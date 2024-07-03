Play AI is the best alternative to EchoWin. Try Play AI for free today
Echowin is an all-in-one AI call answering and workflow automation platform designed to help businesses of all sizes automate their incoming phone calls, enhancing efficiency and customer satisfaction.
|Founded
|2022
|CEO
|Kaushal Subedi
|Price
|Ranges from $29 to $499
Play AI is the leader in AI Agents. Automate your business with AI Agents that can even take actions.
Founded in 2016
Play AI is one of the best AI Agent platforms in the market. Play AI was recently launched and sits on top of the years of industry leadership from Play HT. Play, as it is now being branded as, pioneered conversational AI.
AI Agents was naturally the next step in its progression to lead the new era of AI agents. The Play mission is to democratize the creation of engaging conversational AI and voice experiences, ensuring that every business, developer, and hobbyist can easily access and utilize these advanced tools... Learn more about Play AI
Subscription plans range from $0 to $99
Yellow AI is a conversational AI platform that automates customer engagement and support for businesses.
Founded in 2016
Yellow.ai, originally known as Yellow Messenger, is a global enterprise headquartered in San Mateo, California, focusing on automating customer service. Founded in 2016, the company provides an AI platform designed to enhance customer support across chat and voice channels. This technology allows businesses to offer round-the-clock support, improving customer interactions without constant human oversight.
The platform integrates effortlessly with existing business infrastructure and is compatible across various communication channels, including social media, messaging apps, and company websites. Yellow.ai utilizes advanced natural language processing and machine learning to accurately understand and respond to customer queries. This not only streamlines the handling of large volumes of interactions but also tailors the customer experience to individual needs, increasing satisfaction and loyalty... Learn more about Yellow AI
Phonely.ai creates lifelike AI receptionists to enhance customer support, increase patient appointments, and eliminate hold times.
Founded in 2023
Phonely’s mission is to build technology that enhances customer support, enables doctors to see more patients, and ensures that no one is ever put on hold again. They achieve this by developing lifelike AI receptionists that can answer phones, schedule appointments, and provide world-class support to your customers.
Phonely provides comprehensive call management solutions, ensuring businesses never miss a call and eliminate lost revenue. As an AI receptionist, Phonely answers phones like a human, without ever forgetting information, having a bad day, or needing sleep... Learn more about Phonely.AI
Subscription plans range from $0 to $499
VOICEplug.ai empower businesses to lead in Voice Commerce with custom Voice AI solutions, allowing customers to use natural voice as the preferred interface.
Founded in 2020
VOICEplug. ai empower businesses to lead in Voice Commerce by providing custom Voice AI solutions, enabling their customers to use natural voice as the preferred interface... Learn more about Voiceplug.ai
Ringly.io combines AI calling technology with advanced analytics, offering businesses a comprehensive solution to enhance their customer service operations.
Founded in 2013
Ringly.io is a cutting-edge platform that integrates AI calling technology with advanced analytics, providing businesses with a comprehensive customer service solution. It offers a wide range of features and capabilities designed to enhance customer service operations and improve overall efficiency... Learn more about Ringly.IO
Subscription plans range from $0 to $997
Perplexity AI is an AI research platform that provides in-depth analysis and insights on various topics.
Founded in 2022, August
Perplexity AI is a research tool and conversational search engine powered by AI-chatbot technology, launched in 2022. It responds to queries using natural language predictive text, drawing data from web sources and incorporating citations directly into its responses. This approach not only provides users with immediate answers but also allows them to verify the information seamlessly.
The platform operates on a freemium model. The free version uses the Perplexity model, which combines OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 with a proprietary large language model (LLM) that includes advanced natural language processing (NLP) capabilities. For those needing more robust features, Perplexity Pro offers access to superior models such as GPT-4, Claude 3, Mistral Large, Llama 3, and an experimental Perplexity Model, designed for more complex inquiries... Learn more about Perplexity AI
VoiceNation offers 24/7 live answering, emergency dispatching, and after-hours responses among other features, ensuring seamless communication for businesses.
Founded in 2002
VoiceNation stands out as a premier provider of virtual receptionist services, delivering 24/7 live answering, emergency dispatching, after-hours support, and more... Learn more about VoiceNation
Subscription plans range from $0 to $925
The company provides voice AI agents for businesses and startups, generative AI for enterprises, debt collection AI agents, and government AI agents for municipalities.
Founded in 2016
The company offers a suite of services including voice AI agents for small to mid-sized businesses and startups, generative AI and customized solutions for enterprises, debt collection AI agents for debt collectors, and government AI agents for municipalities... Learn more about EVE.calls
Part of the FirstMeridian Group, backed by world-renowned investors, we aim to build a premier HR platform offering comprehensive end-to-end human resources solutions that transform people processes.
Founded in 1972
As part of the FirstMeridian Group, established by world-renowned investors, their mission is to create a premier HR platform that offers comprehensive human resources solutions and transforms people processes... Learn more about CBSI Holdings
Air AI (www.air.ai) is a self-learning conversational AI robot that functions as both a sales representative and customer service assistant.
Founded in 2019
Air.ai is revolutionizing customer service and sales with its cutting-edge AI technology, designed to handle complex, human-like phone interactions seamlessly. Touted as the world’s first AI capable of engaging in prolonged phone conversations that mimic real human interactions, Air.ai offers businesses the power to scale their operations instantly with access to 100,000 sales and customer service representatives at the tap of a button. These AI agents possess infinite memory and perfect recall, enabling them to provide consistent, accurate, and personalized service round-the-clock, every day of the year. With the ability to autonomously perform tasks across over 5,000 different applications, Air.ai eliminates the need for traditional training, management, or motivation of human agents, thereby reducing overhead costs and enhancing operational efficiency.
The implications of Air.ai’s technology extend beyond just manpower augmentation; it fundamentally transforms how businesses interact with their customers. By handling phone calls that can last anywhere from 10 to 40 minutes, the AI agents ensure that customer queries are not just answered but are dealt with in a manner that rivals, or even surpasses, human capability. This level of interaction, coupled with the AI’s ability to take autonomous actions, offers a seamless integration into existing business processes, ensuring that every customer interaction is optimized for satisfaction and efficiency. For businesses, this means not only improved customer service outcomes but also significant enhancements in scalability and operational agility... Learn more about Air.AI
IsOn24 is a 24/7 AI-driven virtual assistant that handles appointments, customer inquiries, and call queues, integrating seamlessly with calendars and CRMs.
Founded in 2014
IsOn24 handles setting appointments, checking availability, and answering any questions about your products or services, just like a live person, 24/7. Customers can speak their questions, and IsOn24 responds immediately, also providing texted online links. This instant interaction delights customers and frees up time for businesses to grow. Users can choose from various computer voices or record their own.
IsOn24 automatically books client meetings, home service visits, and restaurant reservations, filling your calendar from phone calls, websites, and even text messages. Special hours, rules, and custom fields can be quickly added to match specific processes. It easily negotiates alternate times and answers questions via text messages, connecting seamlessly with your favorite calendar and CRM... Learn more about IsOn24
