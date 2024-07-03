Best Hyperbound Alternatives I compiled a list of the best Hyperbound alternatives and reviewed features, pricing, and more

By Hammad Syed

July 3, 2024
Best Hyperbound Alternatives

Table of Contents

How Hyperbound compares to Play AI

4.9

  • Hyperbound has 1 voice products
  • Most popular use case: Sales Training and Upskilling
  • Top feature: Realistic Buyer Personas
See More About Hyperbound Arrow

4.6

  • Play AI has 10 voice products
  • Most popular use case: AI Agents
  • Top feature: Conversational Voices
See More About Play AI Arrow

Play AI is the best alternative to Hyperbound. Try Play AI for free today

About Hyperbound

4.9

Hyperbound is a simulated AI sales roleplay platform that transforms ICP descriptions into interactive AI buyers in under 2 minutes. It accelerates sales team onboarding by 50% and enhances conversions on cold, warm, and discovery calls.

Hyperbound Snapshot

Founded 2023
CEO Sriharsha Guduguntla

Top Hyperbound Features

  • Realistic Buyer Personas: Hyperbound creates interactive AI buyers from Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) descriptions in under 2 minutes, allowing sales reps to practice with life-like scenarios that reflect real-world conversations.
  • Comprehensive Role-Playing Scenarios: The platform supports role-playing for various call types, including cold calls, warm calls, and discovery calls, helping sales reps prepare for different stages of the sales process.
  • Dynamic Feedback and Coaching: Hyperbound provides real-time feedback and detailed coaching insights, identifying skill gaps and offering personalized guidance to improve sales techniques and performance.
  • Customization: Users can customize AI buyers to match specific buyer personas, ensuring that the training is relevant and tailored to the company's target market and sales strategies.
  • Analytics and Reporting: The platform offers robust analytics and reporting tools, allowing managers to track performance, measure improvement, and make data-driven decisions to enhance training effectiveness.
  • Scenario Builder: Hyperbound includes a no-code scenario builder that enables sales managers to create and modify role-playing scenarios easily, adapting training to current sales challenges and objectives.
  • Scalability: The platform is designed to scale with business needs, accommodating growing sales teams and increasing training demands without compromising on the quality of simulations.
  • Onboarding Acceleration: By using Hyperbound, businesses can reduce the onboarding time for new sales reps by 50%, enabling them to become proficient more quickly and start contributing to sales targets sooner.

Top Hyperbound Use Cases

  • Sales Training and Upskilling: Enhancing the skills of existing sales teams through continuous training.
  • Onboarding New Sales Reps: Reducing the onboarding time for new sales team members.
  • Cold Calling Practice: Improving the effectiveness of cold calls by refining sales pitches.
  • Discovery Call Training: Training sales reps to conduct effective discovery calls.
  • Handling Objections: Equipping sales reps with strategies to handle common objections.
  • Sales Coaching and Feedback: Providing continuous coaching and feedback to sales reps.
  • Performance Analytics: Tracking and analyzing the performance of sales teams.
  • Custom Scenario Creation: Developing tailored training scenarios to address specific sales challenges.

Best Hyperbound Alternatives

#1 Alternative

Play AI

Play AI is the leader in AI Agents. Automate your business with AI Agents that can even take actions.

Founded in 2016

When you review all features, pricing, and user reviews, Play AI is the best alternative to Hyperbound. Try Play AI for free today.

About Play AI

Play AI is one of the best AI Agent platforms in the market. Play AI was recently launched and sits on top of the years of industry leadership from Play HT. Play, as it is now being branded as, pioneered conversational AI.

AI Agents was naturally the next step in its progression to lead the new era of AI agents. The Play mission is to democratize the creation of engaging conversational AI and voice experiences, ensuring that every business, developer, and hobbyist can easily access and utilize these advanced tools... Learn more about Play AI

Play AI Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $99

Play AI Top Features

  • Conversational Voices
  • Explainer Voice
  • Local Accents
  • Character Voices
  • Narrative Voices
  • Children Voices
  • Emotions
  • Training Voices

Top Play AI Use Cases

  • AI Agents
  • IVR Systems
  • Call Centers
  • Character Voice Generator

All Play AI Products

  • Ultra realistic AI voices
  • Premium AI Voices
  • Voice Cloning
  • Text to voice editor
  • Pronunciations and Phonetic
  • Audio Widgets
  • AI Podcasts
  • Team Access
  • Female AI Voice Generator Online
  • Male AI Voice Generator Online

Who Uses Play AI

logo
logo
logo
logo
logo

Unreal Speech

4.8

Unreal Speech is an AI tool for generating realistic and human-like speech for various applications.

Founded in 2022

About Unreal Speech

Unreal Speech stands out as a cost-effective text-to-speech solution, reducing costs by up to 90% compared to its competitors. This affordability makes it accessible not only to individual creators but also to large organizations. The platform is designed with a simple interface that streamlines the conversion of text into speech, allowing users to quickly produce high-quality audio.

Unreal Speech also offers robust customization features. Users can tailor their audio by choosing from a variety of ai voices and adjusting settings such as content type, format, bitrate, speed, and pitch. This flexibility ensures that the output matches the specific needs and preferences of the audience... Learn more about Unreal Speech

Unreal Speech Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $499

Unreal Speech Top Features

  • Cost Efficiency
  • Quality and Variety of Voices
  • Flexible Audio Formats
  • Customizable Speech Parameters
  • Volume Discounts
  • Enterprise Plans
  • Easy Integration
  • Advanced Neural Network Algorithms

Top Unreal Speech Use Cases

  • Content Creation
  • E-Learning Platforms
  • Accessibility Features
  • Customer Service Automation
  • Virtual Assistants and Chatbots
  • Audiobooks and Podcast Production

All Unreal Speech Products

  • Ai Agent

Read more: Unreal Speech alternatives or Play AI vs Unreal Speech.

Calldesk.AI

Calldesk automates repetitive customer service calls with AI voice agents, enhancing productivity and customer satisfaction while freeing up human agents for more valuable interactions.

Founded in 2015

About Calldesk.AI

Calldesk has revolutionized customer service for businesses by leveraging AI-powered voice agents.

Automate repetitive customer service calls with AI-powered voice agents, allowing your teams to focus on high-touch interactions and improve customer satisfaction. By digitizing inbound phone calls, simple requests can be processed without involving human agents, thus increasing productivity. Automation helps divide the cost of handling calls and manage conversations either partially or end-to-end, making it easier to absorb call spikes with 24/7 voice agent support... Learn more about Calldesk.AI

Calldesk.AI Top Features

  • Natural Language Processing (NLP)
  • Quick Deployment
  • Cost Efficiency
  • High Understanding Rate
  • Real-Time Monitoring and Supervision
  • Multi-Language Support
  • Pre-Optimized Use Cases
  • Seamless Handover to Human Agents

Top Calldesk.AI Use Cases

  • Caller Identification
  • Natural Language IVR
  • Demand Prequalification
  • FAQ Handling
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Customer File Follow-Up
  • Insurance Claim Processing
  • Repayment Simulation
  • Support Ticket Creation
  • Call Spike Management

All Calldesk.AI Products

  • AI Agent

Read more: Calldesk.AI alternatives or Play AI vs Calldesk.AI.

Soundhound.AI

SoundHound’s independent voice AI platform connects people to brands through customized conversational experiences, voice-enabling products and services.

Founded in 2005

About Soundhound.AI

SoundHound’s independent voice AI platform enables brands to create customized conversational experiences that voice-enable products, services, and apps, while providing companies with valuable data and analytics for enhanced control and brand ownership of the customer experience.

SoundHound AI offers voice AI solutions tailored to various industries, delivering real business value by elevating customer experiences. These solutions improve user interactions, customer connections, and brand value through a truly conversational interface, ensuring a seamless and engaging experience for users... Learn more about Soundhound.AI

Soundhound.AI Top Features

  • Speech-to-Meaning® Technology
  • Deep Meaning Understanding®
  • Dynamic Interaction™
  • End-to-End Voice AI Tech Stack
  • Edge and Cloud Connectivity
  • Custom Domains and Commands
  • Multilingual Support
  • Vehicle Intelligence

Top Soundhound.AI Use Cases

  • Automotive Voice Assistants
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Customer Service and Contact Centers
  • Restaurant Ordering Systems
  • Hospitality Services
  • Mobile Apps
  • Retail and E-commerce

All Soundhound.AI Products

  • Branded Wake Words
  • Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR)
  • Natural Language Understanding (NLU)
  • Text-to-Speech (TTS)
  • Suite of Connectivity Options
  • Multiple Languages
  • Automatic Content Recognition (ACR)
  • Houndify Developer Platform

Read more: Soundhound.AI alternatives or Play AI vs Soundhound.AI.

D-ID

4

D-ID is an AI company specializing in generating synthetic media, including deepfake technology and animated avatars.

Founded in 2017

About D-ID

The Natural User Interface (NUI) by D-ID is designed to transform how we interact with the digital environment. This interface allows for direct communication with technology through intuitive, face-to-face conversations, eliminating the need for typing or clicking. NUI focuses on understanding and responding to user needs directly and efficiently, making digital interactions simpler and more natural.

The NUI platform utilizes advanced AI to interpret human expressions and verbal cues accurately, enabling responsive and relevant interactions as if you’re speaking to another human. This technology is particularly beneficial in sectors like healthcare, where patients can discuss symptoms with a virtual medical assistant, and in retail, where shoppers receive personalized advice from virtual shopping advisors... Learn more about D-ID

D-ID Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $198

D-ID Top Features

  • Personalized Videos
  • Fast & Cost-efficient
  • At the Touch of a Button
  • Scale from Anywhere
  • All in One Place
  • Instant Explainer Videos

Top D-ID Use Cases

  • Enhanced Customer Experience
  • Corporate Communications and Training
  • E-commerce
  • Marketing and Sales
  • Accessibility Across Languages

All D-ID Products

  • Creative Reality™ Studio
  • AI Agents
  • Mobile App
  • API
  • Chat.D-ID

Read more: D-ID alternatives or Play AI vs D-ID.

Bland.AI

3.2

Bland is an advanced platform for AI phone calling. Easily send or receive phone calls with a programmable voice agent.

Founded in 2023

About Bland.AI

Bland is an AI phone calling platform that leverages its API to seamlessly send and receive phone calls using a programmable voice agent.

With less than 10 lines of code, users can send their first phone call using the advanced features provided by Bland. The system includes live call transfers, allowing calls to be transferred to a human when predefined conditions are met. Through live context integration, APIs can inject real-time data into phone calls, enhancing the interaction. Users can select from a library of human-like voices or create a voice clone for more personalized communication... Learn more about Bland.AI

Bland.AI Top Features

  • Sub-Second Latency
  • Human-Like Voice
  • Live Call Transfers
  • Context Awareness
  • Integration Capabilities
  • Scalability and Performance
  • Personalization Options
  • Real-Time Data Injection

Top Bland.AI Use Cases

  • Customer Support
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Lead Qualification and Sales
  • Order Processing and Tracking
  • Multi-Language Support
  • Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Replacement
  • Survey and Feedback Collection
  • Emergency Notifications and Alerts

All Bland.AI Products

  • AI Agent

Read more: Bland.AI alternatives or Play AI vs Bland.AI.

IsOn24

IsOn24 is a 24/7 AI-driven virtual assistant that handles appointments, customer inquiries, and call queues, integrating seamlessly with calendars and CRMs.

Founded in 2014

About IsOn24

IsOn24 handles setting appointments, checking availability, and answering any questions about your products or services, just like a live person, 24/7. Customers can speak their questions, and IsOn24 responds immediately, also providing texted online links. This instant interaction delights customers and frees up time for businesses to grow. Users can choose from various computer voices or record their own.

IsOn24 automatically books client meetings, home service visits, and restaurant reservations, filling your calendar from phone calls, websites, and even text messages. Special hours, rules, and custom fields can be quickly added to match specific processes. It easily negotiates alternate times and answers questions via text messages, connecting seamlessly with your favorite calendar and CRM... Learn more about IsOn24

IsOn24 Top Features

  • 24/7 AI Voice Assistant
  • Text Back and Two-Way Texting
  • Automatic Call Queue
  • Online Appointments and Reservations:
  • Customizable Voice and IVR Mode
  • Integration with Existing Systems
  • Call Recording and Transcription
  • Reports and Analytics
  • Flexible Number Management
  • Business Texting

Top IsOn24 Use Cases

  • 24/7 Customer Support
  • Appointment and Reservation Management
  • Handling High Call Volumes
  • Streamlined Communication for Property Management
  • Enhanced Customer Interaction for Restaurants
  • E-commerce and Online Business Support
  • Inbound Sales and Lead Conversion
  • Scalable Communication for Small Businesses

All IsOn24 Products

  • AI Agent

Read more: IsOn24 alternatives or Play AI vs IsOn24.

Phonely.AI

Phonely.ai creates lifelike AI receptionists to enhance customer support, increase patient appointments, and eliminate hold times.

Founded in 2023

About Phonely.AI

Phonely’s mission is to build technology that enhances customer support, enables doctors to see more patients, and ensures that no one is ever put on hold again. They achieve this by developing lifelike AI receptionists that can answer phones, schedule appointments, and provide world-class support to your customers.

Phonely provides comprehensive call management solutions, ensuring businesses never miss a call and eliminate lost revenue. As an AI receptionist, Phonely answers phones like a human, without ever forgetting information, having a bad day, or needing sleep... Learn more about Phonely.AI

Phonely.AI Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $499

Phonely.AI Top Features

  • 24/7 Availability
  • Human-Like Conversations
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Customizable Call Handling
  • Real-Time Integrations
  • HIPAA Compliance
  • Analytics and Reporting
  • Cost-Effective
  • Automated Follow-Ups
  • Voice Customization

Top Phonely.AI Use Cases

  • 24/7 Call Answering for Dental Practices
  • Appointment Scheduling and Management
  • Patient Intake and Information Gathering
  • Automated Follow-Ups and Reminders
  • Emergency Call Handling
  • Cost-Effective Call Management
  • Multilingual Support
  • Integration with Practice Management Software
  • Data Security and Compliance
  • Personalized Patient Experience

All Phonely.AI Products

  • AI Answering Services

Read more: Phonely.AI alternatives or Play AI vs Phonely.AI.

AimeReception

AimeReception is a Multimodal AI-powered virtual receptionist that automates various reception tasks using advanced computer vision, natural language processing, speech processing, and data mining technologies.

Founded in 2013

About AimeReception

AimeReception is a virtual receptionist software based on Multimodal AI, enabling the creation of virtual characters (avatars) that can see, listen, understand, and talk with users. This advanced technology builds virtual humans to automate various tasks at reception desks, such as welcoming visitors, providing meeting room guidance, and floor information. It also remembers customer faces and automatically directs them to the correct meeting rooms, acting as a virtual office staff to streamline daily reception tasks.

AimeReception offers a range of features, including welcoming visitors, introducing company information, connecting to administrators when needed, allowing customers to book appointments directly, checking time attendance through facial recognition, performing customer data statistics, recording reception areas, integrating third-party services, and continuously updating its knowledge to enhance intelligence... Learn more about AimeReception

AimeReception Top Features

  • 24/7 Availability
  • Human-Like Interactions
  • Comprehensive Task Automation
  • Facial Recognition
  • Voice User Interface
  • Meeting Room Integration
  • Multilingual Support
  • Customizable Workflows
  • Automatic Door Control
  • Data Analytics and Reporting

Top AimeReception Use Cases

  • Customer Service
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Technical Support
  • Sales and Lead Qualification
  • Event Registration and Management
  • Multilingual Customer Support
  • Healthcare Patient Interaction
  • E-commerce Customer Interaction

All AimeReception Products

  • AimeTalk
  • AimeReception
  • AimeHotel
  • AimeMasking
  • Aime AIShop
  • AimeGPT

Read more: AimeReception alternatives or Play AI vs AimeReception.

Patlive

4.8

Experience our 24/7 live answering service with 100% US-based receptionists. Enjoy flexible call handling and affordable pricing.

Founded in 1990

About Patlive

Experience 24/7 live answering service with 100% US-based receptionists, offering flexible call handling and affordable pricing... Learn more about Patlive

Patlive Pricing

Subscription plans range from $205 to $825

Patlive Top Features

  • 24/7 Answering Service
  • Professional Virtual Receptionists
  • Custom Call Handling
  • Bilingual Services
  • Instant Message Delivery
  • CRM Integration
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Order Processing
  • Lead Qualification

Top Patlive Use Cases

  • 24/7 Live Answering
  • Professional Receptionists
  • Customizable Call Scripts
  • Bilingual Support
  • CRM Integration
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Lead Capture and Qualification
  • Instant Message Delivery
  • Order Processing and Payment Collection

All Patlive Products

  • AI Agent

Read more: Patlive alternatives or Play AI vs Patlive.

Posh

4.6

Posh provides premium live answering services for businesses. Our 24/7 live virtual receptionist service, paired with a powerful app, helps you save time and money by efficiently managing your calls around the clock.

Founded in 2020

About Posh

Posh provides premium live answering services for businesses. Their 24/7 live virtual receptionist service, combined with their powerful app, helps you save both time and money... Learn more about Posh

Posh Pricing

Subscription plans range from $64 to $924

Posh Top Features

  • 24/7 Live Answering
  • Professional and Engaging Receptionists
  • Customized Call Handling
  • Bilingual Services
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • CRM Integration
  • Instant Message Delivery
  • Order Processing and Custom Form Population
  • Mobile App and Online Dashboard

Top Posh Use Cases

  • 24/7 Customer Service
  • Lead Capture and Management
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Order Processing
  • Bilingual Support
  • CRM Integration
  • Event Registration

All Posh Products

  • AI Agent

Read more: Posh alternatives or Play AI vs Posh.

