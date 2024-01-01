RateExcellent

Best anime voice generator. Create realistic character voice overs

Create high quality character voice overs for personal or commercial projects with the best anime voice generator. Perfect for voice actors and content creators in the entertainment.

  • checkChoose from 600+ AI voices and regional accents
  • checkPerfect for that entertaining anime voice
  • checkHigh quality audio streaming with very low latency
Text to Speech Voice Demos

Listen to the most conversational, and unique text to speech voices.

Conversational

Conversational

Videos

Videos

Audiobook

Audiobook

Gaming

Gaming

AI anime voice generator Features

Create, natural-sounding anime character voice overs with the most realistic AI voices. Type or paste your text to instantly generate high-quality AI voice overs.

Contextually Aware

Contextually aware, emotional and expressive text to speech models built with advanced voice AI that will bring your character voice overs to life.

  • checkMost number of unique text to speech voices. Download as MP3 or Wav.
  • checkFeaturing various accents like Southern, and more.
  • checkMultiple regional variations that sound distinct. Even customize your pronunciations.
Secure and private voice generations with full commercial copyrights. With a zero learning curve, voice actors can generate entertaining character voice overs with the industry leading anime voice generator.

  • checkOne of the lowest latencies APIs for instant text to speech conversion
  • checkCreate instant, spoken directions for live streams or your app.
  • checkMake your content more accessible to everybody
Fine tune your anime character voice over

Fine-tuning your voice is as easy as it is fun. Drag sliders to control the range of expressiveness, emotion, and tone for very convincing anime character voice overs. Optionally, clone your voice in just 30 seconds with the best AI voice cloning online.

  • checkEvery language sounds very native - paying attention to every nuance and intonation.
  • checkPlayHT creates its own voices so they are unique.
  • checkCreate voice overs or listen to any website, or build your app with a voice that’s perfect for your needs.
Find the most, entertaining anime voice for your character voice overs. Choose from 600+ voices plus regional variations and accents unique to PlayHT.

  • checkOver 17 regional Arabic dialects and accents that sound native. From Algerian and Egyptian to Syrian Arabic, Tunisian Arabic, and more.
  • checkOver 15 regional English accents. From American and British, to Filipino and even a Hong Kong English accent.
  • checkMore than 15 regional Spanish accents, 4 French accents, 2 Dutch accents, and so much more!
Download your anime character voice over in high-quality MP3 or WAV formats; even with a free account. Free to use for personal and commercial projects.

  • checkSave a history of takes and download the best version
  • checkFriendly prompts to regenerate audio when text is changed
  • checkDownload high quality audio files in MP3 or WAV formats
About the entertainment Industry

The entertainment industry encompasses a wide range of activities designed to entertain and engage audiences, including film, television, music, theater, and live performances. It is a dynamic and ever-evolving industry that continually adapts to changing consumer preferences and technological advancements, offering diverse and immersive experiences. AI voice-over generators can streamline the production of voiceovers for trailers, animations, and other content, ensuring consistency and high quality while reducing production time and costs.

Ultra realistic text to speech voice samples

Listen to AI voices that are indistinguishable from humans.

AI Voice Cloning

PlayHT's advanced AI Voice Cloning allows businesses to replicate any voice, ensuring brand consistency and personalization in voice interactions.

Listen to AI Voice performances created using PlayHT

Get Started With the Best anime voice generator API

Scale up and automate your anime character voice overs with lowest latency TTS API. Perfect even for live streaming. Leverage our unique, realistic anime voice and 600+ voices with perfect regional accents.

Generate spoken audio from input text 
import * as PlayHT from 'playht';
import fs from 'fs';

// Create a file stream
const fileStream = fs.createWriteStream('turbo-playht.mp3');

// Stream audio from text
const stream = await PlayHT.stream('Stream realistic voices that say what you want!', {
  voiceEngine: 'PlayHT2.0-turbo',
  voiceId: 's3://voice-cloning-zero-shot/d9ff78ba-d016-47f6-b0ef-dd630f59414e/female-cs/manifest.json',
  outputFormat: 'mp3',
});

// Pipe stream into file
stream.pipe(fileStream);

What is a anime voice generator?

A anime voice generator is when a voice actor converts text or a script into high quality, conversational character voice over. Bring your content to life with an AI generated voice.

How anime voice generator Works

Creating character voice overs is easy. Any voice actor can create a anime voice generator in minutes.

Sign Up or Log In

Create a new account or log into your existing PlayHT dashboard to access the TTS studio.

Type, Pase, or Import

Once logged in, you can type, paste, or upload your text directly into the text box.

Choose a Voice

Choose from the best authentic anime or 900+ other conversational AI voices. No matter your project, there’s a voice for that.

Custom anime Voice

Clone your voice to create a custom sounding anime voice text to speech voice. It only takes 30 seconds.

Customize

Move sliders to adjust tone, speed, and style to get the perfect anime voice your project demands.

Generate & Download

Download a high quality anime voice generator .MP3 or .Wav audio file for personal or commercial use.

anime AI voice indistinguishable from real humans.

Create character voice overs with the top anime voice generator for free.

Who can benefit from converting text to speech?

Convert text to speech in an AI voice with pronunciation and intonation.

Customer Reviews

Top-rated on Trustpilot, G2, and AppSumo

The service team was exceptional and was very helpful in supporting my business needs. Would definitely use it again if needed!

Kyle Remah (Trustpilot)
The interface is clean, uncluttered, and super easy and intuitive to use. Having tried many others, PlayHT is my #1 favorite. Many natural sounding high quality voices to choose from...

Nicholas Natteau (Trustpilot)
I tried the bigger companies first and noting compare to this awesome website. The voices are so real that is amazing how AI is now. Don't waste your time in Polly, Azure, or Cloud; this is your text-to-voice software.

Abigail Vallejo (Trustpilot)