in TTS

November 21, 2024 5 min read
Cartesia AI Pricing: A Detailed Overview

Table of Contents

Cartesia AI offers a text-to-speech (TTS) platform designed to support individual creators, startups, and enterprises. Its pricing structure features subscription tiers with character limits and usage-based billing for additional flexibility. While Cartesia AI has notable features like instant voice cloning and commercial-use options, its limitations in scalability and advanced functionality may not suit every user. Play.ht offers a strong alternative with predictable pricing and features that support high-quality, customizable voice generation.

Cartesia AI Pricing Breakdown

Cartesia AI’s pricing includes four main plans, catering to different levels of usage and complexity:

PlanMonthly CostCharacter LimitConcurrencyKey FeaturesAdditional Costs
Free$010,0001 generationBasic TTS in 7 languages, attribution required, community support via Discord.None
Pro$5100,0003 generationsInstant voice cloning, commercial use, output in all formats including 44.1kHz PCM.$65 per 1M characters beyond limit.
Startup$491.25 million5 generationsAdvanced cloning, commercial use, 44.1kHz PCM support, suitable for growing businesses.$45 per 1M characters beyond limit.
Scale$2998 million15 generationsUnlimited voice cloning, high concurrency, commercial use, designed for large-scale projects.$38 per 1M characters beyond limit.

Features of Cartesia AI

Voice Cloning

All paid plans include instant voice cloning, allowing users to create custom voices for branding and unique content needs.

Multilingual Support

The Free plan supports speech generation in 7 languages, while paid plans include output in advanced audio formats like 44.1kHz PCM for professional applications.

Concurrency Options

Higher-tier plans allow multiple concurrent speech generations, which can speed up workflows for businesses with heavy processing requirements.

Commercial Use Rights

All paid tiers provide commercial use rights, enabling users to monetize their generated audio content legally.

Limitations of Cartesia AI

Usage-Based Billing Model

While the subscription plans include character limits, exceeding these caps incurs additional costs. For example:

  • Pro Plan: $65 per 1M characters beyond the 100,000 limit.
  • Scale Plan: $38 per 1M characters beyond the 8 million limit.

This can result in significant expenses for users with high-volume requirements.

Limited Language Options in Free Tier

The Free plan only supports 7 languages, which may not meet the needs of users targeting broader audiences or creating multilingual content.

Lack of Advanced Features

Cartesia AI does not offer features like emotional tone adjustments, adaptive delivery, or real-time conversational capabilities, which are important for interactive and branded applications.

Scaling Costs

As users scale their projects, the combined subscription and usage-based billing structure can become less economical compared to alternatives with flat-rate or unlimited usage models.

Play.ht: A More Flexible and Comprehensive Alternative

Play.ht simplifies text-to-speech services with flat-rate pricing, high-quality voices, and advanced customization options. Its plans cater to both individual creators and enterprises, providing predictable costs and broader capabilities.

Play.ht Pricing Overview

PlanMonthly CostWord LimitKey Features
Free$012,500 charactersMultilingual support, commercial rights, API access, natural voices.
Creator$31.203 million characters/yearHigh-fidelity voices, scalable usage, 10 instant voice clones.
Unlimited$29 (Limited Offer)Unlimited characters/yearUnrestricted usage, unlimited cloning, real-time API integration.
EnterpriseCustom PricingCustom usage limitsCollaboration capabilities, advanced security, and dedicated support.

Why Play.ht is a Better Alternative

Flat-Rate Pricing

Unlike Cartesia AI’s usage-based billing, Play.ht offers flat-rate plans that eliminate unexpected costs, making it a cost-effective solution for users with high-volume needs.

Superior Voice Options

Play.ht features over 800 voices in 142+ languages and accents, delivering more natural and expressive speech outputs for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Voice Cloning

Play.ht supports high-fidelity voice cloning in its paid plans, enabling businesses to create unique, branded voices with precision.

Flexible Multilingual Support

Play.ht’s extensive language library supports global content creation without limitations on audio output formats, ensuring professional-quality results.

Low-Latency API

Play.ht’s API supports fast response times, ideal for real-time use cases like virtual assistants, chatbots, and live content generation.

Comparing Cartesia AI and Play.ht

FeatureCartesia AIPlay.ht
Pricing ModelSubscription + usage-based billing.Flat-rate subscription with unlimited options.
Free Tier10,000 characters.12,500 characters/month.
Voice CloningIncluded in paid plans.Included across all paid plans.
Languages Supported7 languages.142+ languages and accents.
Customization OptionsBasic cloning and formats.Advanced controls for pitch, tone, and pacing.
ScalabilityLimited by additional usage costs.Unlimited usage in premium plans.

Ideal Use Cases for Play.ht

Large-Scale Projects

With its Unlimited plan, Play.ht is perfect for enterprises creating extensive content like audiobooks, e-learning modules, or marketing campaigns.

Branding and Personalization

Play.ht’s voice cloning and advanced customization tools help businesses create distinctive branded voices for customer engagement.

Multilingual Applications

Play.ht’s support for 142+ languages makes it an excellent choice for users targeting diverse global markets.

Conversational AI and Real-Time Applications

Play.ht’s low-latency API ensures smooth operation in interactive applications such as chatbots, voice assistants, and live events.

Conclusion

Cartesia AI provides a flexible platform for text-to-speech with useful features like instant voice cloning and commercial-use rights. However, its usage-based billing model, limited language options in the Free tier, and lack of advanced features may pose challenges for users with high-volume or specialized needs.

Play.ht stands out as a better alternative. With flat-rate pricing, superior voice quality, and advanced customization options, Play.ht offers a comprehensive solution for creators, businesses, and enterprises. It caters to a wide range of use cases while providing greater value and cost predictability.

Explore Play.ht today for a more efficient approach to creating professional audio content.

Top AI Apps

Alternatives

Text To Speech Leaderboard

Company NameVotesWin Percentage
PlayHT326 (406)80.30%
ElevenLabs63 (128)49.22%
Listnr AI44 (121)36.36%
Uberduck57 (113)50.44%
TTSMaker43 (111)38.74%
Speechgen14 (111)12.61%
Narakeet42 (108)38.89%
Speechify39 (95)41.05%
Resemble AI47 (95)49.47%
Typecast29 (88)32.95%
Murf AI6 (20)30.00%
NaturalReader5 (19)26.32%
WellSaid Labs5 (14)35.71%
Wavel AI1 (13)7.69%
See Leaderboard

