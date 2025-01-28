DeepSeek and ChatGPT have emerged as prominent players in the AI chatbot arena, each offering unique features and pricing structures. You might already have an OpenAI account but are curious about DeepSeek. Let’s delve into a detailed comparison to help you understand their distinctions and make an informed choice when choosing DeepSeek vs ChatGPT.
When you login to DeepSeek, it looks eerily like ChatGPT. Granted, how many ways could you design a prompt box with a sidebar for other options. But, here’s what DeepSeek and ChatGPT look like as of January 2025.
Granted, DeepSeek is relatively new, but the initial features it lacks – from a consumer standpoint, are custom chat bots and videos generators. ChatGPT allows you to create custom GPTs to suit your needs.
I asked ChatGPT this:
Can I create custom chatbots in ChatGPT?
It spat out a resounding “Yes!’ With an exclamation, for even more resoundingness. Then it gave me a quick overview of what it is and how to get started. Then it closed out with this:
Would you like guidance on any specific aspect, like setting it up in WordPress, connecting it to a database, or building the chatbot UI?
I asked DeepSeek the same thing:
Can I create custom chatbots in DeekSeek?
It took a while, then spat out an exclusive invite to consult its documentation. I feel special.
Greetings! I'm DeepSeek-V3, an artificial intelligence assistant created by DeepSeek. For comprehensive details about our models and products, we invite you to consult our official documentation.
I jest, and sure, it’s relatively new but from a consumer standpoint, nobody cares about the underlying tech. People just want to do their job and right now DeepSeek lacks a lot.
API Pricing. Yikes, for now.
|Input Token
(per million)
|Output Token
(per million)
|Base URL
|Models
|DeepSeek
|$0.14
|$2.20
|https://api.deepseek.com
|deepseek-chat, deepseek-reasoner
|ChatGPT
|$0.03
|$0.06
|https://api.openai.com
|gpt-4, gpt-3.5-turbo
Now this is where DeepSeek is probably closer to ChatGPT as of now. DeepSeek seemed to have focused more on this segment anyway. They do have extensive documentation and the pricing is where it gets even more attractive.
Here are some more differences from a dev/enterprise perspective.
|Feature
|DeepSeek
|ChatGPT
|Development Cost
|~$5.5M, uses fewer resources and less powerful AI chips
|Over $100M, uses advanced AI chips and resources
|Accessibility
|Smartphone apps, desktop websites, account required
|Web browser, apps, free and premium versions
|Reasoning Performance
|Excels in logic and reasoning tasks
|Strong performance, comparable to DeepSeek
|Memory Function
|No memory functionality
|Remembers details from past interactions
|Web Search
|Includes web search but limited during high traffic
|Offers web integration with partnered publishers
|Voice Interaction
|Not supported
|Supports Advanced Voice Mode for conversations
|API Pricing
|$0.48 per million tokens
|$3–$15 per million tokens, depending on model
|Subscription Fee
|Free
|Free version; premium features require payment
|Strengths
|Cost-effective, high reasoning accuracy
|Rich features, versatile use cases
DeepSeek shines in affordability and performance on logical tasks, while ChatGPT is better suited for users seeking premium features and advanced interaction options.
It depends on your needs. DeepSeek is excellent for reasoning tasks, offers free access, and is cost-effective for developers, while ChatGPT provides advanced features like memory and voice interactions, making it versatile. If you’re looking for affordability, DeepSeek may be better, but for feature-rich experiences, ChatGPT stands out.
There isn’t a definitive “better” AI—it depends on specific use cases. Some AIs, like DeepSeek, excel in affordability and performance on logical tasks, while others, like ChatGPT, offer richer features. Different AI tools shine in different domains.
DeepSeek is special for its affordability, high reasoning accuracy, and innovative training with limited resources. Its performance rivals more resource-intensive models, making it accessible to a wider audience.
Yes, DeepSeek offers free access without subscription fees, unlike ChatGPT, which has a free version but charges for premium features. This makes DeepSeek highly appealing for cost-conscious users.
