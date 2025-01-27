DeepSeek Coder: Get Started. Everything to know about DeepSeek Coder and how to get started, today!

in API

January 27, 2025 3 min read
DeepSeek Coder: Get Started.

Low latency, highest quality text to speech API

clone voiceClone your voice
Free API Playground

Table of Contents

What is DeepSeek Coder?

DeepSeek Coder is an open-source code language model developed by DeepSeek AI, designed to assist developers by generating code snippets, offering code completions, and providing solutions across various programming languages.

Trained on a vast dataset comprising 87% code and 13% natural language in both English and Chinese, it aims to enhance coding efficiency and support multilingual development.

Key Features of DeepSeek Coder

  • Diverse Model Sizes: DeepSeek Coder is available in multiple configurations, including models with 1.3 billion, 5.7 billion, 6.7 billion, and 33 billion parameters. This range allows developers to select a model that best fits their computational resources and project requirements.
  • Extended Context Window: With a context window of up to 16,000 tokens, DeepSeek Coder supports project-level code completion and infilling, enabling it to handle larger codebases and provide more comprehensive assistance.
  • Multilingual Support: The model is trained on code and natural language data in both English and Chinese, making it versatile for developers working in these languages.

Who Can Benefit from DeepSeek Coder?

DeepSeek Coder is designed for a wide range of users:

  • Professional Developers: It assists in generating code snippets, completing code, and providing solutions across various programming languages, thereby enhancing productivity.
  • Educators and Students: The model serves as a valuable learning tool, offering explanations and examples that aid in understanding complex coding concepts.
  • Researchers: With its open-source nature, DeepSeek Coder provides a foundation for further exploration in code generation and language modeling.

Use Cases for DeepSeek Coder

  • Code Generation: Developers can input prompts to generate code snippets in languages such as Python, JavaScript, and more.
  • Code Completion: The model can predict and complete code segments, reducing the time spent on writing repetitive code.
  • Code Explanation: It offers explanations for existing code, aiding in code reviews and learning.

Getting Started with DeepSeek Coder: A Sample Project

Imagine you’re developing a Python application and need to implement a quicksort algorithm. DeepSeek Coder can assist you in generating this function efficiently.

Access the Model:

    You can access DeepSeek Coder through platforms like Hugging Face.

    Set Up the Environment:

      Install the necessary dependencies:

      bash pip install transformers torch

      Load the Model:

        Use the following Python code to load the model and tokenizer:

        from transformers import AutoTokenizer, AutoModelForCausalLM import torch tokenizer = AutoTokenizer.from_pretrained("deepseek-ai/deepseek-coder-6.7b-base", trust_remote_code=True) model = AutoModelForCausalLM.from_pretrained("deepseek-ai/deepseek-coder-6.7b-base", trust_remote_code=True, torch_dtype=torch.bfloat16).cuda()

        Generate the Quicksort Function:

          Define your input prompt and generate the code:

          input_text = "# Write a quicksort algorithm in Python" inputs = tokenizer(input_text, return_tensors="pt").to(model.device) outputs = model.generate(**inputs, max_length=128) generated_code = tokenizer.decode(outputs[0], skip_special_tokens=True) print(generated_code)

          The model will output a Python implementation of the quicksort algorithm based on your prompt.

          DeepSeek Coder stands as a powerful tool for developers, educators, and researchers, offering advanced code generation capabilities across multiple programming languages. Its open-source nature and diverse model configurations make it a versatile asset in various coding and educational scenarios.

          Recent Posts

          Listen & Rate TTS Voices

          See Leaderboard

          Top AI Apps

          Alternatives

          Similar articles

          DeepSeek-V3, R1, Coder: What’s the Differences?
          API

          DeepSeek-V3, R1, Coder: What’s the Differences?

          January 27, 2025 4 min read
          DeepSeek R1
          API

          DeepSeek R1

          January 27, 2025 3 min read
          DeepSeek Pricing
          API

          DeepSeek Pricing

          January 5, 2025 4 min read
          Best AI Audio Cleanup APIs
          API

          Best AI Audio Cleanup APIs

          January 2, 2025 4 min read
          DeepSeek vs Claude vs Llama vs ChatGPT
          API

          DeepSeek vs Claude vs Llama vs ChatGPT

          December 30, 2024 4 min read
          Free Text to Speech API: High-Quality, AI-Powered Speech Synthesis
          API

          Free Text to Speech API: High-Quality, AI-Powered Speech Synthesis

          October 6, 2024 5 min read
          Google Text to Speech API: A Step-by-Step Tutorial with Examples
          API

          Google Text to Speech API: A Step-by-Step Tutorial with Examples

          October 6, 2024 6 min read
          How to Decrease Latency in Text to Speech APIs
          API

          How to Decrease Latency in Text to Speech APIs

          October 5, 2024 8 min read
          Best Open Source Text-to-Speech API Free and yet, High-Quality
          API

          Best Open Source Text-to-Speech API Free and yet, High-Quality

          October 4, 2024 6 min read
          Best Text to Speech SDKs for High-Quality Voice Generation
          API

          Best Text to Speech SDKs for High-Quality Voice Generation

          October 3, 2024 9 min read
          Best Free Text-to-Speech APIs to Test
          API

          Best Free Text-to-Speech APIs to Test

          October 3, 2024 9 min read
          Deepgram Text-to-Speech SDK: A Complete Guide
          API

          Deepgram Text-to-Speech SDK: A Complete Guide

          October 2, 2024 5 min read
          Best Text to Speech JavaScript APIs
          API

          Best Text to Speech JavaScript APIs

          October 2, 2024 9 min read
          Websockets vs REST API vs API: Choosing the Right Communication Protocol for Your Web Application
          API

          Websockets vs REST API vs API: Choosing the Right Communication Protocol for Your Web Application

          October 1, 2024 7 min read
          Best TTS API: Top Choices and Must-Have Features for High-Quality Audio
          API

          Best TTS API: Top Choices and Must-Have Features for High-Quality Audio

          October 1, 2024 8 min read
          Google Text to Speech Latency: Benchmarks, Comparisons, and Testing
          API

          Google Text to Speech Latency: Benchmarks, Comparisons, and Testing

          October 1, 2024 5 min read

          Try the Best Text to Speech API for Free

          Start Creating