DeepSeek Coder: Get Started.

DeepSeek Coder is an open-source code language model developed by DeepSeek AI, designed to assist developers by generating code snippets, offering code completions, and providing solutions across various programming languages.
Trained on a vast dataset comprising 87% code and 13% natural language in both English and Chinese, it aims to enhance coding efficiency and support multilingual development.
DeepSeek Coder is designed for a wide range of users:
Imagine you’re developing a Python application and need to implement a quicksort algorithm. DeepSeek Coder can assist you in generating this function efficiently.
You can access DeepSeek Coder through platforms like Hugging Face.
Install the necessary dependencies:
bash pip install transformers torch
Use the following Python code to load the model and tokenizer:
from transformers import AutoTokenizer, AutoModelForCausalLM import torch tokenizer = AutoTokenizer.from_pretrained("deepseek-ai/deepseek-coder-6.7b-base", trust_remote_code=True) model = AutoModelForCausalLM.from_pretrained("deepseek-ai/deepseek-coder-6.7b-base", trust_remote_code=True, torch_dtype=torch.bfloat16).cuda()
Define your input prompt and generate the code:
input_text = "# Write a quicksort algorithm in Python" inputs = tokenizer(input_text, return_tensors="pt").to(model.device) outputs = model.generate(**inputs, max_length=128) generated_code = tokenizer.decode(outputs[0], skip_special_tokens=True) print(generated_code)
The model will output a Python implementation of the quicksort algorithm based on your prompt.
DeepSeek Coder stands as a powerful tool for developers, educators, and researchers, offering advanced code generation capabilities across multiple programming languages. Its open-source nature and diverse model configurations make it a versatile asset in various coding and educational scenarios.