NEW

Change Your Voice with AI

Remove background noise with AI audio cleaner

Turn noisy tracks into crisp, clear speech with the best background noise remover online.

Trusted by teams at

Brand logo
Brand logo
Brand logo
Brand logo
Brand logo
Brand logo

How AI vocal cleaner works

Clean up your vocal tracks by uploading your file online.

1

Upload

Upload your noisy audio file.

2

Clean

Our audio cleaner will extract just the vocal tracks, optimised for speech.

3

Download

Download in high quality WAV, lossless format for professional uses.

Vocal cleaner features

Preserve speaking style

Studio-Quality

Separate vocals from background noise with precision. Whether it's chatter, hums, or dogs barking, the model locks onto the voice and strips away the rest — in near real-time or batch.

Noise Recognition

Trained on diverse audio conditions — cafés, streets, Zoom calls, podcast booths — it adapts to noisy input without needing manual tuning. Works on low-quality mics, phone recordings, or high-end gear.

Preserve speaking style

Preferred by creators and top businesses

1000s of creators and businesses rely on PlayAI for their voice platform

Podcasters

Clean up recordings without spending hours in post. Keep the personality, ditch the background hum.

YouTubers

Make every word count — even if you recorded next to a fridge or traffic. Drop your audio in and get pro-level clarity instantly.

Support

Automatically enhance call recordings to improve transcription accuracy and review quality. Works at scale, no manual work needed.

Educators

Sound professional no matter where you’re recording. Your audience should hear your ideas, not your air conditioner.

Musicians

Capture clean vocal takes without treating your room. Focus on the vibe, not the noise.

The use cases for an AI denoiser is countless

Here are a few use cases where audio cleaners are life savers. Remember, quality in = quality out. Audio denoisers are your last hope for noisy audio.

Interviews

Remove background noise from remote podcast or video interviews, even when guests use low-quality mics in chaotic environments.

UGC

Automatically clean up voice audio in user-generated content like TikToks, reviews, or short-form videos — no manual editing required.

Transcriptions

Preprocess noisy recordings to dramatically boost transcription accuracy, whether you’re using Whisper, Google Speech, or custom models.

Voice notes

Denoise voice recordings inside productivity tools or chat apps so ideas come through loud and clear, even on the go.

Calls

Clean up customer service and sales calls for better quality control, training, and analytics — works live or in post.

Editing

Rescue rough dialogue in post-production. Perfect for creators or editors working with echoey rooms or bad mic setups.