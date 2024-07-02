Best Answering.ai Alternatives I compiled a list of the best Answering.ai alternatives and reviewed features, pricing, and more

By Hammad Syed in Agents

July 2, 2024
Best Answering.ai Alternatives

How Answering.ai compares to Play AI

Not Rated

  • Answering.ai has 1 voice products
  • Most popular use case: Customer Service Enhancement
  • Top feature: Advanced AI technology
4.6

  • Play AI has 10 voice products
  • Most popular use case: AI Agents
  • Top feature: Conversational Voices
About Answering.ai

Answering AI’s new enhanced model features a lifelike tone and prosody, designed to sound like a real phone receptionist. The AI phone receptionist can send links via text (US only) or WhatsApp, ensuring quick and efficient interactions. The technology automatically detects the caller’s language and switches immediately.

One of the major benefits of having an AI agent answering the phone for your business is that it is always available. The AI receptionist never sleeps and can handle multiple calls simultaneously, making it affordable for all businesses by saving costs while keeping the business phone always available. It delights customers by providing instant responses, ensuring an exceptional experience for every caller.

Answering AI empowers small businesses and entrepreneurs with advanced conversational AI technology, similar to that used by large enterprises. Trained with thousands of real customer service calls, the AI can predict the best information to send to callers in real-time. The natural language processing algorithm understands and speaks like a real human during phone conversations. Additionally, the AI is easily customizable, allowing businesses to provide links to frequently asked questions, schedule appointments, take messages, and more, with the AI sending the information at the right time.

Answering.ai Snapshot

Price Ranges from $199 to $199

Top Answering.ai Features

  • Advanced AI technology: Powered by thousands of real customer service interactions, our AI can instantly predict and deliver the most relevant information to your caller.
  • Lifelike interactions: Our natural language processing algorithm is designed to understand and converse like a real human during phone interactions.
  • Easily customizable: Provide links to frequently asked questions, schedule appointments, take messages, and more. Our AI will send it at the perfect moment.

Top Answering.ai Use Cases

  • Customer Service Enhancement: Answering.ai helps businesses provide instant, 24/7 customer support by answering common questions, taking messages, and directing calls. This ensures no call goes unanswered, improving customer satisfaction and engagement
  • Lead Capture and Qualification: The AI assistant captures caller information and qualifies leads automatically, helping businesses prioritize follow-ups and convert more leads into sales​
  • Appointment Scheduling: Answering.ai can schedule appointments, send reminders, and manage booking requests efficiently. This feature is particularly useful for businesses like clinics, salons, and service providers that rely on appointment-based interactions​
  • Multi-Language Support: With multi-language capabilities, Answering.ai can cater to a diverse customer base, handling calls in various languages and ensuring effective communication regardless of the caller's language preference
  • Operational Efficiency: By automating routine call handling tasks, Answering.ai allows businesses to free up human resources for more complex tasks, thereby improving overall operational efficiency​
  • Integration with Existing Systems: Answering.ai integrates seamlessly with CRM systems and other business tools, enabling smooth data flow and enhancing workflow automation​

Best Answering.ai Alternatives

#1 Alternative

Play AI

Play AI is the leader in AI Agents. Automate your business with AI Agents that can even take actions.

Founded in 2016

When you review all features, pricing, and user reviews, Play AI is the best alternative to Answering.ai. Try Play AI for free today.

About Play AI

Play AI is one of the best AI Agent platforms in the market. Play AI was recently launched and sits on top of the years of industry leadership from Play HT. Play, as it is now being branded as, pioneered conversational AI.

AI Agents was naturally the next step in its progression to lead the new era of AI agents. The Play mission is to democratize the creation of engaging conversational AI and voice experiences, ensuring that every business, developer, and hobbyist can easily access and utilize these advanced tools... Learn more about Play AI

Play AI Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $99

Play AI Top Features

  • Conversational Voices
  • Explainer Voice
  • Local Accents
  • Character Voices
  • Narrative Voices
  • Children Voices
  • Emotions
  • Training Voices

Top Play AI Use Cases

  • AI Agents
  • IVR Systems
  • Call Centers
  • Character Voice Generator

All Play AI Products

  • Ultra realistic AI voices
  • Premium AI Voices
  • Voice Cloning
  • Text to voice editor
  • Pronunciations and Phonetic
  • Audio Widgets
  • AI Podcasts
  • Team Access
  • Female AI Voice Generator Online
  • Male AI Voice Generator Online

My AI Front Desk

My AI Front Desk is a virtual receptionist software that automates phone scheduling and Q&A, allowing customers to text, call, and ask complex questions.

Founded in 2023

About My AI Front Desk

My AI Front Desk offers a 24/7 phone receptionist, ensuring businesses never miss a call again. This AI-powered service allows businesses to pick up the phone, schedule appointments, and answer questions even after business hours, providing seamless customer support around the clock.

Designed as an AI receptionist that never sleeps, My AI Front Desk captures calls and appointments 24/7. Businesses can choose to forward all calls or just missed calls to this intelligent receptionist. Tailored to understand everything about the business and its services, the AI receptionist can easily answer complex questions from callers... Learn more about My AI Front Desk

My AI Front Desk Pricing

Subscription plans range from $0 to $65

My AI Front Desk Top Features

  • 24/7 Availability
  • Automated Scheduling
  • Text and Call Handling
  • Customizable Workflows
  • Intelligent Call Routing
  • Bilingual Support
  • Real-Time Notifications and Analytics
  • Easy Setup and Modification

Top My AI Front Desk Use Cases

  • 24/7 Customer Support
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Lead Generation and Qualification
  • Handling Common Inquiries
  • Call Routing and Transfers
  • Texting Workflows
  • Multilingual Support
  • Real-Time Notifications and Analytics

All My AI Front Desk Products

  • AI Agent

AnswerFirst

4.6

AnswerFirst is the ideal partner for managing 24/7, after-hours, overflow, special projects, and any other situations requiring live answering combined with superior customer service.

Founded in 1998

About AnswerFirst

With over 20 years of experience, AnswerFirst’s talent and technology can cater to exclusive needs, delivering the precise results that companies require. This results in building lasting, productive, and profitable relationships with customers.

Maximize Business Opportunities with Live Answering Services

AnswerFirst’s live answering service and inbound call center solutions are designed to help businesses maximize opportunities and prepare for the unexpected. By answering calls, emails, web chats, social media inquiries, and SMS messages 24/7, AnswerFirst ensures businesses are always available to their customers... Learn more about AnswerFirst

AnswerFirst Top Features

  • 24/7 Live Answering
  • Customizable Call Handling
  • Bilingual Receptionists
  • Live Call Transferring
  • Overflow Call Handling
  • Message Taking
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Full Legal Intake
  • Integrated Software Solutions

Top AnswerFirst Use Cases

  • 24/7 Customer Support
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Lead Capture and Qualification
  • Overflow Call Handling
  • Bilingual Support
  • Order Processing
  • Message Taking and Relay
  • Virtual Receptionist Services
  • Emergency Response Handling

Convoso

4.4

Convoso is a contact center solution provider that accelerates lead engagement with continuous innovations in dialer and AI technologies, helping businesses reach more leads faster.

Founded in 2006

About Convoso

Convoso is a contact center solution provider that enhances business outreach by accelerating lead engagement through continuous innovations in dialer and AI technologies... Learn more about Convoso

Convoso Top Features

  • Multiple Dialing Modes
  • Skills-Based Routing
  • Caller ID Reputation Management
  • Dynamic Scripting
  • Omnichannel Support
  • Advanced Reporting and Analytics
  • Answering Machine Detection
  • Compliance Tools
  • Smart Voicemail Drop
  • Integration with Third-Party Applications

Top Convoso Use Cases

  • Sales and Lead Generation
  • Customer Service Automation
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Healthcare Engagement
  • Compliance Management
  • Omnichannel Marketing
  • Insurance and Financial Services

All Convoso Products

  • Auto Dialers
  • CallCatalyst™
  • ClearCallerID™
  • Click-to-Comply™
  • DX5 Engine
  • StateTracker™
  • Voso.ai

MoneyPenny

4.4

MoneyPenny offers personalized call answering services that seamlessly integrate with your business, ensuring calls are handled as if by your own team.

Founded in 2000

About MoneyPenny

MoneyPenny truly personalizes how they answer calls. With a team of dedicated professionals enhanced by advanced technology, they understand your business and customers inside out, allowing them to answer calls as if they are part of your team. Their Virtual Receptionists are so skilled that callers will believe they are speaking directly with you.

They are the only provider who can genuinely claim to be a seamless extension of you and your team. Not only do they offer experienced personnel who work as if they are based within your business, but their proprietary technology enables them to answer calls with the same confidence and knowledge as you. Additionally, their Virtual Receptionist Service integrates seamlessly with all your favorite software... Learn more about MoneyPenny

MoneyPenny Top Features

  • 24/7 Call Answering
  • Personalized Service
  • Bespoke Call Handling Software
  • Real-Time Availability
  • Omnichannel Support
  • Advanced Call Recognition
  • CRM Integration
  • Free Trial and Flexible Plans

Top MoneyPenny Use Cases

  • 24/7 Customer Support
  • Appointment Scheduling and Management
  • Handling High Call Volumes
  • Personalized Customer Interaction
  • Lead Qualification and CRM Integration
  • VIP Call Handling and Spam Filtering
  • Omnichannel Communication
  • Enhanced Professional Image

Posh

4.6

Posh provides premium live answering services for businesses. Our 24/7 live virtual receptionist service, paired with a powerful app, helps you save time and money by efficiently managing your calls around the clock.

Founded in 2020

About Posh

Posh provides premium live answering services for businesses. Their 24/7 live virtual receptionist service, combined with their powerful app, helps you save both time and money... Learn more about Posh

Posh Pricing

Subscription plans range from $64 to $924

Posh Top Features

  • 24/7 Live Answering
  • Professional and Engaging Receptionists
  • Customized Call Handling
  • Bilingual Services
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • CRM Integration
  • Instant Message Delivery
  • Order Processing and Custom Form Population
  • Mobile App and Online Dashboard

Top Posh Use Cases

  • 24/7 Customer Service
  • Lead Capture and Management
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Order Processing
  • Bilingual Support
  • CRM Integration
  • Event Registration

All Posh Products

  • AI Agent

AutoGPT AI

4.5

AutoGPT is an AI automation tool that leverages GPT technology for business process optimization.

Founded in March, 2023

About AutoGPT AI

AutoGPT operates as an autonomous AI agent, efficiently handling tasks you delegate without requiring your direct involvement. This advanced technology offers the convenience of AI utilization, even for those without any programming skills. It’s designed to be user-friendly, providing a seamless way for users of all backgrounds to interact with and manage AI across various platforms and applications.

AutoGPT excels in automating routine tasks, processing data, and interacting with users through its natural language understanding capabilities. The system is intuitive, enabling easy setup and management to perform a broad array of functions—from sorting emails and scheduling appointments to generating detailed reports... Learn more about AutoGPT AI

AutoGPT AI Pricing

Subscription plans range from $6 to $60

AutoGPT AI Top Features

  • Data Integration
  • Advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP)
  • Autonomous Operation
  • Versatile Application
  • Customization and Scalability
  • SEO Optimization

Top AutoGPT AI Use Cases

  • Marketing Personalization
  • Content Generation
  • SEO Enhancement
  • Efficient Workflow
  • Dynamic Content Updates

All AutoGPT AI Products

  • Ai Agent

Goodcall

3.5

Boost your business with our AI phone assistant, designed to support you as you serve the community. Features include agent training, customizable responses, intelligent AI guidance, and seamless automation.

Founded in 2021

About Goodcall

Enhance your business operations with our AI phone assistant while you focus on serving the community. Features include agent training, customizable responses, intelligent AI guidance, and seamless automation... Learn more about Goodcall

Goodcall Pricing

Subscription plans range from $59 to $59

Goodcall Top Features

  • 24/7 Call Handling
  • Lead Capture and Qualification
  • Customizable Skills
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Integration with CRM and Tools
  • Automations and Workflow Optimization
  • Detailed Call Analysis

Top Goodcall Use Cases

  • Customer Service Enhancement
  • Lead Capture and Qualification
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Sales and Marketing Support
  • Operational Efficiency
  • 24/7 Availability
  • Integration with Existing Systems

All Goodcall Products

  • AI Agent

Yellow AI

4.5

Yellow AI is a conversational AI platform that automates customer engagement and support for businesses.

Founded in 2016

About Yellow AI

Yellow.ai, originally known as Yellow Messenger, is a global enterprise headquartered in San Mateo, California, focusing on automating customer service. Founded in 2016, the company provides an AI platform designed to enhance customer support across chat and voice channels. This technology allows businesses to offer round-the-clock support, improving customer interactions without constant human oversight.

The platform integrates effortlessly with existing business infrastructure and is compatible across various communication channels, including social media, messaging apps, and company websites. Yellow.ai utilizes advanced natural language processing and machine learning to accurately understand and respond to customer queries. This not only streamlines the handling of large volumes of interactions but also tailors the customer experience to individual needs, increasing satisfaction and loyalty... Learn more about Yellow AI

Yellow AI Top Features

  • Dynamic Automation Platform (DAP
  • Human-like Interaction
  • Enterprise-grade Security
  • Zero Setup Bot Deployment
  • Generative AI-powered Dynamic Chat
  • Advanced Analytics
  • Multi-Channel Support

Top Yellow AI Use Cases

  • Conversational Service Cloud
  • Conversational Commerce Cloud
  • Conversational EX Cloud

All Yellow AI Products

  • Dynamic Automation Platform (DAP)
  • No-code builder
  • DynamicNLPTM
  • Integrations
  • Analytics
  • Omnichannel
  • Voice & calls
  • Text & instant messaging
  • Automated emails

Ruby

Ruby virtual receptionists offers human-driven virtual receptionist and live chat services, providing small businesses across the US with the tools to excel in every interaction.

Founded in 2003

About Ruby

Every interaction presents an opportunity to excel. Seize these moments with Ruby’s human-centric virtual receptionist and live chat services, trusted by small businesses across the US.

Maximize your customer engagement opportunities with Ruby’s trusted support solutions... Learn more about Ruby

Ruby Pricing

Subscription plans range from $1 to $680

Ruby Top Features

  • 24/7 Live Answering
  • Bilingual Services
  • Customizable Call Handling
  • Integrated Live Chat
  • Robocall Filtering
  • Mobile App
  • HIPAA Compliance

Top Ruby Use Cases

  • Small Business Support
  • Legal Firms
  • Healthcare Services
  • Real Estate
  • Lead Capture and Qualification
  • Appointment Scheduling and Management
  • Outbound Calling and Customer Follow-Up

All Ruby Products

  • AI Agent

IsOn24

IsOn24 is a 24/7 AI-driven virtual assistant that handles appointments, customer inquiries, and call queues, integrating seamlessly with calendars and CRMs.

Founded in 2014

About IsOn24

IsOn24 handles setting appointments, checking availability, and answering any questions about your products or services, just like a live person, 24/7. Customers can speak their questions, and IsOn24 responds immediately, also providing texted online links. This instant interaction delights customers and frees up time for businesses to grow. Users can choose from various computer voices or record their own.

IsOn24 automatically books client meetings, home service visits, and restaurant reservations, filling your calendar from phone calls, websites, and even text messages. Special hours, rules, and custom fields can be quickly added to match specific processes. It easily negotiates alternate times and answers questions via text messages, connecting seamlessly with your favorite calendar and CRM... Learn more about IsOn24

IsOn24 Top Features

  • 24/7 AI Voice Assistant
  • Text Back and Two-Way Texting
  • Automatic Call Queue
  • Online Appointments and Reservations:
  • Customizable Voice and IVR Mode
  • Integration with Existing Systems
  • Call Recording and Transcription
  • Reports and Analytics
  • Flexible Number Management
  • Business Texting

Top IsOn24 Use Cases

  • 24/7 Customer Support
  • Appointment and Reservation Management
  • Handling High Call Volumes
  • Streamlined Communication for Property Management
  • Enhanced Customer Interaction for Restaurants
  • E-commerce and Online Business Support
  • Inbound Sales and Lead Conversion
  • Scalable Communication for Small Businesses

All IsOn24 Products

  • AI Agent

