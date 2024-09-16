Speechify: A Pretty Versatile Text to Speech App

Speechify is a leading text-to-speech tool that helps users convert text, such as PDF files, docs, and web pages, into audio files. Whether you’re reading Google Docs, browsing on a chrome extension, or using the mobile app on iOS, Android, or Windows, Speechify offers a wide range of functionalities. The speech voices are designed to assist those with dyslexia, ADHD, or other disabilities, making reading more accessible.

So, Is Speechify Free?

Speechify offers both free and paid subscriptions. When you sign up for a free three-day trial, you get to enjoy all of its Premium features. Once your trial period expires, Speechify automatically charges you for a yearly Premium plan – so watch out for that. Remember to cancel your trial if you don’t want to get charged.

However, you can switch to its free Text to Speech plan but you don’t get the premium voices like Snoop Dogg, Gwyneth Paltrow, Mr. Beast, and such. Also, you get limited words per month. Depending on your usage levels, you could get by with just the free plan.

Speechify Products

Speechify has three products and each product has its own pricing model. So if you’re wondering if Speechify is free, well it depends on which product you’re interested in. First I’ll list out the products, then tackle them individually.

1. Speechify Text to Speech:

TLDR; Yes it’s free but you get limited characters and you don’t get access to premium voices. Seems like a good plan to try out.

This includes the text to speech online version, the Chrome extension, iOS app, Safari extension, Mac App, and Android app. This is geared toward people who just want to convert any text into audio.

Yes it is free with limited words per month. You also don’t get their best voices. However, their best voices are yet aren’t on par with PlayHt’s voices. 81% prefer PlayHT over Speechify. See the leaderboard.

2. Speechify Text to Speech API

This is the same customer facing TTS product that’s opened up to developers. It’s a relatively new offering without any pricing information. As of now, there’s a waitlist. It’s been in this status for the past 6 months. The future of the Speechify Text to Speech API is uknown.

3. Speechify Studio

TLDR; Puzzling structure. It’s free but you cannot download anything until you upgrade. This isn’t a very exciting free option.

This includes AI Voice Generator, Voice Cloning, Transcription, and possibly more. This product is geared toward content creators. This free plan has the biggest caveat. The free version does not give you free downloads. So, you can edit to your heart’s content but slam on the brakes if you want to download it for free. So it’s free to “play” but you can’t download it.

One differentiator with PlayHT is that PlayHT only limits your minutes/number of words per month. Other than that, you get access to all the high quality voices and download as well. Sign up for PlayHT free trial.

4. Speechify Audiobooks

TLDR; We’re unsure if this product is yet available, but there is no free option. It’s priced at $9.99/m. They do mention 1000’s of free audiobooks. Unsure if that requires a monthly subscription.

This is just like the name suggests. Speechify partnered with the largest publishers, indie publishers, and even self publishers to create an audiobook marketplace. You can go the Audible route and buy a subscription with credits or just pay for a book you like.

Now that we have the product suite in mind, we can ask precise questions such as; Is Speechify text to speech free? Or, is Speechify Studio free? And lastly, does Speechify have a free trial for its audiobook product?

See Speechify cost and all Speechify pricing plans.

Pricing: Free Plan vs Premium Plan

Speechify’s free version offers limited access to natural-sounding voices, standard TTS options, and basic reading speeds. However, if you need more advanced features like premium voices (including celebrity voices like Snoop Dogg and Gwyneth Paltrow), offline access, and higher reading speeds, the premium plan costs approximately $11.58 per month.

The premium version also supports additional formats like audiobooks and offers OCR to scan and convert printed text.

Audiobooks and Celebrity Voices

For those into audiobooks, Speechify’s premium plan allows you to listen to actor-narrated audiobooks using high-quality AI voice technology. You can adjust the listening experience by selecting from various voice options and increasing the reading speed. This is perfect for learners and individuals looking for a more efficient way to consume content.

Cross-Platform Functionality and Best Text-to-Speech Apps

Speechify integrates smoothly across multiple platforms, including Mac, Windows, Apple, and Microsoft ecosystems. Its browser extension for Google Chrome makes it easy to use Speechify across devices, and it even has an API for developers who want to embed text-to-speech capabilities into their apps. For those seeking best alternatives to Speechify, options like Murf offer comparable text-to-speech software with a strong focus on voiceovers and transcription.

Expanding the Speechify Experience: Features, Alternatives, and Platforms

Natural Reader vs Speechify Premium

Both Natural Reader and Speechify Premium offer advanced text-to-speech features with natural-sounding voices. However, Speechify excels with its AI voice generator, celebrity voices, and extensive support for mobile devices like iPhone, iPad, and Android.

Language Support: English, Portuguese, and More

Speechify supports various languages including English and Portuguese, making it a versatile tool for global users. Whether you’re listening to audiobooks, docs, or podcasts, you’ll have options to adjust the reading speed and enjoy a smooth listening experience.

Speechify Alternatives and Best Text-to-Speech Apps

For users looking into speechify alternatives, Natural Reader, Murf, and Voice Dream stand out as strong competitors with diverse text-to-speech features and note-taking capabilities. Each tool offers unique perks, such as a voice generator and transcription features.

Speechify and Podcasts: Listening on the Go

Podcasts are popular for on-the-go learning, and Speechify allows you to convert web content into podcast-like audio. You can even integrate it with Apple’s app store ecosystem or run it on iPhone, iPad, and other mobile devices, making it ideal for commuting.

Expanding Functionality with Speechify’s AI

Powered by artificial intelligence, Speechify’s voice generator technology offers high-quality voices to read docs, PDFs, and more. This makes it a standout option for those who need to read aloud text on multiple devices, including Microsoft, Mac, and Google Chrome.