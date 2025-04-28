How to Remove the Sound of Wind from an Audio Track

in TTS

April 28, 2025 3 min read
How to Remove the Sound of Wind from an Audio Track

Generate AI Voices, Indistinguishable from Humans

Get started for free
Conversational AI voice
Conversational AI voice
AI Voiceover
AI Voiceover
Character AI voice
Character AI voice
Create a AI Voice

Table of Contents

Recording outside can be a great way to capture authentic sound — until the wind shows up and wrecks your audio.
If you’re wondering how to remove the sound of wind from an audio track, the good news is you have options.

You can either try to manually repair it with editing software, or you can use smarter AI tools like PlayAI Audio Cleaner to fix it fast and professionally.

Let’s walk through both approaches.

Manual Methods to Remove Wind Noise from Audio

Wind noise is tricky because it’s low-frequency and often overlaps with human speech.
That makes it harder to fix manually without hurting your main audio.

Here are the traditional techniques:

  1. High-Pass Filtering: Using a high-pass filter in software like Audacity or Adobe Audition removes low frequencies where wind noise lives. Set it around 80–100 Hz for voices, but adjust carefully to avoid thinning out your audio.
  2. EQ Tweaking: You can manually scoop out the frequencies where the wind rumbles — usually between 20 Hz and 200 Hz. Fine-tuning is key, or you’ll lose body from your voice.
  3. Spectral Editing: Advanced software like iZotope RX allows you to visually isolate wind noise and manually remove it without touching your voice. This works well but takes a lot of skill.
  4. Noise Gates: Setting a gate can block softer background wind when you’re not speaking. However, it won’t help much if the wind is loud and constant.

Downsides of Manual Methods:

  • Time-consuming and technical
  • Risk of damaging the voice or making it sound thin
  • Difficult for recordings with strong or frequent wind bursts

AI Tools to Remove Wind Noise Automatically

Today’s AI audio cleaners can detect wind noise patterns and remove them without killing your main sound.

Here are a few popular options:

  • PlayAI for the best quality
  • Auphonic (automatic post-processing)
  • VEED.io (basic online noise remover)
  • Adobe Podcast Enhance (early access AI tool)

But for the best balance of power, simplicity, and professional quality, PlayAI Audio Cleaner stands out.

Why PlayAI Audio Cleaner Is the Best for Removing Wind Noise

PlayAI Audio Cleaner uses advanced AI to specifically target environmental noise like wind, traffic, crowd sounds, and more — while keeping your voice natural and full.

Here’s why PlayAI is better:

  • Speed: Clean your audio in just a few minutes
  • Ease: No need for manual EQs, filters, or plugins
  • Sound Quality: Preserves the richness of your voice while removing wind rumble
  • Versatility: Works on podcasts, interviews, field recordings, and video audio

How to remove wind sound with PlayAI:

  1. Go to PlayAI Audio Cleaner.
  2. Upload your audio or video file.
  3. Let the AI process and clean it automatically.
  4. Download your polished file with clean, professional audio.

No plugins to install. No settings to tweak. Just better audio, fast.

How Long Does It Take?

  • Manual editing: 30–90 minutes depending on skill level
  • Using PlayAI: 2–5 minutes

What You’ll Need

Manual Methods:

  • Audio editing software (Audacity, Adobe Audition, etc.)
  • Knowledge of EQ, filters, and spectral editing
  • Time and attention to detail

With PlayAI:

  • A web browser
  • Internet connection
  • No technical experience needed

Final Thoughts: Don’t Let Wind Ruin Your Audio

Knowing how to remove the sound of wind from an audio track is crucial if you work outside or capture live events.

Manual methods can help, but they’re slow, technical, and not always perfect.
PlayAI Audio Cleaner makes the whole process faster, easier, and better sounding — so you can focus on creating, not fixing.

👉 Try PlayAI here: https://play.ht/audio-cleaner/

Because the best recordings sound clean, no matter where you are.

Recent Posts

Listen & Rate TTS Voices

See Leaderboard

Top AI Apps

Alternatives

Text To Speech Leaderboard

Company NameVotesWin Percentage
PlayHT766 (987)77.61%
ElevenLabs122 (237)51.48%
TTSMaker79 (225)35.11%
Speechgen30 (223)13.45%
Uberduck108 (218)49.54%
Resemble AI104 (214)48.60%
Listnr AI70 (211)33.18%
Speechify85 (206)41.26%
Typecast59 (197)29.95%
Narakeet88 (197)44.67%
NaturalReader26 (86)30.23%
WellSaid Labs21 (70)30.00%
Murf AI21 (64)32.81%
Wavel AI16 (55)29.09%
See Leaderboard

Similar articles

How to Remove Background Noise in Audacity
TTS

How to Remove Background Noise in Audacity

April 28, 2025 3 min read
How to Remove Background Noise from Video
TTS

How to Remove Background Noise from Video

April 28, 2025 3 min read
Are voice changers legal? What to know before you begin.
TTS

Are voice changers legal? What to know before you begin.

April 28, 2025 4 min read
Voicemod Voice Changer: Everything You Need to Know
TTS

Voicemod Voice Changer: Everything You Need to Know

April 25, 2025 4 min read
12 Ways Conversational AI for Customer Service Can Elevate Your Brand
TTS

12 Ways Conversational AI for Customer Service Can Elevate Your Brand

April 4, 2025 14 min read
8 Sample Use Cases of AI for Customer Service & How to Implement Them
TTS

8 Sample Use Cases of AI for Customer Service & How to Implement Them

March 28, 2025 9 min read
Top 21 Conversational AI Examples Powering Better User Experiences
TTS

Top 21 Conversational AI Examples Powering Better User Experiences

March 28, 2025 14 min read
How to Create an AI Agent for Scalable and Adaptive Solutions
TTS

How to Create an AI Agent for Scalable and Adaptive Solutions

March 26, 2025 12 min read
DeepSeek VS ChatGPT
TTS

DeepSeek VS ChatGPT

January 28, 2025 7 min read
DeepSeek-V3: Getting Started
TTS

DeepSeek-V3: Getting Started

January 27, 2025 2 min read
Best Text to Speech Software in 2025
TTS

Best Text to Speech Software in 2025

December 25, 2024 8 min read
Conversational AI for Customer Service
TTS

Conversational AI for Customer Service

December 6, 2024 13 min read
Murf AI Pricing: Comprehensive Analysis
TTS

Murf AI Pricing: Comprehensive Analysis

November 21, 2024 5 min read
Cartesia AI Pricing: A Detailed Overview
TTS

Cartesia AI Pricing: A Detailed Overview

November 21, 2024 5 min read
Resemble AI Pricing: A Detailed Look
TTS

Resemble AI Pricing: A Detailed Look

November 21, 2024 6 min read
Amazon Polly Text to Speech Pricing: A Comprehensive Guide
TTS

Amazon Polly Text to Speech Pricing: A Comprehensive Guide

November 21, 2024 5 min read

Get Started with the Best AI Voice Generator Today!

Start Creating