Best Dubbing AI Voice Changer Apps on the App Store

Want to dub videos, change voices, or translate content into multiple languages without expensive voice actors? AI-powered dubbing apps make it fast, easy, and affordable to create voiceovers that sound natural.

Whether you’re a content creator, social media influencer, or just having fun with voice effects, there are plenty of dubbing AI apps on the App Store to try. Let’s explore some of the best AI-powered dubbing apps for iPhone and iPad!

1. Dubbing AI – AI Voice Changer

⭐ 4.7/5 (5K+ reviews)

Dubbing AI – AI Voice Changer is a powerful app that automatically dubs videos into different languages using AI-generated voices. It also offers voice-changing effects, making it great for both professional dubbing and entertainment.

Key Features:

AI-powered voice dubbing for videos

for videos Multilingual translation for international audiences

for international audiences Voice changer effects for fun edits

for fun edits Lip-sync technology for accurate dubbing

Best For:

YouTubers, TikTokers, and social media creators

Translating content for global audiences

Fun voice modifications

2. Voicify AI – Voice Dubbing & Translator

⭐ 4.6/5 (10K+ reviews)

Voicify AI is one of the most popular AI voice dubbing apps, allowing users to dub their videos, modify voices, and translate content into multiple languages. It’s user-friendly and great for both content creation and casual voiceovers.

Key Features:

AI-powered text-to-speech dubbing

Real-time voice transformation

Supports multiple languages

High-quality AI voice generation

Best For:

Content creators and influencers

Voiceovers for social media

Quick dubbing on mobile

3. DubMaster – AI Voice Dubbing

⭐ 4.5/5 (2K+ reviews)

DubMaster is a lightweight but powerful AI dubbing app designed for both professionals and casual users. It supports real-time dubbing and high-quality AI voiceovers, making it ideal for translating videos or adding voice effects.

Key Features:

Instant AI voice dubbing for videos

for videos Supports multiple languages

Text-to-speech AI voice generation

Easy-to-use interface

Best For:

Translating video content quickly

Simple and fast dubbing for social media

4. AI VoiceOver – Dubbing & Voice Changer

⭐ 4.4/5 (3K+ reviews)

AI VoiceOver is a powerful AI dubbing app that allows users to create professional-quality voiceovers and dubbed videos in just a few taps. It’s great for both business and entertainment purposes.

Key Features:

AI-generated voice dubbing

Customizable voice changer effects

Works with TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube videos

Natural-sounding AI voices

Best For:

Video creators looking for professional dubbing

Fun voice transformations

So, Which AI Dubbing App is Best?

If you need a high-quality AI dubbing app that supports multiple languages and realistic voiceovers, Dubbing AI – AI Voice Changer is a top choice.

For users looking for fun voice modifications, Voicify AI and AI VoiceOver offer great voice-changing effects along with professional dubbing tools.

No matter which app you choose, AI-powered dubbing is making it easier than ever to create multilingual content and experiment with voiceovers.