We are all familiar with the frustration of calling a company or business, only to have a very unhelpful and very non-human voice answer. We would all rather talk to a person over a chatbot that can’t understand our wants and needs, right? Advancements in conversational AI can solve this problem for businesses without the need to increase their hiring budget. In this article, I’ll fill you in on everything about conversational AI, from what it is and how it can help your business to the best conversational AI voices on the market.

What is conversational AI?

So, first what exactly is conversational AI? It confused me too at first but don’t worry, I’ll provide an overview. Simply put, it’s a form of artificial intelligence that allows us to communicate with applications, websites, and gadgets in a strikingly natural manner, just as we would with a fellow human. Think of it as chatting with a friend rather than just feeding commands into a computer. That’s conversational AI in a nutshell. It is AI technology designed to relate to us in our most natural form: conversation.

Now don’t envision the voices of C-3P0 or WALL-E talking to you as I explain conversational AI. These speech voices are similar to Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, Microsoft’s Cortana, or OpenAI’s Sky on ChatGPT-4o. They’re not flat, robotic, or randomly chosen voices; they are carefully crafted to be pleasant, engaging, nuanced, and astoundingly realistic, even more so than the voices I just mentioned.

The science behind conversational AI voices

Conversational AI voices follow human speech patterns and inflections to easily make our interactions with them much like talking to our best friend, whether we come across these voices in voice assistants, AI chatbots, self-service IVR (Interactive Voice Response) systems, or AI agents.

But how do they do this? Well, let me explain…

Conversational AI uses a few cool technologies to chat with us just like a human would. First off, conversational AI language models (LLMs) are trained on massive amounts of data. Deep learning and machine learning algorithms analyze this data to to learn how to answer a user’s questions, gather truly relevant information, generate appropriate responses in real time, and improve functionality. It’s like teaching a computer to understand and replicate human speech patterns, intonations, and emotions.

Then there’s natural language processing (NLP), which helps the AI understand our language with all its nuances and complexities. Next up is speech synthesis and text to speech (TTS) technology, which allows conversational AI to generate spoken voice from text—pretty much how AI can talk back to us.

So, when you’re chatting with a conversational AI, it’s these technologies working together that make the conversation feel so real and effortless.

Why are conversational AI voices popular?

Conversational AI voices are specifically becoming more and more popular as well because users can chat with a responsive AI. Rather than just responding in text format like Chat-GPT, these conversational AI voices talk to you and acts very similar to a friend or human support representative.

In fact, if I were to have conversational AI agents answer your incoming call to my business, you may not even realize a human isn’t on the other end of the phone. They’re much more than simple voice bots that answer questions based on basic facts; rather, conversational AI also bases its answers on customer engagement. It continuously learns autonomously throughout the conversation to provide appropriate and personalized responses to users and enhance customer experience.

Benefits of conversational AI voice agents

I truly love conversational AI voice agents, and I’m not the only one – they’re easy to love when they can take customer service to an entirely new level. Here’s just a brief look at a few of the benefits of adding conversational AI agents to your suite of AI tools:

Enhanced customer service : AI agents have helped me reach my goals for customer satisfaction. They’re like having a virtual receptionist who is always ready to handle multiple customer inquiries simultaneously, provide immediate responses, and ensure we never miss a call.

: AI agents have helped me reach my goals for customer satisfaction. They’re like having a virtual receptionist who is always ready to handle multiple customer inquiries simultaneously, provide immediate responses, and ensure we never miss a call. Affordability : Pricing when it comes to AI agents is incredibly cost-efficient. By automating routine interactions, I have reduced my outsourcing and operational costs significantly.

: Pricing when it comes to AI agents is incredibly cost-efficient. By automating routine interactions, I have reduced my outsourcing and operational costs significantly. Scalability : AI agents are great at easily scaling up to handle more interactions without the need for additional human resources. This makes them just perfect for handling busy times or expanding service to new markets without hiring more support staff.

: AI agents are great at easily scaling up to handle more interactions without the need for additional human resources. This makes them just perfect for handling busy times or expanding service to new markets without hiring more support staff. Personalization : Conversational AI voice agents can analyze previous interactions to deliver very personalized advice or recommendations, just as a human would. This can improve the bond between customers and businesses, as well as give customers a better experience (no flat, mindless voices!).

: Conversational AI voice agents can analyze previous interactions to deliver very personalized advice or recommendations, just as a human would. This can improve the bond between customers and businesses, as well as give customers a better experience (no flat, mindless voices!). Multilingual support : AI voice agents can be programmed to understand and respond in multiple languages (English, Spanish, French, you name it), expanding your business’ services to a global audience and making it more user-friendly.

: AI voice agents can be programmed to understand and respond in multiple languages (English, Spanish, French, you name it), expanding your business’ services to a global audience and making it more user-friendly. Integration and automation: Some AI agents can be integrated with your business systems (like CRM, ERP, or HR software) to automate tasks like scheduling, reminders, or even processing transactions, making business operations even quicker and smoother. Then you’ll have even more time to use your creative energy.

Use cases of conversational AI voices

Conversational AI voices have found their way into more use cases than you can think of! The potential applications are virtually limitless. Here is a more detailed look into some of the current applications for these voices and I wouldn’t be surprised to see even more industries choose to use AI voices in the future:

Customer support : AI-powered agents and virtual assistants can provide real time assistance and troubleshooting solutions to customers in a personal, immediate, and consistent manner. This ultimately helps businesses allocate their resources, save money on operational costs, reduce wait times (we all know what it’s like to be on hold on a business call, listening to elevator music, for longer than you thought possible), and assist their human agents.

: AI-powered agents and virtual assistants can provide real time assistance and troubleshooting solutions to customers in a personal, immediate, and consistent manner. This ultimately helps businesses allocate their resources, save money on operational costs, reduce wait times (we all know what it’s like to be on hold on a business call, listening to elevator music, for longer than you thought possible), and assist their human agents. E-learning : AI voices narrate educational content, audiobooks, and podcasts, creating immersive learning experiences for students. Conversational AI-powered tutors can also provide instant feedback and assistance 24/7 (this will certainly help the procrastinating student up at 3:00 in the morning!).

: AI voices narrate educational content, audiobooks, and podcasts, creating immersive learning experiences for students. Conversational AI-powered tutors can also provide instant feedback and assistance 24/7 (this will certainly help the procrastinating student up at 3:00 in the morning!). Content creation : AI voice generators provide consistent and personalized voice overs for videos, social media advertisements, and presentations, speeding up the content creation process so content creators can divert their energy into what truly matters.

: AI voice generators provide consistent and personalized voice overs for videos, social media advertisements, and presentations, speeding up the content creation process so content creators can divert their energy into what truly matters. Healthcare : AI-powered virtual assistants help with patient communication, appointment scheduling, and medication reminders. They can provide helpful information about these medications, translate for the patient or doctor in order to break down barriers, and more.

: AI-powered virtual assistants help with patient communication, appointment scheduling, and medication reminders. They can provide helpful information about these medications, translate for the patient or doctor in order to break down barriers, and more. E-commerce : AI voice agents take care of answering questions, providing product recommendations, and more. They can help customers navigate websites to find exactly what they are looking for and can also inform customers of personalized discounts and offers.

: AI voice agents take care of answering questions, providing product recommendations, and more. They can help customers navigate websites to find exactly what they are looking for and can also inform customers of personalized discounts and offers. Finance : Voice assistants can streamline banking transactions, frequently asked questions, and financial advisory services. They can also analyze customers’ data to give personalized financial advice and budget assistance to them.

: Voice assistants can streamline banking transactions, frequently asked questions, and financial advisory services. They can also analyze customers’ data to give personalized financial advice and budget assistance to them. Travel: Voice-enabled applications can assist travelers with itinerary planning, flight bookings, and hotel reservations. They can also notify travelers about special offers and updates concerning the flight, weather, and traffic.

Implementing conversational AI voices into your apps

Integrating conversational AI voices into your applications is an extremely easy and straightforward process. Just follow these quick steps:

Choose a reliable AI TTS API provider or AI agent platform. (You’ll see who I recommend if you keep reading). Select the best AI voice that fits your creative vision, aligning with your brand identity and target audience. Decide on the perfect voice template for you or create customizable voices using the AI platform’s voice cloning technology. Ensure seamless integration with existing workflows and user interfaces for a frictionless, high-quality conversational experience.

Best conversational AI voices

So, you might be thinking, “You’ve told me how great conversational AI voices are and how I can integrate them into my app, but where can I find these conversational AI voice agents?” Great question! PlayHT has some of the greatest conversational voices on the market. These personalized agents can be trained on everything they need to know for your needs to be met (your business, your products, your knowledge, your goals, etc.).

With PlayHT you can use the API to clone and create your own custom voices or choose from a wide variety of Advanced AI voice templates. Here are a few of the different voice templates PlayHT has to offer:

Health care practice agent

This AI agent, inspired by the character Katherine (played by Jennifer Aniston) in Just Go With It, is trained to answer pre-visit questions, patient follow-ups, and commonly asked inquiries. This voice’s key features are its professional, warm nature and adeptness at navigating the clinical world.

Hotel concierge agent

This AI agent, inspired by the character Monsieur Gustave H. (played by Ralph Fiennes) in The Grand Budapest Hotel, is trained on hotel bookings, check-in and check-out policies, and room service. This voice is known for its caring and hospitable tone.

Restaurant staff

This AI agent, inspired by the character Carmen Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White) in The Bear, is trained to answer questions about the menu, deal with restaurant bookings, customer cancellations, and more. This agent has an understanding of the importance of a restaurant’s legacy and delivering exceptional service.

Front desk receptionist

This AI agent, inspired by the portrayal of Peter Brand (performed by Jonah Hill) in Moneyball, is trained to give information on available appointments and business hours, answer frequently asked questions, and more. This agent is known for being a very analytical and facts-focused problem solver.

E-commerce store agent

This AI agent is inspired by the young Jeff Bezos and is trained to know everything there is to know about your customers’ preferences, your business, the services you provide, and more. It excels at focusing on the customer and his or her satisfaction during their shopping experience.

The best conversational AI voices: Play.ai

So, what are you waiting for? Whether you have a startup or have been in business 50 years, you can use Play.ai’s personalized conversational AI agents to significantly upgrade customer service. With plug-and-play, no code realistic AI voice agent templates, and the ability to craft custom voices, your customers may never know they’re chatting with AI rather than a human agent.

Play.ai’s AI agents even learn as the conversation continues so they can accurately respond to customer inquiries and problems without human oversight, thanks to its cutting-edge AI technology.

Transform how you interact with your customers and clients and start incorporating conversational AI into your customer interactions by trying Play.ai’s AI agents for free today. You can boost operational efficiency and elevate your business operations to new heights in no time at all!

