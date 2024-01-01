Create high quality messages for personal or commercial projects with the best ai voicemail voice generator. Perfect for IVR voice artists and content creators in the telecom.
The telecommunications industry provides essential communication services, including telephone, internet, and wireless connectivity. It is the backbone of modern communication, enabling instant connectivity and information exchange across the globe. The industry is continually advancing, with innovations like 5G technology promising faster and more reliable connections. AI voice-over generators can assist in creating clear and professional automated customer service responses, instructional guides, and promotional content, enhancing user experience and operational efficiency.
Scale up and automate your ai voicemail messages with lowest latency TTS API. Perfect even for live streaming. Leverage our unique, realistic ai voicemail voice and 600+ voices with perfect regional accents.
import * as PlayHT from 'playht';
import fs from 'fs';
// Create a file stream
const fileStream = fs.createWriteStream('turbo-playht.mp3');
// Stream audio from text
const stream = await PlayHT.stream('Stream realistic voices that say what you want!', {
voiceEngine: 'PlayHT2.0-turbo',
voiceId: 's3://voice-cloning-zero-shot/d9ff78ba-d016-47f6-b0ef-dd630f59414e/female-cs/manifest.json',
outputFormat: 'mp3',
});
// Pipe stream into file
stream.pipe(fileStream);
A ai voicemail voice generator is when a IVR voice artist converts text or a script into high quality, conversational message.
Creating messages is easy. Any IVR voice artist can create a ai voicemail voice generator in minutes.
Create a new account or log into your existing PlayHT dashboard to access the TTS studio.
Once logged in, you can type, paste, or upload your text directly into the text box.
Choose from the best natural sounding ai voicemail or 900+ other conversational AI voices. No matter your project, there’s a voice for that.
Clone your voice to create a custom sounding ai voicemail voice text to speech voice. It only takes 30 seconds.
Move sliders to adjust tone, speed, and style to get the perfect ai voicemail voice your project demands.
Download a high quality ai voicemail voice generator .MP3 or .Wav audio file for personal or commercial use.
The service team was exceptional and was very helpful in supporting my business needs. Would definitely use it again if needed!Kyle Remah (Trustpilot)
The interface is clean, uncluttered, and super easy and intuitive to use. Having tried many others, PlayHT is my #1 favorite. Many natural sounding high quality voices to choose from...Nicholas Natteau (Trustpilot)
I tried the bigger companies first and noting compare to this awesome website. The voices are so real that is amazing how AI is now. Don't waste your time in Polly, Azure, or Cloud; this is your text-to-voice software.Abigail Vallejo (Trustpilot)