Introducing Play 3.0 mini – A lightweight, reliable and cost-efficient Multilingual Text-to-Speech model

Today we’re releasing our most capable and conversational voice model that can speak in 30+ languages using any voice or accent, with industry leading speed and accuracy. We’re also releasing 50+ new conversational AI voices across languages.

Our mission is to make voice AI accessible, personal and capable for all. Part of that mission is to advance the current state of interactive voice technology in conversational AI and elevate user experience.

When you’re building real time applications using TTS, a few things really matter – latency, reliability, quality and naturalness of speech. While we’ve been leading on latency and naturalness of speech with our previous generation models, Play 3.0 mini makes significant improvements to reliability and audio quality while still being the fastest and most conversational voice model.

Play3.0 mini is the first in a series of efficient multi-lingual AI text-to-speech models we plan to release over the coming months. Our goal is to make the models smaller and cost-efficient so they can be run on devices and at scale.

Play 3.0 mini is our fastest, most conversational speech model yet

3.0 mini achieves a mean latency of 143 milliseconds for TTFB, making it our fastest AI Text to Speech model. It supports text-in streaming from LLMs and audio-out streaming, and can be used via our HTTP REST API, websockets API or SDKs. 3.0 mini is also more efficient than Play 2.0, and runs inference 28% faster.

Play 3.0 mini supports 30+ languages across any voice

Play 3.0 mini now supports more than 30+ languages, many with multiple male and female voice options out of the box. Our English, Japanese, Hindi, Arabic, Spanish, Italian, German, French, and Portuguese voices are available now for production use cases, and are available through our API and on our playground. Additionally, Afrikaans, Bulgarian, Croatian, Czech, Hebrew, Hungarian, Indonesian, Malay, Mandarin, Polish, Serbian, Swedish, Tagalog, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu, and Xhosa are available for testing.

Play 3.0 mini is more accurate

Our goal with Play 3.0 mini was to build the best TTS model for conversational AI. To achieve this, the model had to outperform competitor models in latency and accuracy while generating speech in the most conversational tone.

LLMs hallucinate and voice LLMs are no different. Hallucinations in voice LLMs can be in the form of extra or missed words or numbers in the output audio not part of the input text. Sometimes they can just be random sounds in the audio. This makes it difficult to use generative voice models reliably.

Here are some challenging text prompts that most TTS models struggle to get right –