in TTS

November 11, 2024 4 min read
Bland AI Pricing 2024: Everything You Need to Know

Finding the right AI-powered phone agent service can be challenging with various pricing models and feature options. Bland AI offers competitive rates, but its fee structure can make it hard to get a clear picture. Here’s an in-depth breakdown of Bland AI’s pricing, along with a subtle comparison to Play.ai, a flexible alternative with straightforward pricing.

Bland AI Pricing Overview

Bland AI operates on a usage-based pricing model of $0.09 per minute, billed only for active call time. This structure can appeal to businesses handling large call volumes, but there are extra fees for advanced features such as voice cloning and multilingual support. Here’s a quick breakdown of the main plan:

PlanRateKey FeaturesExtra Costs
Standard$0.09 per minuteVoice and language selection, basic API accessFees for custom voices, multi-language, higher concurrency
CustomCustom pricingDedicated infrastructure, custom models, API upgrades, enterprise supportPer minute rate plus custom features costs

Bland AI’s standard plan covers the basics, but users who need additional features or high concurrency should be aware of the potential extra costs.

Features of Bland AI

  1. Voice Options: Businesses can select from various voices, but custom voices or language capabilities may cost extra.
  2. Conversational Workflows: Custom conversational pathways can be built for specific business needs, though setup may require technical expertise.
  3. High Concurrency: Large enterprises can request custom infrastructure for high call volumes, especially useful during peak times.

Key Points to Consider with Bland AI

  • Fees for Additional Features: Bland AI’s $0.09/minute rate covers only basic calls. Extra costs apply for voice cloning, multi-language transcription, and high concurrency.
  • No Free Trial Available: Bland AI does not offer a free trial option. Users interested in testing the platform must commit to the usage rates, which could limit smaller businesses or startups.

Play.ai as a Flexible Alternative

Play AI logo

Play.ai offers a clear pricing model with a range of subscription plans that include essential features from the start, providing predictable monthly costs without hidden fees. Here’s a breakdown of Play.ai’s pricing:

PlanMonthly CostIncluded MinutesKey Features
Free$030 minutesUnlimited agents, API access, commercial use
Pro$20 ($1 first month)400 minutesVoice cloning, private agents, phone numbers, API access
Business$992,000 minutesLower rate limits (20 concurrent calls), phone numbers, API access
Growth$49910,000 minutesHigher rate limits (100 concurrent calls), phone numbers, API access, dedicated support
EnterpriseCustom pricingVolume discountsHigher concurrency, model fine-tuning, custom SLA, integration assistance

Play.ai’s plans cover essential features like voice cloning, commercial API access, and scalable infrastructure. The Pro Plan and above include minutes and allow upgrades without extra charges, making it easier to budget.

Comparing Bland AI and Play.ai

FeatureBland AIPlay.ai
Cost per Minute$0.09Included with minutes on all plans
Voice CloningAdditional chargeIncluded in Pro Plan and above
ConcurrencyExtra for high limitsUp to 1,000+ in Enterprise Plan
Setup and Ease of UseRequires coding for advancedNo-code interface
Free TrialNot offeredAvailable with 30 free minutes

Play.ai’s transparent structure allows businesses to manage costs easily. It includes features like voice cloning and phone numbers within each plan, unlike Bland AI, which bills these as add-ons. Additionally, Play.ai’s no-code interface offers easier setup, making it accessible for a wider range of users.

FAQs on Bland AI Pricing

What does Bland AI cost?

Bland AI charges $0.09 per minute for connected calls. Fees for additional features like voice cloning, language support, and advanced concurrency apply.

Does Bland AI offer a free trial?

No, Bland AI does not offer a free trial. Businesses seeking a test period can explore Play.ai’s Free Plan, which includes 30 minutes of usage at no cost.

Which plan is best for moderate call volumes?

Bland AI’s standard usage model may not suit smaller businesses due to additional fees. Play.ai’s Pro Plan at $20 per month offers a cost-effective solution with essential features and lower fees for extra minutes.

How can I scale with Bland AI?

Bland AI offers custom solutions for high-volume calls, though these come with extra charges. Play.ai also supports high volumes in its Growth and Enterprise Plans, with a predictable pricing structure that’s easier to manage.

Which AI Phone Agent Platform is Best for You?

Bland AI has strong features for businesses needing high-volume call management and custom workflows. Yet, its usage model and additional fees can make budgeting more challenging for those scaling or seeking flexibility.

Play.ai provides a simpler alternative, with inclusive plans and predictable rates. For businesses wanting to avoid complex costs, the Play.ai Free Plan allows for easy testing, and each subscription tier includes essential features without extra fees.

