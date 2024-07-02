About Answering.ai

Answering AI’s new enhanced model features a lifelike tone and prosody, designed to sound like a real phone receptionist. The AI phone receptionist can send links via text (US only) or WhatsApp, ensuring quick and efficient interactions. The technology automatically detects the caller’s language and switches immediately.

One of the major benefits of having an AI agent answering the phone for your business is that it is always available. The AI receptionist never sleeps and can handle multiple calls simultaneously, making it affordable for all businesses by saving costs while keeping the business phone always available. It delights customers by providing instant responses, ensuring an exceptional experience for every caller.

Answering AI empowers small businesses and entrepreneurs with advanced conversational AI technology, similar to that used by large enterprises. Trained with thousands of real customer service calls, the AI can predict the best information to send to callers in real-time. The natural language processing algorithm understands and speaks like a real human during phone conversations. Additionally, the AI is easily customizable, allowing businesses to provide links to frequently asked questions, schedule appointments, take messages, and more, with the AI sending the information at the right time.

Answering.ai Snapshot

Price Ranges from $199 to $199

Top Answering.ai Features

Advanced AI technology: Powered by thousands of real customer service interactions, our AI can instantly predict and deliver the most relevant information to your caller.

Top Answering.ai Use Cases

Customer Service Enhancement: Answering.ai helps businesses provide instant, 24/7 customer support by answering common questions, taking messages, and directing calls. This ensures no call goes unanswered, improving customer satisfaction and engagement

Best Answering.ai Alternatives

#1 Alternative Play AI Play AI is the leader in AI Agents. Automate your business with AI Agents that can even take actions. Founded in 2016 When you review all features, pricing, and user reviews, Play AI is the best alternative to Answering.ai. Try Play AI for free today. About Play AI Play AI is one of the best AI Agent platforms in the market. Play AI was recently launched and sits on top of the years of industry leadership from Play HT. Play, as it is now being branded as, pioneered conversational AI. AI Agents was naturally the next step in its progression to lead the new era of AI agents. The Play mission is to democratize the creation of engaging conversational AI and voice experiences, ensuring that every business, developer, and hobbyist can easily access and utilize these advanced tools... Learn more about Play AI Play AI Pricing Subscription plans range from $0 to $99 Play AI Top Features Conversational Voices

Explainer Voice

Local Accents

Character Voices

Narrative Voices

Children Voices

Emotions

Training Voices Top Play AI Use Cases AI Agents

IVR Systems

Call Centers

Character Voice Generator All Play AI Products Ultra realistic AI voices

Premium AI Voices

Voice Cloning

Text to voice editor

Pronunciations and Phonetic

Audio Widgets

AI Podcasts

Team Access

Female AI Voice Generator Online

Male AI Voice Generator Online Who Uses Play AI

My AI Front Desk My AI Front Desk is a virtual receptionist software that automates phone scheduling and Q&A, allowing customers to text, call, and ask complex questions. Founded in 2023 About My AI Front Desk My AI Front Desk offers a 24/7 phone receptionist, ensuring businesses never miss a call again. This AI-powered service allows businesses to pick up the phone, schedule appointments, and answer questions even after business hours, providing seamless customer support around the clock. Designed as an AI receptionist that never sleeps, My AI Front Desk captures calls and appointments 24/7. Businesses can choose to forward all calls or just missed calls to this intelligent receptionist. Tailored to understand everything about the business and its services, the AI receptionist can easily answer complex questions from callers... Learn more about My AI Front Desk My AI Front Desk Pricing Subscription plans range from $0 to $65 My AI Front Desk Top Features 24/7 Availability

Automated Scheduling

Text and Call Handling

Customizable Workflows

Intelligent Call Routing

Bilingual Support

Real-Time Notifications and Analytics

Easy Setup and Modification Top My AI Front Desk Use Cases 24/7 Customer Support

Appointment Scheduling

Lead Generation and Qualification

Handling Common Inquiries

Call Routing and Transfers

Texting Workflows

Multilingual Support

Real-Time Notifications and Analytics All My AI Front Desk Products AI Agent Read more: My AI Front Desk alternatives or Play AI vs My AI Front Desk.

AnswerFirst 4.6 AnswerFirst is the ideal partner for managing 24/7, after-hours, overflow, special projects, and any other situations requiring live answering combined with superior customer service. Founded in 1998 About AnswerFirst With over 20 years of experience, AnswerFirst’s talent and technology can cater to exclusive needs, delivering the precise results that companies require. This results in building lasting, productive, and profitable relationships with customers. Maximize Business Opportunities with Live Answering Services Maximize Business Opportunities with Live Answering Services AnswerFirst’s live answering service and inbound call center solutions are designed to help businesses maximize opportunities and prepare for the unexpected. By answering calls, emails, web chats, social media inquiries, and SMS messages 24/7, AnswerFirst ensures businesses are always available to their customers... Learn more about AnswerFirst AnswerFirst Top Features 24/7 Live Answering

Customizable Call Handling

Bilingual Receptionists

Live Call Transferring

Overflow Call Handling

Message Taking

Appointment Scheduling

Full Legal Intake

Integrated Software Solutions Top AnswerFirst Use Cases 24/7 Customer Support

Appointment Scheduling

Lead Capture and Qualification

Overflow Call Handling

Bilingual Support

Order Processing

Message Taking and Relay

Virtual Receptionist Services

Emergency Response Handling Read more: AnswerFirst alternatives or Play AI vs AnswerFirst.

Convoso 4.4 Convoso is a contact center solution provider that accelerates lead engagement with continuous innovations in dialer and AI technologies, helping businesses reach more leads faster. Founded in 2006 About Convoso Convoso is a contact center solution provider that enhances business outreach by accelerating lead engagement through continuous innovations in dialer and AI technologies... Learn more about Convoso Convoso Top Features Multiple Dialing Modes

Skills-Based Routing

Caller ID Reputation Management

Dynamic Scripting

Omnichannel Support

Advanced Reporting and Analytics

Answering Machine Detection

Compliance Tools

Smart Voicemail Drop

Integration with Third-Party Applications Top Convoso Use Cases Sales and Lead Generation

Customer Service Automation

Appointment Scheduling

Healthcare Engagement

Compliance Management

Omnichannel Marketing

Insurance and Financial Services All Convoso Products Auto Dialers

CallCatalyst™

ClearCallerID™

Click-to-Comply™

DX5 Engine

StateTracker™

Voso.ai Read more: Convoso alternatives or Play AI vs Convoso.

MoneyPenny 4.4 MoneyPenny offers personalized call answering services that seamlessly integrate with your business, ensuring calls are handled as if by your own team. Founded in 2000 About MoneyPenny MoneyPenny truly personalizes how they answer calls. With a team of dedicated professionals enhanced by advanced technology, they understand your business and customers inside out, allowing them to answer calls as if they are part of your team. Their Virtual Receptionists are so skilled that callers will believe they are speaking directly with you. They are the only provider who can genuinely claim to be a seamless extension of you and your team. Not only do they offer experienced personnel who work as if they are based within your business, but their proprietary technology enables them to answer calls with the same confidence and knowledge as you. Additionally, their Virtual Receptionist Service integrates seamlessly with all your favorite software... Learn more about MoneyPenny MoneyPenny Top Features 24/7 Call Answering

Personalized Service

Bespoke Call Handling Software

Real-Time Availability

Omnichannel Support

Advanced Call Recognition

CRM Integration

Free Trial and Flexible Plans Top MoneyPenny Use Cases 24/7 Customer Support

Appointment Scheduling and Management

Handling High Call Volumes

Personalized Customer Interaction

Lead Qualification and CRM Integration

VIP Call Handling and Spam Filtering

Omnichannel Communication

Enhanced Professional Image Read more: MoneyPenny alternatives or Play AI vs MoneyPenny.

Posh 4.6 Posh provides premium live answering services for businesses. Our 24/7 live virtual receptionist service, paired with a powerful app, helps you save time and money by efficiently managing your calls around the clock. Founded in 2020 About Posh Posh provides premium live answering services for businesses. Their 24/7 live virtual receptionist service, combined with their powerful app, helps you save both time and money... Learn more about Posh Posh Pricing Subscription plans range from $64 to $924 Posh Top Features 24/7 Live Answering

Professional and Engaging Receptionists

Customized Call Handling

Bilingual Services

Appointment Scheduling

CRM Integration

Instant Message Delivery

Order Processing and Custom Form Population

Mobile App and Online Dashboard Top Posh Use Cases 24/7 Customer Service

Lead Capture and Management

Appointment Scheduling

Order Processing

Bilingual Support

CRM Integration

Event Registration All Posh Products AI Agent Read more: Posh alternatives or Play AI vs Posh.

AutoGPT AI 4.5 AutoGPT is an AI automation tool that leverages GPT technology for business process optimization. Founded in March, 2023 About AutoGPT AI AutoGPT operates as an autonomous AI agent, efficiently handling tasks you delegate without requiring your direct involvement. This advanced technology offers the convenience of AI utilization, even for those without any programming skills. It’s designed to be user-friendly, providing a seamless way for users of all backgrounds to interact with and manage AI across various platforms and applications. AutoGPT excels in automating routine tasks, processing data, and interacting with users through its natural language understanding capabilities. The system is intuitive, enabling easy setup and management to perform a broad array of functions—from sorting emails and scheduling appointments to generating detailed reports... Learn more about AutoGPT AI AutoGPT AI Pricing Subscription plans range from $6 to $60 AutoGPT AI Top Features Data Integration

Advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Autonomous Operation

Versatile Application

Customization and Scalability

SEO Optimization Top AutoGPT AI Use Cases Marketing Personalization

Content Generation

SEO Enhancement

Efficient Workflow

Dynamic Content Updates All AutoGPT AI Products Ai Agent Read more: AutoGPT AI alternatives or Play AI vs AutoGPT AI.

Goodcall 3.5 Boost your business with our AI phone assistant, designed to support you as you serve the community. Features include agent training, customizable responses, intelligent AI guidance, and seamless automation. Founded in 2021 About Goodcall Enhance your business operations with our AI phone assistant while you focus on serving the community. Features include agent training, customizable responses, intelligent AI guidance, and seamless automation... Learn more about Goodcall Goodcall Pricing Subscription plans range from $59 to $59 Goodcall Top Features 24/7 Call Handling

Lead Capture and Qualification

Customizable Skills

Appointment Scheduling

Integration with CRM and Tools

Automations and Workflow Optimization

Detailed Call Analysis Top Goodcall Use Cases Customer Service Enhancement

Lead Capture and Qualification

Appointment Scheduling

Sales and Marketing Support

Operational Efficiency

24/7 Availability

Integration with Existing Systems All Goodcall Products AI Agent Read more: Goodcall alternatives or Play AI vs Goodcall.

Yellow AI 4.5 Yellow AI is a conversational AI platform that automates customer engagement and support for businesses. Founded in 2016 About Yellow AI Yellow.ai, originally known as Yellow Messenger, is a global enterprise headquartered in San Mateo, California, focusing on automating customer service. Founded in 2016, the company provides an AI platform designed to enhance customer support across chat and voice channels. This technology allows businesses to offer round-the-clock support, improving customer interactions without constant human oversight. The platform integrates effortlessly with existing business infrastructure and is compatible across various communication channels, including social media, messaging apps, and company websites. Yellow.ai utilizes advanced natural language processing and machine learning to accurately understand and respond to customer queries. This not only streamlines the handling of large volumes of interactions but also tailors the customer experience to individual needs, increasing satisfaction and loyalty... Learn more about Yellow AI Yellow AI Top Features Dynamic Automation Platform (DAP

Human-like Interaction

Enterprise-grade Security

Zero Setup Bot Deployment

Generative AI-powered Dynamic Chat

Advanced Analytics

Multi-Channel Support Top Yellow AI Use Cases Conversational Service Cloud

Conversational Commerce Cloud

Conversational EX Cloud All Yellow AI Products Dynamic Automation Platform (DAP)

No-code builder

DynamicNLPTM

Integrations

Analytics

Omnichannel

Voice & calls

Text & instant messaging

Automated emails Who Uses Yellow AI Read more: Yellow AI alternatives or Play AI vs Yellow AI.

Ruby Ruby virtual receptionists offers human-driven virtual receptionist and live chat services, providing small businesses across the US with the tools to excel in every interaction. Founded in 2003 About Ruby Every interaction presents an opportunity to excel. Seize these moments with Ruby’s human-centric virtual receptionist and live chat services, trusted by small businesses across the US. Maximize your customer engagement opportunities with Ruby’s trusted support solutions... Learn more about Ruby Ruby Pricing Subscription plans range from $1 to $680 Ruby Top Features 24/7 Live Answering

Bilingual Services

Customizable Call Handling

Integrated Live Chat

Robocall Filtering

Mobile App

HIPAA Compliance Top Ruby Use Cases Small Business Support

Legal Firms

Healthcare Services

Real Estate

Lead Capture and Qualification

Appointment Scheduling and Management

Outbound Calling and Customer Follow-Up All Ruby Products AI Agent Read more: Ruby alternatives or Play AI vs Ruby.