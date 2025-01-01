Change Your Voice with AI
Turn noisy tracks into crisp, clear speech with the best background noise remover online.
Clean up your vocal tracks by uploading your file online.
Upload your noisy audio file.
Our audio cleaner will extract just the vocal tracks, optimised for speech.
Download in high quality WAV, lossless format for professional uses.
Separate vocals from background noise with precision. Whether it's chatter, hums, or dogs barking, the model locks onto the voice and strips away the rest — in near real-time or batch.
Trained on diverse audio conditions — cafés, streets, Zoom calls, podcast booths — it adapts to noisy input without needing manual tuning. Works on low-quality mics, phone recordings, or high-end gear.
1000s of creators and businesses rely on PlayAI for their voice platform
Clean up recordings without spending hours in post. Keep the personality, ditch the background hum.
Make every word count — even if you recorded next to a fridge or traffic. Drop your audio in and get pro-level clarity instantly.
Automatically enhance call recordings to improve transcription accuracy and review quality. Works at scale, no manual work needed.
Sound professional no matter where you’re recording. Your audience should hear your ideas, not your air conditioner.
Capture clean vocal takes without treating your room. Focus on the vibe, not the noise.
Here are a few use cases where audio cleaners are life savers. Remember, quality in = quality out. Audio denoisers are your last hope for noisy audio.
Remove background noise from remote podcast or video interviews, even when guests use low-quality mics in chaotic environments.
Automatically clean up voice audio in user-generated content like TikToks, reviews, or short-form videos — no manual editing required.
Preprocess noisy recordings to dramatically boost transcription accuracy, whether you’re using Whisper, Google Speech, or custom models.
Denoise voice recordings inside productivity tools or chat apps so ideas come through loud and clear, even on the go.
Clean up customer service and sales calls for better quality control, training, and analytics — works live or in post.
Rescue rough dialogue in post-production. Perfect for creators or editors working with echoey rooms or bad mic setups.