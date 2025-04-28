Recording outside can be a great way to capture authentic sound — until the wind shows up and wrecks your audio.
If you’re wondering how to remove the sound of wind from an audio track, the good news is you have options.
You can either try to manually repair it with editing software, or you can use smarter AI tools like PlayAI Audio Cleaner to fix it fast and professionally.
Let’s walk through both approaches.
Wind noise is tricky because it’s low-frequency and often overlaps with human speech.
That makes it harder to fix manually without hurting your main audio.
Here are the traditional techniques:
Today’s AI audio cleaners can detect wind noise patterns and remove them without killing your main sound.
Here are a few popular options:
But for the best balance of power, simplicity, and professional quality, PlayAI Audio Cleaner stands out.
PlayAI Audio Cleaner uses advanced AI to specifically target environmental noise like wind, traffic, crowd sounds, and more — while keeping your voice natural and full.
Here’s why PlayAI is better:
How to remove wind sound with PlayAI:
No plugins to install. No settings to tweak. Just better audio, fast.
Manual Methods:
With PlayAI:
Knowing how to remove the sound of wind from an audio track is crucial if you work outside or capture live events.
Manual methods can help, but they’re slow, technical, and not always perfect.
PlayAI Audio Cleaner makes the whole process faster, easier, and better sounding — so you can focus on creating, not fixing.
👉 Try PlayAI here: https://play.ht/audio-cleaner/
Because the best recordings sound clean, no matter where you are.
|Company Name
|Votes
|Win Percentage
|PlayHT
|766 (987)
|77.61%
|ElevenLabs
|122 (237)
|51.48%
|TTSMaker
|79 (225)
|35.11%
|Speechgen
|30 (223)
|13.45%
|Uberduck
|108 (218)
|49.54%
|Resemble AI
|104 (214)
|48.60%
|Listnr AI
|70 (211)
|33.18%
|Speechify
|85 (206)
|41.26%
|Typecast
|59 (197)
|29.95%
|Narakeet
|88 (197)
|44.67%
|NaturalReader
|26 (86)
|30.23%
|WellSaid Labs
|21 (70)
|30.00%
|Murf AI
|21 (64)
|32.81%
|Wavel AI
|16 (55)
|29.09%