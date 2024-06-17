We are all familiar with the frustration of calling a company or business, only to have a very unhelpful and very non-human voice answer. We would all rather talk to a person over a chatbot that can’t understand our wants and needs, right? Advancements in conversational AI can solve this problem for businesses without the need to increase their hiring budget. In this article, I’ll fill you in on everything about conversational AI, from what it is and how it can help your business to the best conversational AI voices on the market.
So, first what exactly is conversational AI? It confused me too at first but don’t worry, I’ll provide an overview. Simply put, it’s a form of artificial intelligence that allows us to communicate with applications, websites, and gadgets in a strikingly natural manner, just as we would with a fellow human. Think of it as chatting with a friend rather than just feeding commands into a computer. That’s conversational AI in a nutshell. It is AI technology designed to relate to us in our most natural form: conversation.
Now don’t envision the voices of C-3P0 or WALL-E talking to you as I explain conversational AI. These speech voices are similar to Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, Microsoft’s Cortana, or OpenAI’s Sky on ChatGPT-4o. They’re not flat, robotic, or randomly chosen voices; they are carefully crafted to be pleasant, engaging, nuanced, and astoundingly realistic, even more so than the voices I just mentioned.
Conversational AI voices follow human speech patterns and inflections to easily make our interactions with them much like talking to our best friend, whether we come across these voices in voice assistants, AI chatbots, self-service IVR (Interactive Voice Response) systems, or AI agents.
But how do they do this? Well, let me explain…
Conversational AI uses a few cool technologies to chat with us just like a human would. First off, conversational AI language models (LLMs) are trained on massive amounts of data. Deep learning and machine learning algorithms analyze this data to to learn how to answer a user’s questions, gather truly relevant information, generate appropriate responses in real time, and improve functionality. It’s like teaching a computer to understand and replicate human speech patterns, intonations, and emotions.
Then there’s natural language processing (NLP), which helps the AI understand our language with all its nuances and complexities. Next up is speech synthesis and text to speech (TTS) technology, which allows conversational AI to generate spoken voice from text—pretty much how AI can talk back to us.
So, when you’re chatting with a conversational AI, it’s these technologies working together that make the conversation feel so real and effortless.
Conversational AI voices are specifically becoming more and more popular as well because users can chat with a responsive AI. Rather than just responding in text format like Chat-GPT, these conversational AI voices talk to you and acts very similar to a friend or human support representative.
In fact, if I were to have conversational AI agents answer your incoming call to my business, you may not even realize a human isn’t on the other end of the phone. They’re much more than simple voice bots that answer questions based on basic facts; rather, conversational AI also bases its answers on customer engagement. It continuously learns autonomously throughout the conversation to provide appropriate and personalized responses to users and enhance customer experience.
I truly love conversational AI voice agents, and I’m not the only one – they’re easy to love when they can take customer service to an entirely new level. Here’s just a brief look at a few of the benefits of adding conversational AI agents to your suite of AI tools:
Conversational AI voices have found their way into more use cases than you can think of! The potential applications are virtually limitless. Here is a more detailed look into some of the current applications for these voices and I wouldn’t be surprised to see even more industries choose to use AI voices in the future:
Integrating conversational AI voices into your applications is an extremely easy and straightforward process. Just follow these quick steps:
So, you might be thinking, “You’ve told me how great conversational AI voices are and how I can integrate them into my app, but where can I find these conversational AI voice agents?” Great question! PlayHT has some of the greatest conversational voices on the market. These personalized agents can be trained on everything they need to know for your needs to be met (your business, your products, your knowledge, your goals, etc.).
With PlayHT you can use the API to clone and create your own custom voices or choose from a wide variety of Advanced AI voice templates. Here are a few of the different voice templates PlayHT has to offer:
This AI agent, inspired by the character Katherine (played by Jennifer Aniston) in Just Go With It, is trained to answer pre-visit questions, patient follow-ups, and commonly asked inquiries. This voice’s key features are its professional, warm nature and adeptness at navigating the clinical world.
This AI agent, inspired by the character Monsieur Gustave H. (played by Ralph Fiennes) in The Grand Budapest Hotel, is trained on hotel bookings, check-in and check-out policies, and room service. This voice is known for its caring and hospitable tone.
This AI agent, inspired by the character Carmen Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White) in The Bear, is trained to answer questions about the menu, deal with restaurant bookings, customer cancellations, and more. This agent has an understanding of the importance of a restaurant’s legacy and delivering exceptional service.
This AI agent, inspired by the portrayal of Peter Brand (performed by Jonah Hill) in Moneyball, is trained to give information on available appointments and business hours, answer frequently asked questions, and more. This agent is known for being a very analytical and facts-focused problem solver.
This AI agent is inspired by the young Jeff Bezos and is trained to know everything there is to know about your customers’ preferences, your business, the services you provide, and more. It excels at focusing on the customer and his or her satisfaction during their shopping experience.
So, what are you waiting for? Whether you have a startup or have been in business 50 years, you can use Play.ai’s personalized conversational AI agents to significantly upgrade customer service. With plug-and-play, no code realistic AI voice agent templates, and the ability to craft custom voices, your customers may never know they’re chatting with AI rather than a human agent.
Play.ai’s AI agents even learn as the conversation continues so they can accurately respond to customer inquiries and problems without human oversight, thanks to its cutting-edge AI technology.
Transform how you interact with your customers and clients and start incorporating conversational AI into your customer interactions by trying Play.ai’s AI agents for free today. You can boost operational efficiency and elevate your business operations to new heights in no time at all!
Generative AI produces new content like text or images based on learned data patterns, while conversational AI focuses on interacting and conversing with users in a human-like manner.
Closed-source TTS services are proprietary and restrict access to their code and algorithms, whereas open-source TTS services provide public access to their source code, allowing customization and improvement by the community.
