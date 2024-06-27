Play AI is the best alternative to CBSI Holdings. Try Play AI for free today
As part of the FirstMeridian Group, established by world-renowned investors, their mission is to create a premier HR platform that offers comprehensive human resources solutions and transforms people processes.
|Founded
|1972
|CEO
|Lou Suter
Founded in 2016
Subscription plans range from $0 to $99
Ruby offers human-driven virtual receptionist and live chat services, providing small businesses across the US with the tools to excel in every interaction. Maximize your customer engagement opportunities with Ruby's trusted support solutions.
Founded in 2003
Every interaction presents an opportunity to excel. Seize these moments with Ruby’s human-centric virtual receptionist and live chat services, trusted by small businesses across the US... Learn more about Ruby
Subscription plans range from $1 to $680
Posh provides premium live answering services for businesses. Our 24/7 live virtual receptionist service, paired with a powerful app, helps you save time and money by efficiently managing your calls around the clock.
Founded in 2020
Posh provides premium live answering services for businesses. Their 24/7 live virtual receptionist service, combined with their powerful app, helps you save both time and money... Learn more about Posh
Subscription plans range from $64 to $924
Perplexity AI is an AI research platform that provides in-depth analysis and insights on various topics.
Founded in 2022, August
Perplexity AI is a research tool and conversational search engine powered by AI-chatbot technology, launched in 2022. It responds to queries using natural language predictive text, drawing data from web sources and incorporating citations directly into its responses. This approach not only provides users with immediate answers but also allows them to verify the information seamlessly.
The platform operates on a freemium model. The free version uses the Perplexity model, which combines OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 with a proprietary large language model (LLM) that includes advanced natural language processing (NLP) capabilities. For those needing more robust features, Perplexity Pro offers access to superior models such as GPT-4, Claude 3, Mistral Large, Llama 3, and an experimental Perplexity Model, designed for more complex inquiries... Learn more about Perplexity AI
Our app provides dedicated customer experience specialists who are well-trained to handle all your phone calls and website chats from their distraction-free home offices, ensuring professional and efficient service.
Founded in 2002
Our courteous and highly-trained customer experience specialists will manage all your phone calls and website chats from their distraction-free home offices... Learn more about AnswerConnect
Vocode is a development platform for building and deploying voice and conversational AI applications.
Founded in 2023
Vocode provides a comprehensive set of tools and frameworks that enable developers to build various voice-based applications using large language models (LLMs). With Vocode, you can create systems where LLMs manage phone calls, function as personal assistants, or participate in Zoom meetings.
Additionally, the platform allows for the development of voice-activated systems for smart homes, interactive customer support bots, and real-time language translation services. Vocode’s user-friendly interface simplifies the process of integrating and scaling these voice solutions to meet specific needs... Learn more about Vocode
Subscription plans range from $0 to $25
VoiceNation is a leading virtual receptionist service provider, offering 24/7 live answering, emergency dispatching, and after-hours responses among other features, ensuring seamless communication for businesses.
Founded in 2002
VoiceNation stands out as a premier provider of virtual receptionist services, delivering 24/7 live answering, emergency dispatching, after-hours support, and more... Learn more about VoiceNation
Subscription plans range from $0 to $925
Micro GPT is a lightweight version of GPT tailored for resource-constrained environments and specific applications.
Micro GPT is a versatile AI agent built on the advanced GPT 3.5 Turbo and GPT 4 architectures. It’s designed to handle a variety of everyday tasks by understanding and generating natural language, trained on extensive datasets for optimal performance. This makes Micro GPT an excellent tool for automating routine but essential tasks, thus boosting productivity and efficiency in daily operations.
One of the standout features of Micro GPT is its capability to manage time-consuming tasks like scheduling appointments, sorting emails, and creating reports. For example, it can draft an email from just a few keywords or set up a week’s worth of meetings in mere minutes. It can also pull together information from various documents to create concise summaries, speeding up data consumption and accessibility... Learn more about Micro GPT
E42 is an AI-driven enterprise automation platform that streamlines workflows and enhances productivity.
Founded in 2012
E42 is a leading global platform that harnesses AI and NLP technologies, enabling users to create no-code AI co-workers. These AI co-workers are designed to automate complex tasks across various business functions such as customer support, HR, and data management, improving efficiency and streamlining operations.
The platform’s intuitive no-code interface allows anyone within an organization to easily build and deploy AI co-workers, regardless of their technical background. Thanks to its advanced natural language processing capabilities, these AI agents can understand and respond to commands in everyday language, making them highly effective for tasks that require human-like interaction... Learn more about E42
Phonely.ai for Dentists: Our mission is to build technology that enhances customer support, enables doctors to see more patients, and ensures that no one is ever put on hold again. We achieve this by developing lifelike AI receptionists that can answer phones, schedule appointments, and provide world-class support to your customers.
Founded in 2023
Phonely’s mission is to build technology that enhances customer support, enables doctors to see more patients, and ensures that no one is ever put on hold again. They achieve this by developing lifelike AI receptionists that can answer phones, schedule appointments, and provide world-class support to your customers... Learn more about Phonely.AI
Subscription plans range from $0 to $499
AgentGPT is an innovative platform that allows users to create and deploy autonomous AI agents.
AgentGPT, developed by Reworkd, is an innovative platform that allows users to create and deploy autonomous AI agents directly within their web browser. By simply naming an AI agent and setting a goal, users can watch as the agent autonomously works towards achieving that objective. This capability leverages large language models, including GPT-4, to understand complex objectives, implement strategies, and execute tasks without human intervention. This makes AgentGPT particularly adept at automating and optimizing a wide range of digital processes, from data extraction to complex research tasks.
The platform offers various subscription tiers, catering to different user needs and budget constraints. For instance, the free trial allows users to deploy five demo agents per day using GPT-3.5-Turbo, with limited web search capabilities and plugin integrations. For more intensive use, the PRO plan offers 30 agents per day, access to GPT-4, unlimited web search capabilities, and additional premium features like priority support and access to the latest plugins. This tier structure ensures that both individual developers and large enterprises can find suitable options to harness the power of autonomous AI for their specific requirements.. Learn more about Agent GPT
Subscription plans range from $0 to $40
