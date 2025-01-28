DeepSeek VS ChatGPT DeepSeek VS ChatGPT. Spoiler, ChatGPT is better from a consumer standpoint. API is a closer race.

in TTS

January 28, 2025 7 min read
DeepSeek VS ChatGPT

Table of Contents

DeepSeek and ChatGPT have emerged as prominent players in the AI chatbot arena, each offering unique features and pricing structures. You might already have an OpenAI account but are curious about DeepSeek. Let’s delve into a detailed comparison to help you understand their distinctions and make an informed choice when choosing DeepSeek vs ChatGPT.

First Impressions

When you login to DeepSeek, it looks eerily like ChatGPT. Granted, how many ways could you design a prompt box with a sidebar for other options. But, here’s what DeepSeek and ChatGPT look like as of January 2025.

ChatGPT UI
ChatGPT. The OG.
DeepSeek

Early Noticeable Differences

Granted, DeepSeek is relatively new, but the initial features it lacks – from a consumer standpoint, are custom chat bots and videos generators. ChatGPT allows you to create custom GPTs to suit your needs.

Prompt Experience

I asked ChatGPT this: Can I create custom chatbots in ChatGPT?

It spat out a resounding “Yes!’ With an exclamation, for even more resoundingness. Then it gave me a quick overview of what it is and how to get started. Then it closed out with this:

Would you like guidance on any specific aspect, like setting it up in WordPress, connecting it to a database, or building the chatbot UI?

I asked DeepSeek the same thing: Can I create custom chatbots in DeekSeek?

It took a while, then spat out an exclusive invite to consult its documentation. I feel special.

Greetings! I'm DeepSeek-V3, an artificial intelligence assistant created by DeepSeek. For comprehensive details about our models and products, we invite you to consult our official documentation.

I jest, and sure, it’s relatively new but from a consumer standpoint, nobody cares about the underlying tech. People just want to do their job and right now DeepSeek lacks a lot.

API Pricing. Yikes, for now.

Input Token
(per million)		Output Token
(per million)		Base URLModels
DeepSeek$0.14$2.20https://api.deepseek.comdeepseek-chat, deepseek-reasoner
ChatGPT$0.03$0.06https://api.openai.comgpt-4, gpt-3.5-turbo

From a Developer and Enterprise Standpoint

Now this is where DeepSeek is probably closer to ChatGPT as of now. DeepSeek seemed to have focused more on this segment anyway. They do have extensive documentation and the pricing is where it gets even more attractive.

Here are some more differences from a dev/enterprise perspective.

Origin and Development

  • DeepSeek: Developed by a Chinese startup, DeepSeek has quickly risen to prominence, surpassing ChatGPT as the top app on the US App Store. Its R1 model rivals OpenAI’s o1 model but is available without subscription fees. Notably, DeepSeek was trained using less powerful AI chips, showcasing significant engineering innovation.
  • ChatGPT: Created by OpenAI, ChatGPT has been a frontrunner in the AI chatbot market. It offers both free and subscription-based access, with advanced features available to paying users. OpenAI has invested heavily in developing ChatGPT, utilizing powerful AI chips and extensive computational resources.

Accessibility and Platforms

  • DeepSeek: Users can access DeepSeek via smartphone apps (available on Android and iOS), desktop websites, or through third-party services. Account creation is required to utilize all features.
  • ChatGPT: Accessible through web browsers and dedicated apps, ChatGPT provides a user-friendly interface. Both free and premium versions are available, with the latter offering enhanced capabilities.

Core Features

  • Reasoning and Logic:
    • DeepSeek: Excels in handling reasoning and logic problems, often providing detailed and comprehensive responses. For instance, when tasked with complex prompts, DeepSeek R1 offers in-depth analyses and conclusions.
    • ChatGPT: Also proficient in reasoning tasks, ChatGPT delivers coherent and contextually relevant answers. Its performance is comparable to DeepSeek in many scenarios.
  • Web Search Integration:
    • DeepSeek: Offers a web search feature to gather links and inform its answers. However, during high traffic periods, this feature may experience limitations.
    • ChatGPT: Integrates web search capabilities, providing up-to-date information and sourcing content from partnered publishers.
  • Memory Function:
    • DeepSeek: Currently lacks a memory function, meaning it doesn’t recall details from past conversations.
    • ChatGPT: Features a memory function that remembers details from previous interactions, enhancing user experience by reducing repetition.
  • Voice Interaction:
    • DeepSeek: Does not support advanced voice interactions at this time.
    • ChatGPT: Offers an Advanced Voice Mode, allowing users to have voice conversations with the chatbot.

Development and Training Costs

  • DeepSeek: Developed with a budget of approximately $5.5 million, utilizing fewer resources and less powerful AI chips.
  • ChatGPT: OpenAI invested over $100 million in developing GPT-4, employing extensive computational resources and advanced AI chips.

API Pricing

  • DeepSeek: Offers API access at a rate of $0.48 per million tokens, making it a cost-effective choice for developers.
  • ChatGPT: API pricing ranges from $3 to $15 per million tokens, depending on the specific model and usage.

Performance and Efficiency

  • DeepSeek: Despite its lower development costs, DeepSeek’s R1 model performs comparably to OpenAI’s o1 model in tasks such as mathematics, coding, and natural language reasoning. Its efficient training methods have garnered attention for potentially challenging the global dominance of American AI models.
  • ChatGPT: Known for its robustness and reliability, ChatGPT handles a wide range of tasks effectively. Its extensive training and resource investment contribute to its high performance.

Content Moderation and Censorship

  • DeepSeek: Subject to strict censorship on contentious issues, particularly those sensitive in China. For example, when asked about topics like the status of Taiwan, DeepSeek may avoid the subject or provide government-aligned responses.
  • ChatGPT: Operates under OpenAI’s content moderation policies, aiming to provide balanced and unbiased information. However, it may still exhibit biases based on its training data.

Data Privacy and Storage

  • DeepSeek: Stores user data on servers located in the People’s Republic of China. Users should be cautious about sharing personal or sensitive information due to potential privacy concerns. (WIRED)
  • ChatGPT: Stores data on servers compliant with international data protection regulations. OpenAI has implemented measures to safeguard user privacy, though users are still advised to avoid sharing sensitive information.

Open-Source Availability

  • DeepSeek: Embraces an open-source approach, allowing developers to access and modify its models. This fosters innovation and customization within the developer community.
  • ChatGPT: Operates on a proprietary model, with limited open-source access. Developers can utilize its API but have less flexibility in modifying the underlying model.

Side-by-Side Comparison of DeepSeek vs ChatGPT

FeatureDeepSeekChatGPT
Development Cost~$5.5M, uses fewer resources and less powerful AI chipsOver $100M, uses advanced AI chips and resources
AccessibilitySmartphone apps, desktop websites, account requiredWeb browser, apps, free and premium versions
Reasoning PerformanceExcels in logic and reasoning tasksStrong performance, comparable to DeepSeek
Memory FunctionNo memory functionalityRemembers details from past interactions
Web SearchIncludes web search but limited during high trafficOffers web integration with partnered publishers
Voice InteractionNot supportedSupports Advanced Voice Mode for conversations
API Pricing$0.48 per million tokens$3–$15 per million tokens, depending on model
Subscription FeeFreeFree version; premium features require payment
StrengthsCost-effective, high reasoning accuracyRich features, versatile use cases

DeepSeek shines in affordability and performance on logical tasks, while ChatGPT is better suited for users seeking premium features and advanced interaction options.

Is DeepSeek or ChatGPT better?

It depends on your needs. DeepSeek is excellent for reasoning tasks, offers free access, and is cost-effective for developers, while ChatGPT provides advanced features like memory and voice interactions, making it versatile. If you’re looking for affordability, DeepSeek may be better, but for feature-rich experiences, ChatGPT stands out.

Is there a better AI than ChatGPT?

There isn’t a definitive “better” AI—it depends on specific use cases. Some AIs, like DeepSeek, excel in affordability and performance on logical tasks, while others, like ChatGPT, offer richer features. Different AI tools shine in different domains.

What’s so special about DeepSeek?

DeepSeek is special for its affordability, high reasoning accuracy, and innovative training with limited resources. Its performance rivals more resource-intensive models, making it accessible to a wider audience.

Is DeepSeek free?

Yes, DeepSeek offers free access without subscription fees, unlike ChatGPT, which has a free version but charges for premium features. This makes DeepSeek highly appealing for cost-conscious users.

