity and customer satisfaction while freeing up human agents for more valuable interactions.
Founded in 2015
Calldesk has revolutionized customer service for businesses by leveraging AI-powered voice agents.
Automate repetitive customer service calls with AI-powered voice agents, allowing your teams to focus on high-touch interactions and improve customer satisfaction. By digitizing inbound phone calls, simple requests can be processed without involving human agents, thus increasing productivity. Automation helps divide the cost of handling calls and manage conversations either partially or end-to-end, making it easier to absorb call spikes with 24/7 voice agent support... Learn more about Calldesk.AI
