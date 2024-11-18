ElevenLabs Pricing: A Complete Guide

ElevenLabs is a popular text-to-speech (TTS) service offering high-quality, natural-sounding audio. Its pricing structure is credit-based, providing options for users ranging from individual creators to large enterprises. While ElevenLabs has its strengths, Play.ht emerges as an alternative that addresses several limitations and provides a simpler pricing model with advanced capabilities.
This article provides a detailed overview of ElevenLabs’ pricing and features, explores its challenges, and highlights how Play.ht serves as a better choice for users looking for flexibility, affordability, and top-notch voice technology.
ElevenLabs provides a variety of plans based on monthly credit usage, catering to diverse needs. Credits represent the processing capacity, with 1,000 credits equivalent to about one minute of TTS output.
|Plan
|Monthly Cost
|Credit Limit
|Key Features
|Free
|$0
|10,000 credits/month
|Offers basic TTS for 10 minutes of audio, multilingual support, and simple voice cloning.
|Starter
|$5
|30,000 credits/month
|Adds commercial use rights, basic dubbing tools, and voice cloning capabilities.
|Creator
|$22 (First month 50% off)
|100,000 credits/month
|Includes professional cloning, multi-speaker support, and higher-quality audio (192 kbps).
|Pro
|$99
|500,000 credits/month
|Offers advanced API integration, analytics, and high-volume capabilities for content creators.
|Scale
|$330
|2 million credits/month
|Designed for startups handling large-scale TTS projects with significant credit allowances.
|Business
|$1,320
|11 million credits/month
|Provides Turbo TTS, SLA-backed performance, and enterprise-level customer support.
ElevenLabs is known for its lifelike voices that are clear and suitable for professional-grade applications such as narrations, voiceovers, and e-learning.
Starting with the Starter plan, ElevenLabs allows users to clone voices with minimal input, making it possible to create personalized and branded audio outputs.
The platform offers TTS capabilities in 32 languages, enabling businesses to create localized content for global markets.
This feature facilitates audio synchronization for translations, allowing precise control over timing in dubbed videos and multilingual projects.
The Business plan supports advanced use cases with Turbo TTS for faster performance, SLA-backed reliability, and custom support for large organizations.
ElevenLabs uses a credit system, where exceeding your monthly allowance requires purchasing additional credits. This approach can make budgeting unpredictable for users with fluctuating workloads.
The Free plan caps usage at 10,000 credits, providing only about 10 minutes of audio per month. This restricts the plan’s utility for small projects or extensive testing.
Features such as multi-speaker projects, high-quality audio, and professional voice cloning are only available in Creator and higher plans, making them inaccessible for users on smaller budgets.
The Business plan, priced at $1,320 per month for 11 million credits, may not accommodate the needs of enterprises producing large-scale content. Additional credits add to overall costs, making scaling expensive.
While ElevenLabs provides Turbo TTS in higher tiers, latency can be an issue for real-time applications such as chatbots or interactive assistants, especially in lower plans.
Play.ht provides a simpler pricing model with flat-rate plans, superior voice quality, and innovative technology such as the PlayDialog model. It caters to a broad range of users, from individual creators to large enterprises, offering more transparency and affordability compared to ElevenLabs.
|Plan
|Monthly Cost
|Character Limit
|Key Features
|Free
|$0
|12,500 characters/month
|Includes voice cloning, multilingual support, commercial rights, and API access.
|Creator
|$31.20
|3 million characters/year
|Offers high-fidelity audio, 10 clones, and scalability for creators.
|Unlimited
|$29 (Limited-Time Offer)
|Unlimited characters/year
|Provides unrestricted usage, unlimited cloning, and seamless API integration.
|Enterprise
|Custom Pricing
|Custom usage limits
|Includes team collaboration tools, advanced security, and support for large-scale deployments.
Play.ht voices sound more natural, expressive, and conversational. This makes them ideal for applications where tone and fluidity are critical, such as chatbots, audiobooks, and narrations.
Play.ht uses flat-rate pricing, eliminating the complications of credit-based systems. The Unlimited plan is particularly beneficial for businesses producing large volumes of audio without worrying about extra costs.
The PlayDialog model enhances TTS by adding adaptive prosody, emotional variability, and pacing adjustments. This creates human-like, context-aware speech ideal for:
With 12,500 characters per month, Play.ht’s Free plan provides more opportunities for testing and small-scale projects compared to ElevenLabs’ 10,000-credit limit.
Play.ht offers low-latency API responses, making it suitable for real-time applications without requiring high-tier subscriptions.
Voice cloning is included in all Play.ht plans, even the Free tier, ensuring smaller users can access this valuable feature without upgrading to premium tiers.
|Feature
|ElevenLabs
|Play.ht
|Voice Quality
|High-quality but static.
|More conversational and dynamic.
|Pricing Model
|Credit-based with scaling.
|Flat-rate and predictable.
|Free Plan
|10,000 credits/month.
|12,500 characters/month.
|Voice Cloning
|Available in Starter plan.
|Included in all plans.
|Latency for Real-Time Use
|Requires Turbo TTS.
|Low latency in all plans.
|Multilingual Support
|32 languages.
|Broader global library.
Play.ht’s Unlimited plan is perfect for creators producing large-scale content, such as podcasts, audiobooks, and e-learning modules, without worrying about character limits.
With adaptive tone and emotional variability, the PlayDialog model is ideal for dynamic customer interactions and chatbots that need to respond naturally.
Play.ht’s multilingual support allows businesses to create culturally appropriate and engaging localized content for global audiences.
Voice cloning in every plan makes Play.ht a great choice for businesses seeking to create personalized, branded voices for marketing and customer engagement.
ElevenLabs offers a reliable text-to-speech service with strong features like voice cloning, dubbing, and multilingual support. However, its credit-based pricing and limitations on lower plans make it less accessible for users with high-volume or budget-sensitive needs.
Play.ht provides a more versatile and cost-effective alternative. Its flat-rate plans, natural voice quality, and innovative PlayDialog model make it an excellent choice for creators, businesses, and enterprises seeking scalable TTS solutions.
Explore Play.ht today to discover a better way to create audio content.
|Company Name
|Votes
|Win Percentage
|PlayHT
|326 (406)
|80.30%
|ElevenLabs
|63 (128)
|49.22%
|Listnr AI
|44 (121)
|36.36%
|Uberduck
|57 (113)
|50.44%
|TTSMaker
|43 (111)
|38.74%
|Speechgen
|14 (111)
|12.61%
|Narakeet
|42 (108)
|38.89%
|Speechify
|39 (95)
|41.05%
|Resemble AI
|47 (95)
|49.47%
|Typecast
|29 (88)
|32.95%
|Murf AI
|6 (20)
|30.00%
|NaturalReader
|5 (19)
|26.32%
|WellSaid Labs
|5 (14)
|35.71%
|Wavel AI
|1 (13)
|7.69%