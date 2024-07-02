Play AI is the best alternative to Answering.ai. Try Play AI for free today
Answering AI’s new enhanced model features a lifelike tone and prosody, designed to sound like a real phone receptionist. The AI phone receptionist can send links via text (US only) or WhatsApp, ensuring quick and efficient interactions. The technology automatically detects the caller’s language and switches immediately.
One of the major benefits of having an AI agent answering the phone for your business is that it is always available. The AI receptionist never sleeps and can handle multiple calls simultaneously, making it affordable for all businesses by saving costs while keeping the business phone always available. It delights customers by providing instant responses, ensuring an exceptional experience for every caller.
Answering AI empowers small businesses and entrepreneurs with advanced conversational AI technology, similar to that used by large enterprises. Trained with thousands of real customer service calls, the AI can predict the best information to send to callers in real-time. The natural language processing algorithm understands and speaks like a real human during phone conversations. Additionally, the AI is easily customizable, allowing businesses to provide links to frequently asked questions, schedule appointments, take messages, and more, with the AI sending the information at the right time.
Price
|Ranges from $199 to $199
Founded in 2016
Play AI is one of the best AI Agent platforms in the market. Play AI was recently launched and sits on top of the years of industry leadership from Play HT. Play, as it is now being branded as, pioneered conversational AI.
AI Agents was naturally the next step in its progression to lead the new era of AI agents. The Play mission is to democratize the creation of engaging conversational AI and voice experiences, ensuring that every business, developer, and hobbyist can easily access and utilize these advanced tools... Learn more about Play AI
Subscription plans range from $0 to $99
My AI Front Desk is a virtual receptionist software that automates phone scheduling and Q&A, allowing customers to text, call, and ask complex questions.
Founded in 2023
My AI Front Desk offers a 24/7 phone receptionist, ensuring businesses never miss a call again. This AI-powered service allows businesses to pick up the phone, schedule appointments, and answer questions even after business hours, providing seamless customer support around the clock.
Designed as an AI receptionist that never sleeps, My AI Front Desk captures calls and appointments 24/7. Businesses can choose to forward all calls or just missed calls to this intelligent receptionist. Tailored to understand everything about the business and its services, the AI receptionist can easily answer complex questions from callers... Learn more about My AI Front Desk
Subscription plans range from $0 to $65
AnswerFirst is the ideal partner for managing 24/7, after-hours, overflow, special projects, and any other situations requiring live answering combined with superior customer service.
Founded in 1998
With over 20 years of experience, AnswerFirst’s talent and technology can cater to exclusive needs, delivering the precise results that companies require. This results in building lasting, productive, and profitable relationships with customers.Maximize Business Opportunities with Live Answering Services
AnswerFirst’s live answering service and inbound call center solutions are designed to help businesses maximize opportunities and prepare for the unexpected. By answering calls, emails, web chats, social media inquiries, and SMS messages 24/7, AnswerFirst ensures businesses are always available to their customers... Learn more about AnswerFirst
Convoso is a contact center solution provider that accelerates lead engagement with continuous innovations in dialer and AI technologies, helping businesses reach more leads faster.
Founded in 2006
Convoso is a contact center solution provider that enhances business outreach by accelerating lead engagement through continuous innovations in dialer and AI technologies... Learn more about Convoso
MoneyPenny offers personalized call answering services that seamlessly integrate with your business, ensuring calls are handled as if by your own team.
Founded in 2000
MoneyPenny truly personalizes how they answer calls. With a team of dedicated professionals enhanced by advanced technology, they understand your business and customers inside out, allowing them to answer calls as if they are part of your team. Their Virtual Receptionists are so skilled that callers will believe they are speaking directly with you.
They are the only provider who can genuinely claim to be a seamless extension of you and your team. Not only do they offer experienced personnel who work as if they are based within your business, but their proprietary technology enables them to answer calls with the same confidence and knowledge as you. Additionally, their Virtual Receptionist Service integrates seamlessly with all your favorite software... Learn more about MoneyPenny
Posh provides premium live answering services for businesses. Our 24/7 live virtual receptionist service, paired with a powerful app, helps you save time and money by efficiently managing your calls around the clock.
Founded in 2020
Posh provides premium live answering services for businesses. Their 24/7 live virtual receptionist service, combined with their powerful app, helps you save both time and money... Learn more about Posh
Subscription plans range from $64 to $924
AutoGPT is an AI automation tool that leverages GPT technology for business process optimization.
Founded in March, 2023
AutoGPT operates as an autonomous AI agent, efficiently handling tasks you delegate without requiring your direct involvement. This advanced technology offers the convenience of AI utilization, even for those without any programming skills. It’s designed to be user-friendly, providing a seamless way for users of all backgrounds to interact with and manage AI across various platforms and applications.
AutoGPT excels in automating routine tasks, processing data, and interacting with users through its natural language understanding capabilities. The system is intuitive, enabling easy setup and management to perform a broad array of functions—from sorting emails and scheduling appointments to generating detailed reports... Learn more about AutoGPT AI
Subscription plans range from $6 to $60
Boost your business with our AI phone assistant, designed to support you as you serve the community. Features include agent training, customizable responses, intelligent AI guidance, and seamless automation.
Founded in 2021
Enhance your business operations with our AI phone assistant while you focus on serving the community. Features include agent training, customizable responses, intelligent AI guidance, and seamless automation... Learn more about Goodcall
Subscription plans range from $59 to $59
Yellow AI is a conversational AI platform that automates customer engagement and support for businesses.
Founded in 2016
Yellow.ai, originally known as Yellow Messenger, is a global enterprise headquartered in San Mateo, California, focusing on automating customer service. Founded in 2016, the company provides an AI platform designed to enhance customer support across chat and voice channels. This technology allows businesses to offer round-the-clock support, improving customer interactions without constant human oversight.
The platform integrates effortlessly with existing business infrastructure and is compatible across various communication channels, including social media, messaging apps, and company websites. Yellow.ai utilizes advanced natural language processing and machine learning to accurately understand and respond to customer queries. This not only streamlines the handling of large volumes of interactions but also tailors the customer experience to individual needs, increasing satisfaction and loyalty... Learn more about Yellow AI
Ruby virtual receptionists offers human-driven virtual receptionist and live chat services, providing small businesses across the US with the tools to excel in every interaction.
Founded in 2003
Every interaction presents an opportunity to excel. Seize these moments with Ruby’s human-centric virtual receptionist and live chat services, trusted by small businesses across the US.
Maximize your customer engagement opportunities with Ruby’s trusted support solutions... Learn more about Ruby
Subscription plans range from $1 to $680
IsOn24 is a 24/7 AI-driven virtual assistant that handles appointments, customer inquiries, and call queues, integrating seamlessly with calendars and CRMs.
Founded in 2014
IsOn24 handles setting appointments, checking availability, and answering any questions about your products or services, just like a live person, 24/7. Customers can speak their questions, and IsOn24 responds immediately, also providing texted online links. This instant interaction delights customers and frees up time for businesses to grow. Users can choose from various computer voices or record their own.
IsOn24 automatically books client meetings, home service visits, and restaurant reservations, filling your calendar from phone calls, websites, and even text messages. Special hours, rules, and custom fields can be quickly added to match specific processes. It easily negotiates alternate times and answers questions via text messages, connecting seamlessly with your favorite calendar and CRM... Learn more about IsOn24
