Best EVE.calls Alternatives

By Hammad Syed in Agents

July 3, 2024
Best EVE.calls Alternatives

Conversational Voice AI, trained to speak your business.

Conversational Phone
Healthcare+1 310-919-0613
Voiceover Phone
Concierge+1 650-600-0334
Gaming Phone
Front Desk+1 510-567-7429
Clone a Voice Add
Table of Contents

How EVE.calls compares to Play AI

4

  • EVE.calls has 1 voice products
  • Most popular use case: Customer Support Automation
  • Top feature: Natural Voice Interaction
4.6

  • Play AI has 10 voice products
  • Most popular use case: AI Agents
  • Top feature: Conversational Voices
Play AI is the best alternative to EVE.calls.

About EVE.calls

4

The company offers a suite of services including voice AI agents for small to mid-sized businesses and startups, generative AI and customized solutions for enterprises, debt collection AI agents for debt collectors, and government AI agents for municipalities.

EVE.calls Snapshot

Founded 2016
CEO Oleksii Skrypka

Top EVE.calls Features

  • Natural Voice Interaction: EVE.calls utilizes a natural language processing engine to deliver human-like interactions. This enables the AI to understand and respond to customer queries in a conversational manner, improving customer satisfaction by making interactions feel more personal and engaging.
  • Multilingual Capabilities: EVE.calls supports over 120 languages and dialects, allowing businesses to cater to a global audience and provide services in the customers' preferred languages.
  • High Capacity Handling: The platform is designed to handle large volumes of calls, capable of managing more than ten thousand calls per hour and up to one million calls per day, ensuring that businesses can scale their operations without compromising service quality.
  • Integration Flexibility: EVE.calls integrates seamlessly with various CRM and business systems, including Salesforce, SAP, Zendesk, and HubSpot. This ensures that customer interactions are efficiently logged and managed within the existing business infrastructure.
  • Advanced Call Routing: The system optimizes call routing to connect customers with the right agents or departments, enhancing customer engagement and operational efficiency.
  • Security and Compliance: EVE.calls adheres to GDPR compliance and employs 256-bit encryption to ensure the security and privacy of customer data, making it suitable for industries with stringent data protection requirements.
  • Voice Activity Detection: The AI agent can distinguish between human voices and background noise, ensuring clear communication and accurate response during calls.
  • Detailed Analytics and Reporting: The platform provides comprehensive analytics and reporting tools, offering insights into call volumes, customer behavior, and agent performance. This data helps businesses make informed decisions and improve their customer service strategies.
  • Customizable Scripts and Personalization: Businesses can customize the AI's voice, tone, and communication style to align with their brand identity. Additionally, EVE.calls allows for script customization to cater to specific business needs and enhance the customer experience.
  • Proactive Customer Engagement: EVE.calls can initiate follow-up calls, reminders, and updates, ensuring timely communication and continuous customer engagement.

Top EVE.calls Use Cases

  • Customer Support Automation: Providing 24/7 customer support without the need for human agents.
  • Appointment Scheduling and Reminders: Managing and scheduling appointments while sending reminders to customers.
  • Debt Collection: Streamlining the debt collection process by automating calls to debtors.
  • Lead Qualification and Sales: Qualifying leads and assisting with sales inquiries
  • Order Processing and Customer Inquiries: Managing order processing and responding to customer questions.
  • Surveys and Feedback Collection: Conducting surveys and collecting customer feedback.
  • Multilingual Customer Service: Serving a global customer base with diverse language preferences.
  • Proactive Customer Engagement: Engaging customers proactively with follow-up calls and reminders.
  • Call Routing and Transfers: Efficiently routing and transferring calls to the appropriate departments or agents.
  • Marketing Campaigns: Automating outbound marketing calls to promote products and services.

Best EVE.calls Alternatives

Play AI

Play AI is the leader in AI Agents. Automate your business with AI Agents that can even take actions.

Founded in 2016

When you review all features, pricing, and user reviews, Play AI is the best alternative to EVE.calls.

About Play AI

Play AI is one of the best AI Agent platforms in the market. Play AI was recently launched and sits on top of the years of industry leadership from Play HT. Play, as it is now being branded as, pioneered conversational AI.

AI Agents was naturally the next step in its progression to lead the new era of AI agents. The Play mission is to democratize the creation of engaging conversational AI and voice experiences, ensuring that every business, developer, and hobbyist can easily access and utilize these advanced tools... Learn more about Play AI

Play AI Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $99

Play AI Top Features

  • Conversational Voices
  • Explainer Voice
  • Local Accents
  • Character Voices
  • Narrative Voices
  • Children Voices
  • Emotions
  • Training Voices

Top Play AI Use Cases

  • AI Agents
  • IVR Systems
  • Call Centers
  • Character Voice Generator

All Play AI Products

  • Ultra realistic AI voices
  • Premium AI Voices
  • Voice Cloning
  • Text to voice editor
  • Pronunciations and Phonetic
  • Audio Widgets
  • AI Podcasts
  • Team Access
  • Female AI Voice Generator Online
  • Male AI Voice Generator Online

Who Uses Play AI

MoneyPenny

4.4

MoneyPenny offers personalized call answering services that seamlessly integrate with your business, ensuring calls are handled as if by your own team.

Founded in 2000

About MoneyPenny

MoneyPenny truly personalizes how they answer calls. With a team of dedicated professionals enhanced by advanced technology, they understand your business and customers inside out, allowing them to answer calls as if they are part of your team. Their Virtual Receptionists are so skilled that callers will believe they are speaking directly with you.

They are the only provider who can genuinely claim to be a seamless extension of you and your team. Not only do they offer experienced personnel who work as if they are based within your business, but their proprietary technology enables them to answer calls with the same confidence and knowledge as you. Additionally, their Virtual Receptionist Service integrates seamlessly with all your favorite software... Learn more about MoneyPenny

MoneyPenny Top Features

  • 24/7 Call Answering
  • Personalized Service
  • Bespoke Call Handling Software
  • Real-Time Availability
  • Omnichannel Support
  • Advanced Call Recognition
  • CRM Integration
  • Free Trial and Flexible Plans

Top MoneyPenny Use Cases

  • 24/7 Customer Support
  • Appointment Scheduling and Management
  • Handling High Call Volumes
  • Personalized Customer Interaction
  • Lead Qualification and CRM Integration
  • VIP Call Handling and Spam Filtering
  • Omnichannel Communication
  • Enhanced Professional Image

Answering.ai

Answering AI helps you impress your customers with a dedicated, always-available phone agent that handles calls 24/7, ensuring no call goes unanswered.

About Answering.ai

Answering AI’s new enhanced model features a lifelike tone and prosody, designed to sound like a real phone receptionist. The AI phone receptionist can send links via text (US only) or WhatsApp, ensuring quick and efficient interactions. The technology automatically detects the caller’s language and switches immediately.

One of the major benefits of having an AI agent answering the phone for your business is that it is always available. The AI receptionist never sleeps and can handle multiple calls simultaneously, making it affordable for all businesses by saving costs while keeping the business phone always available. It delights customers by providing instant responses, ensuring an exceptional experience for every caller... Learn more about Answering.ai

Answering.ai Pricing

Subscription plans range from $199 to $199

Answering.ai Top Features

  • Advanced AI technology
  • Lifelike interactions
  • Easily customizable

Top Answering.ai Use Cases

  • Customer Service Enhancement
  • Lead Capture and Qualification
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Multi-Language Support
  • Operational Efficiency
  • Integration with Existing Systems

All Answering.ai Products

  • Ai Agent

Invicta AI

Invictoa AI is a comprehensive AI solution provider for businesses looking to integrate advanced AI technologies.

Founded in 2023

About Invicta AI

Invicta AI is a sophisticated AI platform that simplifies the creation and management of AI agents, making it easy for users to connect data sources, utilize ready-made templates, form AI teams, and automate a variety of tasks.

With Invicta AI, companies can effortlessly create marketing content that stays true to their brand, deliver AI-driven customer support, analyze documents for key insights, develop unique AI personas, and automate large-scale content creation... Learn more about Invicta AI

Invicta AI Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $297

Invicta AI Top Features

  • AI Autopilot and Customization
  • Embeddings and Widgets
  • CSV Uploads and Cloning
  • Seamless Integration
  • Advanced Analytics
  • Invicta AI Pro Subscription

Top Invicta AI Use Cases

  • AI Customer Support Rep
  • AI Back-office Operations Manager
  • AI BDR

All Invicta AI Products

  • Ai Agent

Smith AI

4.9

Smith.ai seamlessly combines artificial intelligence with human intelligence to deliver 24/7 customer engagement services.

Founded in 2015

About Smith AI

Smith AI leverages both AI and human expertise to provide round-the-clock customer engagement, utilizing live agents based in North America to enhance lead capture and conversion... Learn more about Smith AI

Smith AI Pricing

Subscription plans range from $10 to $600

Smith AI Top Features

  • Live chat agents
  • Online dashboard
  • Custom branding & colors
  • Mobile-optimized
  • Google Analytics
  • AI technology
  • Proactive chat
  • Custom placement
  • Chat transcripts
  • Custom knowledge base
  • Text notifications
  • Real-time translation
  • Chat insight & metadata

Top Smith AI Use Cases

  • Virtual Receptionist Services
  • Outbound Calling and Sales Development
  • Web Chat Services
  • Lead Intake and Qualification
  • After-Hours and Overflow Call Handling

All Smith AI Products

  • Virtual Receptionists
  • Outreach Campaigns
  • Webchat

Who Uses Smith AI

Dialzara

DialZara automates inbound phone calls with lifelike AI, answering calls 24/7, delivering instant summaries, and integrating with over 6000 applications through Zapier for powerful post-call workflows.

About Dialzara

Dialzara’s AI phone answering service for businesses ensures that no call goes unanswered, with an AI receptionist that truly understands the business. Research shows that 60% of customers prefer to call local businesses after finding them online, yet 62% of these calls go unanswered, and only 20% of callers leave a voicemail, resulting in numerous lost opportunities for businesses.

Dialzara’s voice AI enables businesses to scale their phone intake processes cost-effectively, handling varying call volumes without the need for proportional increases in staff or resources. This technology ensures operational efficiency and cost savings while providing a superior client experience. The AI receptionist offers consistent, swift, and error-free interactions, personalizing responses based on client input to enhance trust and satisfaction levels... Learn more about Dialzara

Dialzara Pricing

Subscription plans range from $29 to $199

Dialzara Top Features

  • 24/7 Call Answering
  • Lifelike AI Voices
  • Instant Notifications
  • Powerful Integrations
  • Automated Message Taking
  • Call Screening and Routing
  • Appointment Booking
  • Scalability and Efficiency

Top Dialzara Use Cases

  • 24/7 Customer Support
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Lead Qualification
  • Order Processing and Status Updates
  • Message Taking and Transcription
  • Seamless Call Routing
  • Customer Feedback Collection
  • Integration with Business Applications

All Dialzara Products

  • AI Agent

DialogFlow

4.4

DialogFlow is Google's natural language understanding tool used for building conversational interfaces such as chatbots.

Founded in October, 2017

About DialogFlow

DialogFlow, developed by Google, is designed to enhance natural language processing, making it easy to add conversational user interfaces to mobile apps, websites, devices, bots, and interactive voice response systems.

The platform is available in two versions: DialogFlow CX for complex, large-scale enterprise solutions, and DialogFlow ES for straightforward, everyday conversational applications. This allows users to choose the edition that best fits their project’s needs in terms of complexity and scale... Learn more about DialogFlow

DialogFlow Top Features

  • Generative AI agent
  • Visual Flow Builder
  • Omnichannel Implementation
  • State-based Data Models
  • End-to-End Management

Top DialogFlow Use Cases

  • Voicebots for customer service
  • Chatbots for B2C conversations

All DialogFlow Products

  • Ai Agent

Agent GPT

4.2

AgentGPT is an innovative platform that allows users to create and deploy autonomous AI agents.

About Agent GPT

AgentGPT, developed by Reworkd, is an innovative platform that allows users to create and deploy autonomous AI agents directly within their web browser. By simply naming an AI agent and setting a goal, users can watch as the agent autonomously works towards achieving that objective. This capability leverages large language models, including GPT-4, to understand complex objectives, implement strategies, and execute tasks without human intervention. This makes AgentGPT particularly adept at automating and optimizing a wide range of digital processes, from data extraction to complex research tasks​​.

The platform offers various subscription tiers, catering to different user needs and budget constraints. For instance, the free trial allows users to deploy five demo agents per day using GPT-3.5-Turbo, with limited web search capabilities and plugin integrations. For more intensive use, the PRO plan offers 30 agents per day, access to GPT-4, unlimited web search capabilities, and additional premium features like priority support and access to the latest plugins. This tier structure ensures that both individual developers and large enterprises can find suitable options to harness the power of autonomous AI for their specific requirements.. Learn more about Agent GPT

Agent GPT Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $40

Agent GPT Top Features

  • Dynamic translations for multiple languages
  • AI Model customization
  • Documentation overhaul
  • Web browsing capabilities
  • Backend migration to Python

Top Agent GPT Use Cases

  • Code Assistance
  • Research and Content Generation
  • Email and Communication
  • Marketing and Advertising
  • Budgeting and Financial Planning

All Agent GPT Products

  • Ai Agent

Who Uses Agent GPT

Arini.AI

Arini is an AI receptionist that efficiently answers phone calls and schedules appointments, alleviating the workload of receptionists and ensuring all calls are professionally managed.

Founded in 2024

About Arini.AI

Arini is an AI receptionist that handles phone calls and schedules appointments. Many dental appointments are booked over the phone by busy receptionists who often put patients on hold and miss a third of incoming calls.

The AI Receptionist for Dentists

Arini is an AI receptionist specifically designed for dentists, capable of answering every call, scheduling appointments, and driving revenue... Learn more about Arini.AI

Arini.AI Top Features

  • 24/7 Availability
  • Human-Like Conversations
  • Advanced Scheduling Capabilities
  • Multilingual Support
  • Integration with Practice Management Software
  • Cost-Effective
  • Customizable Call Handling
  • SMS Capabilities
  • HIPAA Compliant

Top Arini.AI Use Cases

  • 24/7 Call Answering
  • Appointment Scheduling and Management
  • Patient Intake and Information Gathering
  • Multilingual Communication
  • Cost Reduction for Call Management
  • Enhanced Patient Engagement
  • Integration with Existing Systems
  • Handling High Call Volumes
  • HIPAA-Compliant Data Handling

All Arini.AI Products

  • AI Agent

Agpt

Agpt is an AI platform designed for advanced general-purpose automation across various sectors.

Founded in 30-Mar-2023

About Agpt

Auto-GPT, prominently featured on its official website, is a powerful tool in artificial intelligence, specifically designed for text generation. It utilizes deep learning algorithms to analyze and understand large volumes of text, enabling it to generate coherent and contextually appropriate responses.

This autonomous operation allows Auto-GPT to produce text from initial prompts without manual coding. By learning from examples, it constantly improves its outputs, making it versatile for uses like content creation and customer service... Learn more about Agpt

Agpt Top Features

  • Enhanced Natural Language Processing (NLP)
  • Autonomy in Task Execution
  • Open-Source Development
  • Web App and GUI
  • Continuous Improvement and Community Involvement

Top Agpt Use Cases

  • Content Creatio
  • Customer Service
  • Education and Training
  • Programming Assistance
  • Interactive Entertainment

All Agpt Products

  • Ai Agent

Hyperbound

4.9

Hyperbound is a simulated AI sales roleplay platform that converts ICP descriptions into interactive AI buyers in under 2 minutes, accelerating sales team onboarding by 50%.

Founded in 2023

About Hyperbound

Hyperbound is a simulated AI sales roleplay platform that transforms ICP descriptions into interactive AI buyers in under 2 minutes. It accelerates sales team onboarding by 50% and enhances conversions on cold, warm, and discovery calls... Learn more about Hyperbound

Hyperbound Top Features

  • Realistic Buyer Personas
  • Comprehensive Role-Playing Scenarios
  • Dynamic Feedback and Coaching
  • Customization
  • Analytics and Reporting
  • Scenario Builder
  • Scalability
  • Onboarding Acceleration

Top Hyperbound Use Cases

  • Sales Training and Upskilling
  • Onboarding New Sales Reps
  • Cold Calling Practice
  • Discovery Call Training
  • Handling Objections
  • Sales Coaching and Feedback
  • Performance Analytics
  • Custom Scenario Creation

All Hyperbound Products

  • Ai Agent

