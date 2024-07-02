Best IsOn24 Alternatives I compiled a list of the best IsOn24 alternatives and reviewed features, pricing, and more

By Hammad Syed in Agents

July 2, 2024
Best IsOn24 Alternatives

Table of Contents

How IsOn24 compares to Play AI

Not Rated

  • IsOn24 has 1 voice products
  • Most popular use case: 24/7 Customer Support
  • Top feature: 24/7 AI Voice Assistant
See More About IsOn24 Arrow

4.6

  • Play AI has 10 voice products
  • Most popular use case: AI Agents
  • Top feature: Conversational Voices
See More About Play AI Arrow

About IsOn24

IsOn24 handles setting appointments, checking availability, and answering any questions about your products or services, just like a live person, 24/7. Customers can speak their questions, and IsOn24 responds immediately, also providing texted online links. This instant interaction delights customers and frees up time for businesses to grow. Users can choose from various computer voices or record their own.

IsOn24 automatically books client meetings, home service visits, and restaurant reservations, filling your calendar from phone calls, websites, and even text messages. Special hours, rules, and custom fields can be quickly added to match specific processes. It easily negotiates alternate times and answers questions via text messages, connecting seamlessly with your favorite calendar and CRM.

Voicemails, text messages, and online chats are neatly organized in one simple screen, allowing real two-way texting with your business phone number from your phone, tablet, or PC. This feature enhances automated voice responses with instant text messages around the clock, ensuring businesses stay close to their most demanding clients, whether in the office or on the go. CRM integration allows the creation of SMS drip campaigns and logs all messages.

The Automatic Call Queue feature provides a powerful call center solution without complexity. IsOn24 queues live calls in the order they are received, with callers hearing messages and music while waiting. Waiting calls can be answered from anywhere using any phone or directly from the IsOn24 app on a tablet or computer.

IsOn24 Snapshot

Founded 2014
CEO Manu Pandey

Top IsOn24 Features

  • 24/7 AI Voice Assistant: Provides round-the-clock service, answering customer inquiries and setting appointments just like a live person, ensuring no call goes unanswered.
  • Text Back and Two-Way Texting: Automatically responds to missed calls with text messages, and supports full two-way texting, keeping all communications organized and easily accessible from any device.
  • Automatic Call Queue: Manages live calls by queuing them and distributing them among multiple phones or answering from any browser, ensuring efficient call handling even during peak times.
  • Online Appointments and Reservations:: Enables businesses to book appointments and reservations via phone calls, text messages, and online forms. It integrates with existing reservation systems and allows customization of special hours and specific questions.
  • Customizable Voice and IVR Mode: Offers the option to use various computer-generated voices or record your own. It also supports switching to a traditional IVR mode (press 1 for...).
  • Integration with Existing Systems: Seamlessly integrates with various business applications via Zapier and direct APIs, including CRM, calendar, and scheduling systems, enhancing workflow and efficiency.
  • Call Recording and Transcription: Records all calls and provides transcriptions, enabling easy review and analysis of customer interactions.
  • Reports and Analytics: Offers detailed reports and actionable insights on call volume, appointment occupancy, and customer interactions, helping businesses make informed decisions.
  • Flexible Number Management: Supports forwarding calls from existing numbers, porting numbers to IsOn24, and acquiring toll-free or vanity numbers as needed.
  • Business Texting: Integrates voicemails, texts, and online chats in one interface, providing a streamlined communication tool for businesses.

Top IsOn24 Use Cases

  • 24/7 Customer Support: Businesses often miss calls after hours, leading to lost opportunities and dissatisfied customers
  • Appointment and Reservation Management: Managing reservations and appointments manually can be time-consuming and prone to errors.
  • Handling High Call Volumes: Businesses can be overwhelmed by high call volumes during peak times, leading to long wait times and missed calls
  • Streamlined Communication for Property Management: Property managers need to handle numerous tenant inquiries and maintenance requests efficiently.
  • Enhanced Customer Interaction for Restaurants: Restaurants need to manage reservations, order inquiries, and customer questions, often during busy hours.
  • E-commerce and Online Business Support: E-commerce businesses need to manage a high volume of customer inquiries and support requests.
  • Inbound Sales and Lead Conversion: Businesses need to capture and convert leads efficiently, especially during times of high traffic.
  • Scalable Communication for Small Businesses: Small businesses often struggle with managing communication due to limited resources.

Best IsOn24 Alternatives

#1 Alternative

Play AI

Play AI is the leader in AI Agents. Automate your business with AI Agents that can even take actions.

Founded in 2016

When you review all features, pricing, and user reviews, Play AI is the best alternative to IsOn24. Try Play AI for free today.

About Play AI

Play AI is one of the best AI Agent platforms in the market. Play AI was recently launched and sits on top of the years of industry leadership from Play HT. Play, as it is now being branded as, pioneered conversational AI.

AI Agents was naturally the next step in its progression to lead the new era of AI agents. The Play mission is to democratize the creation of engaging conversational AI and voice experiences, ensuring that every business, developer, and hobbyist can easily access and utilize these advanced tools... Learn more about Play AI

Play AI Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $99

Play AI Top Features

  • Conversational Voices
  • Explainer Voice
  • Local Accents
  • Character Voices
  • Narrative Voices
  • Children Voices
  • Emotions
  • Training Voices

Top Play AI Use Cases

  • AI Agents
  • IVR Systems
  • Call Centers
  • Character Voice Generator

All Play AI Products

  • Ultra realistic AI voices
  • Premium AI Voices
  • Voice Cloning
  • Text to voice editor
  • Pronunciations and Phonetic
  • Audio Widgets
  • AI Podcasts
  • Team Access
  • Female AI Voice Generator Online
  • Male AI Voice Generator Online

Who Uses Play AI

logo
logo
logo
logo
logo

Micro GPT

Micro GPT is a lightweight version of GPT tailored for resource-constrained environments and specific applications.

About Micro GPT

Micro GPT is a versatile AI agent built on the advanced GPT 3.5 Turbo and GPT 4 architectures. It’s designed to handle a variety of everyday tasks by understanding and generating natural language, trained on extensive datasets for optimal performance. This makes Micro GPT an excellent tool for automating routine but essential tasks, thus boosting productivity and efficiency in daily operations.

One of the standout features of Micro GPT is its capability to manage time-consuming tasks like scheduling appointments, sorting emails, and creating reports. For example, it can draft an email from just a few keywords or set up a week’s worth of meetings in mere minutes. It can also pull together information from various documents to create concise summaries, speeding up data consumption and accessibility... Learn more about Micro GPT

Micro GPT Top Features

  • Custom GPTs
  • GPT Consulting

Top Micro GPT Use Cases

  • Customer Support Automation
  • Data and Systems Analysis
  • Financial and Market Analysis
  • Risk and Compliance Management
  • Operations Optimization
  • Healthcare Applications

All Micro GPT Products

  • Ai Agent

Read more: Micro GPT alternatives or Play AI vs Micro GPT.

AimeReception

AimeReception is a Multimodal AI-powered virtual receptionist that automates various reception tasks using advanced computer vision, natural language processing, speech processing, and data mining technologies.

Founded in 2013

About AimeReception

AimeReception is a virtual receptionist software based on Multimodal AI, enabling the creation of virtual characters (avatars) that can see, listen, understand, and talk with users. This advanced technology builds virtual humans to automate various tasks at reception desks, such as welcoming visitors, providing meeting room guidance, and floor information. It also remembers customer faces and automatically directs them to the correct meeting rooms, acting as a virtual office staff to streamline daily reception tasks.

AimeReception offers a range of features, including welcoming visitors, introducing company information, connecting to administrators when needed, allowing customers to book appointments directly, checking time attendance through facial recognition, performing customer data statistics, recording reception areas, integrating third-party services, and continuously updating its knowledge to enhance intelligence... Learn more about AimeReception

AimeReception Top Features

  • 24/7 Availability
  • Human-Like Interactions
  • Comprehensive Task Automation
  • Facial Recognition
  • Voice User Interface
  • Meeting Room Integration
  • Multilingual Support
  • Customizable Workflows
  • Automatic Door Control
  • Data Analytics and Reporting

Top AimeReception Use Cases

  • Customer Service
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Technical Support
  • Sales and Lead Qualification
  • Event Registration and Management
  • Multilingual Customer Support
  • Healthcare Patient Interaction
  • E-commerce Customer Interaction

All AimeReception Products

  • AimeTalk
  • AimeReception
  • AimeHotel
  • AimeMasking
  • Aime AIShop
  • AimeGPT

Read more: AimeReception alternatives or Play AI vs AimeReception.

Agpt

Agpt is an AI platform designed for advanced general-purpose automation across various sectors.

Founded in 30-Mar-2023

About Agpt

Auto-GPT, prominently featured on its official website, is a powerful tool in artificial intelligence, specifically designed for text generation. It utilizes deep learning algorithms to analyze and understand large volumes of text, enabling it to generate coherent and contextually appropriate responses.

This autonomous operation allows Auto-GPT to produce text from initial prompts without manual coding. By learning from examples, it constantly improves its outputs, making it versatile for uses like content creation and customer service... Learn more about Agpt

Agpt Top Features

  • Enhanced Natural Language Processing (NLP)
  • Autonomy in Task Execution
  • Open-Source Development
  • Web App and GUI
  • Continuous Improvement and Community Involvement

Top Agpt Use Cases

  • Content Creatio
  • Customer Service
  • Education and Training
  • Programming Assistance
  • Interactive Entertainment

All Agpt Products

  • Ai Agent

Read more: Agpt alternatives or Play AI vs Agpt.

Posh

4.6

Posh provides premium live answering services for businesses. Our 24/7 live virtual receptionist service, paired with a powerful app, helps you save time and money by efficiently managing your calls around the clock.

Founded in 2020

About Posh

Posh provides premium live answering services for businesses. Their 24/7 live virtual receptionist service, combined with their powerful app, helps you save both time and money... Learn more about Posh

Posh Pricing

Subscription plans range from $64 to $924

Posh Top Features

  • 24/7 Live Answering
  • Professional and Engaging Receptionists
  • Customized Call Handling
  • Bilingual Services
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • CRM Integration
  • Instant Message Delivery
  • Order Processing and Custom Form Population
  • Mobile App and Online Dashboard

Top Posh Use Cases

  • 24/7 Customer Service
  • Lead Capture and Management
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Order Processing
  • Bilingual Support
  • CRM Integration
  • Event Registration

All Posh Products

  • AI Agent

Read more: Posh alternatives or Play AI vs Posh.

Sameday.AI

An innovative solution for home service businesses that answers phone calls promptly and in a way that customers prefer.

Founded in 2021

About Sameday.AI

Sameday AI is as effective as your best salesperson. It doesn’t merely respond to customers; like your top sales representative, Sameday AI identifies customer needs and provides tailored solutions that accommodate your schedule, connect with available technicians, and cater to the specific preferences of your service business.

Service businesses often pay four times more to generate leads compared to most other local businesses. To tackle this challenge, Sameday AI operates continuously, enabling the forwarding of overflow and after-hour calls directly to the AI, which can promptly address new customers’ questions and offer the earliest available appointment. Sameday AI never misses a call, never forgets to follow up, and always shows up for work... Learn more about Sameday.AI

Sameday.AI Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $559

Sameday.AI Top Features

  • 24/7 Availability
  • Natural Language Processing (NLP)
  • Proactive Sales Automation
  • Integration with Existing Systems
  • High Scalability:
  • Improved Accuracy and Consistency
  • Advanced Analytics
  • Cost Efficiency
  • Customizable AI
  • Security and Privacy

Top Sameday.AI Use Cases

  • Handling After-Hours Calls
  • Managing High Call Volumes
  • Sales and Lead Conversion
  • Proactive Customer Follow-Ups
  • Integration with Existing Systems
  • Improving Customer Experience
  • Cost Reduction
  • Data-Driven Insights

All Sameday.AI Products

  • AI Agent

Read more: Sameday.AI alternatives or Play AI vs Sameday.AI.

Voiceplug.ai

VOICEplug.ai empower businesses to lead in Voice Commerce with custom Voice AI solutions, allowing customers to use natural voice as the preferred interface.

Founded in 2020

About Voiceplug.ai

VOICEplug. ai empower businesses to lead in Voice Commerce by providing custom Voice AI solutions, enabling their customers to use natural voice as the preferred interface... Learn more about Voiceplug.ai

Voiceplug.ai Top Features

  • Natural Language Ordering
  • 24/7 Availability
  • Multichannel Integration
  • Reduced Labor Costs
  • Error Reduction
  • Upselling and Cross-Selling
  • Scalability
  • Accessibility Features
  • Silent Ordering Option
  • Enhanced Customer Experience

Top Voiceplug.ai Use Cases

  • Phone Ordering
  • Drive-Thru Ordering
  • Web and Mobile Ordering
  • Reducing Labor Costs
  • Upselling and Cross-Selling
  • Handling Multiple Orders Simultaneously
  • Enhanced Customer Experience
  • Silent Ordering
  • Accessibility
  • Reducing Communication Errors

All Voiceplug.ai Products

  • VOICEplug Phone AI
  • VOICEplug Drive-Thru AI
  • VOICEplug Web & Mobile AI

Read more: Voiceplug.ai alternatives or Play AI vs Voiceplug.ai.

Answering.ai

Answering AI helps you impress your customers with a dedicated, always-available phone agent that handles calls 24/7, ensuring no call goes unanswered.

About Answering.ai

Answering AI’s new enhanced model features a lifelike tone and prosody, designed to sound like a real phone receptionist. The AI phone receptionist can send links via text (US only) or WhatsApp, ensuring quick and efficient interactions. The technology automatically detects the caller’s language and switches immediately.

One of the major benefits of having an AI agent answering the phone for your business is that it is always available. The AI receptionist never sleeps and can handle multiple calls simultaneously, making it affordable for all businesses by saving costs while keeping the business phone always available. It delights customers by providing instant responses, ensuring an exceptional experience for every caller... Learn more about Answering.ai

Answering.ai Pricing

Subscription plans range from $199 to $199

Answering.ai Top Features

  • Advanced AI technology
  • Lifelike interactions
  • Easily customizable

Top Answering.ai Use Cases

  • Customer Service Enhancement
  • Lead Capture and Qualification
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Multi-Language Support
  • Operational Efficiency
  • Integration with Existing Systems

All Answering.ai Products

  • Ai Agent

Read more: Answering.ai alternatives or Play AI vs Answering.ai.

Gabbyville

Gabbyville, an award-winning provider, offers friendly, energetic, and efficient live bilingual virtual receptionist services to keep your business running smoothly at a fraction of the cost.

Founded in 2013

About Gabbyville

Gabbyville is an award-winning provider of friendly, energetic, and efficient live bilingual virtual receptionist services, ensuring your business operates smoothly at a fraction of the cost... Learn more about Gabbyville

Gabbyville Pricing

Subscription plans range from $1 to $600

Gabbyville Top Features

  • 24/7 Live Answering
  • Bilingual Receptionists
  • Custom Call Handling
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Detailed Message Taking
  • Call Routing and Outbound Calling
  • Real-Time Status Updates
  • Spam Call Blocking
  • Multi-Conferencing
  • High-Quality Call Service

Top Gabbyville Use Cases

  • 24/7 Customer Service
  • Lead Capture and Qualification
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Overflow Call Handling
  • Bilingual Support
  • Order Processing
  • Virtual Receptionist for Small Businesses
  • Message Taking and Delivery
  • Real Estate and Property Management

Read more: Gabbyville alternatives or Play AI vs Gabbyville.

MyOutDesk

MyOutDesk is a leading provider of virtual assistant services, offering specialized support to industries such as healthcare, real estate, legal, and IT.

Founded in 2008

About MyOutDesk

MyOutDesk is a top-tier virtual assistant provider, offering a diverse range of services to industries such as healthcare, real estate, legal, and IT. Since its inception in 2008, the company has supported over 6,500 clients across the globe. MyOutDesk is renowned for its cost-effective and scalable virtual staffing solutions that assist businesses in improving their operations, optimizing processes, and achieving their goals... Learn more about MyOutDesk

MyOutDesk Pricing

Subscription plans range from $1 to $1

MyOutDesk Top Features

  • Industry-Specific Expertise
  • Cost Efficiency
  • Comprehensive Training and Support
  • Standardized Work Environment
  • Advanced Tools and Integration
  • Scalability and Flexibility
  • Enhanced Productivity

Top MyOutDesk Use Cases

  • Real Estate Assistance
  • Customer Support and Call Handling
  • Lead Generation and Follow-Up
  • Administrative and Backend Tasks
  • Marketing and Social Media Management
  • Healthcare Administration

All MyOutDesk Products

  • AI Agent

Who Uses MyOutDesk

logo
logo
logo
logo
logo

Read more: MyOutDesk alternatives or Play AI vs MyOutDesk.

Calldesk.AI

Calldesk automates repetitive customer service calls with AI voice agents, enhancing productivity and customer satisfaction while freeing up human agents for more valuable interactions.

Founded in 2015

About Calldesk.AI

Calldesk has revolutionized customer service for businesses by leveraging AI-powered voice agents.

Automate repetitive customer service calls with AI-powered voice agents, allowing your teams to focus on high-touch interactions and improve customer satisfaction. By digitizing inbound phone calls, simple requests can be processed without involving human agents, thus increasing productivity. Automation helps divide the cost of handling calls and manage conversations either partially or end-to-end, making it easier to absorb call spikes with 24/7 voice agent support... Learn more about Calldesk.AI

Calldesk.AI Top Features

  • Natural Language Processing (NLP)
  • Quick Deployment
  • Cost Efficiency
  • High Understanding Rate
  • Real-Time Monitoring and Supervision
  • Multi-Language Support
  • Pre-Optimized Use Cases
  • Seamless Handover to Human Agents

Top Calldesk.AI Use Cases

  • Caller Identification
  • Natural Language IVR
  • Demand Prequalification
  • FAQ Handling
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Customer File Follow-Up
  • Insurance Claim Processing
  • Repayment Simulation
  • Support Ticket Creation
  • Call Spike Management

All Calldesk.AI Products

  • AI Agent

Read more: Calldesk.AI alternatives or Play AI vs Calldesk.AI.

