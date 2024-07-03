Play AI is the best alternative to EVE.calls. Try Play AI for free today
The company offers a suite of services including voice AI agents for small to mid-sized businesses and startups, generative AI and customized solutions for enterprises, debt collection AI agents for debt collectors, and government AI agents for municipalities.
|Founded
|2016
|CEO
|Oleksii Skrypka
Founded in 2016
Play AI is one of the best AI Agent platforms in the market. Play AI was recently launched and sits on top of the years of industry leadership from Play HT. Play, as it is now being branded as, pioneered conversational AI.
AI Agents was naturally the next step in its progression to lead the new era of AI agents. The Play mission is to democratize the creation of engaging conversational AI and voice experiences, ensuring that every business, developer, and hobbyist can easily access and utilize these advanced tools... Learn more about Play AI
Subscription plans range from $0 to $99
MoneyPenny offers personalized call answering services that seamlessly integrate with your business, ensuring calls are handled as if by your own team.
Founded in 2000
MoneyPenny truly personalizes how they answer calls. With a team of dedicated professionals enhanced by advanced technology, they understand your business and customers inside out, allowing them to answer calls as if they are part of your team. Their Virtual Receptionists are so skilled that callers will believe they are speaking directly with you.
They are the only provider who can genuinely claim to be a seamless extension of you and your team. Not only do they offer experienced personnel who work as if they are based within your business, but their proprietary technology enables them to answer calls with the same confidence and knowledge as you. Additionally, their Virtual Receptionist Service integrates seamlessly with all your favorite software... Learn more about MoneyPenny
Answering AI helps you impress your customers with a dedicated, always-available phone agent that handles calls 24/7, ensuring no call goes unanswered.
Answering AI’s new enhanced model features a lifelike tone and prosody, designed to sound like a real phone receptionist. The AI phone receptionist can send links via text (US only) or WhatsApp, ensuring quick and efficient interactions. The technology automatically detects the caller’s language and switches immediately.
One of the major benefits of having an AI agent answering the phone for your business is that it is always available. The AI receptionist never sleeps and can handle multiple calls simultaneously, making it affordable for all businesses by saving costs while keeping the business phone always available. It delights customers by providing instant responses, ensuring an exceptional experience for every caller... Learn more about Answering.ai
Subscription plans range from $199 to $199
Invictoa AI is a comprehensive AI solution provider for businesses looking to integrate advanced AI technologies.
Founded in 2023
Invicta AI is a sophisticated AI platform that simplifies the creation and management of AI agents, making it easy for users to connect data sources, utilize ready-made templates, form AI teams, and automate a variety of tasks.
With Invicta AI, companies can effortlessly create marketing content that stays true to their brand, deliver AI-driven customer support, analyze documents for key insights, develop unique AI personas, and automate large-scale content creation... Learn more about Invicta AI
Subscription plans range from $0 to $297
Smith.ai seamlessly combines artificial intelligence with human intelligence to deliver 24/7 customer engagement services.
Founded in 2015
Smith AI leverages both AI and human expertise to provide round-the-clock customer engagement, utilizing live agents based in North America to enhance lead capture and conversion... Learn more about Smith AI
Subscription plans range from $10 to $600
DialZara automates inbound phone calls with lifelike AI, answering calls 24/7, delivering instant summaries, and integrating with over 6000 applications through Zapier for powerful post-call workflows.
Dialzara’s AI phone answering service for businesses ensures that no call goes unanswered, with an AI receptionist that truly understands the business. Research shows that 60% of customers prefer to call local businesses after finding them online, yet 62% of these calls go unanswered, and only 20% of callers leave a voicemail, resulting in numerous lost opportunities for businesses.
Dialzara’s voice AI enables businesses to scale their phone intake processes cost-effectively, handling varying call volumes without the need for proportional increases in staff or resources. This technology ensures operational efficiency and cost savings while providing a superior client experience. The AI receptionist offers consistent, swift, and error-free interactions, personalizing responses based on client input to enhance trust and satisfaction levels... Learn more about Dialzara
Subscription plans range from $29 to $199
DialogFlow is Google's natural language understanding tool used for building conversational interfaces such as chatbots.
Founded in October, 2017
DialogFlow, developed by Google, is designed to enhance natural language processing, making it easy to add conversational user interfaces to mobile apps, websites, devices, bots, and interactive voice response systems.
The platform is available in two versions: DialogFlow CX for complex, large-scale enterprise solutions, and DialogFlow ES for straightforward, everyday conversational applications. This allows users to choose the edition that best fits their project’s needs in terms of complexity and scale... Learn more about DialogFlow
AgentGPT is an innovative platform that allows users to create and deploy autonomous AI agents.
AgentGPT, developed by Reworkd, is an innovative platform that allows users to create and deploy autonomous AI agents directly within their web browser. By simply naming an AI agent and setting a goal, users can watch as the agent autonomously works towards achieving that objective. This capability leverages large language models, including GPT-4, to understand complex objectives, implement strategies, and execute tasks without human intervention. This makes AgentGPT particularly adept at automating and optimizing a wide range of digital processes, from data extraction to complex research tasks.
The platform offers various subscription tiers, catering to different user needs and budget constraints. For instance, the free trial allows users to deploy five demo agents per day using GPT-3.5-Turbo, with limited web search capabilities and plugin integrations. For more intensive use, the PRO plan offers 30 agents per day, access to GPT-4, unlimited web search capabilities, and additional premium features like priority support and access to the latest plugins. This tier structure ensures that both individual developers and large enterprises can find suitable options to harness the power of autonomous AI for their specific requirements.. Learn more about Agent GPT
Subscription plans range from $0 to $40
Arini is an AI receptionist that efficiently answers phone calls and schedules appointments, alleviating the workload of receptionists and ensuring all calls are professionally managed.
Founded in 2024
Arini is an AI receptionist that handles phone calls and schedules appointments. Many dental appointments are booked over the phone by busy receptionists who often put patients on hold and miss a third of incoming calls.The AI Receptionist for Dentists
Arini is an AI receptionist specifically designed for dentists, capable of answering every call, scheduling appointments, and driving revenue... Learn more about Arini.AI
Agpt is an AI platform designed for advanced general-purpose automation across various sectors.
Founded in 30-Mar-2023
Auto-GPT, prominently featured on its official website, is a powerful tool in artificial intelligence, specifically designed for text generation. It utilizes deep learning algorithms to analyze and understand large volumes of text, enabling it to generate coherent and contextually appropriate responses.
This autonomous operation allows Auto-GPT to produce text from initial prompts without manual coding. By learning from examples, it constantly improves its outputs, making it versatile for uses like content creation and customer service... Learn more about Agpt
Hyperbound is a simulated AI sales roleplay platform that converts ICP descriptions into interactive AI buyers in under 2 minutes, accelerating sales team onboarding by 50%.
Founded in 2023
Hyperbound is a simulated AI sales roleplay platform that transforms ICP descriptions into interactive AI buyers in under 2 minutes. It accelerates sales team onboarding by 50% and enhances conversions on cold, warm, and discovery calls... Learn more about Hyperbound
