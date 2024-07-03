Play AI is the best alternative to Hyperbound. Try Play AI for free today
Hyperbound is a simulated AI sales roleplay platform that transforms ICP descriptions into interactive AI buyers in under 2 minutes. It accelerates sales team onboarding by 50% and enhances conversions on cold, warm, and discovery calls.
|Founded
|2023
|CEO
|Sriharsha Guduguntla
Play AI is the leader in AI Agents. Automate your business with AI Agents that can even take actions.
Founded in 2016
When you review all features, pricing, and user reviews, Play AI is the best alternative to Hyperbound. Try Play AI for free today.
Play AI is one of the best AI Agent platforms in the market. Play AI was recently launched and sits on top of the years of industry leadership from Play HT. Play, as it is now being branded as, pioneered conversational AI.
AI Agents was naturally the next step in its progression to lead the new era of AI agents. The Play mission is to democratize the creation of engaging conversational AI and voice experiences, ensuring that every business, developer, and hobbyist can easily access and utilize these advanced tools... Learn more about Play AI
Subscription plans range from $0 to $99
Unreal Speech is an AI tool for generating realistic and human-like speech for various applications.
Founded in 2022
Unreal Speech stands out as a cost-effective text-to-speech solution, reducing costs by up to 90% compared to its competitors. This affordability makes it accessible not only to individual creators but also to large organizations. The platform is designed with a simple interface that streamlines the conversion of text into speech, allowing users to quickly produce high-quality audio.
Unreal Speech also offers robust customization features. Users can tailor their audio by choosing from a variety of ai voices and adjusting settings such as content type, format, bitrate, speed, and pitch. This flexibility ensures that the output matches the specific needs and preferences of the audience... Learn more about Unreal Speech
Subscription plans range from $0 to $499
Calldesk automates repetitive customer service calls with AI voice agents, enhancing productivity and customer satisfaction while freeing up human agents for more valuable interactions.
Founded in 2015
Calldesk has revolutionized customer service for businesses by leveraging AI-powered voice agents.
Automate repetitive customer service calls with AI-powered voice agents, allowing your teams to focus on high-touch interactions and improve customer satisfaction. By digitizing inbound phone calls, simple requests can be processed without involving human agents, thus increasing productivity. Automation helps divide the cost of handling calls and manage conversations either partially or end-to-end, making it easier to absorb call spikes with 24/7 voice agent support... Learn more about Calldesk.AI
SoundHound’s independent voice AI platform connects people to brands through customized conversational experiences, voice-enabling products and services.
Founded in 2005
SoundHound’s independent voice AI platform enables brands to create customized conversational experiences that voice-enable products, services, and apps, while providing companies with valuable data and analytics for enhanced control and brand ownership of the customer experience.
SoundHound AI offers voice AI solutions tailored to various industries, delivering real business value by elevating customer experiences. These solutions improve user interactions, customer connections, and brand value through a truly conversational interface, ensuring a seamless and engaging experience for users... Learn more about Soundhound.AI
D-ID is an AI company specializing in generating synthetic media, including deepfake technology and animated avatars.
Founded in 2017
The Natural User Interface (NUI) by D-ID is designed to transform how we interact with the digital environment. This interface allows for direct communication with technology through intuitive, face-to-face conversations, eliminating the need for typing or clicking. NUI focuses on understanding and responding to user needs directly and efficiently, making digital interactions simpler and more natural.
The NUI platform utilizes advanced AI to interpret human expressions and verbal cues accurately, enabling responsive and relevant interactions as if you’re speaking to another human. This technology is particularly beneficial in sectors like healthcare, where patients can discuss symptoms with a virtual medical assistant, and in retail, where shoppers receive personalized advice from virtual shopping advisors... Learn more about D-ID
Subscription plans range from $0 to $198
Bland is an advanced platform for AI phone calling. Easily send or receive phone calls with a programmable voice agent.
Founded in 2023
Bland is an AI phone calling platform that leverages its API to seamlessly send and receive phone calls using a programmable voice agent.
With less than 10 lines of code, users can send their first phone call using the advanced features provided by Bland. The system includes live call transfers, allowing calls to be transferred to a human when predefined conditions are met. Through live context integration, APIs can inject real-time data into phone calls, enhancing the interaction. Users can select from a library of human-like voices or create a voice clone for more personalized communication... Learn more about Bland.AI
IsOn24 is a 24/7 AI-driven virtual assistant that handles appointments, customer inquiries, and call queues, integrating seamlessly with calendars and CRMs.
Founded in 2014
IsOn24 handles setting appointments, checking availability, and answering any questions about your products or services, just like a live person, 24/7. Customers can speak their questions, and IsOn24 responds immediately, also providing texted online links. This instant interaction delights customers and frees up time for businesses to grow. Users can choose from various computer voices or record their own.
IsOn24 automatically books client meetings, home service visits, and restaurant reservations, filling your calendar from phone calls, websites, and even text messages. Special hours, rules, and custom fields can be quickly added to match specific processes. It easily negotiates alternate times and answers questions via text messages, connecting seamlessly with your favorite calendar and CRM... Learn more about IsOn24
Phonely.ai creates lifelike AI receptionists to enhance customer support, increase patient appointments, and eliminate hold times.
Founded in 2023
Phonely’s mission is to build technology that enhances customer support, enables doctors to see more patients, and ensures that no one is ever put on hold again. They achieve this by developing lifelike AI receptionists that can answer phones, schedule appointments, and provide world-class support to your customers.
Phonely provides comprehensive call management solutions, ensuring businesses never miss a call and eliminate lost revenue. As an AI receptionist, Phonely answers phones like a human, without ever forgetting information, having a bad day, or needing sleep... Learn more about Phonely.AI
Subscription plans range from $0 to $499
AimeReception is a Multimodal AI-powered virtual receptionist that automates various reception tasks using advanced computer vision, natural language processing, speech processing, and data mining technologies.
Founded in 2013
AimeReception is a virtual receptionist software based on Multimodal AI, enabling the creation of virtual characters (avatars) that can see, listen, understand, and talk with users. This advanced technology builds virtual humans to automate various tasks at reception desks, such as welcoming visitors, providing meeting room guidance, and floor information. It also remembers customer faces and automatically directs them to the correct meeting rooms, acting as a virtual office staff to streamline daily reception tasks.
AimeReception offers a range of features, including welcoming visitors, introducing company information, connecting to administrators when needed, allowing customers to book appointments directly, checking time attendance through facial recognition, performing customer data statistics, recording reception areas, integrating third-party services, and continuously updating its knowledge to enhance intelligence... Learn more about AimeReception
Experience our 24/7 live answering service with 100% US-based receptionists. Enjoy flexible call handling and affordable pricing.
Founded in 1990
Experience 24/7 live answering service with 100% US-based receptionists, offering flexible call handling and affordable pricing... Learn more about Patlive
Subscription plans range from $205 to $825
Posh provides premium live answering services for businesses. Our 24/7 live virtual receptionist service, paired with a powerful app, helps you save time and money by efficiently managing your calls around the clock.
Founded in 2020
Posh provides premium live answering services for businesses. Their 24/7 live virtual receptionist service, combined with their powerful app, helps you save both time and money... Learn more about Posh
Subscription plans range from $64 to $924
