Best CBSI Holdings Alternatives I compiled a list of the best CBSI Holdings alternatives and reviewed features, pricing, and more

By Hammad Syed in Agents

June 27, 2024
Best CBSI Holdings Alternatives

Table of Contents

How CBSI Holdings compares to Play AI

  • Most popular use case: Customer Support
  • Top feature: 24/7 Live Answering
4.6

  • Play AI has 10 voice products
  • Most popular use case: AI Agents
  • Top feature: Conversational Voices
Play AI is the best alternative to CBSI Holdings. Try Play AI for free today

About CBSI Holdings

As part of the FirstMeridian Group, established by world-renowned investors, their mission is to create a premier HR platform that offers comprehensive human resources solutions and transforms people processes.

CBSI Holdings Snapshot

Founded 1972
CEO Lou Suter

Top CBSI Holdings Features

  • 24/7 Live Answering: CBSI provides round-the-clock answering services, ensuring that businesses never miss a call and can provide continuous support to their clients.
  • Virtual Receptionist Services: CBSI offers virtual receptionist services that include call patching, message taking, and providing basic customer service or help desk support. This service is designed to handle routine inquiries efficiently and professionally.
  • Order Taking: The service includes order-taking capabilities, making it easier for businesses to process customer orders over the phone, enhancing customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.
  • Customizable Call Handling: Businesses can customize how calls are answered and handled, including scripting and call routing, to ensure that every interaction aligns with their specific needs and standards.
  • Affordable Pricing: CBSI offers competitive pricing starting at $35/month for 30 minutes of on-phone time, making their services accessible to small businesses and startups.
  • Highly-Trained Operators: The operators at CBSI are highly trained to provide excellent customer service, ensuring that every call is handled with professionalism and care.
  • Veteran-Owned Business:: CBSI is a veteran-owned, American-operated business, which emphasizes its commitment to quality and reliability.

Top CBSI Holdings Use Cases

  • Customer Support: Businesses can utilize CBSI's 24/7 live answering services to provide continuous customer support. This ensures that customer inquiries are addressed promptly, enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.
  • Virtual Receptionist: CBSI acts as a virtual receptionist for businesses, handling incoming calls, taking messages, and providing basic information to callers. This is particularly useful for small businesses that cannot afford a full-time receptionist but still need professional call handling.
  • Order Taking and Processing: Retailers and e-commerce businesses can benefit from CBSI's order-taking services. This allows customers to place orders over the phone, ensuring that sales opportunities are not missed even when online systems are down.
  • Appointment Scheduling: Medical practices, salons, and other appointment-based businesses can use CBSI to manage their appointment scheduling. This helps in reducing no-shows and ensuring that appointment slots are efficiently utilized.
  • Lead Capture and Qualification: CBSI helps businesses capture and qualify leads through initial phone interactions. This is crucial for sales teams to follow up on high-quality leads and improve conversion rates.
  • Overflow Call Handling: During peak times or when in-house staff are unavailable, CBSI can handle the overflow call volume. This ensures that no calls are missed, and customer service standards are maintained even during busy periods.
  • Emergency Response Handling: For businesses in industries like healthcare or utilities, CBSI provides emergency response handling, ensuring that urgent calls are prioritized and managed effectively.
  • After-Hours Support:: Businesses that need to provide support outside regular business hours can rely on CBSI to handle after-hours calls, ensuring that customers always have access to assistance when needed.
  • Bilingual Support: CBSI offers bilingual answering services, catering to businesses with a diverse customer base. This ensures that non-English speaking customers receive the same level of service and support.

Best CBSI Holdings Alternatives

#1 Alternative

Play AI

Play AI is the leader in AI Agents. Automate your business with AI Agents that can even take actions.

Founded in 2016

When you review all features, pricing, and user reviews, Play AI is the best alternative to CBSI Holdings. Try Play AI for free today.

About Play AI

Play AI is one of the best AI Agent platforms in the market. Play AI was recently launched and sits on top of the years of industry leadership from Play HT. Play, as it is now being branded as, pioneered conversational AI.

AI Agents was naturally the next step in its progression to lead the new era of AI agents. The Play mission is to democratize the creation of engaging conversational AI and voice experiences, ensuring that every business, developer, and hobbyist can easily access and utilize these advanced tools... Learn more about Play AI

Play AI Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $99

Play AI Top Features

  • Conversational Voices
  • Explainer Voice
  • Local Accents
  • Character Voices
  • Narrative Voices
  • Children Voices
  • Emotions
  • Training Voices

Top Play AI Use Cases

  • AI Agents
  • IVR Systems
  • Call Centers
  • Character Voice Generator

All Play AI Products

  • Ultra realistic AI voices
  • Premium AI Voices
  • Voice Cloning
  • Text to voice editor
  • Pronunciations and Phonetic
  • Audio Widgets
  • AI Podcasts
  • Team Access
  • Female AI Voice Generator Online
  • Male AI Voice Generator Online

Who Uses Play AI

logo
logo
logo
logo
logo

Ruby

Ruby offers human-driven virtual receptionist and live chat services, providing small businesses across the US with the tools to excel in every interaction. Maximize your customer engagement opportunities with Ruby's trusted support solutions.

Founded in 2003

About Ruby

Every interaction presents an opportunity to excel. Seize these moments with Ruby’s human-centric virtual receptionist and live chat services, trusted by small businesses across the US... Learn more about Ruby

Ruby Pricing

Subscription plans range from $1 to $680

Ruby Top Features

  • 24/7 Live Answering
  • Bilingual Services
  • Customizable Call Handling
  • Integrated Live Chat
  • Robocall Filtering
  • Mobile App
  • HIPAA Compliance

Top Ruby Use Cases

  • Small Business Support
  • Legal Firms
  • Healthcare Services
  • Real Estate
  • Lead Capture and Qualification
  • Appointment Scheduling and Management
  • Outbound Calling and Customer Follow-Up

All Ruby Products

  • AI Agent

Read more: Ruby alternatives or Play AI vs Ruby.

Posh

4.6

Posh provides premium live answering services for businesses. Our 24/7 live virtual receptionist service, paired with a powerful app, helps you save time and money by efficiently managing your calls around the clock.

Founded in 2020

About Posh

Posh provides premium live answering services for businesses. Their 24/7 live virtual receptionist service, combined with their powerful app, helps you save both time and money... Learn more about Posh

Posh Pricing

Subscription plans range from $64 to $924

Posh Top Features

  • 24/7 Live Answering
  • Professional and Engaging Receptionists
  • Customized Call Handling
  • Bilingual Services
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • CRM Integration
  • Instant Message Delivery
  • Order Processing and Custom Form Population
  • Mobile App and Online Dashboard

Top Posh Use Cases

  • 24/7 Customer Service
  • Lead Capture and Management
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Order Processing
  • Bilingual Support
  • CRM Integration
  • Event Registration

All Posh Products

  • AI Agent

Read more: Posh alternatives or Play AI vs Posh.

Perplexity AI

4.6

Perplexity AI is an AI research platform that provides in-depth analysis and insights on various topics.

Founded in 2022, August

About Perplexity AI

Perplexity AI is a research tool and conversational search engine powered by AI-chatbot technology, launched in 2022. It responds to queries using natural language predictive text, drawing data from web sources and incorporating citations directly into its responses. This approach not only provides users with immediate answers but also allows them to verify the information seamlessly.

The platform operates on a freemium model. The free version uses the Perplexity model, which combines OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 with a proprietary large language model (LLM) that includes advanced natural language processing (NLP) capabilities. For those needing more robust features, Perplexity Pro offers access to superior models such as GPT-4, Claude 3, Mistral Large, Llama 3, and an experimental Perplexity Model, designed for more complex inquiries... Learn more about Perplexity AI

Perplexity AI Top Features

  • Answering Questions
  • Exploring Topics in Depth
  • Organizing Your Library
  • Interacting with Your Data

Top Perplexity AI Use Cases

  • Search Smart—Keywords or File Upload, Your Call
  • Personalize through Your AI Profile
  • Customize Your Privacy and Collaborate with Collections

All Perplexity AI Products

  • Ai Agent

Read more: Perplexity AI alternatives or Play AI vs Perplexity AI.

AnswerConnect

4.8

Our app provides dedicated customer experience specialists who are well-trained to handle all your phone calls and website chats from their distraction-free home offices, ensuring professional and efficient service.

Founded in 2002

About AnswerConnect

Our courteous and highly-trained customer experience specialists will manage all your phone calls and website chats from their distraction-free home offices... Learn more about AnswerConnect

AnswerConnect Top Features

  • 24/7 Live Answering
  • Custom Call Handling
  • Lead Qualification and Appointment Booking
  • Bilingual Service
  • Mobile App Integration
  • Live Chat Support

Top AnswerConnect Use Cases

  • 24/7 Live Answering Services
  • Virtual Receptionist Services
  • Lead Generation and Qualification
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Bilingual Customer Support
  • CRM Integration and Call Data Management:

All AnswerConnect Products

  • Small Business Answering Service
  • Virtual Receptionist
  • After Hours Answering
  • 24/7 Live Answering
  • Bilingual Services
  • Call Forwarding
  • Customer Support Center & Specialists Services
  • Small Business Virtual Receptionist Services
  • Inbound Sales
  • Call Routing & Transfer

Who Uses AnswerConnect

logo
logo
logo
logo
logo

Read more: AnswerConnect alternatives or Play AI vs AnswerConnect.

Vocode

Vocode is a development platform for building and deploying voice and conversational AI applications.

Founded in 2023

About Vocode

Vocode provides a comprehensive set of tools and frameworks that enable developers to build various voice-based applications using large language models (LLMs). With Vocode, you can create systems where LLMs manage phone calls, function as personal assistants, or participate in Zoom meetings.

Additionally, the platform allows for the development of voice-activated systems for smart homes, interactive customer support bots, and real-time language translation services. Vocode’s user-friendly interface simplifies the process of integrating and scaling these voice solutions to meet specific needs... Learn more about Vocode

Vocode Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $25

Vocode Top Features

  • Real-Time Conversation Orchestration
  • Multilingual Capability
  • Customizable AI Agents
  • Ultra-Realistic Voices
  • Integration with Leading STT, TTS, and LLM Providers
  • Cross-Platform Support
  • Open Source Development
  • Comprehensive API and SDK Support

Top Vocode Use Cases

  • Automated Customer Support
  • Outbound Notification Calls
  • Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems

All Vocode Products

  • Ai Agent

Read more: Vocode alternatives or Play AI vs Vocode.

VoiceNation

4.7

VoiceNation is a leading virtual receptionist service provider, offering 24/7 live answering, emergency dispatching, and after-hours responses among other features, ensuring seamless communication for businesses.

Founded in 2002

About VoiceNation

VoiceNation stands out as a premier provider of virtual receptionist services, delivering 24/7 live answering, emergency dispatching, after-hours support, and more... Learn more about VoiceNation

VoiceNation Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $925

VoiceNation Top Features

  • 24/7 Answering Service
  • Bilingual Answering
  • Custom Call Handling
  • Instant Message Delivery
  • CRM Integration and Appointment Scheduling
  • Order Processing

Top VoiceNation Use Cases

  • 24/7 Customer Support
  • Lead Capture and Qualification
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Order Processing
  • Bilingual Support
  • Event Registration and Management

All VoiceNation Products

  • AI Agent

Who Uses VoiceNation

logo
logo
logo
logo
logo

Read more: VoiceNation alternatives or Play AI vs VoiceNation.

Micro GPT

Micro GPT is a lightweight version of GPT tailored for resource-constrained environments and specific applications.

About Micro GPT

Micro GPT is a versatile AI agent built on the advanced GPT 3.5 Turbo and GPT 4 architectures. It’s designed to handle a variety of everyday tasks by understanding and generating natural language, trained on extensive datasets for optimal performance. This makes Micro GPT an excellent tool for automating routine but essential tasks, thus boosting productivity and efficiency in daily operations.

One of the standout features of Micro GPT is its capability to manage time-consuming tasks like scheduling appointments, sorting emails, and creating reports. For example, it can draft an email from just a few keywords or set up a week’s worth of meetings in mere minutes. It can also pull together information from various documents to create concise summaries, speeding up data consumption and accessibility... Learn more about Micro GPT

Micro GPT Top Features

  • Custom GPTs
  • GPT Consulting

Top Micro GPT Use Cases

  • Customer Support Automation
  • Data and Systems Analysis
  • Financial and Market Analysis
  • Risk and Compliance Management
  • Operations Optimization
  • Healthcare Applications

All Micro GPT Products

  • Ai Agent

Read more: Micro GPT alternatives or Play AI vs Micro GPT.

E42

4

E42 is an AI-driven enterprise automation platform that streamlines workflows and enhances productivity.

Founded in 2012

About E42

E42 is a leading global platform that harnesses AI and NLP technologies, enabling users to create no-code AI co-workers. These AI co-workers are designed to automate complex tasks across various business functions such as customer support, HR, and data management, improving efficiency and streamlining operations.

The platform’s intuitive no-code interface allows anyone within an organization to easily build and deploy AI co-workers, regardless of their technical background. Thanks to its advanced natural language processing capabilities, these AI agents can understand and respond to commands in everyday language, making them highly effective for tasks that require human-like interaction... Learn more about E42

E42 Top Features

  • Generative AI and Customization
  • Intelligent Document Processing (IDP)
  • Flexible Deployment Options
  • Cognitive Process Automation (CPA)
  • Security and Compliance
  • Continuous Learning and Adaptation

Top E42 Use Cases

  • Customer Service Automation
  • Human Resources and Talent Management
  • Fraud Detection in BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)
  • Healthcare Assistance
  • Legal and Compliance Automation
  • Retail and E-commerce Optimization

All E42 Products

  • Ai Agent

Read more: E42 alternatives or Play AI vs E42.

Phonely.AI

Phonely.ai for Dentists: Our mission is to build technology that enhances customer support, enables doctors to see more patients, and ensures that no one is ever put on hold again. We achieve this by developing lifelike AI receptionists that can answer phones, schedule appointments, and provide world-class support to your customers.

Founded in 2023

About Phonely.AI

Phonely’s mission is to build technology that enhances customer support, enables doctors to see more patients, and ensures that no one is ever put on hold again. They achieve this by developing lifelike AI receptionists that can answer phones, schedule appointments, and provide world-class support to your customers... Learn more about Phonely.AI

Phonely.AI Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $499

Phonely.AI Top Features

  • 24/7 Availability
  • Human-Like Conversations
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Customizable Call Handling
  • Real-Time Integrations
  • HIPAA Compliance
  • Analytics and Reporting
  • Cost-Effective
  • Automated Follow-Ups
  • Voice Customization

Top Phonely.AI Use Cases

  • 24/7 Call Answering for Dental Practices
  • Appointment Scheduling and Management
  • Patient Intake and Information Gathering
  • Automated Follow-Ups and Reminders
  • Emergency Call Handling
  • Cost-Effective Call Management
  • Multilingual Support
  • Integration with Practice Management Software
  • Data Security and Compliance
  • Personalized Patient Experience

All Phonely.AI Products

  • AI Answering Services

Read more: Phonely.AI alternatives or Play AI vs Phonely.AI.

Agent GPT

4.2

AgentGPT is an innovative platform that allows users to create and deploy autonomous AI agents.

About Agent GPT

AgentGPT, developed by Reworkd, is an innovative platform that allows users to create and deploy autonomous AI agents directly within their web browser. By simply naming an AI agent and setting a goal, users can watch as the agent autonomously works towards achieving that objective. This capability leverages large language models, including GPT-4, to understand complex objectives, implement strategies, and execute tasks without human intervention. This makes AgentGPT particularly adept at automating and optimizing a wide range of digital processes, from data extraction to complex research tasks​​.

The platform offers various subscription tiers, catering to different user needs and budget constraints. For instance, the free trial allows users to deploy five demo agents per day using GPT-3.5-Turbo, with limited web search capabilities and plugin integrations. For more intensive use, the PRO plan offers 30 agents per day, access to GPT-4, unlimited web search capabilities, and additional premium features like priority support and access to the latest plugins. This tier structure ensures that both individual developers and large enterprises can find suitable options to harness the power of autonomous AI for their specific requirements.. Learn more about Agent GPT

Agent GPT Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $40

Agent GPT Top Features

  • Dynamic translations for multiple languages
  • AI Model customization
  • Documentation overhaul
  • Web browsing capabilities
  • Backend migration to Python

Top Agent GPT Use Cases

  • Code Assistance
  • Research and Content Generation
  • Email and Communication
  • Marketing and Advertising
  • Budgeting and Financial Planning

All Agent GPT Products

  • Ai Agent

Who Uses Agent GPT

logo

Read more: Agent GPT alternatives or Play AI vs Agent GPT.

